Best Argos Black Friday deals 2020: Offers on Samsung, Fitbits and Dyson vacuums

Louise Whitbread,Ellie Fry and Eva Waite-Taylor
·19 min read
&lt;p&gt;Whether you&#x002019;re looking for a fitness tracker or laptop, this is the sale to watch&lt;/p&gt; (The Independent)

Whether you’re looking for a fitness tracker or laptop, this is the sale to watch

(The Independent)

Black Friday’s main event is now finally here, and Argos is one of our go-to retailers for competitive prices across big-ticket brands including Gtech, Lego and Nintendo, to name just a few.

During the early sale, we had already seen impressive discounts on everything from Nespresso coffee machines to Apple AirPods, details of which can be found in our Black Friday guide, a curated round-up of only the creme de la creme offers.

Follow live: Latest Black Friday deals

As well as the best deals from Argos, we’ve also got the latest insight on the best deals across tech, furniture, laptops, TVs, kids’ toys and mattresses to save you from endlessly scrolling.

But, back to the retailer, it’s slashing prices across its leading products, from gaming consoles to home appliances, so read on for our carefully curated selection of the very best Argos deals.

The best Argos Black Friday deals

Garmin Fenix 6S Pro Smart Watch: Was £599.99, now £449.99

Argos
Argos

If you’re into your outdoor pursuits, make sure your wrist is adorned with a techy gadget that can track your activity. Take advantage of the 25 per cent saving on this Garmin watch. While we can’t testify for this particular model, the Garmin fenix 6 pro solar took the top spot in our review of the best adventure-ready smartwatches, with our tester noting that it’s an “excellent watch can track any activity you throw it at”, something that appears true for this model, which can distinguish between skiing and climbing. For such a high-performing watch, it’s a great time to make use of the low price point.

Buy now

Dyson V7 Animal Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: Was £299.99, now £199.99

Argos
Argos

A fantastic all-rounder, this cordless vacuum is specifically designed for pet owners in mind, working to quickly and efficiently lift dog and cat hair with its powerful suction capabilities. It’s also ideal for tackling hard to reach areas and car interiors, as it easily changes into a handheld device. With seven tools and accessories, this one really does it all. The similar V7 bsolute model was featured in our round-up of the best cordless vacuum cleaners, where our reviwer said: “It sweeps up hair from four-legged friends in no time and the filtration system is terrific.” There’s a reason Dyson is a big-name brand, so snap up this deal fast.

Buy now

Marvel's Spider-Man PS4 Game: Was £26.99, now £13.99

Argos
Argos

PS4 games do not come cheap, making Black Friday the best time to make use of all the best deals. This particular game is whopping 50 per cent off and was a real hit with when The Independent’s technology editor and avid gamer got his hands on it.

In his review, he wrote that the “game is perhaps the most fun you can possibly have on a console”. Adding that it is “a recreation of every bit of being the Spider-Man: swinging around, beating people up, delighting in a full cast of many of the character's favourite enemies.”

Buy now

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Clock Tower Toy: Was £85, now £56.50

Argos
Argos

Combining two childhood favourites, this Lego Harry Potter set is a must-have for Christmas. It comes with eight mini-figures, including Harry and Dumbledore. There are hours of fun to be had here, building the three-level Castle Clock Tower, including locations from the film – Defence Against the Dark Arts classroom, Dumbledore's office, Hospital wing, perfect’s bathroom and a Yule Ball scene.

Buy now

Ninja Foodi 4.7l Multi Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer: Was £169.99, now £129.99

Argos
Argos

This is a superb offer on a multi-cooker that can also be used as a pressure cooker and air dryer. The 4.7l machine is perfect for up to two people, so is ideal for small households, and offers six ways to cook, including steaming, drying and slow cooking. It also includes a removable cooking pot and a and crisp basket.

Buy now

Lego Friends Juice Truck Toy Playset: Was £18, now £12

Argos
Argos

Stuck for gift ideas for children aged four and above? Enter this Lego playset, which looks as though it’ll serves as a great way to encourage creative and individual roll play. Included within the bundle is a food truck and two mini dolls, as well as accessories to recreate a beachy scene.

Buy now

Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One Headset: Was £149.99, now £106.99

Argos
Argos

Gaming headsets can be expensive, so it’s a good idea to make use of any discount you can. This pair has a noise-cancelling microphone and look like they’ll be a comfortable fit thanks to the padding. While we can’t testify for this exact set, a very similar pair featured in our guide to the best gaming headphones with our tester noting the “crystal clear audio” and praising for the brand for its “‘hear everything’ slogan”. Compatible with Xbox One, but if this Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 (was £149.99, now £106) works with PS4 and PS5.

