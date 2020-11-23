Best Argos Black Friday deals 2020: Early offers on Samsung, Fitbits and Dyson vacuums

Whether you’re looking for a fitness tracker or laptop, this is the sale to watch (The Independent)

Black Friday 2020 is nearly here, with less than one week to go until the main event.

The big day falls on 27 November, and while retailers tend to start their offers a week ahead of the event, this year we’ve seen pre-sale deals launch earlier than ever before.

Retailers including Amazon, Very, John Lewis, Apple, Currys PC World, Boots and Superdrug kicked off their discounts weeks ahead of Black Friday itself, so there’s thousands of deals already live.

Luckily at IndyBest we’re doing all the hard work for you by updating our Black Friday guides daily with the best offers across across TVs, tech, gaming, laptops, home appliances, kids toys, furniture, fashion and beauty.

British retailer Argos held out until the week before the big day to unveil its Black Friday offers, but now they are finally here, and you won’t want to miss them.

Below we’ve listed all the best savings so far from a range of top brands, so you can get your Christmas shopping done with just a few clicks, all while staying cosy at home. We’ll be updating our guide every day leading up to the event, throughout Black Friday itself and on to Cyber Monday too, so make sure you bookmark this page and check back.

Whether you’ve after a new vacuum cleaner or hair dryer, these are the best early Argos offers to shop now.

The best early Argos Black Friday deals

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: Was £349.99, now £199.99

Save £150 on this cordless vacuum from Mrs Hinch’s favourite home appliance brand, Shark. It can be used on hard floors, wool rugs, carpet, upholstery and stairs, promising 40 minutes of run-time. There’s a flexible wand which will allow you to reach those nooks and crannies under furniture. The coveted anti hair-wrap technology removes hair from the brush head as you clean, so there’s no blockage or build up to slow you down. It’s a brand that featured in our review of the best vacuum cleaners for pet owners, so we can testify to its credentials. Argos claims this is its lowest price ever.

Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness Tracker: Was £129.99, now £99.99

Save £30 on this smart watch from the leading fitness tracker brand, Fitbit. Available in four colours, the water-resistant device offers features including sleep tracking, built-in GPS, a heart rate monitor and the brand’s latest exercise modes.

Fitbit's products featured twice in our review of the best fitness trackers, with our reviewer praising the earlier version of this discounted model, the Fitbit charge 3, for its clever features. They said: “Unlike many trackers, this one is monitoring your heart rate continuously rather than just during workouts. As well as looking out for health trends it also gives information during workouts to help understand them better. The sleep tracking is also excellent, measuring REM sleep as well as deep and light.”

Dyson V8 Absolute Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: Was £399.99, now £299.99

The Black Friday sales are the best time to bag a bargain from Dyson, whose products don’t come cheap. There’s £100 to save on this model which can deep clean carpets and hard floors, offering 40 minutes of use on a full charge.

It has a soft roller cleaner too, which claims to pick up large debris and fine dust in one go, and comes with four cleaning tools for cleaning stairs, upholstery and cars, so you’ll be sure to get enough use out of it. If you needed any more convincing, a similar model, the Dyson V11 absolute, also topped our review of the best cordless vacuum cleaners, with our tester describing it as “mind-blowingly good” adding that it has “seriously raised the bar in the world of cordless vacs”.

Beats by Dre Studio 3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones: Was £189.95, now £149.95

Get up to 22 hours of battery and 40 hours of playback with these Studio 3 headphones by Beats by Dre. Delivering an exceptional listening experience with Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling, these headphones are sealed for sound and feature the Apple W1 chip for industry-leading Bluetooth connectivity.

Kenwood KHC29.B0WH Prospero Stand Mixer: Was £199.99, now £99.99

If the latest Bake Off series has left you feeling inspired, save more than £100 on this Kenwood stand mixer in Argos’s sale. Its compact design makes it ideal for smaller kitchens, and it comes with a 4.3l stainless steel bowl along with three other non-stick bowls and other attachments such as a whisk and dough hook. This brand was featured twice in our review of the best stand mixers, so we can speak to the reputation of Kenwood’s products. You’ll be a star baker in no time.

