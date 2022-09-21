Best baby changing units for a seamless nappy-changing experience

Luciana Bellini
·10 min read
(Stokke)
(Stokke)

Pretty much as soon as those two blue lines appear on that pregnancy test, you become aware of two things: you’re going to have a baby and you need to buy some nursery furniture.

There are a few essentials that you want to have in place before your newborn arrives, and having somewhere decent to change their nappy is right near the top of that list.

Luckily, there are loads of brilliant baby changing units on the market to choose from, whether you’re after a space-saving solution like a cot top changer or fancy investing in a long-lasting piece of furniture that will see you through several kids and beyond.

What to consider when choosing a baby changing unit

There are a few things to consider when choosing the right baby changing unit for your family.

Size: First off, how big is your nursery? If it’s on the smaller side you might want consider getting a cot top changer that you can simply place across the cot, or a well-made changing mat or pad that can be put on top of another piece of furniture (an added bonus of these is that you can also move them from room to room with you). There are also foldable options out there, which can be hidden away when needed.

Cost: Secondly, how much are you looking to pay? As with most pieces of furniture, baby changing units come in a variety of price points, from no-frills budget options that get the job done to pricier dressers that are made with beautiful designs and sturdier materials. Think about which option suits your needs best – factors like space, longevity, aesthetic style and how many children you’re planning to have all come into play.

Storage: Then you need to consider storage – are you looking for built-in shelving to hide nappies and wipes away? Or would you rather have open shelves so you can grab everything at a moment’s notice? Once you’ve narrowed down what you’re looking for, making the right purchase is easy.

Here we’ve rounded up the best baby changing units available to buy now.

Stokke Sleepi Changing Table

It’s more than likely you’ve seen some of this Scandinavian brand’s other products on your Instagram feed – the Tripp Trapp high chair and instantly recognisable oval crib have become must-haves for style-conscious parents the world over. Now they’ve launched a new nursery collection, the Sleepi, which includes a minimal baby changing table that mimics their iconic cot’s distinctive oval shape.

Cleverly designed so that it allows for both sideways and parent-facing positions, it’s the ideal height for changing your baby and comes with a softly cushioned changing pad for maximum comfort. There’s a generously-sized open shelf for storage and they’ve even left an open space for parents’ feet underneath, meaning you can get closer to your baby as you change them. Sure to be another cult hit from the forward-thinking label.

Buy now £299.00, Stokke

John Lewis Anyday Elementary Changing Table

Since the veteran retailers launched their affordable own brand line, Anyday has become a firm favourite with style-conscious new parents looking to kit out their nurseries on a budget. The sleek Elementary changing table has become one of their most popular products thanks to its simple yet effective design.

The emphasis is on practicality rather than aesthetics here, so don’t expect any over-the-top details. Instead, what you get is a fuss-free solid pine wood frame that’s easy to assemble yourself and will fit into any nursery style or colour scheme. The changing surface has raised sides for extra safety and there’s a handy shelf for storing all your essentials, but you will need to add your own changing mat. If you’re looking for a no-frills changing table at a reasonable price point, this one is a very safe bet.

Buy now £75.00, John Lewis

Ickle Bubba Cot Top Changer

If you’re struggling for space in your nursery or don’t want to invest in a full-blown changing unit, this cot top changer is a brilliant option. Designed to fit most 140 x 70cm cot beds, it will instantly transform your baby’s cot into a changing table through the use of a simple Velcro strap.

Using it on top of the cot makes it the perfect height to save your back from bending over and it’s easy to clean - but due to its relatively small size it’s only recommended you use it until the baby is approximately 12 months old. Naturally it doesn’t come with any storage and you’ll need to add your own changing mat, but as a space-saving solution, it’s a real winner.

Buy now £49.00, Ickle Bubba

Bumbo Changing Pad

Most parents are familiar with Bumbo’s comfy seats, which are designed to help babies sit up for the first time – their innovative changing pad is made from the same firm foam, which actually moulds to the shape of your little one’s body, making it feel extra supportive.

The ergonomically-shaped design features curved sides to prevent any rolling while you’re wrestling with the nappy, and particularly wriggly babies can also be secured with an adjustable restraint belt around the middle. We liked how comfortable it is for our baby, as well as the fact that the foam is wipe-clean. Pop a play arch over it and it can also double up as a baby gym or somewhere safe to leave the baby while you have a shower.

Buy now £73.00, Kidly

Olli Ella Reva Seagrass Changing Basket

The changing mats from this eco-friendly Australian brand are some of the most stylish we’ve seen, making them a particularly aesthetically-pleasing spot to deal with what awaits you (it might not sound important, but every little helps when you’re changing your 12th nappy of the day).

Handmade from natural seagrass and white plastic recycled weave, the basket is big enough to stash nappies and wipes for speedy changes and has foldable handles so it can easily be popped on top of a changing table or carried from room to room.

