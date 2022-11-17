The best après-ski bars in Banff

Rundle Bar, Banff - the best apres ski bars in Banff

There’s no shortage of après venues in Banff town – more than 130 bars, restaurants, coffee shops and bakeries at the last count, including late night places open into the early hours.

Beer fans should seek out the new for 2022/23 Three Bears Brewery on Bear Street offering a selection of robust craft ale classics and the Park Distillery, the only distillery in a Canadian National Park. For something more cultural, there are three museums, eight art galleries and the Banff Centre, which hosts concerts and other events.

For further Banff inspiration, see our guides to the resort's best accommodation and restaurants.

The Juniper Bistro



Overlooking Banff, on Juniper Way, the Juniper Bistro, part of Juniper Hotel, is ideally situated for an après drink on the way back from Mount Norquay. Cocktails are made using local ingredients, the wine list is all Canadian, and local craft beer features too.



Contact: thejuniper.com

The Juniper Bistro, Banff

Banff Ave Brewing



One for the committed craft beer connoisseur, a comprehensive menu of locally brewed craft ale at Banff Ave Brewing on Banff Avenue includes its own take on Belgian white beer, fruit beer and a coconut cream ale with flavours of toasted coconut. It’s all made using Rocky mountain spring water, and there’s a good line up of more mainstream ales too, including stout.



Contact: banffavebrewingco.ca

Banff Brewing Avenue, Banff

Larkspur Lounge



Part of the Rimrock Resort Hotel on Mountain Avenue in Banff, the Larkspur Lounge offers a wide selection of cocktails, beers and wines, along with the almost obligatory nachos and wings.



Contact: rimrockresort.com

Rundle Bar



Stylish cocktails created by skilful mixologists are the trademark of the Rundle Bar, re-opened at the Fairmont Banff Springs hotel in 2020 after a $5 million renovation. It stays open until 1am.



Contact: fairmont.com/banff-springs



Rundle Lounge, Banff

Rose & Crown



Proudly boasting to be Banff’s oldest pub (established in 1985 no less), the Rose & Crown on Banff Avenue has beer on tap, including Guinness and cider as well as local ales, and live music every night, sometimes with a small cover charge. Also serves food.



Story continues

Contact: roseandcrown.ca

Rose & Crown, Banff - David Clapp

Dancing Sasquatch



A massive late night venue on Banff Avenue, Dancing Sasquatch invites you to “party like an animal” in honour of its namesake – Sasquatch is the North American equivalent of Bigfoot. Open on Wednesdays and from Friday to Sunday, from 9pm, it holds regular themed parties, and dancers may well be joined by the elusive beast himself on the floor.



Contact: banffnightclubs.ca