Best anytime TD bets for NFL Christmas: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles odds, props

Dec 18, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) passes against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Merry Christmas, everyone! Since we were all such good boys and girls this year, Santa Claus has offered up a trio of NFL games to wrap up Week 16, including a classic NFC East matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles (10-4) and New York Giants (5-9).

The Giants have almost nothing to play for at this point in the season. They've been all but eliminated from playoff contention. They do have the opportunity to ruin Philadelphia's season. At one point, the Eagles were considered favorites for the top seed in the NFC. Now, it's a wonder whether or not they'll even win their division. Philadelphia has lost three straight, putting them behind Dallas in the NFC East standings. Although the remainder of their schedule is one of the easiest in the league, they have not looked like the world-beaters who were Super Bowl favorites just a few weeks ago.

If the Eagles want any chance of winning on Monday, their offense must return to their early-season form. Here are the players most likely to find the end zone for this Christmas matchup. Odds via DraftKings.

Best anytime TD bets for Giants at Eagles:

Philadelphia Eagles RB D'Andre Swift (+115)

D'Andre Swift has received at least 10 carries in all but two games this year. Week 1 was a fluke, but the only other game where Swift did not earn double-digit totes was Week 13 when the Eagles lost to the San Franciso 49ers 42-19. In games where the Eagles win by more than one possession, Swift averages 16 carries a game and 5.45 yards per carry. While Swift has not scored in any of those games, his volume should eventually translate into touchdowns in such games.

This is a contest that Philadelphia should absolutely win, and the Giants have allowed at least 80 rushing yards in six straight games, at least 90 rushing yards in five of their last six, and at least 100 rushing yards in four of their last six. Swift should be the largest beneficiary of game script in this one, and as long as both Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott continue to see minimal snaps, Swift has by far the best chance of anyone not named Jalen Hurts on the Eagles' offense to find the end zone.

Story continues

New York Giants QB Tommy DeVito (+550)

DeVito may not be as great a rushing threat as Jalen Hurts, but DeVito has averaged over seven yards per rush in each of his last two games. The only quarterback to average that many yards per rush attempt in a game against Philadelphia this year was Josh Allen, and he scored twice in that game. Philadelphia's linebacking corps has been arguably the weakest part of their defense all season and while their attention is focused on limiting tight end Darren Waller's effect on the game, DeVito could have multiple opportunities to break off big runs, perhaps one that could wind up resulting in six.

New York Giants TE Darren Waller (+340)

Remember everything just stated about the Eagles' linebacking corps? Well, that all applies to their ineffectiveness against tight ends this year. Although they have been better as of late, having not allowed a touchdown to opposing tight ends since Week 11, Darren Waller is the only star downfield pass-catching option and should be fed the ball constantly.

The Eagles have allowed six touchdowns to tight ends all season and have only had three games holding opposing tight ends to less than four receptions. Despite playing only 42 percent of offensive snaps last week against New Orleans, Waller still mustered four receptions on six targets for 40 yards. Waller came into that game with a questionable designation and having not put in a full practice all week. This week, Waller was a full participant at every practice session. He should be in a for a much larger snap count and thusly, a much bigger day in the box score.

NFL Christmas: Giants at Eagles odds, lines

The Eagles are favorites to defeat the Giants, according to the BetMGM NFL odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NFL betting promos in 2023.

Betting odds, as of Sunday afternoon:

Spread: Eagles (-10.5)

Moneyline: Eagles (-550); Giants (+400)

Over/under: 43

NFL on Christmas: Massive Ravens-49ers game on Christmas could help solve NFL MVP mystery

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Giants at Eagles: Best anytime TD bets for NFL on Christmas