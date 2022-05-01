The Best Asian-Owned Businesses You Need to Know About

Photo credit: courtesy of brands



Since the pandemic started in March 2020, Asian-owned businesses and restaurants have seen a significant drop in sales, and some had to close shop altogether — either due to COVID-19 restrictions or racial discrimination against the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community.

And with the uptick in hate crimes against Asian communities, right now is an especially important time to support Asian-owned brands, and doing so is one of the easiest ways to show solidarity with your AAPI colleagues, neighbors and friends. Shopping from AAPI-owned bookshops, clothing brands and restaurants can help us better understand the culture and contributions the community continues to offer.

Ahead you'll find a list of Asian American and Pacific Islander-owned brands and businesses across the nation that you can shop today, including popular beauty labels, Etsy shops and decor labels that you can support long-term. Note that there are a ton of brilliant AAPI-owned businesses out there — and, because we're just scratching the surface with these recommendations, we promise to continue updating this list. We also encourage you to shop locally to support the businesses in your neighborhood.

Do you have a brand you love that we missed? Let us know in the comments!

Beauty

Sisters Taran and Bunny Ghatrora created Blume, a beauty and self-care company for young women. They aim to de-stigmatize periods with their brand and empower the next generation to feel confident in their bodies.

Asian-American beauty expert, mom, and entrepreneur, Erin Moy founded Cellular MD, a bio-advanced skincare line backed by science. She created the brand with her dad, Ronald Moy, MD, FAAD, a cosmetic and facial plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills.

Based out of Brooklyn and Queens, NY, owner Richard Mendoza has worked his barber magic on big names including comedian and actress Awkwafina and actor and singer Quincy. The shop, named after himself, was rated Top 10 Best Barber Shops in the world by David Beckham's team.

Genetic

Ann McFerran is the genius behind Glamnetic, a cult-favorite beauty brand that specializes in magnetic eyelashes and eyeliners. McFerran is Thai American, and she immigrated to the United States at just 7 years old with her single mother.

Founded by Korean American Sharon Pak and co-founder Jordyn Wynn, Insert Name Here's hair extensions let you try out the latest hair trends — like bangs and colored hair — without damaging your strains in the process.

Live Tinted

The beauty brand's story begins with founder and beauty blogger Deepica Mutyala, who went viral with her red lipstick hack video to cancel out dark under-eyes. Today, she runs Live Tinted to serve all women.

Lin Chen created beauty retailer Pink Moon to mix her love of wellness and self-care with her Chinese heritage pride. The online shop features eco-friendly, self-care, wellness, and lifestyle brands, with over 30% of them being founded by women of color.

This Japanese beauty system features four products that aims to restore, strengthen, and rebuild the skin's barrier function via Ceramide technology and clean ingredients.

Soko Glam

Soko Glam is all about making K-beauty brands and products more accessible to the American audience. The brand features its own exclusive products, but you can also find anything from Etude House to Then I Met You.

Strange Bird Beauty

Chinese American Tina Rudolf founded the brand because she wanted to make skincare a spiritual experience. The brand uses ginger, ginseng and goji berry as the star ingredients of the line.

Co-founders Olamide Olowe and Claudia Teng hit the ground running after their launch in 2020. Both Olowe, who is Black, and Teng, who is Asian American, had similar problems with the beauty industry as WOC and decided to make a change by addressing those issues with Topicals. The brand as a whole is a favorite of multiple members of the GH team, “I love Topicals because of their focus on making skincare more fun and de-stigmatizing flare-ups,” says Textile Product Reviews Analyst, Grace Wu.

This brand is another favorite amongst editors here at Good Housekeeping, which is why their illuminating cream bronzer was named one of our Favorite Products of 2021 . Another product loved by GH Editors would be their facial mist which is made with only three ingredients — all of Tower 28’s products are made with sensitive skin types in mind.

Books and Art

This Asian-owned bookshop resides in California, where the owners carefully choose, clean, and condition their books. They started off as an online marketplace but built their physical pop-up, where orders are available for curbside pickup.

Arkipelago Books

You can find Arkipelago Books in San Francisco's Historical District. There, you'll see an extensive collection of specialty culture books along with contemporary and historical cultural titles.

Jhoanna Belfer is a Filipina American poet and former hospitality executive who founded Bel Canto Books, a California bookshop that offers a selection of fiction, nonfiction and children's books. The shop hosts special themes every month to celebrate books by women and people of color.

East Wind Books

If you're in the Berkeley, CA area, East Wind Books has been a major source for Asian American literature since 1982. Find anything regarding Asian Studies, Ethnic Studies, Language Learning, Traditional Chinese Medicine, and Martial Arts books.

Located in Jacksonville, Florida, the Asian-owned bookshop celebrates diversity and sells used and new books across a variety of titles, topics, authors and genres to choose from.

Established in 2001, the Los Angeles shop features products from around the world, notably Asian pop culture products, including fun housewares, gifts, stationeries, t-shirts, comics, plush, and toy figures.

Now Serving LA

Based out of Los Angeles, this cookbook and culinary shop marries food and stories together. Right now, the retail store is closed for general browsing, but you can place orders online or by phone.

