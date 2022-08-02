The best bars and pubs in Oxford

Etain O'Carroll
·7 min read
Raoul's Cocktail Bar
Raoul's Cocktail Bar

You have to look hard to discover the best of Oxford’s nightlife: hidden down narrow alleyways, in cobbled back streets and behind medieval city walls. Avoid George Street with its chain pubs and restaurants and noisy crowds, and instead hunt down quirky pubs and bars. You'll find a few scattered around the city centre but others require a bit of a walk, either northwest to trendy Jericho or east to edgy Cowley Road.

For further Oxford inspiration, see our guides to the city's best hotelsrestaurants and things to do.

City Centre

Turf Tavern

Tucked behind the medieval city wall, and accessible only down a narrow passageway, 'the Turf' is one of Oxford’s worst-kept secrets. The 18th-century pub is low-beamed, stone-flagged and piled high with empty barrels. There used to be real coal braziers outside in winter, now health and safety dictates that patio heaters do the same job. This is a real-ale pub with a dozen or so guest options dispensed from behind the tiny bar, so it's worth asking staff for a recommendation. Try not to bump your head, find a seat and imagine all the famous names who've nursed a pint here before you.

Contact: turftavern-oxford.co.uk
Price: £
Getting in: Just turn up

The Turf Tavern, Oxford nightlife
The Turf Tavern, Oxford nightlife

The Varsity Club

Step through an unremarkable doorway by the Covered Market gateway and you'll enter one of Oxford's most popular hangouts. That is, if you persevere up endless stairs and corridors past the lounge bar, the private hire floor, and the third-floor Moroccan bar until you eventually arrive at the roof terrace, The Varsity Club's crowning glory. With sweeping views over the Oxford skyline and a menu of champagne, wine and spirits, it's the place to sip a raspberry sour as the lights come on and snuggle under a blanket late into the night.

Contact: tvcoxford.co.uk
Price: ££
Getting in: First-come first-served on the roof bar

The Varsity Club, Oxford nightlife
The Varsity Club, Oxford nightlife

White Horse

Fans on the Inspector Morse (and latterly Lewis) trail will find no better venue than the White Horse, squeezed between Blackwell’s bookshop and opposite Christopher Wren’s Sheldonian Theatre. A tiny, one-roomed closet of a pub with photos of college teams and famous visiting drinkers, it couldn’t be anywhere else but Oxford. If it’s available try a pint of Oxford Prospect, from the nearby Shotover Brewery. Thanks to its miniscule size it gets crowded quite early in the evening, if you want to sip a pint in comfort come mid afternoon instead.

Contact:  01865 204801
Price: £
Getting in: First come, first served

The Jam Factory

Frank Cooper's jam and marmalade factory has been beautifully repurposed into this thriving bar, arts venue and restaurant, just across the road from the Saïd Business School. The brick walls are now whitewashed, pot plants take the place of industrial vats, and contemporary art and an eclectic collection of trinkets line the walls. The bar features a solid collection of beers and real ales, including a selection from local brewers such as the Cotswold Cask, alongside Belgian, American and European offerings. Happy hour is from 5pm-7pm, Monday to Friday, and if you're peckish there's a good menu too.

Contact:  thejamfactoryoxford.com
Price: £
Getting in: Just turn up

The Jam Factory, Oxford
The Jam Factory, Oxford

Jericho

Raoul’s Cocktail Bar

This Jericho institution has been mixing up cocktails for decades, and has won many awards for doing it particularly well. There are 50 rums, 18 gins, 25 tequilas and 40 whiskies to choose from, which are expertly mixed with freshly squeezed juices and homemade syrups. As for the atmosphere, expect a retro, subterranean venue with professional bartenders and guest DJs. It gets packed on weekend nights when the music ranges from chilled-out lounge tunes early on to pumped up dance music later in the evening, although there isn't room to shake a leg.

