Best anti-ageing creams for men to hydrate skin and tackle fine lines

No matter how many years you’ve spent slathering on facial oils, moisturisers, or SPFs, at the end of the day, ageing is inevitable. Whilst a great grooming regime is the best method of slowing the process down, there comes a time in every man’s life for an anti-ageing cream.

Though embracing our old wizened charm can be a good look - George Clooney, the silver fox of all silver foxes, springs to mind - who doesn’t want hydrated, plump, and revitalised skin reflected back at them when they glance in the mirror? I’m sure even Mr. Clooney’s regimen includes an age-defying product or two.

So, investing in a cream to enhance your already handsome visage can never be a bad thing. Whilst no pot of lotion will promise eternal youth, you’ll find yourself with less fine lines, smoothed over crow’s feet, and an enhanced complexion thanks to active ingredients like hyaluronic acid, retinol and collagen that aren’t often present in other moisturisers.

When paired with a tip top grooming schedule which includes moisturising daily, exfoliating every other day, and sporadic face masks, you’ll reap maximum goodness from the time-turning products - whilst they’re not quite the DeLorean, or Doc Brown for that matter, they’ll certainly give you your best shot at turning back the clock.

It’s time to look as young on the outside as you feel at heart and invest in one of our favourite anti ageing creams below.

Augustinus Bader The Light Cream 30ml

Well known for The Rich Cream, Augustinus Bader’s cult product loved by beauty editors and celebrities alike, The Light Cream is the brand’s latest skincare iteration that has the same actives yet a much lighter consistency making it ideal for men’s coarser skin.

It’s a moisturiser that hydrates, balances, renews, and protects, improving the complexion’s appearance whilst preventing shine. You can expect less visible pores, a supple complexion, and a matte finish even in the heat. An investment worth making.

Buy now £135.00, Augustinus Bader

Patricks Anti-aging Night Serum 30ml

Designed to target lines and wrinkles, pigmentation, scarring, acne and enlarged pores, Patricks night serum is packed full of ingredients that will return you to your youth. Containing granactive retinoid, which the brand describes as the ‘Rolls Royce of retinoids’, it’s ten times more stable than retinol, and paired with hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and probiotics, you’ll wake up with youthful elasticity and suppleness thanks to stimulated cell growth and extra hydration.

Buy now £98.00, Humanery

The Grey 3-in-1 Face Cream 50ml

Developed exclusively for men, The Grey’s products are compact, light, and pack a powerful punch, so even when you’re on the move your skin can stay looking its best. The 3-in-1 face cream, which is designed for face and eyes, both day and night, is a blend of vitamin C, retinol, and antioxidants, which will stimulate and protect stem cells, and revive the skin’s barrier, leaving you with a healthy younger-looking glow - and it’s a lightweight formula that doesn’t cling to your facial hair, either.

Buy now £75.00, Browns Fashion

Kiehl’s Age Defender Cream Moisturizer 50ml

Dating back to 1851, Kiehl’s have a wealth of experience when it comes to skincare. Formulated specifically for coarser skin, the brand’s Age Defender moisturiser is a powerful and exfoliating formula with linseed extract which absorbs easily into the skin to help visibly reduce lines and wrinkles for firmer looking skin. For best results, use it morning and night, and try out the eye repair and power serum from the same range.

Buy now £44.00, Kiehl’s

Horace Face Firming Gel 30ml

If affordable, quality, and natural products are what you’re after, then look no further than grooming brand Horace. This gel will reduce sagging skin, smooth over any fine lines or wrinkles, and leave you with a radiant, supple face. Designed for use on all skin types, it’s made using 95.2 per cent natural ingredients, and used with the brand’s anti-dark circle serum, will have you looking fresh faced for the day, or night, ahead.

Buy now £24.00, Horace

Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Serum

Founded in 1989 by Dr. Murad, the eponymous brand was the first in the science-based clinical skincare game, and the American-based brand’s Youth Renewal Serum showcases the expertise.

Combining three retinol technologies as well as hyaluronic acid, it will minimise visible signs of ageing as well as preventing the effects you can’t see yet.

You’ll reverse years of ageing in just two weeks - not a time machine, but the next best thing.

Buy now £80.00, Murad

Typology Firming Moisturiser 0.2% Retinol + Tsubaki Oil 50ml

French brand Typology’s moisturiser with extracts of retinol will stimulate the production of collagen fibres to help reduce the signs of wrinkles and uneven pigmentation, as well as supporting the skin’s natural barrier with extracts of tsubaki oil. It’s a lightweight formulation that’s suitable for any skin types, and works best when with a firming night serum.

Buy now £27.70, Typology

Malin+Gotez advanced renewal cream 50ml

Boasting a range of unisex products that are suitable for all skin types, you can’t go wrong with Malin+Goetz. The brand’s all-singing-all-dancing renewal cream will soften fine lines, improve firmness, and even out your complexion. Enriched with vitamin E, jojoba oil, and acmella flower extract, it will combat any dryness, damage, or signs of ageing, leaving your skin looking brand new.

Buy now £86.00, Space NK

Caudalie Premier Cru Anti-Ageing Cream Moisturiser 50ml

Designed to combat eight, yes, that’s right, eight signs of ageing, which include wrinkles, fine lines, dark spots, complexion, firmness, elasticity, facial volume, and hydration, Caudalie’s moisturiser is the solution to all of your skin qualms. It’s powered by a newly discovered ingredient, an enzyme named TET, which slows down the ageing process and even enables it to be reversed, turning back the clock and restoring your youthful glow.

In signature Caudalie style, 97 per cent of the contents are of natural origin, and it’s enriched with viniferine to correct dark spots, whilst hyaluronic acid leaves your skin feeling bouncy and revitalised.

Buy now £85.00, Cult Beauty

Youth To The People Superfood Air Whip Moisture Cream

Founded in 2015, Youth To The People not only creates products with sustainability in mind, but also donates to multiple nonprofit organisations that support human rights and gender and racial equity - and the philanthropic brand’s nutrient-rich formulations are amazing, too.

Packed full of extracts of kale, green tea, phytonutrients and vitamins C, E, and K, the Air Whip Moisture Cream is a light gel-like texture, perfect for men’s skin, that will leave you feeling hydrated and refreshed.

Buy now £42.00, Cult Beauty

