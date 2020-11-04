Brits are already putting up their M&S Christmas trees: 5 top-rated artificial trees to buy now

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Artificial Christmas trees were once considered a festive faux pas, but times have changed and in 2020 they’ve been flying off the shelves from October onwards at M&S.
How do we know this, you ask?
A quick glance at the five-star reviews for M&S’s range of affordable trees shows that customers have been putting their trees up as early as October this year.
There has also been a spike in reviews in recent days (and sales have increased too, as lots are beginning to sell out).
With M&S’s offering starting at just £29.50 for a 6ft artificial tree, it’s no wonder the brand has proved to be a popular choice this festive season.
The retailer also has pre-lit options – meaning there’s no need to tackle a big tangle of fairy lights – as well as ethereal artificial snow-covered designs for those who want a white Christmas every year.
So, if you want to get a practical and cost-effective artificial tree this year, we suggest you make a swift online order.
We’ve looked at M&S’ entire artificial tree offering and selected the five top-rated products that are currently available to buy.
5 top-rated artificial trees from M&S
1. 6ft Lit Noble Christmas Tree | £115
Give your home a striking touch this Christmas with this twinkling 6-foot tree. The quick-fit stand will save you plenty of time, while built-in lights create that all-important seasonal glow; the tree's 200 lights are tightly wrapped around its branches and its discrete light connectors fit together with ease.
M&S’ clever “Memory Branch” technology means there's no need to rearrange the branches as they'll simply fall into position.
What the reviews say:
“Usually get a real one, but with the uncertainties at the moment I thought I would start getting prepared for Christmas early. I am very pleased with it. It's easy and quick to put up and take down again. Looks very nice. No picking needles out of my carpet for months after Christmas and I can put it up as early as I like without worrying it might be bald by Christmas.”
“Always have a real tree but decided to have artificial this year. After a lot of research decided on this one and not disappointed. Arrived quickly, easy to assemble and the lights are subtle. Looks wonderful even without decorations. Highly recommend.”
“Very happy with this tree. Looks really good quality, can’t wait to put it up and see it fully decorated. Lights are static and subtle.”
2. 6ft Lit Slim Snowy Christmas Tree | £59
The dramatic 6-foot height and slender form of this snowy tree creates an elegant Christmas look and is especially well-suited to small rooms.
The quick-fit stand makes light work of assembly and the pre-lit tree's 150 warm lights have discrete light connectors that fit together with ease.
What the reviews say:
“I don't normally write reviews, but I just took delivery of this tree and am so impressed that I wanted to post a review. It was delivered early, is exactly as shown on the website. Well packaged, was super easy to put up and the adjustable branches are ideal. It fits into a small space, matches my decor and looks very stylish.”
“What a pretty tree! Lots of lights that are evenly placed, easy to erect and very snowy.”
“I bought this after studying hard last Xmas what I want for my small lounge. This is a perfect size and looks good quality. I was reluctant to put it up so early but wanted to make sure it was ok. It was so easy to put up and put back down again with very little effort that I am so happy I chose this tree. Looking forward to putting it back up at Christmas time and decorating it.”
3. 6ft Christmas Pine Tree | £49.50
Bring Christmas cheer to your home with this 6-foot tall pine tree. It comes with a quick-fit stand for easy assembly and features M&S’s “Memory Branch” technology, which means the tree will spring back into shape after being in storage.
What the reviews say:
“I bought this to replace our tree from last year that sadly fell apart. I took it out just to see the size and fullness, it was so quick and easy to put together and up. I like that there is a cover for the sharp metal when storing and that there's a place inside for storing instructions and receipt (for the guarantee).”
“Its a lovely tree with a mixture of textures too. I cannot wait to put it up closer to Christmas fully decorated. I think as well it is good value for money, thank you M&S.”
“Can't wait to trim in December, strong and great value for money.”
4. 6ft Lit Snowy Christmas Tree | £69
This 6-foot Christmas tree features a sprinkle of snow to bring a dash of winter glamour to your home.
The pre-lit tree's 200 warm lights are tightly wrapped around its branches and its discrete light connectors fit together with ease.
What the reviews say:
“Looks really lovely and I can't wait to decorate it for Christmas.”
“Have not put up yet, but opened the box. It looks brilliant, can't wait to see it with its new decorations on.”
“Received in good condition from M&S, easy to put up, works well and looks great. First class product.”
5. 3ft Lit Snowy Christmas Tree | £25
This charming 3 foot artificial Christmas tree is cute and compact. You don’t need much space to spare in order to add a sprinkle of festive spirit to your home.
Handcrafted and finished with a dusting of snow and a classic burlap-covered base, this LED Christmas tree offers 50,000 hours of warm white light with its 40 bulbs.
What the reviews say:
“Love this tree, it looks great and well made. Will order another one for another room later. Also the snowy effect with the LED lights looks so cosy.”
“We’ve bought this tree for our kitchen - it’s the perfect size and will give our kitchen a lovely festive look.”
“This tree is ideal for me. Whilst I have bigger trees, this year is not going to be the same at Christmas, but I am not doing without. Very good quality and delivered on time. This will make life so much easier given the circumstances.”