Contact: raoulsbar.com
Price: ££
Getting in: Come early if you want any hope of finding a seat

Raoul’s Cocktail Bar, Oxford
Raoul’s Cocktail Bar, Oxford

Oxford Wine Café

Giant windows overlook the streets at this friendly wine café in Jericho, where the helpful, knowledgeable staff like nothing more than finding the right drink for your tastes. Serving wines from small, boutique producers rather than large, well-known vineyards, it’s the kind of place you’ll find a new favourite tipple while enjoying a relaxed evening out. You can also nibble on tapas, pizzas and sharing boards but the fine wines and expertise that goes with them is the real draw here.Look out for their wine and cheese nights, blind tastings and regular events with winemakers and masters.

Price: ££
Contact: oxfordwinecafe.co.uk
Getting in: Just turn up, book for events

Jericho Tavern

What looks like a fairly average local pub from the outside surprises with its cobalt-blue walls, subtly vintage vibe and cool but unpretentious atmosphere. There's a spacious beer garden at the back, a rarity in Oxford, and upstairs, a live music venue that also hosts comedy nights, spoken word cabaret and burlesque workshops. It was here that Radiohead played their first gig in 1986 and Supergrass secured a record deal after playing in 1994. The bar serves a changing selection of beers from craft UK brewers. Try the Flemish Duchesse du Bourgogne if they've got it.

Contact: thejerichooxford.co.uk
Price: £
Getting in: Just turn up

Jericho Tavern
Jericho Tavern

The Old Bookbinders

Another fine local hidden away down an unassuming residential street, this characterful pub was built in 1869 for workers from the nearby Oxford University Press. Inside, it appears wholly traditional with tankards on the shelves and beer mats and posters on the walls, until you notice the train set on the ceiling and the delectable smell of cooking. Ale enthusiasts crowd the bar and diners huddle around tightly-packed tables at the rear to sample the traditional French bistro menu. Its down-to-earth modesty makes its charm all the more apparent.

Contact: craftybelle.uk/oldbookbinders
Price: £
Getting in: Just turn up, bookings for dinner essential

The Old Bookbinders
The Old Bookbinders

Rickety Press

Set on a corner in trendy Jericho, this neighbourhood boozer is well worth seeking out for its relaxed atmosphere, speciality beers and contemporary comfort food. The lagers, ales and stout are all brewed for the company so you won’t find them elsewhere, and they do a great job of washing down pizza made from dough raised for 48 hours and burgers that cater properly to vegetarians and vegans too. There’s outside seating to boot – a rarity in central Oxford.

Contact: dodopubs.com
Price: £
Getting in: Book ahead to be sure of a seat

East Oxford

Kazbar

Despite its Moroccan name and souk-like ambience – waxed ochre walls, old lanterns and brightly coloured cushions – Kazbar is essentially a tapas bar, and a very good one at that. Just beyond the medieval city centre, it’s a cosily romantic venue to spend an evening. Good, mostly Spanish wines, spirits and beers, soft drinks and mint teas complement the sizzling tapas. There's also a good selection of cocktails from a sweet and tangy fig and vanilla daiquiri to Marakesh Express, a cinnamon espresso shaken with Absolut vodka and kahlúa.

Contact: kazbar.co.uk
Price: ££
Getting in: Arrive early if you want a seat

The Chester Arms

Tucked away in Iffley Fields, The Chester Arms is another of Oxford's traditional pubs that's had a recent makeover. Smart without being pretentious, it lures a mainly local crowd and has a mellow atmosphere despite the fact that it's often hard to find a table. It serves a limited menu of meaty mains and champions local ales from the Loose Cannon Brewery. The Abingdon Bridge is a good starter but you'll also get excellent pale ales such as Bombshell too.

Contact:  thechesterarmsoxford.co.uk
Price: ££
Getting in: Just drop in, but come early if you want a seat

The Chester, Oxford
The Chester, Oxford
