Best baby monitor cameras for travel or home

Grace Holliday
·7 min read

From low-cost to do-it-all systems, here are the best wireless, wifi and smartphone-connected options


Whether you have a newborn or know someone who does, a good baby monitor can be both freeing and reassuring, helping keep an eye on the little ones as they rest.

But with so many to choose from with varying brands, capabilities and prices, it can be hard to know which work best in practice. So we put nine of the best baby cameras to the test across three different categories for travel or home. Here are the ones that delivered.

Best wifi-free camera for travel

Babysense V43 split-screen monitor

Price: £139.99

With a sturdy parent unit and two cameras for split-screen capabilities, the Babysense V43 performs impressively pretty much across the board. The parent unit is user-friendly with responsive buttons and a logical, well-labelled menu. The built-in lullabies are a little old-fashioned and tinny, and while it displays room temperature it does not show the time. The Babysense is wifi-free, making it safe from remote hackers. Its 300-metre wireless range means the parent unit, which can be used on battery or mains, can be taken outside ready for warmer months. Notably, none of these features waned or stalled when two cameras were connected during testing.

Settings for each camera can be tailored individually, and switching between camera feeds is almost instantaneous. Up to four cameras can be used with one parent unit with additional purchases. The battery lasts about 10 hours in eco-mode, which pauses sound and video on the parent unit if the camera detects no sound for 30 seconds. A spare or replacement battery costs £5.99.

The base of each camera has a pleasant orange night light, while the lens pans, swivels 360 degrees and zooms quickly and smoothly. The motor, while not silent, did not disturb a sleeping baby. Panning is controlled via the parent unit, meaning there is no need to fiddle with camera angles once initial setup is complete. The cameras can be wall-mounted using the screws and wall plugs included, but easily lifted away for travel purposes.

Many monitors designed with travel and flexibility in mind sacrifice screen size, but that is not the case here. The 5in screen has good picture quality, which is extra clear when close up to faces or objects. There is no delay in movement or audio on the unit, although two-way talk mode sounds somewhat walkie-talkie-esque. There’s no need to worry about software updates as there is no app, which also makes the Babysense a smart option for those looking to avoid checking their phones during the night too.

Verdict: A comprehensive package that offers genuine flexibility, with smooth panning, speedy connection and an impressive range without the need for wifi.

Runner-up: VTECH VM3254

Price: £50

The VTECH VM3254 offers a compact, wifi-free package, making it suitable for travel, and the picture quality is good, particularly close up. The talk function, however, is far too quiet and the button layout on the parent unit isn’t particularly easy to navigate. Our runner-up, the VTech VM3254 is still an excellent option for the price, but note the battery cannot be replaced and it is not repairable.

Best wifi camera for home

Kodak Cherish C525

Price: £159.99

This baby monitor may not be made by the Kodak of old, but at least it lives up to picture quality of the brand name. Via either phone app or parent unit with 5in screen, the Cherish C525 displays not just the baby’s features or silhouette, but even subtle facial expressions during the day with lifelike colour, which cannot be said for competitors. Night mode is also excellent, while movement and audio come through with minimal delay and the two-way-talk sound is crisp.

Not only does the camera zoom and swivel 360 degrees at an almost imperceptible volume, the parent unit can handle split-screen viewing with up to five paired cameras with additional purchases. There is a fair selection of pleasant-enough lullabies, white noise and heartbeat sounds, plus room temperature monitoring.

Special milestones and events can be captured and stored either on an SD card or in the cloud. The Kodak smart home app for Android or iPhone is easy to navigate and intuitive but the parent unit is less so. While the keyboard can be backlit, which is handy for night-time check-ins, its icons are not labelled and the buttons are fiddly, so you need to learn how to navigate it efficiently. Despite this drawback, the parent unit, antennae and handy flip-stand are sturdy, and the device is neither fragile nor too heavy.

It has two factor authentication for extra security when accessing the app and requests authentication if you attempt to log in from a different location than usual. Alternatively, the camera and parent unit – though not the app – can be used without an internet connection. Out of the house, both the camera and parent unit can run on battery power for a few hours. The units are generally repairable and replacement batteries are widely available too. Kodak will support apps for the Cherish for a minimum of three years after the model is discontinued.

Verdict: Outstanding picture quality sets this monitor above the rest, while most additional features are well executed.

Runner-up: Motorola VM65X Connect video baby monitor

Price: £249.99

With stylish rose gold detailing on the parent unit, a sleek camera and a sturdy over-cot stand, the Motorola is an attractive package. However, it is more expensive, the picture quality is less sharp, the colours are not as true and there is a slight crackle to the voice when speaking to the baby. The battery can’t be replaced either.

The best premium system

Nanit Pro

Price: £299

The Nanit Pro’s 1080p HD camera, app and breathing band is a comprehensive and well-executed baby monitoring system for parents who wish to cover every possible base. There is no parent unit, but the app is efficient and streamlined making checking in on the baby easy.

