The Best Anime to Watch This Winter: ‘Solo Leveling,’ ‘Metallic Rouge,’ and More

New Year’s is a time to make resolutions. Maybe you want to work out more, or sort out your love life, or make a big career change. And maybe your resolution is to watch more indie movies, or possibly some anime.

2023 was a banner year for anime as a medium, between great series like “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” and a major film release with Hayao Miyazaki’s last masterpiece “The Boy and the Heron.” As such, 2024’s anime offerings have a lot to live up to — and based on the lineup of shows that are premiering this January, we’re off to a promising start.

As with every season, winter 2024 has both returning favorites as well as new shows to enjoy. One particularly anticipated returnee is the beloved but rarely airing “Blue Exorcist,” which is premiering its third season after its second bowed back in 2017. Based on the popular manga by Kazue Kato, the fantashy show follows a teen boy who becomes an exorcist after discovering he’s the son of Satan — and is worth checking out for both existing fans and newcomers who need to sate their action show itch. For a real oldie, you can also check out the second season of “Urusei Yatsura,” an adaptation of the seminal 1978 rom-com manga by Rumiko Takahashi. Focusing on a hapless loser who unwittingly becomes the target of an alien princess’ affections, the manga practically invented numerous conventions of romance in the genre, and the show faithfully translates its frantic, screwball plots for a new generation. For another second season of a fantasy comedy, there’s “Mashle,” the very funny show that asks what would happen if “Harry Potter” had no magic but was buff as hell.

Along with returning shows, there’s also many promising newcomers to enjoy this season. Netflix’s “Delicious in Dungeon” is a memorable fantasy comedy that combines “Dungeons and Dragons”-style questing with culinary adventures for both tasty and humorous results. “Solo Leveling,” based on a South Korean web novel, is a gorgeous action series set in an apocalyptic world. And “Sengoku Youko” is an adaptation of a cult favorite from popular manga artist Satoshi Mizukami. In addition, there are a few promising original series to look forward to, including the inventive fish-out-of-water comedy “Bucchigiri?!” about an ordinary boy in a school for delinquents, and “Metallic Rouge,” a sci-fi series meant to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Studio Bones.

With the anime winter season starting up, IndieWire took a look at the big series worth checking out this chilly season. The selections are listed in chronological order of series premiere date. Read on for IndieWire’s list of the eight anime series to check out this winter.

