The best animated movies on Netflix

Meg Walters
·7 min read

Sometimes nothing beats the magical escapism of a good animated movie. Maybe you're looking for an easygoing flick for the whole family, or perhaps you're in the mood for a more obscure, hand-drawn, art-house film. No matter your preference, Netflix has a great selection of animated movies for children and adults alike. Here are our picks for the best animated movies on the streaming service.

<i>Monster House</i> (2006)

For those who like a touch of terror in their animated movies, Monster House definitely delivers. This story by Dan Harmon and Rob Schrab features — you guessed it — a hellish house guarded by a grumpy old man (Steve Buscemi). Of course, the neighborhood kids (Mitchel Musso, Sam Lerner, Spencer Locke) must explore its haunted secrets for themselves one fateful Halloween night. But beneath the creaky floorboards is a surprisingly touching story of love lost and found again, even from the great beyond.

Monster House exists in a similar vein as Tim Burton's most beloved animated movies being equal parts creepy and contemplative... and just plain fun. It also wowed EW's critic, who wrote, "The notion of a creaky old house that goes beyond haunted — a house that, in fact, actively haunts, lunging around the neighborhood to chase after the overly curious — is so cool, it's a wonder no one's ever thought of it before."

Monster House
Monster House

<i>Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs</i> (2009)

Loosely based on the classic children's book, Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs tells the story of an overeager inventor who creates a weather machine that makes it rain various kinds of food. What begins as a tasty treat for the citizens of Swallow Falls soon turns into a climate disaster unlike any you've ever seen before. You may recognize the voices of Bill Hader, Anna Faris, Andy Samberg, Neil Patrick Harris, and Lauren Graham.

Created with computer animation, this is a fun, lighthearted movie for the whole family. While it's definitely targeted at children, it still has plenty of  clever, laugh-out-loud moments that you're sure to enjoy, too.

CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF MEATBALLS (2009) Flint Lockwood (Bill Hader) and Sam Sparks (Anna Faris) enjoy a delicious ice cream snow day
CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF MEATBALLS (2009) Flint Lockwood (Bill Hader) and Sam Sparks (Anna Faris) enjoy a delicious ice cream snow day

<i>How to Train Your Dragon 2</i> (2014)

When How to Train Your Dragon, based on a popular series of children's books, was first released in 2010, audiences immediately loved it. After all, it told the epic, heartwarming story of a tribe of Viking dragon slayers and Hiccup (Jay Baruchel), a young boy who befriends one of the creatures and dubs him Toothless (and he's just as adorable as his name). This sequel picks up five years later when to duo happens upon a cave with thousands of fliers and an elusive Dragon Rider (Cate Blanchett). But what begins as a shocking discovery soon turns into a fight to protect everything they hold dear.

Featuring the voices of Gerard Butler, Kit Harington, America Ferrera, Jonah Hill, and Kristen Wiig, How to Train Your Dragon 2 is perfect for fantasy fans looking to dig deeper into the magical coming-of-age tale. As EW's reviewer put it, "the movie's visual scope is magnificent, both in the photorealistic rendering of fire, water, and translucent green ice... and in the subtle, moving character design of Toothless, a descendant of Hayao Miyazaki's beloved Totoro mixed with a big black cat."

HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON 2
HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON 2

<i>Klaus</i> (2019)

Nothing says Christmas like a good animated family movie — and Klaus, being a Santa Claus origin story, is one of the best that Netflix has to offer. You'll hear the familiar voices of Oscar winner J.K. Simmons, as well as Jason Schwartzman, Rashida Jones, and Joan Cusack in this festive flick.

This touching movie gives us a new perspective on the famous figure of Santa Claus — and it's not necessarily what you'd expect. "It's not Santa Claus, it's Klaus," Simmons — who was once a mall Santa himself — told EW. "He's certainly not the cuddly St. Nick that people see when they go to Macy's when we first meet him." Another reason to add this movie to your list is that it uses unique technology to transform 2D animation into what looks like 3D, and the effect is beautiful.

