Best baby deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021: Offers on toys and baby essentials

(Amazon Prime Day)

If you’re anything like us, when you open your social media channels, if it’s not an engagement announcement, it’s another baby reveal.

Whether you are the proud parent or the friend or family member of one looking for a failsafe gift, you are in luck. Amazon Prime Day is here and you bet there’s no shortage of discounts on baby essentials.

While the two-day sales extravaganza taking place from June 21 to 22 may be best known for its tech deals, don’t sleep on the collection of toys, clothing, furniture and just really helpful items like nappies at a fraction of the cost.

Let’s face it, kids are expensive and to quote another retailer that probably shouldn’t be mentioned, every little helps so make the most of the sales to stock up on the items that you need now and later. There’s items for newborns, toddlers, and kids of all ages to have your back as your family grows.

If you want in on the Amazon Prime Day action though, you’ll need to be a Prime customer. This entails a subscription that costs either £79 a year (which makes it slightly cheaper) or £7.99. But it’s not only access to one of the best sales of the year, you also get free delivery, Amazon Video and Amazon Music as well as access to thousands of books at no extra cost. Still not convinced? Try out the 30-day free trial.

Baby gear is a challenge to navigate so we’ve made it as easy as possible by dividing the best deals by category so you can tick off your ‘to-buy’ list one by one. Consider this your entire baby gift list nailed in one.

Shop the edit of baby essentials below and scroll for the best toy deals.

Baby essentials

For newborns and beyond, baby equipment is seriously pricey. Luckily the online retailing giant has some of the most extensive discounts across baby and kids essentials like pushchairs, car seats, baby carriers and more. Brands like BabyBjörn, Huggies, Silver Cross and more are offering their wares at a fraction of the cost.

aden + anais

(aden + anais)

The brand is offering muslins, blankets and swaddles as part of the Amazon prime Day with up to 40 per cent off.

Story continues

aden + anais silky soft swaddles in motion 120 x 120cm 3 pack – was: £42, now: £27.48

Shop the full aden + Anais Amazon Prime Day deals here.

Baby Jogger

(Baby Jogger)

Whether you are looking for a pushchair, carrycot, or pram accessories like a carry cup, there’s bargains to be had at Baby Jogger with up to 30 per cent off.

Baby Jogger City Tour 2 Travel Pushchair – was: £249, now: £174.30

Shop the full Baby Jogger Amazon Prime Day deals here

BabyBjörn

(BabyBjörn)

With chic baby essentials, shop BabyBjörn travel cots in the sale with 33 per cent off.

BabyBjörn Travel Cot Light with Fitted Sheet – was: £261, now: £173.99

Shop the full BabyBjörn Amazon Prime Day deals here

BabyDan

(BabyDan)

Keep your kids safe and secure with BabyDan’s selection of gates and travel cots discounted up to 56 per cent.

BabyDan Hearth Gate/ Configure – was: £117.59, now: £66.99

Shop the full BabyDan Amazon Prime Day deals here

Britax Römer

(Britax)

Britax Romer is offering an abundance of car seats for every stage of your little one’s life in the sale with up to 36 per cent off.

Britax Römer car seat 9-36 kg – was: £240, now: £153.84

Shop the full Britax Römer Amazon Prime Day deals here

Chicco

(Chicco)

Car seats, cribs and baby carriers are Chicco’s bread and butter and they’re available with up to 49 per cent off.

Chicco ComfyFit Baby Carrier – was: £50, now: £25.60

Shop the full Chicco Amazon Prime Day deals here

Cybex

(Cybex)

At Cybex’s Amazon shop, you’ll find car sets of all sizes with up to 61 per cent off.

Cybex Silver Solution X-Fix Child’s Car Seat – was: £149.95, now: £40

Shop the full Cybex Amazon Prime Day deals here

Graco

(Graco)

Discounted by up to 41 per cent, the Graco items on sale is seemingly endless this Amazon Prime Day – swings, strollers, car seats, pushchairs, travel cots and more.

Graco Breaze Lite Pushchair/Stroller – was: £100, now: £58.95

Shop the full Graco Amazon Prime Day deals here

Hauck

(Hauck)

Fun and functional, Hauck should be on your radar for its range of pushchairs, travel cots, safety gates, carrycots/bassinets and car seat bases which are reduced this Prime Day by up to 57 per cent.

Hauck Pushchair Travel System Shopper SLX Trio – was: £269.99, now: £107.99

Shop the full Hauck Amazon Prime Day deals here

Mamas & Papas

(Mamas & Papas)

Shop Mamas & Papas’ selection of pushchairs, travel cots, footmuffs and mattresses with up to 38 per cent off.

Mamas & Papas Baby Premium Pocket Spring Mattress for Cotbed – was: £149, now: £111.75

Shop the full Mamas & Papas Amazon Prime Day deals here

Huggies

(Huggies)

There’s no better time to stock up on the basics like nappies, cups and wipes and Huggies is making that far more cost effective this Prime Day.

Huggies Pure Extra Care Baby Wipes (672 Wet Wipes Total) – was: £16, now: £7.35

Shop the full Huggies Amazon Prime Day deals here

Maxi-Cosi

(Maxi Cosi)

Prepare for your little one’s arrival and for every stage of their lives with Maxi-Cosi and the discounted offering of car sears, boosters and rockers that have been discounted by up to 34 per cent.

Maxi-Cosi FamilyFix ISOFIX Base – was: £179, now: £99

Shop the full Maxi-Cosi Amazon Prime Day deals here

Motorola

(Motorola)

Keep a watchful eye over your little ones with the baby monitors at Motorola reduced by 25 per cent.

Motorola MBP50A Video Baby Monitor – was: £149.99, now: £119

Shop the full Motorola Amazon Prime Day deals here

Philips Avent

(Philips Avent)

Specialists in all things baby food and food vessels, Philips Avent is on offer this Prime Day for you to restock your cupboards. The sale is on with up to 39 per cent off.

Philips Avent Double Electric Breast Pump – was: £279.99, now: £169.99, now: £110

Shop the full Philips Avent Amazon Prime Day deals here

Silver Cross

(Silver Cross)

Silver Cross has some of the best pushchairs in the business that are not only super stylish but practical too. Shop the range with up to 31 per cent off as well as car seats and accessories.

Silver Cross Zest Stroller – was: £160, now: £129.59

Shop the full Silver Cross Amazon Prime Day deals here

Tommee Tippee

(Tommee Tippee)

Always a go-to for the baby essentials, parents everywhere will delight in the knowledge that Tommee Tippee has one of the most extensive sales this Prime Day with up to 63 per cent. There’s breast pumps, bottles, sleep bags, nappy bins and much, much more.

Tommee Tippee Complete Feeding Set – was: £159.99, now: £53.99

Shop the full Tommee Tippee Amazon Prime Day deals here

Toys

With the summer holidays fast approaching you may be wondering how you are going to fill the days for your kids. We may have the answer. As part of the Amazon Prime Day sales, there’s discounts across tons of toys – literally tons! From educational options, to outdoor fun that will get them away from screens, there’s toys on offer from the biggest brands around – we’re talking VTech, Ravensburger, Barbie, L.O.L Surprise!, Hasbro And far more. Below we have gathered the best of the deals but there’s plenty more where that came from.

Shop all Amazon Prime Day toy deals here and by category below.

STEM Toys

(VTech)

Dolls

(Barbie)

Construction toys

(Aquabeads)

Sensory toys

(Baby Einstein)

Arts & Crafts

(Crayola)

Outdoor games

(Amazon)

Board games