The Best Amazon Small Business Deals To Shop On Prime Day

The promise of Amazon Prime Day's deep discounts on big-name brands alone is enough to keep us glued to our screens for the full 48 hours. And, if its slew of early Prime Day deals wasn't enough to whet our appetites already, Amazon's rewarding us with a shopping incentive: You can expect slashed prices on small business gems across product categories, including Black and women-owned brands, come Amazon Prime Day 2022. In the meantime, we recommend you save your fave products to cart and check back to see if a steeper discount reveals itself on July 12 and July 13.



Prime Day deals are limited to those who have an Amazon Prime subscription, so sign up for a free trial if you aren't already subscribed. Amazon's Support Small Business hub also has thousands of unique products across all the best categories, from home and kitchen to beauty and personal care, handmade creations, jewelry, and more. With so many excellent goods crafted by a stacked network of talented artisans, sifting through can be time-consuming — so we've lined up the best Amazon small business deals ahead.



Fly By Jing

One of our favorite independently made chili crisps is readily available at the behemoth e-tailer, which means you can head to spicy town in a click.



Fly By Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp 6oz, $, available at Amazon

Nadean Designs

These raw gemstone studs have such a gorgeous DIY look that your friends will never know it was ordered from Amazon.



Nadean Designs Raw Black Tourmaline Prong Stud Earrings, $, available at Amazon

Amantoli Merida Model

Believe it or not, these beautiful huaraches were handcrafted by the local artisans of Mexico.



Amantoli Merida Model 100% Artisan Hand Made Mexican Huarache, $, available at Amazon

Cubble

Want a Scandinavian flavor to your abode? You best get yourself a minimal lampshade from independent brand Cubble.



Cubble Wood Pendant Lamp Shade, $, available at Amazon

Zach & Zoe Sweet Bee Farm

You could say this is a bottle of pure gold, made from one of nature's best insects, the bee. You can thank independent bee farm owners Zach & Zoe for such sweetness.



Zach & Zoe Sweet Bee Farm Unfiltered Raw Ginger Honey, $, available at Amazon

Amsha

We think your living space could use one of these vibrantly hand-woven African bowls.



Amsha Mwangaza/Rwanda Woven Bowl, $, available at Amazon

Lume

Don't overlook this TikTok-famous deodorant brand if you, like us, need a little help dealing with summer sweat.



Lume Natural Solid Deodorant Stick, $, available at Amazon

Stojo

We have never seen a prettier collapsible water bottle, have you?



Stojo STOJO Collapsible Bottle | Reusable Travel Water bottle, $, available at Amazon

Afro Pick

If you've got an afro, you're gonna need a proper hair pick. And this playful brand has got some of the best designs we've ever seen.



AFRO PICK AFROPICK Anti-Static Plastic Hair Pick for Long, $, available at Amazon

HIHI Candles

If you're an ambient light person, may we suggest taking a match to this independent candle brand?



HHI Candles HHI CANDLES All-Natural Soy Candle, Vanilla Musk, $, available at Amazon

Art and Molly

Is it just us or does jewelry from small businesses just feel better to wear?



Art and Molly 14k Yellow Gold Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings with Screw Backs, $, available at Amazon

Bag Wizard

If you're in hybrid-office mode, you may want to upgrade your commuter bag to something that can stash all your home-to-workplace essentials.



Bag Wizard Laptop Tote Bag for Work, $, available at Amazon

Kitsch

Upgrade your sleep experience with a pillowcase made for princess-like slumber.



Kitsch Kitsch Satin Pillowcase, $, available at Amazon

Lifetime Jewelry

This is exactly the kind of classic necklace that'll have you chained for life.



Lifetime Jewelry LIFETIME JEWELRY 24k Real Gold Plated Chain Necklace, $, available at Amazon

Live By Being

Take your bathtime ritual up several notches with salts concocted by a small business that specializes in pampered life.



Live By Being LIVE BY BEING Bath Salt Spa Gift Set Collection, $, available at Amazon

Luseta

Stay moistuized, baby!



Luseta Lavender Body Lotion, $, available at Amazon

Nestpark

Only a genius (small business) would make such a culturally relevant dog toy.



Nestpark White Paw Dog Toys (2 Pack), $, available at Amazon

Turbie Twist

Who knew that drying your hair could look so...chic?



Turbie Twist Turbie Twist Microfiber 4 pack,Pink, Purple, Blue, Aqua, $, available at Amazon

Hebepe

Treat your visage to a mud mask treatment.



Hebepe Hebepe Matcha Green Tea Facial Detox Mud Mask, $, available at Amazon

Lay-n-go

This is perhaps one of the more clever makup bag inventions we've encountered. If you're traveling a lot this summer, this is surely a must-have.



Lay-n-Go Lay-n-Go Drawstring Makeup Bag, $, available at Amazon

Mirucoo

Take these on-the-go for instant shine removal.



‎MIRUCOO Mirucoo 300 Count Natural Bamboo Charcoal Blotting Pape, $, available at Amazon

Umbra

Keep all your chains and things super organized and detangled with this nifty jewelry tree.



Umbra Umbra Trigem Hanging Jewelry Organizer, $, available at Amazon

ELUCHANG



ELUCHANG ELUCHANG Cosmetic Makeup Organizer, $, available at Amazon

Lampat



Lampat Lampat 25Ft G40 Globe String Lights with Bulbs, $, available at Amazon

Crisp Ceramic



Crisp Ceramic Handmade Match Striker - Sandstone, $, available at Amazon

Glocuscent



Glocuscent Glocusent Compact LED Makeup Mirror, $, available at Amazon

Barzel



Barzel Barzel Rose Gold & White Gold Plated Created Ruby, White Fire Opal & Cubic Zirconia Accents Ring, $, available at Amazon