We liked the fact that it blended in with our interiors rather than being a glaringly obvious piece of baby kit, and that it can be used as a toy basket when nappies are no longer on the agenda. One thing to note is that seagrass can be on the scratchy side, so it’s best to use with some sort of cloth insert to protect delicate skin.

Buy now £75.00, Mamas & Papas

Mamas and Papas Harwell Dresser Changer

A shopping trip to Mamas and Papas is a rite of passage for many expectant and new parents, and the brand’s well-made nursery furniture collections are sought-after for good reason. We particularly like this Harwell Dresser Changer, which comes with a removable top so you can turn it into a simple dresser as soon as your little one is out of nappies.

Until that time there’s plenty of space to store all the essentials, with two full-sized drawers and three open storage shelves – there’s even a clever storage compartment where you can stash extra wipes. It is on the pricier side, but considering its smart design, versatility and longevity, as well as the fact that you can match it with other pieces of furniture from the Harwell line, we thought it was worth the price tag.

Buy now £479.00, Mamas & Papas

Ikea Sundvik Changing Table

This changing table is one of the Swedish superstore’s bestselling pieces of furniture. Featuring the sort of simple design we’ve come to know and love from the brand, it makes a sleek addition to any nursery. The item is also deeply practical, with an open shelf for storing all the nappy changing essentials as well as two drawers where you can keep anything from books and toys to clothes.

But the best bit? The changing table portion of the unit is on a clever hinge device. Once your nappy changing days are over, simply fold and fix the changing table’s leaf in place and you’ve got yourself a chest of drawers. The clever flatpack label has done it again.

Buy now £179.00, Ikea

Shnuggle Squishy Changing Mat

This souped-up changing mat does what is says on the tin by being a super squishy and comfortable spot to change your baby. Made from non-toxic, baby-safe foam, it’s pleasingly warm to the touch – so you don’t have to worry about putting down a towel first.

It is also made with lots of clever features, including high sides to prevent your baby rolling away and an angled base that tilts your baby ever-so-slightly. This is said to help relieve colic (while we can’t attest to that, our baby seemed to enjoy lying a little higher up).

There are no folds, nooks or crannies for any dirt to gather and it can be easily washed in between uses, making it a particularly hygienic option. It’s also lightweight enough to move around from room to room.

Buy now £44.95, Amazon

Costway Foldable Changing Station

There aren’t many foldable changing tables on the market, but this is one of the best around. With a sturdy white metal frame and waterproof fabric changing base, it’s a safe and comfortable spot to change your baby without needing to add a changing mat.

Available with three adjustable heights – all the better for avoiding back pain – the folding mechanism is easy to use, meaning the table can be stashed away at a moment’s notice.

There are pockets on the side for storing your nappies, wipes and Sudocrem, as well as a fabric shelf below, and the table comes with optional locking wheels that you can add on to wheel it from room to room. We liked the fact that you can remove the fabric base and bung it in the washing machine after a particularly explosive nappy situation.

Buy now £99.95, Costway

SnüzKot Skandi Changing Unit

The Snüz brand is most famous for its bedside crib, which is the bestselling one in the UK, but they also make an award-winning range of nursery furniture that grows with your child.

The Skandi changing unit features the same distinctive curved lines as the cot and is made using sustainably sourced wood rather than MDF, chipboard or veneer. This puts it at the pricier end of the scale but ensures it’s built to last. That comes in handy when you consider that the changing unit comes with a removable frame, so it can be turned into a standalone dresser as and when you need it. With three deep drawers for storage and a pleasantly minimal aesthetic, it’s a great addition to any nursery.

Buy now £549.00, Snüz

Verdict

Our top pick slightly depends on your budget – if you’ve got a bit of extra cash to spend, you can’t go wrong with the Stokke Sleepi Changing Table, which is a beautifully designed piece of furniture that comes with plenty of innovative little touches to make changing nappies a breeze. For a more affordable price point, the John Lewis Anyday Elementary Changing Table ticks all the boxes without breaking the bank.

Latest Stories

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • Elks pull out dramatic 26-24 win over Roughriders behind late field goal

    REGINA — Although ugly, the Edmonton Elks showed their ability to rebound from adversity in a 26-24 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. The Elks committed 12 penalties for 158 yards in the game and allowed a nine-point fourth quarter lead to slip, as the Riders went up 24-23 on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Cody Fajardo to Brayden Lenius with just 1:08 remaining. Quarterback Taylor Cornelius drove Edmonton 38 yards downfield in a span of 46 seconds, leaving kicker Sergi

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • Evander Kane, Sharks reach settlement in grievance case

    Evander Kane's time with the Sharks is officially in the rear-view mirror.