The camera’s stream goes live in the app within 3 seconds with little in the way of delay, and switches between day and night mode automatically. The camera has a good zoom and field of view over the cot but does not swivel. That means there is no disruptive motor to worry about, and as it will be either attached to a wall or floor stand (£80 additional purchase) it won’t get knocked over by rambunctious pets or other children. As for security, Nanit encrypts your data, protects accounts with two-step verification and has various settings for controlling when and who can see the feed from the camera.

The app shows room temperature and humidity, while five buttons allow users to quickly snap a photo, play music, white noise, birds or wave sounds, listen to or talk to the baby and switch on a nightlight.

The nightlight is particularly good. It shines upwards with adjustable brightness so you can see the cot and immediate surroundings without disturbing the baby or others in the room. The Nanit comes with a year of basic “Insights” including special milestones and memory videos, sleep tracking and quality analysis, and breathing monitoring using a soft, electronic-free band wrapped around the baby’s torso, which sounds an alarm if an issue arises. Insights are only stored for two days, which costs £5 a month after the first year or £10 a month for 30-day storage. One breathing band for babies up to 15kgs is included, and swaddles or pyjamas for older children are available. The camera is repairable and the app is available on a wide range of Android, iOS and iPadOS devices.

Verdict: A comprehensive, efficient system that fulfils its myriad promises to reassure even the most anxious of parents.

Runner-up: Owlet Baby Monitor Duo

Price: £389

The Owlet is as sophisticated as the Nanit in many ways, with a sleek camera, excellent picture quality and user-friendly app. But it uses a “smart sock” to monitor breathing and oxygen levels, which children could disturb or kick off, sounding the alarm and terrifying parents in the process. There is also a noticeable delay in both the video and sound in comparison with the Nanit too, and while replacement parts are available the batteries cannot be replaced and the devices are not repairable.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Don’t miss these game-adapted films of 2022

    There are a whole bunch of game-adapted movies coming up in 2022. Let's take a look.

  • Host Cameroon wins as African Cup opens under virus shadow

    YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar scored two penalties in quick succession as the host country came from behind to beat Burkina Faso 2-1 in the African Cup of Nations' opening game Sunday, lifting the mood of a tournament burdened throughout the buildup by the coronavirus pandemic. Aboubakar slotted the first penalty to the right side of the goal in the 40th minute and the second to the left side in the third minute of first-half injury time. It left a large crowd at Ol

  • Players, teams show solidarity following tragic death of Connecticut youth hockey player

    Players and teams from all levels of North American hockey took to social media to pay their respects to Teddy Balkind with the hashtag #SticksOutForTeddy.

  • The story behind this Senators fan's massive Josh Norris tattoo

    Mason Kohne says he doesn't regret inking a giant tattoo of Josh Norris on his stomach, despite the Ottawa forward appearing to bail on his end of their deal.

  • Gobert tests positive for virus again, enters NBA protocols

    The first time that Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, the NBA didn’t even have health and safety protocols. It shut down the league instead. This time, the Utah Jazz center might just miss a few days. Gobert has tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed Thursday on the virus-related protocols list — something that didn’t even exist when he tested positive for the virus on March 11, 2020, the night that the NBA shut down for more than four months and ultimately decided to finish its sea

  • Some say politics at play in Djokovic detention in Australia

    SYDNEY, Australia — On the tennis court, Novak Djokovic’s timing is perfect. But when the No. 1 player boarded a plane for Australia to play the first Grand Slam of the year with a COVID-19 vaccine exemption, his timing hardly could have been worse. While he was in the air, the game apparently shifted — and he was denied entry when he landed. Some are saying politics is at play in a country seeing a virus surge and debating how best to beat it back. Australian officials initially said Djokovic,

  • Parsons, Mixon latest stars added to COVID-19 list

    Dallas star rookie linebacker Micah Parsons and Cincinnati running back Joe Mixon were the latest big-name players added to the COVID-19 reserve list Wednesday. Parsons will likely miss the season finale for the Cowboys on Saturday against Philadelphia when Dallas has a chance to improve its playoff seeding. Parsons will finish the season with 13 sacks, 1 1/2 behind the rookie record set by Tennessee's Jevon Kearse in 1999. The NFL is allowing players to return five days after a positive COVID-1

  • Nurse breaks down Raptors’ tale of two halves vs. Bucks

    It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Bob Bradley brings experience, enthusiasm and hope to Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Bob Bradley wasted little time putting down roots after being named Toronto FC's head coach and sporting director. Officially hired Nov. 24, Bradley and Lindsay — his wife of 35 years — took possession of their new Toronto digs in mid-December. Toronto marks the sixth MLS stop, as an assistant or head coach, for the 63-year-old Bradley, who has also coached club teams in Norway (Stabaek), France (Le Havre) and Wales (Swansea City) as well as the U.S. and Egyptian national squads. When

