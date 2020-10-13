Amazon drops Apple deals before Prime Day 2020

Amazon Prime Day deals are arriving tomorrow. If you’re in the market for a new iPad Mini or some Apple accessories, there are sure to be some fantastic Prime Day Apple deals going live tomorrow. Can’t wait that long? Don’t worry — we’ve got some of the best Apple deals you can shop right now, including deals on iPads, AirPods, and iPhones. Never shopped Prime Day before? Check out our Prime Day dos and don’ts to help you navigate the biggest shopping day of the year like an expert.

— $129, was $159

If you’ve had your eye on some Apple AirPods for a while — and who could blame you; they’re some of the best wireless earbuds available — then there’s no time like the present to buy. With this deal, you’ll get a pair of Apple AirPods in a wired charging case for $129, saving $30 off the usual price. Battery life is solid, with five hours of listening time or three hours of talk time from a single charge, and more than 24 hours of listening time with multiple charges in your wired case, making them ideal for travel or your morning commute. Sadly, they’re not the best for workouts due to their lack of water-resistance, so if you’re looking for AirPods for your run, pick up the AirPods Pro deal below instead. They also connect reliably, are powered by Apple’s H1 wireless chip, and have accelerometers and other sensors that detect the movement of the AirPods, so if you take one or both out, the audio automatically pauses, saving battery. Look for more AirPods deals as Prime Day continues.





— $169, was $199

If we were in the market for a new Apple Watch this Prime Day, this would be the deal we’d choose: $30 off the Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm) in Space Gray right now at Amazon. The Apple Watch Series 3 comes with a black sports band, and if you’re looking for a fitness tracker, this is the watch to get. It includes a variety of tracking options for activities like swimming, cycling, and walking, as well as GPS, heart-rate monitoring, and reminders to move — and all your fitness info can be accessed from your phone’s Activity app. With up to 18 hours of battery life, you won’t need to charge it constantly, and you can store your favorite audiobooks, podcasts, and music on your watch ready for your workout.