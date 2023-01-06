The best après ski in La Plagne

La Plagne

The fragmented nature of the resort limits the nightlife and a large percentage of family guests means La Plagne is not famed for its après. Belle Plagne is the liveliest of the 11 resort villages and the gondola between it and Plagne Bellecôte runs until midnight.

Alternative après activities include having a ride on the Olympic bobsleigh track, ice climbing in Champagny le Haut, and lots of sledging opportunities after the lifts close.

For further La Plagne inspiration, see our guides to the resort's best accommodation and restaurants.

Bar La Mine



In Plagne 1800, Bar La Mine is a traditional English pub, but with a mining theme – complete with lamps and old mining tools on display. There are DJs and regular live music, as well as live sport on TV.

Contact: bar-lamine.fr

Bar La Mine is a traditional English pub

Igloo Igloo



A funky little bar inside Galérie du Pelvoux in Plagne Centre, Igloo Igloo has DJs, live bands and a good choice of homemade cocktails. Faux-ice white seats are draped with fur rugs inside the igloo-shaped room, and there are polar bears and penguins on display to complete the icy theme.

Contact: igloo-igloo.fr

igloo igloo

La Bodega Saloon



Those looking to stay up late should head to La Bodega Saloon, a pub-turned-club in Belle Plagne with an American theme. It is the resort's late-night disco – in fact it's the only venue La Plagne has to offer that comes close to a club.

Contact: labodegabelleplagne.com

La Bodega Saloon

Le Bonnet



On the slopes at Plagne Bellecote, Le Bonnet is a modern, airy chalet. Inside big screens show action sports films, and DJs play on the large terrace. Offering relatively good value, alongside drinks it serves burgers and hot dogs.

Contact: lebonnet-laplagne.fr

Le Bonnet, La Plagne

Bar Fort Colorado



A fun outdoor spot at the foot of the Pollux piste above Plagne Centre, Bar Fort Colorado is set in a collection of wooden huts styled as a Western fort. It’s a great spot to stop mid afternoon for a drink - often there are DJs playing and the BBQ will be fired up.

Contact: 00 33 6 50 96 12 88; facebook.com/bar.fortcolorado/