Canon EOS M50 Vlogger Kit : Was £729.99, now £649.99

Whether you’re looking to brush up on your photography skills or want to foray into the field of vlogging (video blogging for the uninitiated), this kit has everything you need to shoot pictures and videos in 4K quality. Budding YouTubers will truly love unwrapping this kit come Christmas morning.

In it you’ll find a Canon EOS M50 camera, a 15-45mm lens, tripod, 2GB SD card and an additional battery. You can also connect the camera to your wifi too, in order to upload content onto a computer for editing. The camera features an electronic viewfinder and 3in LCD touch screen for easy filming.

GoPro HERO7 White CHDHB-601-RW Action Camera: Was £149.99, now £99.99

Capture all the action with this GoPro camera that’s small but mighty. It has a touch screen and can be synced to the GoPro app for easy sharing among your other devices or friends and it promises HD video that can also be shot into time lapses. It’s waterproof too, with a burst mode feature that allows you to take 15 photos in a second.

Krups Opio XP320840 Pump Espresso Coffee Machine: Was £149.99, now £74.99

If you’re missing your daily espresso fix on your commute to work, now is the time to buy a machine so you can replicate barista-quality cups from home, and this machine is currently half price. It has a 15-bar pump pressure which claims to deliver an authentic taste without any bitterness and the adjustable steam nozzle will help you create frothy milk. The parts are dishwasher safe too, which is an added bonus. This machine was on the more affordable side to begin with, but now it’s a real steal at under £100.

Nivea skincare advent calendar: Was £39.99, now £19.99

Here’s an advent calendar your winter skin will thank you for – unlike the chocolate ones. Spend December nourishing your skin with mini and full sized Nivea body lotions, moisturisers, shower gels, hand creams, lip balms, make-up removers and face masks. With this saving, treating yourself every morning will feel even better.

Joie brisk LX stroller – pavement grey: Was £149.99, now £99.99

This compact buggy from Joie is designed for families on the move. It’s compact, lightweight and fits in to boots of all sizes. Joie was featured in our round-up of the best double pushchairs with our reviewer loving how easy the frame was to fold away. This buggy, too, folds up at the press of one easily accessible release button.

KitchenAid 5KHM7210BAC Hand Mixer: Was £99, now £68.99

Chances are you’ve taken up baking during lockdown like the rest of the country has, so there’s no better time to invest in your kitchen appliance arsenal than Black Friday. This hand mixer by the coveted brand KitchenAid is sure to be a hit, especially with a £31 saving. There’s seven speed setting to choose from as well as two attachments for every type of mix. The motor is designed to give you more control over your ingredients, whether you’re stirring in chunkier ingredients or whisking egg whites.

X Rocker Esport Pro Stereo Audio Gaming Chair with Subwoofer: Was £149, now £99.99

Complete your gaming set-up with this professional-looking chair that will keep you comfortable throughout hours of play. The headrest has an audio system built in too so you don’t need to wear headphones to hear your opponents. It’s compatible with PS4, Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch console. Watch any gamer jump for joy at this Christmas gift.

BaByliss Super Power Pro Hair Dryer: Was £59.99, now £29.99

Add this to your basket to recreate salon blow dries at home, while there’s £30 to be saved. It promises a fast-drying time, even on thick hair, while removing frizz and smoothing strands to leave you with a healthy-looking shine. The brand has featured in our review of the best hair dryers, so you’re in good hands.

Samsung UE43TU7020KXXU Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR 43in: Was £329, now £299

Enjoy films, TV shows and gaming fun while saving £100 on this Samsung TV. With 4K image quality and sound that adjusts to what you’re watching for the best experience possible, it’s worth adding to your basket as we’re spending more time on the sofa than ever. The smart TV also offers access to a range of apps including Apple TV, Britbox and BT Sport, so you’ll never run out of things to watch.