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • Fredericton Fire Department wins national competition, a first for the team

    Running, climbing stairs, hoisting hoses, saving lives — all in a day's work for a firefighter. But even on their off time, some firefighters enjoy putting those skills to the test. That's why they compete at the Canadian FireFit Championships, held in Spruce Meadows, Alta, earlier this month. Anthony Storey, of the Fredericton Fire Department's four-person team, remembers how nervous he felt as he waited for his shot at this year's event. He was the last to compete that day and he said the tens

  • Coyotes sign forward Hayton to new two-year deal

    SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Barrett Hayton of Peterborough, Ont., to a two-year contract. The 22-year-old Hayton recorded 10 goals and 14 assists in 60 games with the Coyotes this past season and established NHL career highs in games, goals, assists and points. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward was drafted by the Coyotes in the first round -- fifth overall -- in the 2018 N-H-L draft. “We are very pleased to sign Barrett to a new contract,” Coyotes' GM Bill Armstrong

  • Treading water: Edmonton swim clubs struggle to find pool time amid closures

    Edmonton swim clubs are struggling to find time for their athletes to train after the closures of four major pool facilities since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Olympian Swim Club, one of Edmonton's largest competitive swimming clubs, has lost all four of its main training pools. Club president Jared Buhler said it's put the whole club in a tricky position. "It's been crisis after crisis after crisis paired with COVID," Buhler said. The first to go was the pool at the Northern Alberta

  • Orioles score three runs in ninth to beat Blue Jays 5-4

    TORONTO — Canadian closer Jordan Romano has become almost automatic in finishing off victories for the Toronto Blue Jays this season. But the 29-year-old righty from Markham, Ont., was knocked around for three runs in the ninth inning in a 5-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles (76-69) on Sunday. The last time Romano (5-4) had blown a save that resulted in a Toronto loss was almost three months ago, on June 21. He's gone 34 for 39 in save opportunities this year and was hoping to match the team recor

  • Flyers C Couturier in danger of missing camp with injury

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier suffered an undisclosed injury and will be re-evaluated during training camp. He is considered week-to-week. The Flyers did not say on Monday when Couturier was injured. Couturier underwent back surgery in February and missed the rest of the season. He signed an eight-year, $62 million contract extension in 2021 and ended the season with 17 points in 29 games. The Flyers hired John Tortorella in the offseason for what is expected to b

  • Canada's Gillian (The Savage) Robertson rallies for second-round UFC submission

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian flyweight Gillian (The Savage) Robertson survived a first-round onslaught to submit Kazakhstan's Mariya (Demonslayer) Agapova on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. The 27-year-old native of Niagara Falls, Ont., who makes her home in Port Saint Lucie, Fla., absorbed a string of elbows to the head as she tried to take Agapova down at the fence in the opening round. But she rallied in the second round to lock in a rear-raked choke that prompted referee Mark Smith to halt the bout

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Top-ranked Alcaraz loses to Auger-Aliassime at Davis Cup

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz's biggest fans had flocked to see the world's new top-ranked player in his homecoming to Spain. Instead, they witnessed Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat their new idol before staying on the hard court to secure a second victory in doubles and help Canada score a 2-1 upset win over Spain in the Davis Cup group phase on Friday. Alcaraz lost 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 to a superb Auger-Aliassime, who endured the partisan crowd and tilted the match at Valencia his

  • Terry Fox Run back in Alberta as thousands run in support of cancer research

    Across the country on Sunday, thousands of Canadians laced up their running shoes and pounded the pavement for the 42nd Terry Fox Run. The annual fundraiser for cancer research was back in person, and across the province, Albertans ran once again in honour of the Canadian legend. In Edmonton, more than 800 people ran to raise money and awareness for cancer research. The crowd in the capital was smaller than past years, but still an impressive turn out as the city continues to deal with the pande

  • Matt Chapman's two homers lift Blue Jays over Orioles 6-3 in crucial Toronto win

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman feels that he's put the ups and downs of his season behind him. At least, for one night. Chapman had a solo home run and a two-run homer to lift the Toronto Blue Jays over the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 on Friday in the opener of a three-game series. The two dingers snapped a 25-game drought for the Toronto third baseman that dated back to Aug. 20. "To be able to have a game tonight where I felt like I was in control, able to find the barrel consistently, is a good sign," said

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press

  • Wynn's goal is always to be disruptive and get to the opposing quarterback

    HAMILTON — The defensive formations and schemes in pro football are detailed and complicated but the ultimate goal for Dylan Wynn has never wavered. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive tackle's main priority, game in and game out, revolves around being disruptive, getting to the quarterback and making his life miserable "Isn't that the story about football, though," Wynn said with a smile. "That's what we've been told since we were kids. "That's why I love my job so much. I get to directly affect

  • Ross Stripling’s presence, and changeup, have made him a revelation for Blue Jays

    Ross Stripling, who began in the bullpen, has been a massive part of the Blue Jays' thriving rotation, on and off the diamond.