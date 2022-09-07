Best baby swaddles to wrap up newborns and small babies

(Mama Shack)

Swaddles are a must-consider item for any parent who’s preparing to welcome a baby, or who’s looking for a way to improve the sleep quality of a newborn.

These tightly-wrapped blankets imitate the cosiness of the womb, will encourage your baby to self-soothe, and are even thought to help relieve colic.

Due to their arms being gently folded inside the swaddle, your child will also be less likely to startle themselves awake with any sudden movements, while those notoriously sharp newborn fingernails will also be kept firmly under wraps.

And of course, this traditional technique isn’t just beneficial to your blissfully snoozing child - it can also help you get a bit more time to yourself, which can be a godsend in those hazy, sleep-deprived early weeks of parenthood.

If you like the idea of swaddling but want to remove the faff of the fold, you’ve come to the right place. While standard muslin blankets are fine to use, many of the best swaddles will feature poppers and zippers that make safely securing your baby a whole lot easier.

Is it safe to swaddle a baby?

Done correctly, yes. Be aware of wrapping your baby up too tightly as this can lead to the likes of hip dysplasia. They should be able to wriggle and move their legs freely, even when underwraps.

Avoid swaddling your baby in a thick blanket to prevent overheating and be mindful of the temperature of their nursery too. Clever gadgets like the GroEgg can alert you on the latter, while tell-tale signs to decipher whether your little one is too hot include flushed cheeks and clammy skin.

Experts largely agree that parents should stop swaddling their babies once they’re able to roll over, which can happen from as early as two months old. If you’re uncertain about anything to do with swaddling, check with your health visitor or visit The Lullaby Trust for more advice.

What’s the best swaddle for your baby?

When choosing the perfect swaddle for a newborn, there are a few factors to consider:

The price: how much do you want to spend? This can influence details such as the material the swaddle is made from and the type of fastening that is used.

The style: do you want a simple muslin swaddle, that’s effectively a blanket you can wrap your baby in? Or would you prefer something that’s a bit more defined, complete with a pouch for the feet and velcro or popper fastenings?

The durability: how well will it wash and how quick is it to dry?

The brand: A huge range of well-known baby brands provide cosy swaddles, including Tommee Tippee, Jojo Maman Bebe and Mothercare.

And that list is about to get a little longer. Odds are you own - or have eyed - one of their gorgeous baby nests. And now, DockATot is moving into the world of swaddles, too. The exquisitely patterned DockATot Swaddles range has already launched in the US and will be landing over here this autumn. Keep those eyes firmly peeled, people.

Read on for our edit of the best baby swaddles currently available to buy in the UK.

Ergopouch Cocoon Swaddle Bag (0.2 tog)

From birth-to-rolling to 6-12 months, Ergopouch’s fleecy soft Cocoon Swaddle Bag is every bit as snug as it sounds. You’ve got complete control over how swaddled your baby is (or isn’t), with the option to keep your little one’s arms inside the bag using popper fastenings or keep open and allow them to wave their arms to their heart’s content.

It has a lovely skin feel where the fabric is soft and lightweight. It’s made from GOTS-certified organic cotton, which is great for delicate skin and has elastane thrown in there too for a bit of stretch. The zip design adds a practical touch to a traditional product.

Higher tog ratings are also available if you’re looking to purchase for the autumn or winter - up to 2.5 tog. Be mindful that you can’t just chuck this one in your washing machine as the brand advises cold washing.

Buy now £25.95, Kidly

Mothercare Essentials Grey Swaddle

Made entirely from cotton and super soft to touch, Mothercare’s basic swaddle is available in a neutral shade of grey and will suit any nursery colour scheme. The cheapest product on our list, it does exactly what it says on the tin, offering your little one a cosy and secure sleep.

Most pressingly of all, it comes with a simple four-step illustrated guide to swaddling that anyone - and we mean anyone - could follow, making it a must-consider for those whom swaddling feels like an inaccessible form of newborn-themed origami. A great choice for babies aged between 0-3 months, it can be comfortably worn over both a bodysuit or a sleepsuit, making it appropriate for warmer or cooler weather, room temperature dependent.

Buy now £7.00, Boots

Tommee Tippee Swaddle Bag

This super-cosy product is a great choice for use in the cooler months, and is available in three different togs. Suitable for children aged between 3-6 months, Tommee Tippee’s Swaddle Bag is made from an all cotton-rich fabric, and feels so soft to the touch that it’s almost fleece-like. More like a baby’s sleeping bag than a traditional swaddle blanket, you have complete control over the arm holes. Your baby can either sleep with their arms out of the holes or you can opt to use the poppers to keep their arms inside the bag.

Thanks to an easy-access zip design, it makes a late-night nappy change a breeze. It’s a great option for older babies in particular as it combines a roomy design with the traditional principles of swaddling. It’s also really easy to care for, and dried quickly after a spin in the washing machine.

