Best baby swaddles to wrap up newborns and small babies

Katie Byrne
·10 min read
(Mama Shack)
(Mama Shack)

Swaddles are a must-consider item for any parent who’s preparing to welcome a baby, or who’s looking for a way to improve the sleep quality of a newborn.

These tightly-wrapped blankets imitate the cosiness of the womb, will encourage your baby to self-soothe, and are even thought to help relieve colic.

Due to their arms being gently folded inside the swaddle, your child will also be less likely to startle themselves awake with any sudden movements, while those notoriously sharp newborn fingernails will also be kept firmly under wraps.

And of course, this traditional technique isn’t just beneficial to your blissfully snoozing child - it can also help you get a bit more time to yourself, which can be a godsend in those hazy, sleep-deprived early weeks of parenthood.

If you like the idea of swaddling but want to remove the faff of the fold, you’ve come to the right place. While standard muslin blankets are fine to use, many of the best swaddles will feature poppers and zippers that make safely securing your baby a whole lot easier.

Is it safe to swaddle a baby?

Done correctly, yes. Be aware of wrapping your baby up too tightly as this can lead to the likes of hip dysplasia. They should be able to wriggle and move their legs freely, even when underwraps.

Avoid swaddling your baby in a thick blanket to prevent overheating and be mindful of the temperature of their nursery too. Clever gadgets like the GroEgg can alert you on the latter, while tell-tale signs to decipher whether your little one is too hot include flushed cheeks and clammy skin.

Experts largely agree that parents should stop swaddling their babies once they’re able to roll over, which can happen from as early as two months old. If you’re uncertain about anything to do with swaddling, check with your health visitor or visit The Lullaby Trust for more advice.

What’s the best swaddle for your baby?

When choosing the perfect swaddle for a newborn, there are a few factors to consider:

  • The price: how much do you want to spend? This can influence details such as the material the swaddle is made from and the type of fastening that is used.

  • The style: do you want a simple muslin swaddle, that’s effectively a blanket you can wrap your baby in? Or would you prefer something that’s a bit more defined, complete with a pouch for the feet and velcro or popper fastenings?

  • The durability: how well will it wash and how quick is it to dry?

  • The brand: A huge range of well-known baby brands provide cosy swaddles, including Tommee Tippee, Jojo Maman Bebe and Mothercare.

And that list is about to get a little longer. Odds are you own - or have eyed - one of their gorgeous baby nests. And now, DockATot is moving into the world of swaddles, too. The exquisitely patterned DockATot Swaddles range has already launched in the US and will be landing over here this autumn. Keep those eyes firmly peeled, people.

Read on for our edit of the best baby swaddles currently available to buy in the UK.

Ergopouch Cocoon Swaddle Bag (0.2 tog)

From birth-to-rolling to 6-12 months, Ergopouch’s fleecy soft Cocoon Swaddle Bag is every bit as snug as it sounds. You’ve got complete control over how swaddled your baby is (or isn’t), with the option to keep your little one’s arms inside the bag using popper fastenings or keep open and allow them to wave their arms to their heart’s content.

It has a lovely skin feel where the fabric is soft and lightweight. It’s made from GOTS-certified organic cotton, which is great for delicate skin and has elastane thrown in there too for a bit of stretch. The zip design adds a practical touch to a traditional product.

Higher tog ratings are also available if you’re looking to purchase for the autumn or winter - up to 2.5 tog. Be mindful that you can’t just chuck this one in your washing machine as the brand advises cold washing.

Buy now £25.95, Kidly

Mothercare Essentials Grey Swaddle

Made entirely from cotton and super soft to touch, Mothercare’s basic swaddle is available in a neutral shade of grey and will suit any nursery colour scheme. The cheapest product on our list, it does exactly what it says on the tin, offering your little one a cosy and secure sleep.

Most pressingly of all, it comes with a simple four-step illustrated guide to swaddling that anyone - and we mean anyone - could follow, making it a must-consider for those whom swaddling feels like an inaccessible form of newborn-themed origami. A great choice for babies aged between 0-3 months, it can be comfortably worn over both a bodysuit or a sleepsuit, making it appropriate for warmer or cooler weather, room temperature dependent.