Buy now

Ghost of Tsushima PS4 Game: Was £49.99, now £34.99

Argos
Argos

This open-world action game is a recreation of 13th-century Japan. The Ghost of Tsushima was reviewed by The Independent’s culture writer, who stated that it’s “a lush and sometimes sublime samurai epic”, and praised it for being a “dextrous piece of work – one in which violence and beauty can effortlessly co-exist”.

Buy now

Google Nest Mini Smart Speaker - Charcoal: Was £49, now £24

Google
Google

This smart speaker also doubles up as a digital assistant, using voice control to stream music and video from Spotify and YouTube Music, along with checking the weather, setting reminders and listening to the news. It supports up to six users so the whole family can enjoy using it and is compatible with all your smart devices and other Google Nest products.

Buy now

Babyliss 9000 Cordless Hair Straightener: Was £199.99, now £139.99

Babyliss
Babyliss

This cordless pair of straighteners from hair experts Babyliss allows you to achieve sleek straight hair or loose curls on the go, without a plug or wires getting in your way. There’s three temperature settings, with a maximum of 200 degrees and a 10-second heat up time. A three-hour charge will give you 30 minutes of power at the highest heat so you can bring it in the car or use it on the sofa in front of the TV. This kit also comes with a heat-proof pouch and mat so you can steer clear of burning the carpet too. The rose blush 2200 hair dryer had also featured in our review of the best hair dryers, so you’re in safe hands.

Buy now

Tower T17021RG Manual Air Fryer - Rose Gold: Was £59.99, now £34.99

Tower
Tower

Air fryers are a brilliant appliance that allows you to whip up a feast without the faff, or fat, of hot oil. This model can cook vegetables, meat, chips and cakes, and will come in handy for the time-conscious chef. It has a hefty 4.3I capacity and can serve up to six people. To clean, simply remove the pull out drawer and inner cooking basket. The similar Tower air fryer with rapid air circulation system model was also rated highly by our reviewer in the best air fryers of 2020.

Buy now

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: Was £349.99, now £199.99

Shark
Shark

Save £150 on this cordless vacuum from Mrs Hinch’s favourite home appliance brand, Shark. It can be used on hard floors, wool rugs, carpet, upholstery and stairs, promising 40 minutes of run-time. There’s a flexible wand which will allow you to reach those nooks and crannies under furniture. The coveted anti hair-wrap technology removes hair from the brush head as you clean, so there’s no blockage or build up to slow you down. It’s a brand that featured in our review of the best vacuum cleaners for pet owners, so we can testify to its credentials. Argos claims this is its lowest price ever.

Buy now

Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness Tracker: Was £129.99, now £99.99

Fitbit
Fitbit

Save £30 on this smart watch from the leading fitness tracker brand, Fitbit. Available in four colours, the water-resistant device offers features including sleep tracking, built-in GPS, a heart rate monitor and the brand’s latest exercise modes.

Fitbit's products featured twice in our review of the best fitness trackers, with our reviewer praising the earlier version of this discounted model, the Fitbit charge 3, for its clever features. They said: “Unlike many trackers, this one is monitoring your heart rate continuously rather than just during workouts. As well as looking out for health trends it also gives information during workouts to help understand them better. The sleep tracking is also excellent, measuring REM sleep as well as deep and light.”

Buy now

PAW Patrol jungle PAW terrain vehicle: Was £45, now £22.50

PAW Patrol
PAW Patrol

A baby panther needs rescuing, and Ryder and Mateo are the pup and parrot duo ready for the job. The vehicle is brought to life with lights and sounds, and a working crane to lift up the carry case for that poor little panther. This toy is suitable for children aged three years and over, and comes with three button cell batteries.

Buy now

Dyson V8 Absolute Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: Was £399.99, now £299.99

Dyson
Dyson

The Black Friday sales are the best time to bag a bargain from Dyson, whose products don’t come cheap. There’s £100 to save on this model which can deep clean carpets and hard floors, offering 40 minutes of use on a full charge.

It has a soft roller cleaner too, which claims to pick up large debris and fine dust in one go, and comes with four cleaning tools for cleaning stairs, upholstery and cars, so you’ll be sure to get enough use out of it. If you needed any more convincing, a similar model, the Dyson V11 absolute, also topped our review of the best cordless vacuum cleaners, with our tester describing it as “mind-blowingly good” adding that it has “seriously raised the bar in the world of cordless vacs”.