Klaus
Klaus

<i>A Whisker Away</i> (2020)

The 2020 Japanese anime film A Whisker Away is a stunning, romantic story of a young girl who tries to get the attention of her crush by becoming a cat — but it's a risky habit, as one day, the transformation could become permanent.

This winsome tale of unrequited love and coming-of-age is perfect for teens and young adults. With its sumptuous visuals and touching, relatable story, this is a must-see anime feature for genre fans and novices alike.

A Whisker Away (2020)
A Whisker Away (2020)

<i>The Mitchells vs. the Machines</i> (2021)

This animated movie throws the audience into a dysfunctional family's chaotic road trip, which takes a turn for the worse when robots begin to take over the world. With a wacky story, goofy characters, and a surprisingly heartwarming message, The Mitchells vs. the Machines really is fun for the whole family. You'll also get to enjoy the voices of Abbi Jacobson, Michael Rianda, Danny McBride, Olivia Colman, and Maya Rudolph.

This is animation for the modern age, meaning it has something of substance to say. Speaking to EW, McBride explained that the film makes us question how we (and our children) interact with technology. "It's not something we should keep them from," he said. "We should just understand how to make sure they're using it in a way that's adding to their lives and not distracting from it."

THE MITCHELLS VS. THE MACHINES - (L-R) Abbi Jacobson as “Katie Mitchell&quot;, Maya Rudolph as “Linda Mitchell&quot;, Danny McBride as “Rick Mitchell” and Mike Rianda as “Aaron Mitchell”. Cr: ©2021 SPAI. All Rights Reserved.
THE MITCHELLS VS. THE MACHINES - (L-R) Abbi Jacobson as “Katie Mitchell", Maya Rudolph as “Linda Mitchell", Danny McBride as “Rick Mitchell” and Mike Rianda as “Aaron Mitchell”. Cr: ©2021 SPAI. All Rights Reserved.

<i>Mirai</i> (2018)

This delightful anime movie tells the story of a boy who finds a magic garden, one that allows him to travel through time and meet his family from generations past and future. In the English version, you'll hear the voices of Rebecca Hall, John Cho, Crispin Freeman, and Victoria Grace.

Ultimately, this is a thought-provoking, beautifully executed tale of family bonds and discovering who we really are. As EW's Christian Holub put it, "Hosoda imaginatively uses different animation styles to differentiate between the down-to-earth family stories and out-of-this-world time-travel sequences... Such mind-boggling visuals are well-balanced with a grounded attitude and an appreciation for the little moments in life."

MiraiCR: GKIDS
MiraiCR: GKIDS

<i>Over the Moon</i> (2020)

Over the Moon was one of Netflix's first original animated films, and it does not disappoint. Directed by Disney legend Glen Keane, this vibrant movie is all about Chinese culture and features gorgeous animated sequences along with plenty of memorable songs. The story follows Fei Fei (Cathy Ang), a young girl who builds her own rocket to visit Chang'e (Phillipa Soo), the goddess on the moon. You'll also hear the voices of John Cho and Sandra Oh.

Young kids are sure to love this, but it's also got some powerful, sophisticated moments. "There was this one shot with Fei Fei where she just became so real she won my heart," Keane told EW. "She's like your own child, in a way." We're sure this movie will capture your heart, too.

Over the Moon
Over the Moon

<i>Vivo</i> (2021)

The computer-animated musical Vivo is another Netflix original. Filled with music, color, humor, and even some rapping, this delightful movie is ideal for the whole family. Lin-Manuel Miranda plays Vivo, an adorable rapping kinkajou living in Havana as one half of a street-performing act.

While Vivo may not be Miranda's most memorable work, it's sure to put a smile on your face and, as usual, Miranda will wow you with his talent for genre-mixing music. As EW's reviewer put it, he "makes a valid attempt to merge mambo, hip-hop, and a bit of EDM with his trademark leafblower-of-lyricism flow."

VIVO - (R-L) GABI (voiced by Ynairaly Simo) and VIVO (voiced by Lin-Manuel Miranda). ©2021 SPAI. All Rights Reserved.
VIVO - (R-L) GABI (voiced by Ynairaly Simo) and VIVO (voiced by Lin-Manuel Miranda). ©2021 SPAI. All Rights Reserved.

