Best bank holiday sales to shop this weekend: Currys PC World, AO, Very and more

With lockdown restrictions relaxing and shops and hospitality venues opening their doors, the long weekend couldn’t have come at a better time.

And with the bank holiday upon us, many big brands and retailers are marking the occasion by offering huge savings on big-ticket items and impressive deals across home appliances, tech and more.

Whether you’re after a new pair of wireless earphones for exercising in or are in the market for a Shark vacuum cleaner – Currys PC World, AO, Very and Made.com are all delivering the goods.

With prices slashed across coffee machines, laptops, phones, TVs and beauty, now’s the perfect time to welcome in the new season by bagging a bargain.

Arriving just in time for any spring home revamping, Made.com’s sale is offering up to 20 per cent off across furniture and home accessories, while Currys PC World has launched its “epic deals” sale, with up to 40 per cent knocked off items.

Elsewhere, Very has announced its “Very Bank Holiday” event with bargains across the site’s extensive catalogues and over at AO there are “a-MAY-zing bank holiday deals” up for grabs.

Here, we’ve done the hard work for you and sifted through the sales to bring you some of the best deals and offers to be had over the bank holiday weekend, from sofas and speakers to hair styling tools and AirPods.

Currys PC World

Beats powerbeats pro wireless Bluetooth sports earphones, moss: Was £149, now £70, Currys.co.uk

Beats

If you’re in the market for a new pair of wireless earbuds, then don’t miss out on this Currys PC World deal on the Beats powerbeats – now with £70 off. The pair come in a sleek camo green shade, boast battery life of up to nine hours and are sweat-proof and waterproof. The secure customisable ear hooks mean they’re perfect for exercising in and if you need further convincing, the pair earned a spot in our round-up of the best wireless earbuds, with our reviewer saying they “sound fantastic and are especially good for workouts and runs”.

Kitsound diggit portable Bluetooth speaker: Was £48.99, now £31.49, Currys.co.uk

Kitsound

This portable Kitsound device is already a budget-friendly speaker so with a saving of nearly £18, it’s a no brainer. Perfect for outdoor meet-ups or garden gatherings, the Bluetooth-enabled speaker has up to eight hours of battery life, is water-resistant and can pair with up to two other speakers. In our review of the device, our tester praised the removable stake that “elevates the speaker far enough above the ground that the base remains dirt and worm-free [and] helps the sound to spread further across the space”.

Google nest mini (2nd gen), charcoal: Was £49, now £34, Currys.co.uk

Google

Another great audio saving to be had from Currys is on the Google nest mini second-generation speaker, which is now just £34. The latest iteration of Google’s popular smart speaker boasts bigger sound, stronger bass and improved voice recognition. It also earned a spot in our edit of the best smart speakers with our reviewer saying “this is a case of a good thing coming in a small package… [it] would fit seamlessly into almost any home and perform admirably”, with them adding that “for its price, it’s difficult to find anything that can touch it”.

AO

De’Longhi primadonna evo ECAM510.55.M wifi connected bean to cup coffee machine: Was £1099, now £799, Ao.com

AO

You can save £300 on this smart bean-to-cup coffee machine from De’Longhi this bank holiday and enjoy barista-style coffee at home. From flat whites to a foamy cappuccino or an extra-strength Americano, get your caffeine fix with the 14 pre-set programmes and the Coffee Link app that allows you to customise your cups. The “aroma control” function allows you to extract the best scents from your beans and the automatic cleaning feature is slated to ensure upkeep is a breeze.

Samsung Galaxy watch3, GPS 41mm, silver: Was £349, now £299, Ao.com

Samsung

With prices slashed across tech this bank holiday weekend, there’s no better time to save on big-ticket items like smartwatches. You can get £50 off this Samsung Galaxy watch3 that our reviewer praised for its “distinctive style” – adding that the design “is very slick, with a bright, colourful display and a range of watch faces that are highly realistic”. Boasting a touchscreen for easy navigation, a fitness tracker and GPS to monitor health and activity, as well as water resistance, this versatile watch is perfect for everything from exercising to sending emails and texts.

Shark upright vacuum cleaner NZ801UKT: Was £349, now £199, Ao.com

Shark

With a good vacuum cleaner usually proving to be a costly buy, don’t miss out on big savings across home appliances this bank holiday. This upright cleaner from Shark, one of our favourite brands, is currently discounted by £150, meaning there’s no better time to upgrade your appliance. With the brand earning spots in our reviews of the best pet, bagless, upright and cordless vacuum cleaners, you know you’re in safe hands. This model featured in our edit of the best pet vacuum cleaners, with our reviewer saying it’s a “versatile machine with some nifty pet-related tricks up its sleeve”.

Very

Apple AirPods pro: Was £249, now £195, Very.co.uk

Apple

With deals on Apple products rare, this saving of more than £50 on the brand’s AirPods pro noise-cancelling earphones caught our eye. The active noise cancellation allows for immersive sound while the sweat- and water-resistant design means they’re great for working out in. Making it into our guide to the best wireless earphones, our reviewer said the “the earbuds fit the ears perfectly, with a near-spherical part nestling in the ear comfortably and securely”.

Tassimo TAS1402GB vivy pod coffee machine: Was £89.99, now £39, Very.co.uk

Tassimo

With a year spent mostly in lockdown, we’ve all had to make do with homemade coffees and machines like this Tassimo device have made the slog a whole lot easier. While coffee makers often don’t come cheap, there’s a £50 saving to be enjoyed on this Bosch appliance that can whip up espressos, hot chocolates, cappuccinos and more. Featuring in our round-up of the best pod coffee machines, our reviewer said “it combines a modest price with a choice of over 40 drinks, including Costa’s own branded pods, which are barcoded to identify how much water needs to be dispensed by the machine”.

Ghd rise professional hot brush: Was £169, now £135, Very.co.uk

ghd

One of the latest launches from hairstyling giant ghd, this tool isn’t just your usual hot brush: the brand promises two times the volume from root to tip. Simply brush the barrel through your hair in the direction you want to curl it. Our tester praised the tool in their review, saying their “hair stayed wavy and bouncy late into the evening – something we thought only existed in our wildest beauty dreams. We put this down to the nylon bristles, which are short and flexible enough to lift from the root.”

Made.com

Made brennan lift-top desk, oak and blue: Was £199, now £159, Made.com

Made.com

With savings across the site for a limited time only, don’t miss out on 20 per cent off Made.com’s bestselling items. Indicative of the retailer’s classic but unique furniture offerings, this small desk is perfect for refreshing your working-from-home space and is currently reduced by £40. Earning a place in our round-up of the best small desks, our reviewer said “we loved this one for its contrast in colour and materials, and its cool, contemporary Nordic aesthetic”.

Made chou click clack sofa bed, butter yellow: Was £349, now £279, Made.com

Made.com

Why not celebrate the arrival of spring by snapping up this jazzy yellow sofa, now discounted by £70. The butter-yellow shade is perfect for adding a splash of colour to your living space while its angled wooden legs give it nice mid-century feel.

Made reema king size bed, black stain and cane: Was £599, now £499, Made.com

Made.com

Save an impressive £100 on this king-size bed from Made.com that boasts a retro style. With the trend for rattan and natural interiors showing no sign of slowing, your bedroom will be instantly elevated by the contrasting and sleek black-stained wood and cane effect.

