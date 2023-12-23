Best anytime TD scorer bets for NFL's Week 16 Christmas Eve Sunday slate of games

Dec 17, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) celebrates his touchdown run with wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns (9-5) hit the road to take on the Houston Texans (8-6) in a Week 16 Christmas Eve Matchup.

The Texans may have to play their next game without their starting quarterback, C.J. Stroud. He is currently in concussion protocol and missed the previous game against the Tennessee Titans. Stroud is a versatile quarterback and has the ability to make plays in the air and on the ground, which makes his absence a significant loss to the Texans offense, and other players will have to step up to fill the void. In Stroud's absence, Case Keenum played well, completing 23 out of 36 attempts for 229 yards, with one touchdown and one interception against the Titans.

Joe Flacco played a crucial role in the Browns' victory against the Chicago Bears, helping them maintain their fifth spot in the AFC. Against the Browns, wide receiver Amari Cooper caught four out of eight passes for 109 yards and one touchdown.

Here are the best anytime touchdown scorers for Week 16 Sunday’s Christmas Eve games, courtesy of DraftKings.

NFL: Week 15 winners, losers: Believe in the Browns?

Best TD bets for Sunday's Week 16 games:

Raheem Mostert had 15 carries and rushed for 42 yards, scoring two touchdowns against the New York Jets. As of Week 15, Mostert has achieved a total of 18 touchdowns this season, which makes him a reliable choice for scoring in the upcoming match against the Dallas Cowboys.

In Week 15, Jahmyr Gibbs had an impressive performance for the Lions against the Denver Broncos. He carried the ball 11 times and gained 100 yards, scoring one rushing touchdown. This was his second rushing touchdown in the past three games, demonstrating that the rookie is becoming an essential part of the Lions' offense.

Tennessee Titans Running Back Derrick Henry (-115)

Derrick Henry had a tough game during Week 15 when the Titans lost 19-16 to the Houston Texans. He only managed to gain nine yards from 16 carries. However, in the four games leading up to Week 15, Henry had scored six rushing touchdowns. In the upcoming match on Christmas Eve against the Seattle Seahawks, Henry will be looking to bounce back and find the end zone.

Story continues

Cincinnati Bengals Running Back Joe Mixon (-110)

Joe Mixon remains a significant contributor to the Bengals offense. He completed 10 carries for 47 yards and one rushing touchdown in the team's 27-24 overtime victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Mixon has scored three rushing touchdowns in the last three games, making him a confident pick to find the end zone in Week 16.

NFL Week 16 odds: Moneylines, point spreads, over/under

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL Player Props Week 16: Best Anytime TD Scorer Bets