Buy now £7.00, Boots

Tommee Tippee Swaddle Bag

This super-cosy product is a great choice for use in the cooler months, and is available in three different togs. Suitable for children aged between 3-6 months, Tommee Tippee’s Swaddle Bag is made from an all cotton-rich fabric, and feels so soft to the touch that it’s almost fleece-like. More like a baby’s sleeping bag than a traditional swaddle blanket, you have complete control over the arm holes. Your baby can either sleep with their arms out of the holes or you can opt to use the poppers to keep their arms inside the bag.

Thanks to an easy-access zip design, it makes a late-night nappy change a breeze. It’s a great option for older babies in particular as it combines a roomy design with the traditional principles of swaddling. It’s also really easy to care for, and dried quickly after a spin in the washing machine.

Buy now £28.99, Very

Bjarni Organic Bear Black And White Sensory Muslin Swaddle

Made from 100 per cent organic cotton, this cosy swaddle offers a dual purpose. As well as providing a super-soft and cosy swaddle experience for your baby, its striking black-and-white geometric print offers visual stimulation, too. A newborn baby’s vision is limited to a monochrome lover’s palette of black, white and grey and showing a tiny baby sharply contrasting black-and-white patterns is proven to encourage brain growth and visual development, meaning this swaddle is as much cosy wrap as it is a development toy.

The simple blanket-style design will evolve with the baby, transitioning from swaddle to comforter as they get older.

Buy now £15.99, Etsy

Mamas & Papas Swaddle Wraps Two-Pack

Designed for use from birth, this pair of swaddles are a classic option that’s delightfully simple to use. Designed to protect delicate newborn skin from sharp fingernails, they’re made entirely from jersey cotton. They have a sumptuously soft feel and arrived in a reusable jersey bag for an extra eco touch.

The aesthetically-pleasing swaddles are both beautifully patterned and the distinctive scallop and rainbow prints are available across other Mamas & Papas products if you’re keen to stick to a theme. Keeping them looking fresh is easy: they can be washed at 40 degrees and tumble-dried on a low heat.

Buy now £25.00, Mamas & Papas

Mama Shack Woodland Swaddle

This soft-to-touch swaddle is made from breathable organic cotton muslin. Soft yet highly durable, this design measures in at 120cm square and is a great option for use on-the-go during daytime naps. There’s a fantastic range of nature-inspired patterns to pick from and we particularly love the serenity of the woodland option.

As well as making a great addition to your own baby’s nursery, it can also make a great gift as each muslin comes presented in a matching drawstring bag that will delight new and not-so new parents alike.

Buy now £19.00, Mama Shack

Turmin Baby Hooded Swaddle

This swaddle stands out from the crowd for its fleece construction that makes it the definition of cosy. It is enhanced with teddy bear ears that will look adorable on your pint-sized person - just think of the pictures! Its simple design offers a more relaxed approach to swaddling, though do remember that your baby is unable to regulate its own temperature in its early stages and will require regular checks to ensure they’re not overheating - we all know how the UK weather can swing from sub-thermal to near-tropical in mere moments.

It’s very simple to secure your child within thanks to the velcro fastenings and is probably best used as a cosy swaddle that your baby can nestle inside while out-and-about in the pram. Most excitingly of all, it’s available on Prime - meaning those ears could be with you tomorrow.

Buy now £16.99, Amazon

Supersize Dewdrop Muslin Blanket

This 100cm x 140cm blanket makes a great swaddle for on the go - and comes with a trim in your choice of six punchy shades (hello neon yellow). Each one is truly unique, having been block-printed by hand in small batches in Nepal where that bold satin trim contrasts with the relaxed “dewdrop” pattern.

Made from softer-than-soft cotton and muslin, it makes a fantastic swaddle option and can also be used for all manner of other activities, doubling up as a feeding cover, a pram blanket, a comforter and more. Much like a fine wine, it gets better with age; the brand founder tells us that the blanket gets softer and softer after every wash. Cheers.

Buy now £45.00, Willa & the Bear

Aden & Anais Organic cotton swaddles 4 pack

A really gorgeous gift for expecting families, Aden & Anais’s pack of four swaddles is available in your choice of four patterns - earth tones, animal patterns, outdoors and flower prints. Measuring in at a generous 119cm by 119cm, they’re GOTS certified (the world’s highest certification for organic fabrics) and are entirely free from harmful chemical compounds.

Beautifully breathable and soft to the touch, these multi-tasking blanket-style swaddles will help your baby feel secure and can also be used for everything from tummy time to changing, as well as for a discreet cover-up for feeding when you’re out and about. Pricey, yes - but these surprisingly hardy swaddles can be used and washed over and over again, meaning they promise great value for money.