  • Precious Achiuwa’s energy and commitment a difference-maker for Raptors

    Precious Achiuwa was at his best, scrappiest self as the Raptors carved out a win over the Bucks. He spoke post-game about his impact on the court, what he’s learned from this team, and things the scoresheet doesn’t necessarily show. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Stars rally past Penguins 3-2, snapping 10-game win streak

    DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski scored 1:15 apart late in the third period and the Dallas Stars stopped Pittsburgh’s winning streak at 10 games, beating the Penguins 3-2 on Saturday. Hintz scored on a backhander with 3:46 left after Pavelski converted off a rebound with 5:01 to go, sending the Stars to their fourth straight win. Hintz and Pavelski share the team lead with 13 goals, and it was Hintz’s fourth winner this season. “In the first (period), we were just giving them a little

  • Keurig to pay $3 million fine for false, misleading claims on recycling of its K-CUPs

    OTTAWA — The Competition Bureau says Keurig Canada will pay a $3 million penalty for making false or misleading claims that its single-use K-Cup pods can be recycled. In a statement Thursday the bureau says the company voluntarily reached an agreement that will include the fine plus an $800,000 donation to an environmental charity and $85,000 in Competition Bureau expenses for the case. Keurig reportedly came to an agreement to a settle a class-action suit in the United States over the same issu

  • Blues score 2 power-play goals in last minute, top Stars 2-1

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Kyrou and Ryan O’Reilly scored power-play goals in the final minute, rallying the St. Louis Blues over the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Sunday. Kyrou won it with 29 seconds left. O’Reilly tied it at 1-all with 47 seconds to go while the Blues had a 6-on-4 advantage. It was the first time in franchise history the Blues scored twice in the last minute to win. “It was definitely very fun to be a part of,” Kyrou said. “It doesn’t happen too often, coming back in the last minute.” This

  • Red Wings-Ducks postponed hours before schedule game

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The scheduled game Thursday night between Anaheim and the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed to Sunday because of COVID-19-related issues affecting the Ducks. Anaheim placed center Sam Carrick, goaltender John Gibson, defenseman Hampus Lindholm and right wing Vinni Lettieri into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. The Red Wings also are set to play Saturday night at the Los Angeles Kings and end their trip Tuesday night at San Jose. The Montreal Canadiens extended their pause

  • Two more Sask. WHL teams cleared to resume activities after COVID-induced pause

    The Moose Jaw Warriors and Regina Pats have been cleared to resume all team activities, in accordance with Western Hockey League COVID-19 protocols, the league said on Saturday. On Friday, the league announced 15 teams had recently paused activities after multiple players or staff had been added to its COVID-19 protocol list due to exhibiting symptoms or having tested positive for COVID. In Saskatchewan, they included the Warriors, the Pats, the Saskatoon Blades and Prince Albert Raiders. The ot

  • Northern Ontario curling teams disappointed no qualifiers for national championships

    It's not a complete surprise that curling and other sports have been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that doesn't make it any easier on teams that had their hopes of representing Northern Ontario at a national curling level dashed. The Northern Ontario Curling Association cancelled the 2022 Northern Ontario playdowns, which were slated to be held this week in Kenora. The event was cancelled last week. The event has both men's and women's curling teams from across the region compe

  • Hockey Diversity Alliance releases powerful, unrelenting video for #TapeOutHate campaign

    The two-minute video spotlights the racial abuse that Black and other players of color often encounter at all levels of the sport.

  • Blackhawks get Sam Lafferty from Penguins for Alex Nylander

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks acquired forward Sam Lafferty in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday in exchange for forward Alex Nylander. Lafferty is slated to join the slumping Blackhawks in Arizona. The 26-year-old Lafferty, who is signed through this season with a $750,000 salary-cap hit, has no goals and two assists in 10 games with the Penguins this season. Nylander has spent this season with Rockford of the American Hockey League, collecting eight goals and four assis

  • Montreal Canadiens extend COVID-19 pause through Saturday

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens are extending their pause on team activities as the club continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Canadiens announced Thursday that both the NHL team and its American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, will not return to the ice until practice resumes on Sunday. Twenty-two Habs players and two coaches are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Montreal suspended team activities following Saturday's 5-2 loss to Florida. The NHL previously postponed five C

  • Ingram scores 32, Pelicans beat depleted Warriors 101-96

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram broke out of a shooting slump with 32 points and the New Orleans Pelicans snapped a three-game skid with a 101-96 victory over the depleted Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. Warriors' leading scorer Stephen Curry was ruled out after hurting his left quad during a loss a night earlier in Dallas. Also held out was veteran leader and leading rebounder Draymond Green because of a sore hip. Meanwhile, both teams apparently were missing their 3-point shooting r