Buy now

Hotpoint 8KG 1600 Spin Washing Machine - Black: Was £329.99, now £259.99

HotPoint
HotPoint

If your washing machine is packing up, Black Friday is the best opportunity to replace it, while saving money simultaneously. With an 8kg capacity and rapid functions that HotPoint claims you can reduce your cycle time by up to 50 per cent, it's an everyday essential worth splashing out on. The machine will also control the correct amount of water, temperature level, detergent and drum movements to rid clothes of stains.

We also loved the Hotpoint BIWMHG81484UK model that appeared in our guide to the best washing machines, which our tester described the anti-stain function as “particularly impressive.”

Buy now

Beats by Dre Studio 3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones: Was £189.95, now £149.95

Beats by Dre
Beats by Dre

Get up to 22 hours of battery and 40 hours of playback with these Studio 3 headphones by Beats by Dre. Delivering an exceptional listening experience with Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling, these headphones are sealed for sound and feature the Apple W1 chip for industry-leading Bluetooth connectivity.

Buy now

Kenwood KHC29.B0WH Prospero Stand Mixer: Was £199.99, now £99.99

Kenwood
Kenwood

If the latest Bake Off series has left you feeling inspired, save more than £100 on this Kenwood stand mixer in Argos’s sale. Its compact design makes it ideal for smaller kitchens, and it comes with a 4.3l stainless steel bowl along with three other non-stick bowls and other attachments such as a whisk and dough hook. This brand was featured twice in our review of the best stand mixers, so we can speak to the reputation of Kenwood’s products. You’ll be a star baker in no time.

Buy now

Canon EOS M50 Vlogger Kit : Was £729.99, now £649.99

Canon
Canon

Whether you’re looking to brush up on your photography skills or want to foray into the field of vlogging (video blogging for the uninitiated), this kit has everything you need to shoot pictures and videos in 4K quality. Budding YouTubers will truly love unwrapping this kit come Christmas morning. In it you’ll find a Canon EOS M50 camera, a 15-45mm lens, tripod, 2GB SD card and an additional battery. You can also connect the camera to your wifi too, in order to upload content onto a computer for editing. The camera features an electronic viewfinder and 3in LCD touch screen for easy filming.

Buy now

GoPro HERO7 White CHDHB-601-RW Action Camera: Was £149.99, now £99.99

GoPro
GoPro

Capture all the action with this GoPro camera that’s small but mighty. It has a touch screen and can be synced to the GoPro app for easy sharing among your other devices or friends and it promises HD video that can also be shot into time lapses. It’s waterproof too, with a burst mode feature that allows you to take 15 photos in a second.

Buy now

Krups Opio XP320840 Pump Espresso Coffee Machine: Was £149.99, now £74.99

Krups
Krups

If you’re missing your daily espresso fix on your commute to work, now is the time to buy a machine so you can replicate barista-quality cups from home, and this machine is currently half price. It has a 15-bar pump pressure which claims to deliver an authentic taste without any bitterness and the adjustable steam nozzle will help you create frothy milk. The parts are dishwasher safe too, which is an added bonus. This machine was on the more affordable side to begin with, but now it’s a real steal at under £100.

Buy now

Nivea skincare advent calendar: Was £39.99, now £19.99

Nivea
Nivea

Here’s an advent calendar your winter skin will thank you for. Spend December nourishing your skin with mini and full sized Nivea body lotions, moisturisers, shower gels, hand creams, lip balms, make-up removers and face masks. With this saving, treating yourself every morning will feel even better.

Buy now

Joie brisk LX stroller – pavement grey: Was £149.99, now £99.99

Joie
Joie

This compact buggy from Joie is designed for families on the move. It’s compact, lightweight and fits in to boots of all sizes. Joie was featured in our round-up of the best double pushchairs with our reviewer loving how easy the frame was to fold away. This buggy, too, folds up at the press of one easily accessible release button.

Buy now

Peppa Pig World of Peppa multi playset bumper set: Was £50, now £25

Peppa Pig
Peppa Pig

This varied set lets them recreate their favourite scenes from the wonderful TV shows and books, or get creative with their own stories. All the buildings pack away in to Peppa’s house which has a handy carry handle on top. As well as Peppa’s house, they can take Peppa to the vets, a cafe, pick out some presents at the toy shop, or play in her den.

