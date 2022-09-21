Best baby changing units for a seamless nappy-changing experience

(Stokke)

Pretty much as soon as those two blue lines appear on that pregnancy test, you become aware of two things: you’re going to have a baby and you need to buy some nursery furniture.

There are a few essentials that you want to have in place before your newborn arrives, and having somewhere decent to change their nappy is right near the top of that list.

Luckily, there are loads of brilliant baby changing units on the market to choose from, whether you’re after a space-saving solution like a cot top changer or fancy investing in a long-lasting piece of furniture that will see you through several kids and beyond.

What to consider when choosing a baby changing unit

There are a few things to consider when choosing the right baby changing unit for your family.

Size: First off, how big is your nursery? If it’s on the smaller side you might want consider getting a cot top changer that you can simply place across the cot, or a well-made changing mat or pad that can be put on top of another piece of furniture (an added bonus of these is that you can also move them from room to room with you). There are also foldable options out there, which can be hidden away when needed.

Cost: Secondly, how much are you looking to pay? As with most pieces of furniture, baby changing units come in a variety of price points, from no-frills budget options that get the job done to pricier dressers that are made with beautiful designs and sturdier materials. Think about which option suits your needs best – factors like space, longevity, aesthetic style and how many children you’re planning to have all come into play.

Storage: Then you need to consider storage – are you looking for built-in shelving to hide nappies and wipes away? Or would you rather have open shelves so you can grab everything at a moment’s notice? Once you’ve narrowed down what you’re looking for, making the right purchase is easy.

Here we’ve rounded up the best baby changing units available to buy now.

Stokke Sleepi Changing Table

It’s more than likely you’ve seen some of this Scandinavian brand’s other products on your Instagram feed – the Tripp Trapp high chair and instantly recognisable oval crib have become must-haves for style-conscious parents the world over. Now they’ve launched a new nursery collection, the Sleepi, which includes a minimal baby changing table that mimics their iconic cot’s distinctive oval shape.

Cleverly designed so that it allows for both sideways and parent-facing positions, it’s the ideal height for changing your baby and comes with a softly cushioned changing pad for maximum comfort. There’s a generously-sized open shelf for storage and they’ve even left an open space for parents’ feet underneath, meaning you can get closer to your baby as you change them. Sure to be another cult hit from the forward-thinking label.

Buy now £299.00, Stokke

John Lewis Anyday Elementary Changing Table

Since the veteran retailers launched their affordable own brand line, Anyday has become a firm favourite with style-conscious new parents looking to kit out their nurseries on a budget. The sleek Elementary changing table has become one of their most popular products thanks to its simple yet effective design.

The emphasis is on practicality rather than aesthetics here, so don’t expect any over-the-top details. Instead, what you get is a fuss-free solid pine wood frame that’s easy to assemble yourself and will fit into any nursery style or colour scheme. The changing surface has raised sides for extra safety and there’s a handy shelf for storing all your essentials, but you will need to add your own changing mat. If you’re looking for a no-frills changing table at a reasonable price point, this one is a very safe bet.

Buy now £75.00, John Lewis

Ickle Bubba Cot Top Changer

If you’re struggling for space in your nursery or don’t want to invest in a full-blown changing unit, this cot top changer is a brilliant option. Designed to fit most 140 x 70cm cot beds, it will instantly transform your baby’s cot into a changing table through the use of a simple Velcro strap.

Using it on top of the cot makes it the perfect height to save your back from bending over and it’s easy to clean - but due to its relatively small size it’s only recommended you use it until the baby is approximately 12 months old. Naturally it doesn’t come with any storage and you’ll need to add your own changing mat, but as a space-saving solution, it’s a real winner.

Buy now £49.00, Ickle Bubba

Bumbo Changing Pad

Most parents are familiar with Bumbo’s comfy seats, which are designed to help babies sit up for the first time – their innovative changing pad is made from the same firm foam, which actually moulds to the shape of your little one’s body, making it feel extra supportive.

The ergonomically-shaped design features curved sides to prevent any rolling while you’re wrestling with the nappy, and particularly wriggly babies can also be secured with an adjustable restraint belt around the middle. We liked how comfortable it is for our baby, as well as the fact that the foam is wipe-clean. Pop a play arch over it and it can also double up as a baby gym or somewhere safe to leave the baby while you have a shower.

