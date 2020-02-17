Best and Worst of the Week: Marchand claims more victims, Benn gets creative

Brad Marchand continues to take souls, the Sedin twins were honoured in Vancouver, and Craig Anderson made one ridiculous save. (Getty)

In case you missed out on any of the action, here’s your weekly roundup of what’s hot and what’s not around the NHL.

Best Goal

Matthew Tkachuk tops the charts with a between-the-legs top cheese tally, like it’s nothing. The 22-year-old has 19 goals and 48 points on the season.

Matthew Tkachuk just ended the Sharks franchisepic.twitter.com/mGdQS85ODb — Yahoo Sports NHL (@YahooSportsNHL) February 11, 2020

Tastiest Dish

It’s physically painful to heap praise on Brad Marchand, but there’s not much you can do when he does stuff like this — it’s simply a work of art. Jeff Petry can never show his face in Boston again after being turned inside out on this play.

Holy hell what an effort from Brad Marchand pic.twitter.com/o1kjcVBJwJ — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) February 13, 2020

He wasn’t done there. Marchand had another incredible set up to Pasta a few nights later, albeit against the Red Wings. After a five-apple week, Marchand is now up to 51 assists to go with 23 goals on the season.

Brad Marchand with the GORGEOUS dangle and pass to Pastrnak pic.twitter.com/nytQDUehB6 — Alex (@bigbadbruins73) February 15, 2020

Best Save

Craig Anderson brings back nostalgia for the good ol’ days with this gutsy poke-check, stacked-pad, glove save on a Zach Hyman breakaway. Anderson has a 3.19 GAA and .902 save percentage on a pretty rough Senators team this season.

Best Individual Performance

Elite goalscorer Zach Sanford had himself a nice little four-goal evening against the Golden Knights on Thursday. Sanford had nine goals on the year coming into the game, which was already a career high.

Zach’s father Michael passed away in 2018, and this game was played during the Blues’ annual Dad’s Trip. After the game Zach talked about the sentimental career moment. “I think my dad helped me out a little bit there."

𝑨𝒍𝒍 𝒇𝒐𝒖𝒓 @zachsanford21 𝒈𝒐𝒂𝒍𝒔 𝒊𝒏 𝒐𝒏𝒆 𝑮𝑰𝑭 🎩🎩🎩🎩 pic.twitter.com/BjwUlPAFn1 — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) February 14, 2020

Luckiest Fan

In one of the stranger moments this season, a scuffle between Antoine Roussel and Jarred Tinordi resulted in one lucky fan landing a free stick after it was launched into the crowd. He celebrated with a glorious beer chug, like one should.

Antoine Roussel tosses Jarred Tinordi's stick into the crowd. Lucky fan then chugs his beer pic.twitter.com/VguFLsioJY — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) February 11, 2020

Best Galaxy Brain Moment

Why forecheck around the net, when you can forecheck through the net? (*Jamie Benn, probably*)

No one is quite sure if this play is legal or not.

Benn’s reasoning? “Just out there having fun, playing a great game of hockey. I knew we needed to touch the puck so thought I’d try and get creative.”

Jamie Benn lifts the net to try and poke the puck loose. Don't think that's allowed. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/LhIYBhVFFV — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) February 14, 2020

Biggest Miss

The opening of an NHL net is 72 inches wide by 48 inches tall, and Johnson juuuuuust missed this one. It’s oh so tempting to rip one top cheese, but sometimes a nice little tap-in works just as well. They’re all just goals on the scoresheet in the end.

Tyler Johnson hits crossbar on wide open net pic.twitter.com/JKItHGFp8b — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) February 14, 2020

“You Can’t Do That” Moment

Seriously, what was Zack Kassian thinking? This dangerous play landed the Oilers winger a seven-game suspension, which could have been much more considering his track record. Kassian said the kick was “reactionary” and declined his an in-person meeting with NHL player safety.

Tough Guy Moment

Yikes. If you are easily squeamish, skip this section.

In an awkward tangle up, Brendan Perlini caught a skate to the face and literally almost lost his nose.

Brendan Perlini takes a skate to the face #Sabres50 #LGRW pic.twitter.com/753SYY0zFc — Buffalo Hockey moments (@SabresPlays) February 12, 2020

The resulting photo evidence puts a pit in your stomach. This was inches away from a potentially career ending disaster. Twenty three stitches later, Perlini was back in the lineup after missing only one game.

Perlini, confirmed hockey dude.

Red Wings forward Brendan Perlini. Took skate to the face in game at Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/t05WRlxyMs — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) February 12, 2020

Best Feel Good Moment

Two icons were immortalized in Vancouver this week with the celebration of Daniel and Henrik Sedin’s careers. Their sweaters were retired to the rafters in a star-studded event, honouring their 17-season career with the club. The twins shaped the culture and legacy of the Canucks on and off the ice and were rightfully celebrated in a heartfelt week-long celebration.

A Viking Clap to salute the Sedins? Oh heck yes. 👏 pic.twitter.com/3ayNfBf0aU — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) February 13, 2020

Classy message from Henrik and Daniel in both the Sun and Province this morning. pic.twitter.com/iWV0UyJnar — Ryan Henderson (@RJHenderson7) February 13, 2020

The Sedin Twins begin their jersey retirement ceremony speech by wishing the best for Jay Bouwmeester. Pure class. pic.twitter.com/dY7lTAWvEu — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) February 13, 2020

Prayers Up Moment

The hockey community came together this week to send their thoughts to St. Louis Blues defenceman Jay Bouwmeester after he collapsed on the bench and required the use of a defibrillator due to a cardiac episode. It was later announced that Bouwmeester underwent a procedure for an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) and still remains in the care of doctors at Anaheim at UC Irvine Medical Center.

Tonight, the hockey world applauds the heroic, skilled and immediate response of trainers, doctors and paramedics on scene at every pro game.



Because of them, Jiri Fischer, Rich Peverley, Craig Cunningham and now Jay Bouwmeester get to go home and see their families again. 👏❤️ — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 12, 2020

Here’s a picture tonight from the @AP after Jay Bouwmeester was taken to an ambulance after collapsing on the bench. A Ducks player coming over to comfort the #STLBlues pic.twitter.com/raTPmLDD96 — Corey Miller (@corey_miller5) February 12, 2020

In the 18th year of his career. Owner of the 9th longest consecutive games streak in NHL history. A Stanley Cup champ. And one of the kindest guys you could talk to



Jay Bouwmeester is the consummate professional and has the entire hockey world praying for him right now #STLBlues pic.twitter.com/WNgjhUZLud — Corey Miller (@corey_miller5) February 12, 2020

Fans: join us in sending @StLouisBlues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester our best wishes by writing him a message outside sections 11 & 12 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/gI6himVW5K — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) February 14, 2020

It may be common, but I don’t think as much in all sports. Hockey is different.



But I loved seeing the Ducks players gathered around with their arms around the Blues players as Jay Bouwmeester was being tended to.



In the end, the NHL is one big family. #stlblues — Dan Buffa (@buffa82) February 12, 2020

We’re all thinking about you, J-Bo.