Buy now £28.99, Very

Bjarni Organic Bear Black And White Sensory Muslin Swaddle

Made from 100 per cent organic cotton, this cosy swaddle offers a dual purpose. As well as providing a super-soft and cosy swaddle experience for your baby, its striking black-and-white geometric print offers visual stimulation, too. A newborn baby’s vision is limited to a monochrome lover’s palette of black, white and grey and showing a tiny baby sharply contrasting black-and-white patterns is proven to encourage brain growth and visual development, meaning this swaddle is as much cosy wrap as it is a development toy.

The simple blanket-style design will evolve with the baby, transitioning from swaddle to comforter as they get older.

Buy now £15.99, Etsy

Mamas & Papas Swaddle Wraps Two-Pack

Designed for use from birth, this pair of swaddles are a classic option that’s delightfully simple to use. Designed to protect delicate newborn skin from sharp fingernails, they’re made entirely from jersey cotton. They have a sumptuously soft feel and arrived in a reusable jersey bag for an extra eco touch.

The aesthetically-pleasing swaddles are both beautifully patterned and the distinctive scallop and rainbow prints are available across other Mamas & Papas products if you’re keen to stick to a theme. Keeping them looking fresh is easy: they can be washed at 40 degrees and tumble-dried on a low heat.

Buy now £25.00, Mamas & Papas

Mama Shack Woodland Swaddle

This soft-to-touch swaddle is made from breathable organic cotton muslin. Soft yet highly durable, this design measures in at 120cm square and is a great option for use on-the-go during daytime naps. There’s a fantastic range of nature-inspired patterns to pick from and we particularly love the serenity of the woodland option.

As well as making a great addition to your own baby’s nursery, it can also make a great gift as each muslin comes presented in a matching drawstring bag that will delight new and not-so new parents alike.

Buy now £19.00, Mama Shack

Turmin Baby Hooded Swaddle

This swaddle stands out from the crowd for its fleece construction that makes it the definition of cosy. It is enhanced with teddy bear ears that will look adorable on your pint-sized person - just think of the pictures! Its simple design offers a more relaxed approach to swaddling, though do remember that your baby is unable to regulate its own temperature in its early stages and will require regular checks to ensure they’re not overheating - we all know how the UK weather can swing from sub-thermal to near-tropical in mere moments.

It’s very simple to secure your child within thanks to the velcro fastenings and is probably best used as a cosy swaddle that your baby can nestle inside while out-and-about in the pram. Most excitingly of all, it’s available on Prime - meaning those ears could be with you tomorrow.

Buy now £16.99, Amazon

Supersize Dewdrop Muslin Blanket

This 100cm x 140cm blanket makes a great swaddle for on the go - and comes with a trim in your choice of six punchy shades (hello neon yellow). Each one is truly unique, having been block-printed by hand in small batches in Nepal where that bold satin trim contrasts with the relaxed “dewdrop” pattern.

Made from softer-than-soft cotton and muslin, it makes a fantastic swaddle option and can also be used for all manner of other activities, doubling up as a feeding cover, a pram blanket, a comforter and more. Much like a fine wine, it gets better with age; the brand founder tells us that the blanket gets softer and softer after every wash. Cheers.

Buy now £45.00, Willa & the Bear

Aden & Anais Organic cotton swaddles 4 pack

A really gorgeous gift for expecting families, Aden & Anais’s pack of four swaddles is available in your choice of four patterns - earth tones, animal patterns, outdoors and flower prints. Measuring in at a generous 119cm by 119cm, they’re GOTS certified (the world’s highest certification for organic fabrics) and are entirely free from harmful chemical compounds.

Beautifully breathable and soft to the touch, these multi-tasking blanket-style swaddles will help your baby feel secure and can also be used for everything from tummy time to changing, as well as for a discreet cover-up for feeding when you’re out and about. Pricey, yes - but these surprisingly hardy swaddles can be used and washed over and over again, meaning they promise great value for money.

The little one in your life will be in great company if you choose to treat them to this luxe brand, a newborn Prince George was spotted snuggled up in an Aden & Anais swaddle when he left the hospital with his parents.

Buy now £54.50, Aden & Anais

Jojo Maman Bebe Little Elephants Newborn Swaddle

Available in your choice of pink, blue or grey, this cute elephant patterned swaddle from Jojo Maman Bebe can be personalised with the name of the recipient for that extra special touch. It features a pouch-style leg area for your baby to snuggle up inside, while they’ll be kept securely in place by Velcro, which is incorporated into a stitched heart showing the brand’s attention to detail.

The swaddle has been designed with healthy hip development in mind, meaning your child’s arms will be comfortably held in place without their hips being too-tightly restricted. Should any spillages occur, it can be washed in a standard washing machine at 40 degrees and air dries in a rapid fashion. A range of other patterns are available if elephants aren’t your thing and if elephants very much are your thing, there are a range of matching products available too.

Buy now £21.00, Jojo Maman Bebe

Verdict

With its tip-top composition, selection of seasonal-spanning tog ratings and range of sizes, Ergopouch’s Cocoon Swaddle is every bit as cosy as its name implies. It’s a fantastic all-rounder and straddles the line between a traditional swaddle and a more modern sleeping bag.