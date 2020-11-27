Best Argos Black Friday deals 2020: Offers on tech, homeware and more available now
Thanksgiving done - now it’s time for Black Friday. It’s the biggest shopping event of the year, and in true form, retailers everywhere have gone to town slashing prices on a whole host of items across fashion, beauty, tech and more.
Argos has joined the fray, and for 2020, it has some of the most impressive discounts to date.
Last year, Argos boasted 423 deals on gaming alone, so you can expect the same this year. The retailer revealed it had a whopping 44.5 million page views with 5.1 million unique customers across the four day event, spanning from Black Friday itself all the way to Cyber Monday.
Get a kickstart on your Christmas shopping and find gifts to suit the entire family, with deals on toys, merchandise, clothing or gadgets.
While things are set to be slightly different in store in line with Covid-related regulations, online shopping is set to boom so you can make the most of the sales from the comfort of your own home. If you prefer to head in to your nearest store, don’t forget your mask. There will also be a limited amount of customers in the brick and mortar establishments so expect queues.
We have gathered the best Black Friday deals at Argos to tickle your bargain-hungry taste buds.
Shop Argos Black Friday sale now
Black Friday deals on Home & Furniture
Don’t underestimate Argos’ homeware offering. Whether you are looking for bedding, furniture or a new mattress, the retailer should be your first port of call - even more so with the epic reductions thanks to Black Friday.
Samsung 55In UE55TU7020KXXU Smart 4K UHD HDR LED Freeview TV - was: £479, now: £399
Dyson V7 Animal Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - was: £299.99, now: £199.99
Ninja Foodi MINI 4.7L Multi Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer - was: £169.99, now: £129.99
Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner – was £349.99, now £199.99
Dyson V8 Absolute Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner – was £399.99, now £299.99
Black Friday deals on Tech
From TVs to gaming accessories, cameras to sound systems, tech is an essential to every day life. With new developments coming all the time, tech needs to be upgraded all the time. Thanks to Black Friday at Argos you can now do it for less!
Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen Smart Speaker With Alexa- Black / Blue / White - – was £49.99, now £28.99
Garmin Fenix 6S Pro GPS Smart Watch - Black / Black Band – was £599.99, now £449.99
Binatone U700 7 Inch UK, ROI with Lifetime Maps Sat Nav – was £329.99, now £179.99
Garmin DriveSmart 65 6" Sat Nav with EU Maps&Alexa Enabled – was £79.99, now £59.99
Canon EOS M50 Vlogger Kit - was £729.99, now £649.99
GoPro HERO7 White CHDHB-601-RW Action Camera – was £149.99, now £99.99
X Rocker Esport Pro Stereo Audio Gaming Chair with Subwoofer – was £149.00, now £99.99
BaByliss Super Power Pro Hair Dryer – was £59.99, now £29.99
Black Friday deals on Toys
In anticipation of the festive season, tick off your gifting for the kids - both little and big alike - in your life with Argos’ handy reductions across a whole host of set-to-be Christmas favourites. The retailer has knocked down its prices on some of the most sought-after toys of the season, including a third off selected LEGO sets.
LEGO Jurassic Park: T. rex Rampage - was: £220, now: £164
LEGO Star Wars AT-AT Walker Building Set - was: £140, now: £93
LEGO Ninjago Legacy Destiny's Bounty Ship Set - was: £125, now: £83
LEGO Art the Beatles Set for Adults Wall Décor - was: £115, now: £76
LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Clock Tower Toy - was: £85, now: £56.50
Black Friday deals on Gaming
It’s game on for Argos’s deals, taking play time to a whole new level. Save on PS4, PS5 and Xbox compatible games - you can save as much as £43.
Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One Headset - was: £149.99, now: £106.99
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Xbox One Game - was: £51.99, now: £22.99
Marvel's Spider-Man PS4 Game - was: £26.99, now: £13.99
Turtle Beach Recon 50X Xbox, PS5, PS4, PC Headset - Black - was: £19.99, now: £14.99
Marvel's Spider-Man PS4 Game - was: £26.99, now: £13.99
Read More
Best Currys Black Friday Deals 2020
Best Black Friday TV deals 2020
Best Black Friday phone contract deals 2020
Best early Amazon Black Friday deals: what to expect in the sale
Best Dyson Black Friday deals 2020
Best John Lewis Black Friday deals 2020
Best Selfridges Black Friday deals 2020
Best Debenhams Black Friday deals 2020