What started out as a Los Angeles mail-order bookshop in 1984, this bookshop is dedicated to Filipino Americans in search of their roots. Today, the brick-and-mortar bookshop is located in the Historic Arts District, San Pedro, CA.

This Asian-owned Etsy shop sells detailed art prints, stickers, pins, and even takes commissions to create any custom illustration you imagine.

Silk + Sonder

Founder Meha Agrawal worked in a couple of startups before starting her own. Silk + Sonder is a subscription-based mental wellness journaling experience that encourages productivity, planning and mindfulness.

Fashion

Find layered necklaces, bracelets, rings and more at AMYO, starting from just $30. The brand was founded by Korean American founder Gina Nam, who runs an all-female team who crafts the jewelry by hand.

From trendy bucket hats to T-shirts and hoodies, AAGC sets to redefine what it means to be a modern Asian American woman through their powerful apparel.

Each shoe at AVRE is knitted with fibers created from recycled P.E.T. plastic from water bottles. The brand, owned by Taiwanese American immigrant sisters, Julie and Connie Kuo, offers various women's styles, masks and mask filters.

Owned by three Asian founders, Monica Recto, Gabie Tanjutco and Trisha Lim, B.Zaar collective is a curated, in-house digital marketplace that elevates artisanal brands and designers to the forefront, inspired by the bazaars or marketplaces, in the Philippines.

Founded by Melissa Mash, a Korean American, and Deepa Gandhi, an Indian American, Dagne Dover is known for its chic, "problem-solving" bags that feature some of the cleverest, most thoughtful storage solutions we've seen in everything from eco-friendlier neoprene diaper bags to weekender carryalls and leather totes.

Former Good Housekeeping video producer, Tessa Donolli, is half Filipina and has always dabbled in creative hobbies. Donolli accessories feature statement jewelry, like clay chains and earrings.

Created by dynamic duo Jason Mei and Kristi Pagdanganan, Friend of a Friend Studio offers limited edition collections inspired by the creators' travels, and includes unique fashion-forward accessories and clothing. For every purchase, they donate a portion of their sales to local non-profit educational youth art programs.

Saima Chowdhury was born and raised in Bangladesh and founded relaxed luxury clothing brand Grey State in 2015. The female-owned brand's mission aims to keep their environmental impact low, using upcycled textiles for their clothing.

Linjer



The sustainable accessories brand makes for men and women, including ethically made jewelry and leather bags, like their newest launch the Tulip Bag (which had a 120,000 person waitlist after being sold out months ago).

M.M.LaFleur

Whether you're in need of womenswear for work or cozy loungewear, the Japanese-owned fashion brand has something for you, like their cashmere joggers and matching hoodies, leggings, terry sweatpants, pullovers, t-shirts and more.

Tommy F. is a jeweler located in Lower Manhattan at 82 Bowery, New York, NY 10013. His gold rings, Cuban links, name plates and more has gotten the attention of influencers and celebrities alike.

Founded in New York by way of Japan, Paper Project is known for their unisex socks, tees, underwear and face masks, all of which are made of Japanese paper yarn.

Jean Marie was born in Calcutta, India to Anglo-Indian parents and emigrated with her family to Phoenix, Arizona at a young age. She tailored and sewed her own clothing growing up and continues to share her passion for beautiful textiles through her clothing line.

This brand was named the best bra for small busts in our tests. What sets them apart from other lingerie brands is that their bras are made with shallower cup sizes to help get a closer fit and avoid unwanted gaps.

For petite ladies, Petite Studio NYC is a slow fashion brand that offers clothing for smaller women. It was founded by Jenny Wang, a self-taught fashionista who grew up in Zhejiang, China.

Shop Dela Gold

The Filipina-owned Los Angeles shop ships authentic 14k solid gold jewelry to customers worldwide. From custom sets to assorted chains to jade pendants, the shop has something for everyone.

Food

The women-run coffee company was founded by Korean mother and daughter duo, Rachel and Jiyoon Han. Their mission is not only to bring flavorful and delicious coffee to the world but to also help bridge the gender gap in the coffee industry. More than 50% of coffee sourced by Bean & Bean is female-powered!

Boba Bam is high-quality, authentic Taiwanese instant boba made in 60 seconds, cofounded by Bob Yau and Ron Escopete. The perfect at-home solution, this classic Brown Sugar Boba makes it easy and convenient to customize boba your way at a quarter of the cost of conventional tea shops.

Known for their naturally flavored lattees, Copper Cow adds herbs and spices to the coffee mix for a delicious cup every time. Each flavor is organic and designed to transport you to Vietnam, the second-largest coffee supplier in the world. Copper Cow Coffee is the brainchild of Vietnamese-American Debbie Wei Mullin, who was passionate about introducing a premium, at-home pour over coffee experience with a sustainable twist that celebrates Vietnamese coffee and culture.

Plant-based Thai-American snack brand Dang Foods offers yummy whole food product lines, including Coconut Chips, Thai Rice Chips and the Dang Bar. All snacks are vegan, non-GMO, dairy-free and gluten-free.



