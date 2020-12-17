Hugh Grant reading A Christmas Carol is the gift we didn't know we needed
If you’re anything like us, you’ve always got a long reading list full to the brim of brilliant books to get your teeth into. It's a wonder we found time to do anything else. If you love getting stuck into a juicy novel or insightful autobiography but struggle to find the time for reading, you're likely already familiar with audiobooks.
Not only do they allow you to multitask while still taking in the glorious words, but they're also often read by the actual author (oh hey Louis Theroux), or by the biggest names in Hollywood (we’re looking at you Nicole Kidman), or you can get festive with a seasonal classic from a equally classic voice (shout out to Hugh Grant reading us A Christmas Carol).
We’ve put together an extensive list of the best audiobooks going to give you inspiration for your next listen - or bragging points if you've already caught up.
Popular on Audible in 2020
Becoming, Michelle Obama
Mythos, Stephen Fry
Sherlock Holmes: The Definitive Collection, Arthur Conan Doyle
Girl, Woman, Other, Bernadine Evaristo
The Sandman, Neil Gaiman
Why I'm No Longer Talking to White People About Race, Reni Eddo-Lodge
Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens
Atomic Habits, James Clear
Can't Hurt Me, David Goggins
My Sister the Serial Killer, Oyinkan Braithwaite
The Chimp Paradox, Prof. Steve Peters
The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman
French & Saunders: Titting About, Dawn French, Jennifer Saunders
Such a Fun Age, Kiley Reid
Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey
Ghosts, Dolly Alderton
The Switch, Beth O'Leary
The Girl with the Louding Voice, Abi Daré
Audiobooks narrated by celebrities
Claire Danes: The Handmaid's Tale by Margaret Atwood
Samuel L Jackson: A Rage in Harlem by Chester Himes
Thandie Newton: Jane Eyre by Charlotte Brontë
Nicole Kidman: To The Lighthouse by Virginia Woolf
Lin-Manuel Miranda: The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao by Junot Diaz
Samira Wiley: The Color Purple by Alice Walker
Jake Gyllenhaal: The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald
Armie Hammer: Call Me By Your Name by André Aciman
Scarlett Johansson: Alice's Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll
Meryl Streep: Heartburn by Nora Ephron
Anne Hathway: The Wonderful Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum
Maggie Gyllenhaal: Anna Karenina by Leo Tolstoy
Rosamund Pike: Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen
Natalie Dormer: A Room of One's Own by Virginia Woolf
Sian Clifford: Tess of the D'Urbervilles by Thomas Hardy
Andrew Scott: Dubliners by James Joyce
Hugh Grant: A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens
New releases
A Bit of a Stretch by Chris Atkins
Untamed by Glennon Doyle
The Vanishing Half: A Novel by Brit Bennett
Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid
The Glass Hotel: A Novel by Emily St. John Mandel
Love is Not Enough by Mark Manson
Perfect Tunes by Emily Gould
The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes: A Hunger Games Novel by Suzanne Collins
If It Bleeds by Stephen King
The Boy From the Woods by Harlan Coben
Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family by Robert Kolker
Unorthodox: The Scandalous Rejection of My Hasidic Roots by Deborah Feldman
Consider your listening sorted for the foreseeable future.