JBL Quantum 600 Wireless Headset: Was £129.99, now £69.99

Get lost in your gaming surroundings, whether that’s the walls of Fortnite or the battlefield in Call of Duty, with this headset that can be connected to your console via USB. It will sit over the ears and can also be wireless too, and on a full charge, it promises 14 hours of play. They can be used with your PS4, Xbox One, PC or Nintendo Switch, perfect for any gamer head.

Spear & Jackson Pressure Washer 2200W: Was £200, now £100

The second national lockdown in England is the perfect time to do those dreaded household jobs that you’d been avoiding, and if you need a new pressure washer to tick some of them off of your list, this one is currently half price. It’s Spear & Jackson’s most powerful model, with a bar rating of 110 (if you’re unsure what this means, check out our review of the best pressure washers for more guidance). It comes with a range of accessories including a patio cleaner, rotary brush and variable lance, so you can tackle everywhere from car wheels and patio stones. This washer comes with a three-year guarantee too, in case you needed any more convincing.

Mamas & Papas Rocco 3 Piece Nursery Furniture Set - White: Was £499.99, now £399.99

If you’re an expectant parent, you’ll be looking to make as many savings as you can, so Black Friday is a great time to stock up on heavy essentials like furniture. Save £100 on this Mamas & Papas set for your nursery, which features a cot, a chest of drawers and a double hanging wardrobe. The simple white finish makes it easy to add your chosen colour scheme and the traditional design will look the part in any household.

Samsung Galaxy 46mm Smart Watch - Silver: Was £279, now £179

This watch does more than just tell the time and would make the perfect Christmas present for the busiest person in your life. Claiming to have a lengthy seven days of battery life, you can use it to take calls, reply to messages, order Ubers, connect to your Spotify playlists and track 40 different types of exercise to help you meet your fitness goals. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 featured in our review of the best smartwatches for 2020, so we can speak to the brand’s credentials.

Remington AIR3D Hair Dryer with Diffuser: Was £79.99, now £49.99

This unusual looking hair dryer now costs under £50 and features what Remington calls “3D air flow technology” that adapts to create the optimum drying temperature while adding shine to your locks. It sounds reminiscent of Dyson’s popular hair dryer technology, but this a far more affordable option. There’s three temperature settings as well as a “cool shot” feature to set your style. A different Remington hair dryer was awarded best buy status in our review of the best hair dryers, so we can speak to the brand’s credentials.

When is Black Friday 2020?

This year Black Friday will fall on Friday 27 November, and the event will run over the weekend until 30 November, which is Cyber Monday.

While the main event runs for a few days, we’re already experiencing the longest lead-up ever, as big brands and retailers have launched their early Black Friday deals weeks before the big day.

Amazon launched its early bird sale a whole month before Black Friday – two weeks earlier than last year – while other retailers such as Boots and Superdrug have also started their sales.

How to get the best Argos Black Friday deals

If you have a Nectar card, you can collect points on all Argos Black Friday purchases. If you don’t have it already, download the Nectar App before Black Friday begins for access to early offers too.

Keep your eyes peeled on our guide to be informed of the early offers available, as you may be able to tick off your shopping list earlier than planned.

We’d recommend making a note of what you’re looking for to avoid any impulse purchases you may later regret.

How long will the Black Friday deals last?

Last year the Black Friday sale was the longest running event to date, lasting two weeks. Amazon launched its first deals a month early for 2020, so has already topped 2019, with retailers such as Boots and Very following suit. While most deals will end on Cyber Monday, the 30 November, some brand continue their sales after that date.

Stay ahead of the rush and read our round-up of the full list of stores expected to participate, from fashion, homewares, tech, beauty and gaming brands, such as Asos, AO, BT, John Lewis & Partners and M&S.

It’s the best time to start your Christmas shopping or splash out on bulkier, pricier items you’ve had your eye on such as sofas, TVs and home devices.

