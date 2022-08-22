Best August Bank Holiday weekend deals and offers: fashion, tech and furniture sales to shop now

It’s nearly here: the August Bank Holiday weekend. A final summer hurrah before the great September reset.

The last Bank Holiday before Christmas (we know!), it’s an opportunity to relax with friends and family, load up the BBQ and for bargain-hunters, take advantage of amazing offers from some of our favourite retailers and brands.

From new workwear for your return to the office, to new accessories to prep your home for autumn, there are plenty of amazing sales on that’ll stretch your money that bit further.

With so much on offer, we’ve rounded up the juiciest-sounding sales to help you shop smarter.

See our selection of the best Bank Holiday Weekend deals, offers and sales below

Fashion

Boohoo

Some lament that BHW marks the end of summer, but no one appears to have told the weather that. With plenty of 30-degree days on the horizon, there’s still major call for summer dressing. Top up your wardrobe or grab a bargain for your next holiday at Boohoo, where the summer sale is slashing price tags by as much as 50 per cent. We’re eyeing up this geo print shirt dress that’s just screaming to be accessorised with a frozen Margarita.

Plus, get next day delivery for just a quid with the code: POUND.

Buy now, Boohoo

Home

Simba

The sleep specialist has revealed it will hold an August Bank Holiday sale with as much as 55 per cent offbed frames.

The brand will also slash the cost of selected mattresses by up to 40 per cent and there are savings to be had on sleep accessories like bed linen, duvets and pillows too.

With deals this good, you'd be mad to sleep on them.

Buy now, Simba

Darlings of Chelsea

The Bank Holiday weekend is a time to relax, and in what better way than with a brand new sofa? Home furniture brand Darlings of Chelsea has selected designs on sale with up to 35 per cent off until August 31, making it prime time to invest in a new living room centrepiece.

Buy now, Darlings of Chelsea

La Redoute

With summer winding down, retailers are keen to shift stock to make way for the new season - which means it’s time for you to make serious savings. La Redoute is knocking up to 50 per cent off everything on its site, from fashion to furniture. The sale will be on until September 6, so there’s no time to lose in making your move. Make your bedroom more inviting with this half price Malu rattan bench, was: £215, now: £107.50 in the sale.

Buy now £107.50, La Redoute

Sofology

Not a sale, but a freebie, sofa brand Sofology is throwing in a free footstool with sales of selected sofas between August 22 - 29. Footstool prices start at £129, so if you’re hoping to revamp your living space, this sale could net you a great little extra.

Buy now, Sofology

Tech

Currys

The tech expert will wipe up to 60 per cent off the RRPs of most-wanted tech and electricals this Bank Holiday weekend in its aptly-named Epic Deals sale. Big brands like Samsung, KitchenAid and Nespresso are all in the mix, plus there’s a chance to bank a cool £50k by trying your luck in instant win games on the Currys website.

Top offers include £300 off the Samsung Wireless Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos & Amazon Alexa and £92 slashed off the price of Remington’s HYDRAluxe Pro Hair Straightener.

Buy now, Currys

LG

LG is offering massive savings on some of its best-selling products including the likes of TVs, laptops and fridges. Grab an OLED 42C2 for under £1000 - saving you an impressive £400. What’s more, a SN4 Soundbar will be included in your purchase for free (normally costing £249).

There are also big discounts across LG laptops, perfect if you’re looking for a new device to see you into the start of the school year. For those after a kitchen revamp, save yourself £600 on LG’s state-of-the-art Instaview Fridge Freezer.

You’ve got from August 24 - 30 to shop these deals.

Buy now, LG