Founded by an Indian-American family, Deep Indian Kitchen provides tasty and authentic Indian cuisine meals like Chicken Tikka Masala and Garlic Naan delivered frozen to your door.

A favorite of GH Registered Dietitian Stefani Sassos, Do Anything Foods offers a variety of nutritious, versatile sauces packed with vibrant flavors and tons of veggies. Co-founded by two passionate home cooks, Monica Salhotra and Allie Shanholt, the female- and AAPI-0wned brand provide a solution for healthy convenient veggie-rich shortcuts that the whole family can enjoy. From Kale Pesto to Cauliflower Alfredo, the sauces can be used on pasta, pizza, veggies and more.

Fila Manila offers a range of authentic Filipino simmer sauces with a modern twist, founded by 1st generation Filipino-American immigrant Jake Deleon. Based on his parent’s recipes, the sauces are packed with Filipino flavor for everyone to enjoy.



Fly by Jing

Founded in 2018, owner Jing Gao started off with her flavorful Sichuan Sauces and has since expanded to delicious Soup Dumplings, Hot Pot bases and more, which can all be delivered right to your door with just the click of a button.

Known for their low-sugar cookies, chocolates and crackers, HighKey was founded by AJ Patel, and recreates your favorite snacks and treats sans the added sugar. Their keto-friendly offerings are tasty, and many of the products focus on high-quality ingredients like almond flour and a proprietary blend of natural sweeteners. The celeb-loved cookies have no-added sugar and are gluten-free, grain-free, and keto-friendly.

Just BeClaws

If you're in NJ, Just BeClaws is a family-owned restaurant that offers Southern cuisine with a Vietnamese twist. Located in the heart of downtown Jersey City, this is the spot to get seafood boil. Tip: Make sure to order the special JB sauce!



Omsom

Vietnamese co-founders and sisters Vanessa and Kim Pham are daughters of refugees, who grew up at their family's kitchen counter. They created Omsom to offer food starter packs that celebrate Asian flavors right to your door.

Coming from a Chinese and Sri Lankan home, tea was always a staple in founder Sashee Chandran’s upbringing. She started Tea Drops as a sustainable solution for the modern tea drinker, creating these bagless and dissolveable whole leaf tea blends that are all USDA certified organic. Tea Drops feature playfully shaped blends of tea leaves and spices which encourage connection through tea experiences too.

Korean American mom and lawyer, Carolyn Kim, created this premium spirit line to pay homage to her roots. Yobo drinks are gluten, sugar and additive-free and they're keto-friendly.



Home

What impressed us most about Blueland here at Good Housekeeping is not only how well their cleaning products perform, but their ability to eliminate unnecessary packaging. The GH Cleaning Lab picked Blueland's dishwasher starter set as the best plastic-free dishwasher detergent which comes in a cute reusable tin.

Korean American digital influencer Chriselle Lim and Vietnamese American educator Joan Nguyen founded Bumo Brain, an online space that makes education more accessible and entertaining for families around the world.

Canva

No matter if you need a graphic for your side hustle, school project or personal social media accounts, Canva has custom-sized templates so even beginners can easily create their own designs.

You've probably already heard about the KonMari method, a way to tidy up your home, thus bringing more joy into your life. The Japanese brand offers a collection of products and services that help you organize your home without the fuss.

Filipina-owned brand Lu France Interiors works with artisans and small businesses from about the world to provide curated decor pieces for every home. From textile weavers in the Philippines to artists in Canada and graphic designers in Singapore, Lu France Interiors strives to pay homage to the hard work of its creatives.

Two Asian-American food lovers created Material cookware when they noticed that none of the kitchenware they used checked all the right boxes. That's why Material offers stylish and functional cookware at more affordable price points.

From apparel to home products, Ohmonah has you covered. Owner and New Jersey native, Sara, took their talents learned in the animation industry to the West Coast and created this whimsical brand. Pick up one of their reusable produce bags inspired by yummy foods like Salmon Sashimi , Fire Noodles and Shrimp Crackers , or decorate your home with their fun rugs and tapestries .

These food-themed jigsaw puzzles almost look too good to eat! The brand wishes to celebrate cultural diversity and currently features three styles: Lucky Ramen, Dimsum Factory and Shabu Frenzy.

You can thank Southeast Asian American co-founder Syama Meagher for the brand's durable chambray denim aprons and premium face masks.

Shoott

Founded by actor Jennifer Tsay, Shoott is a photography service that puts creatives and freelancers first. This female-run company seeks to make professional photography more accessible for everyday consumers, having customers only pay $15 for photos they love.

The Grown Up Asian

Jenny Fagel, D.O., and Kathleen Wang, MD teamed up together to create The Grown Up, a life coaching program that helps Asian professional women with their personal issues and career struggles. They offer their servicing through group cohorts, along with one-on-one sessions with clients.

The Woobles

Even if you've never crocheted in your life, the Woobles offers beginner-friendly patterns and services so you can make your own crochet creations. The brand also offers crochet kits for intermediates.

Luxuriously soft Tombo Towels are woven manually on shuttle looms in Osaka, Japan and give your bathroom that spa-like experience.