Buy now £73.00, Kidly

Olli Ella Reva Seagrass Changing Basket

The changing mats from this eco-friendly Australian brand are some of the most stylish we’ve seen, making them a particularly aesthetically-pleasing spot to deal with what awaits you (it might not sound important, but every little helps when you’re changing your 12th nappy of the day).

Handmade from natural seagrass and white plastic recycled weave, the basket is big enough to stash nappies and wipes for speedy changes and has foldable handles so it can easily be popped on top of a changing table or carried from room to room.

We liked the fact that it blended in with our interiors rather than being a glaringly obvious piece of baby kit, and that it can be used as a toy basket when nappies are no longer on the agenda. One thing to note is that seagrass can be on the scratchy side, so it’s best to use with some sort of cloth insert to protect delicate skin.

Buy now £75.00, Mamas & Papas

Mamas and Papas Harwell Dresser Changer

A shopping trip to Mamas and Papas is a rite of passage for many expectant and new parents, and the brand’s well-made nursery furniture collections are sought-after for good reason. We particularly like this Harwell Dresser Changer, which comes with a removable top so you can turn it into a simple dresser as soon as your little one is out of nappies.

Until that time there’s plenty of space to store all the essentials, with two full-sized drawers and three open storage shelves – there’s even a clever storage compartment where you can stash extra wipes. It is on the pricier side, but considering its smart design, versatility and longevity, as well as the fact that you can match it with other pieces of furniture from the Harwell line, we thought it was worth the price tag.

Buy now £479.00, Mamas & Papas

Ikea Sundvik Changing Table

This changing table is one of the Swedish superstore’s bestselling pieces of furniture. Featuring the sort of simple design we’ve come to know and love from the brand, it makes a sleek addition to any nursery. The item is also deeply practical, with an open shelf for storing all the nappy changing essentials as well as two drawers where you can keep anything from books and toys to clothes.

But the best bit? The changing table portion of the unit is on a clever hinge device. Once your nappy changing days are over, simply fold and fix the changing table’s leaf in place and you’ve got yourself a chest of drawers. The clever flatpack label has done it again.

Buy now £179.00, Ikea

Shnuggle Squishy Changing Mat

This souped-up changing mat does what is says on the tin by being a super squishy and comfortable spot to change your baby. Made from non-toxic, baby-safe foam, it’s pleasingly warm to the touch – so you don’t have to worry about putting down a towel first.

It is also made with lots of clever features, including high sides to prevent your baby rolling away and an angled base that tilts your baby ever-so-slightly. This is said to help relieve colic (while we can’t attest to that, our baby seemed to enjoy lying a little higher up).

There are no folds, nooks or crannies for any dirt to gather and it can be easily washed in between uses, making it a particularly hygienic option. It’s also lightweight enough to move around from room to room.

Buy now £44.95, Amazon

Costway Foldable Changing Station

There aren’t many foldable changing tables on the market, but this is one of the best around. With a sturdy white metal frame and waterproof fabric changing base, it’s a safe and comfortable spot to change your baby without needing to add a changing mat.

Available with three adjustable heights – all the better for avoiding back pain – the folding mechanism is easy to use, meaning the table can be stashed away at a moment’s notice.

There are pockets on the side for storing your nappies, wipes and Sudocrem, as well as a fabric shelf below, and the table comes with optional locking wheels that you can add on to wheel it from room to room. We liked the fact that you can remove the fabric base and bung it in the washing machine after a particularly explosive nappy situation.

Buy now £99.95, Costway

SnüzKot Skandi Changing Unit

The Snüz brand is most famous for its bedside crib, which is the bestselling one in the UK, but they also make an award-winning range of nursery furniture that grows with your child.

The Skandi changing unit features the same distinctive curved lines as the cot and is made using sustainably sourced wood rather than MDF, chipboard or veneer. This puts it at the pricier end of the scale but ensures it’s built to last. That comes in handy when you consider that the changing unit comes with a removable frame, so it can be turned into a standalone dresser as and when you need it. With three deep drawers for storage and a pleasantly minimal aesthetic, it’s a great addition to any nursery.

Buy now £549.00, Snüz

Verdict

Our top pick slightly depends on your budget – if you’ve got a bit of extra cash to spend, you can’t go wrong with the Stokke Sleepi Changing Table, which is a beautifully designed piece of furniture that comes with plenty of innovative little touches to make changing nappies a breeze. For a more affordable price point, the John Lewis Anyday Elementary Changing Table ticks all the boxes without breaking the bank.