The little one in your life will be in great company if you choose to treat them to this luxe brand, a newborn Prince George was spotted snuggled up in an Aden & Anais swaddle when he left the hospital with his parents.

Buy now £54.50, Aden & Anais

Jojo Maman Bebe Little Elephants Newborn Swaddle

Available in your choice of pink, blue or grey, this cute elephant patterned swaddle from Jojo Maman Bebe can be personalised with the name of the recipient for that extra special touch. It features a pouch-style leg area for your baby to snuggle up inside, while they’ll be kept securely in place by Velcro, which is incorporated into a stitched heart showing the brand’s attention to detail.

The swaddle has been designed with healthy hip development in mind, meaning your child’s arms will be comfortably held in place without their hips being too-tightly restricted. Should any spillages occur, it can be washed in a standard washing machine at 40 degrees and air dries in a rapid fashion. A range of other patterns are available if elephants aren’t your thing and if elephants very much are your thing, there are a range of matching products available too.

Buy now £21.00, Jojo Maman Bebe

Verdict

With its tip-top composition, selection of seasonal-spanning tog ratings and range of sizes, Ergopouch’s Cocoon Swaddle is every bit as cosy as its name implies. It’s a fantastic all-rounder and straddles the line between a traditional swaddle and a more modern sleeping bag.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Who should be feeling the heat entering the NHL season?

    There are a few NHLers facing especially high levels of pressure entering the 2022-23 campaign.

  • Funeral for Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney is set for Tuesday

    A funeral will be held on Tuesday for Eli Palfreyman, the Ayr Centennials captain who died this week during a pre-season junior hockey tournament in the southern Ontario community. Palfreyman, 20, of Cambridge was named captain of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL) team last week. But on Tuesday night, he collapsed in the Cens' dressing room during the second intermission of a game against the Boston Jr. Bruins. He was rushed to hospital and later pronounced dead. A cause of death

  • Lucy Li finishes strong to lead Dana Open, Henderson just four shots back

    SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Lucy Li played with a lead for the first time on the LPGA Tour and the 19-year-old was up to the task Saturday, recovering from a sluggish start for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead in the Dana Open. Li was 2 over through seven holes and quickly fading from the picture at Highland Meadows when she responded with five birdies over the next 10 holes to regain the lead and set up a final round filled with possibilities. Lexi Thompson ran off three straight birdies late in the

  • Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

    ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the

  • Arena funeral for Ontario junior hockey captain Eli Palfreyman draws hundreds

    Over 300 people gathered Tuesday at the North Dumfries Community Centre in Ayr, Ont., to pay respects to Eli Palfreyman, the junior hockey captain who died unexpectedly a week ago after collapsing at a pre-season tournament. The arena service for the 20-year-old, who played with the Ayr Centennials of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League, began with a prayer, and was followed with discussions of grief and Palfreyman's love for the sport. Attendees were mostly dressed in black. "People looked

  • Flames' social media account roasts hecklers after showing support for Calgary Pride

    The Calgary Flames temporarily changed their social media profile pictures to support the LGBTQ+ community during Calgary Pride, pulling no punches in their replies to disapproving hecklers.

  • Orioles top Blue Jays 9-6 in heated matchup of AL contenders

    BALTIMORE (AP) — Adley Rutschman hit a bases-loaded double during a five-run third inning, and the Baltimore Orioles rebounded with a 9-6 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night in a heated game in which both benches briefly emptied in the middle of the seventh. The Orioles pulled within 3 1/2 games of Toronto for the last American League wild card. They were swept by the Blue Jays in a doubleheader Monday that opened this crucial series. The Orioles trailed 3-0 on Tuesday before ral

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • Alberta Cree wrestler The Matriarch finds her peace inside the ring

    A storage space in north Edmonton opens up into a Monster Pro Wrestling training facility, complete with a wrestling ring. It's where, on a hot summer day, 36-year-old wrestler Sage Morin, The Matriarch, grapples with her opponent as he manages to twist out of a headlock. Wrestling has generally been a male-dominated sport, which is why The Matriarch often finds herself facing men. "Doesn't matter if you're a man or a woman. If you need to be taught a lesson, the Matriarch's the one to do it," M

