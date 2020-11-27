Best Apple Black Friday deals 2020: Offers available now on iPhones, AirPods and more OLD

Fresh from its September launches, Apple is now making headlines in a whole new way.

The tech giants have only just launched the Apple Watch 6, Apple Watch SE, iPad 8th gen and iPad Pro and now the Black Friday sales are fast approaching.

As part of the mega sales extravaganza that is taking place this year on November 27, you will be able to find some of the most sought-after Apple products for less across retailers like John Lewis, Amazon and more.

Yes, to celebrate the day after Thanksgiving, brands everywhere slash their prices on hundreds of items - and Apple is no different.

While the retailer itself doesn’t tend to get involved in the discount day - last year it generously offered a £160 gift card with the purchase of selected products - you will still be able to source its range of iPhones, iPads AirPods, MacBooks, Watches and more at a fraction of the original cost.

There’s truly no better time to upgrade your dated tech. Whether the battery life just isn’t what it used to be or you want to take advantage of the souped up camera megapixels, you’ll be able to find the newest models for less thanks to our favourite retailers.

Take the opportunity to invest in your home office set-up, elevate your gaming situation, tell the time or block out unwanted background noise as you enjoy your favourite tunes or podcast.

Before the day itself, there are already competitive prices across a whole host of the devices so you can shop previous models at purse-pleasing prices.

Shop the best deals on Apple products now.

Shop Apple retailers:

iPhone deals

Each year, Apple releases a new iteration of the iPhone that instantly becomes one of the hottest tech buys around. You can get your hands on the newest model as well as previous at a more wallet-friendly price tag during the Black Friday sales.

AirPod deals

Enhance your listening experience without the fuss of wires. Saving you the time and energy in constantly detangling your old set, these AirPods are a godsend for their wireless construction and crystal clear sound quality. There are two models; AirPods and AirPods Pro both of which have been treated to bank account-friendly reductions.

Apple Watch deals

Telling you so much more than just the time, there is a reason why people wax lyrical about the Apple Watches - the latest model can even tell you your blood oxygen levels. Upgrade your typical timepiece with these Smart alternatives for less.

MacBook deals

If your laptop or computer has seen better days, Black Friday is the time to finally invest in the Apple model that you’ve had your eye on. Whether you need it for work, gaming or school, you will not regret this purchase if it finally means you’ll stop seeing the dreaded wheel of doom with every click.

iPad deals

If you’re yet to jump on the iPad train, let this Black Friday be the one that convinces you to. The souped-up Apple iPad boasts an edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display, five studio-quality microphones, a plethora of storage space, and an arsenal of great tech extras (including ProMotion, True Tone, et al).