Buy now

KitchenAid 5KHM7210BAC Hand Mixer: Was £99, now £68.99

KitchenAid
KitchenAid

Chances are you’ve taken up baking during lockdown like the rest of the country has, so there’s no better time to invest in your kitchen appliance arsenal than Black Friday. This hand mixer by the coveted brand KitchenAid is sure to be a hit, especially with a £31 saving. There’s seven speed setting to choose from as well as two attachments for every type of mix. The motor is designed to give you more control over your ingredients, whether you’re stirring in chunkier ingredients or whisking egg whites.

Buy now

X Rocker Esport Pro Stereo Audio Gaming Chair with Subwoofer: Was £149, now £99.99

X Rocker
X Rocker

Complete your gaming set-up with this professional-looking chair that will keep you comfortable throughout hours of play. The headrest has an audio system built in too so you don’t need to wear headphones to hear your opponents. It’s compatible with PS4, Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch console. Watch any gamer jump for joy at this Christmas gift.

Buy now

BaByliss Super Power Pro Hair Dryer: Was £59.99, now £29.99

Babyliss
Babyliss

Add this to your basket to recreate salon blow dries at home, while there’s £30 to be saved. It promises a fast-drying time, even on thick hair, while removing frizz and smoothing strands to leave you with a healthy-looking shine. The brand has featured in our review of the best hair dryers, so you’re in good hands.

Buy now

Samsung UE43TU7020KXXU Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR 43in: Was £379, now £299

Samsung
Samsung

Enjoy films, TV shows and gaming fun while saving £80 on this Samsung TV. With 4K image quality and sound that adjusts to what you’re watching for the best experience possible, it’s worth adding to your basket as we’re spending more time on the sofa than ever. The smart TV also offers access to a range of apps including Apple TV, Britbox and BT Sport, so you’ll never run out of things to watch.

Buy now

JBL Quantum 600 Wireless Headset: Was £129.99, now £69.99

JBL
JBL

Get lost in your gaming surroundings, whether that’s the walls of Fortnite or the battlefield in Call of Duty, with this headset that can be connected to your console via USB. It will sit over the ears and can also be wireless too, and on a full charge, it promises 14 hours of play. They can be used with your PS4, Xbox One, PC or Nintendo Switch, perfect for any gamer head.

Buy now

Fortnite the battle royale collection fort and figures: Was £50, now £25

Fortnite
Fortnite

Eight surprise action figures are hiding in this set, making it a great gift for children who love surprises. Each poseable figure includes swappable weapons, accessories, and back bling. The figures can be posed at the base, inside the door, or at the top of the fort, making it a great way to display thisFortnite collection.

Buy now

Spear & Jackson Pressure Washer 2200W: Was £200, now £100

Spear & Jackson
Spear & Jackson

The second national lockdown in England is the perfect time to do those dreaded household jobs that you’d been avoiding, and if you need a new pressure washer to tick some of them off of your list, this one is currently half price. It’s Spear & Jackson’s most powerful model, with a bar rating of 110 (if you’re unsure what this means, check out our review of the best pressure washers for more guidance). It comes with a range of accessories including a patio cleaner, rotary brush and variable lance, so you can tackle everywhere from car wheels and patio stones. This washer comes with a three-year guarantee too, in case you needed any more convincing.

Buy now

Mamas & Papas Rocco 3 Piece Nursery Furniture Set - White: Was £499.99, now £399.99

Mamas & Papas
Mamas & Papas

If you’re an expectant parent, you’ll be looking to make as many savings as you can, so Black Friday is a great time to stock up on heavy essentials like furniture. Save £100 on this Mamas & Papas set for your nursery, which features a cot, a chest of drawers and a double hanging wardrobe. The simple white finish makes it easy to add your chosen colour scheme and the traditional design will look the part in any household.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy 46mm Smart Watch - Silver: Was £279, now £179

Samsung
Samsung

This watch does more than just tell the time and would make the perfect Christmas present for the busiest person in your life. Claiming to have a lengthy seven days of battery life, you can use it to take calls, reply to messages, order Ubers, connect to your Spotify playlists and track 40 different types of exercise to help you meet your fitness goals. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 featured in our review of the best smartwatches for 2020, so we can speak to the brand’s credentials.

Buy now

Remington AIR3D Hair Dryer with Diffuser: Was £79.99, now £49.99

Remington
Remington

This unusual looking hair dryer now costs under £50 and features what Remington calls “3D air flow technology” that adapts to create the optimum drying temperature while adding shine to your locks. It sounds reminiscent of Dyson’s popular hair dryer technology, but this a far more affordable option. There’s three temperature settings as well as a “cool shot” feature to set your style. A different Remington hair dryer was awarded best buy status in our review of the best hair dryers, so we can speak to the brand’s credentials.

Buy now