  • Canada defeats U.S. to capture gold at women's hockey worlds

    Canada had to find a different way to win a women's world hockey title after its Olympic triumph earlier this year and world championship gold a year ago. This edition was a work in progress throughout the tournament in Denmark, but Canada played its best game of the tournament in Sunday's 2-1 win over archrival U.S. in the final. The Canadian women won their third major international title in the span of a year after beating the U.S. 3-2 for Olympic gold in February in Beijing, and 3-2 in overt

  • Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller takes pride in seven-year, US$56-million deal

    VANCOUVER — J.T. Miller didn't always feel like he was the kind of NHL player who could sign long-term contracts worth more than US$50 million. Last week, though, the 29-year-old centre joined an elite group, inking a seven-year, $56-million deal that will see him play for the Vancouver Canucks through 2029-30. "It’s something I didn’t really think I was capable of earning," Miller told reporters on a video call Tuesday. "I take a lot of pride in that. I don’t come from a whole lot, my family. I

  • Montreal rallies from early deficit with four-goal outburst to deal TFC a costly loss

    Toronto FC has found a new lease on life thanks to the arrival of Italians Federico Bernardeschi, Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito. But TFC remains a work in progress, prone to costly blunders. That was on show this week with points lost at home in a 2-2 mid-week draw with the Los Angeles Galaxy, after conceding an 89th-minute goal, and a painful 4-3 loss Sunday to CF Montreal that saw TFC squander an early 2-0 lead. "The way that we give away goals in this last stretch has hurt us," said T

  • Canada's Taylor Pendrith and Corey Conners named to Presidents Cup international team

    TORONTO — As Taylor Pendrith struggled to recover from a fractured rib for four months, he had simple goals: get back to playing golf, keep his PGA Tour card to play again next season. Pendrith has far exceeded those modest targets, rocketing up the FedEx Cup standings in the final six tournaments of the season. That impressive stretch also led to him being named to the international team at the upcoming Presidents Cup on Tuesday. "Honestly, I feel like the last couple of months have gone very q

  • Canada takes alternate route to women's hockey gold at world championship

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada had to find a different way to win a women's world hockey title after its Olympic triumph earlier this year and world championship gold a year ago. This edition was a work in progress throughout the tournament in Denmark, but Canada played its best game of the tournament in Sunday's 2-1 win over archrival U.S. in the final. The Canadian women won their third major international title in the span of a year after beating the U.S. 3-2 for Olympic gold in February in Beijin

  • Begelton paces Stampeders to 26-18 win over frustrated Elks

    CALGARY — Reggie Begelton didn’t have to look far for motivation on Labour Day at McMahon Stadium. After catching a pair of touchdown passes from Jake Maier to lead his Calgary Stampeders to a 26-18 victory over the Edmonton Elks, Begelton praised the 30,479 fans in the stands for their support. “When you get the crowd in it, it makes it that much sweeter,” said Begelton, who caught five passes for 57 yards. “The juices get going. You don’t have to find it. It’s there already.” Maier referred to

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • 'Black Ice' is a crucial re-examination of Canadian hockey history

    Black Ice, premiering this week at TIFF, shines a light on the struggles of racialized players and the efforts made to enact social change in hockey.

  • Bichette's bases-clearing double leads Jays past Pirates 4-1

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night. The Blue Jays won for the fourth time in five games and maintained their lead for the third and final wild card in the American League. Toronto drew within six games of the division-leading New York Yankees in the AL East race. George Springer and Bichette each had two hits for the Blue Jays, who can sweep the three-g

  • Canada to open world junior hockey championships against Czechs in Halifax

    HALIFAX — Canada's junior men's hockey team face Czechia to open its defence of its world championship gold medal on Boxing Day in Halifax. Hockey Canada and the International Ice Hockey Federation released the schedule on Tuesday for the tournament, Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 in Moncton and Halifax. Canada is in Group A in Halifax with Sweden, Czechia, who the Canadians beat in the 2022 semifinal, Germany and Austria. Finland, the defending silver medallists, open the tournament on Boxing Day against Sw

  • Move to Lions from Alouettes 'bittersweet' for QB Vernon Adams Jr.

    SURREY, B.C. — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. sees opportunity with the B.C. Lions, the team he joined via a trade last week. Requesting a move from the Montreal Alouettes, though, wasn’t easy. "It was definitely bittersweet because I've been there for seven years and it's like a second home almost," Adams said after his first practice with the Lions on Saturday. "The fans really embraced me, the city embraced me, I love the locker room there." B.C. acquired the veteran quarterback from Montreal f