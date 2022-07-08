The Best Amazon Small Business Deals To Shop On Prime Day

Chichi Offor
·5 min read

Super-Sale Alert: Select products featured in this story might be on sale for Prime Day! For more insider information on Amazon's 48-hour event, consult our Shopping team's curated guides to the deals that matter here.

The promise of Amazon Prime Day's deep discounts on big-name brands alone is enough to keep us glued to our screens for the full 48 hours. And, if its slew of early Prime Day deals wasn't enough to whet our appetites already, Amazon's rewarding us with a shopping incentive: You can expect slashed prices on small business gems across product categories, including Black and women-owned brands, come Amazon Prime Day 2022. In the meantime, we recommend you save your fave products to cart and check back to see if a steeper discount reveals itself on July 12 and July 13.

Prime Day deals are limited to those who have an Amazon Prime subscription, so sign up for a free trial if you aren't already subscribed. Amazon's Support Small Business hub also has thousands of unique products across all the best categories, from home and kitchen to beauty and personal care, handmade creations, jewelry, and more. With so many excellent goods crafted by a stacked network of talented artisans, sifting through can be time-consuming — so we've lined up the best Amazon small business deals ahead.

If you're not an Amazon fan, click on over to our coverage of the best Prime Day alternative sales.

<h2>Fly By Jing</h2><br>One of our favorite independently made chili crisps is readily available at the behemoth e-tailer, which means you can head to spicy town in a click.<br><br><strong>Fly By Jing</strong> Sichuan Chili Crisp 6oz, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3IngMUs" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

One of our favorite independently made chili crisps is readily available at the behemoth e-tailer, which means you can head to spicy town in a click.

<h2>Nadean Designs</h2><br>These raw gemstone studs have such a gorgeous DIY look that your friends will never know it was ordered from Amazon.<br><br><strong>Nadean Designs</strong> Raw Black Tourmaline Prong Stud Earrings, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3bOEL2I" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

These raw gemstone studs have such a gorgeous DIY look that your friends will never know it was ordered from Amazon.

<h2>Amantoli Merida Model</h2><br>Believe it or not, these beautiful huaraches were handcrafted by the local artisans of Mexico.<br><br><strong>Amantoli Merida Model</strong> 100% Artisan Hand Made Mexican Huarache, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3ySylsH" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

Believe it or not, these beautiful huaraches were handcrafted by the local artisans of Mexico.

<h2>Cubble</h2><br>Want a Scandinavian flavor to your abode? You best get yourself a minimal lampshade from independent brand Cubble.<br><br><strong>Cubble</strong> Wood Pendant Lamp Shade, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3AydWKF" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

Want a Scandinavian flavor to your abode? You best get yourself a minimal lampshade from independent brand Cubble.

<h2>Zach & Zoe Sweet Bee Farm</h2><br>You could say this is a bottle of pure gold, made from one of nature's best insects, the bee. You can thank independent bee farm owners Zach & Zoe for such sweetness.<br><br><strong>Zach & Zoe Sweet Bee Farm</strong> Unfiltered Raw Ginger Honey, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3NTAus7" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

You could say this is a bottle of pure gold, made from one of nature's best insects, the bee. You can thank independent bee farm owners Zach & Zoe for such sweetness.

<h2>Amsha</h2><br>We think your living space could use one of these vibrantly hand-woven African bowls. <br><br><strong>Amsha</strong> Mwangaza/Rwanda Woven Bowl, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3c1SMKr" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

We think your living space could use one of these vibrantly hand-woven African bowls.

<h2>Lume</h2><br>Don't overlook this TikTok-famous deodorant brand if you, like us, need a little help dealing with summer sweat.<br><br><strong>Lume</strong> Natural Solid Deodorant Stick, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3In7xUm" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

Don't overlook this TikTok-famous deodorant brand if you, like us, need a little help dealing with summer sweat.

<h2>Stojo</h2><br>We have never seen a prettier collapsible water bottle, have you?<br><br><strong>Stojo</strong> STOJO Collapsible Bottle | Reusable Travel Water bottle, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3gHiId2" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

We have never seen a prettier collapsible water bottle, have you?

<h2>Afro Pick</h2><br>If you've got an afro, you're gonna need a proper hair pick. And this playful brand has got some of the best designs we've ever seen.<br><br><strong>AFRO PICK</strong> AFROPICK Anti-Static Plastic Hair Pick for Long, $, available at <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08WJPVRP1?pf_rd_m=ATVPDKIKX0DER&pf_rd_s=merchandised-search-4&pf_rd_r=NP7K88DQ7GF4738Q3WW3&pf_rd_t=101&pf_rd_p=cdfb7d8d-8bd9-474f-93ff-220aac4ab862&pf_rd_i=21440355011&linkCode=ll1&tag=prime-day-small-business-20&linkId=42ba93337fdaf9d0613810bb65750041&language=en_US&ref_=as_li_ss_tl" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

If you've got an afro, you're gonna need a proper hair pick. And this playful brand has got some of the best designs we've ever seen.

<h2>HIHI Candles</h2><br>If you're an ambient light person, may we suggest taking a match to this independent candle brand?<br><br><strong>HHI Candles</strong> HHI CANDLES All-Natural Soy Candle, Vanilla Musk, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3gVOO5c" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

If you're an ambient light person, may we suggest taking a match to this independent candle brand?

<h2>Art and Molly</h2><br>Is it just us or does jewelry from small businesses just feel better to wear?<br><br><strong>Art and Molly</strong> 14k Yellow Gold Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings with Screw Backs, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3gTfkvI" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

Is it just us or does jewelry from small businesses just feel better to wear?

<h2>Bag Wizard</h2><br>If you're in hybrid-office mode, you may want to upgrade your commuter bag to something that can stash all your home-to-workplace essentials.<br><br><strong>Bag Wizard</strong> Laptop Tote Bag for Work, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/2SP5vXP" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

If you're in hybrid-office mode, you may want to upgrade your commuter bag to something that can stash all your home-to-workplace essentials.

<h2>Kitsch</h2><br>Upgrade your sleep experience with a pillowcase made for princess-like slumber.<br><br><strong>Kitsch</strong> Kitsch Satin Pillowcase, $, available at <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Kitsch-Satin-Pillowcase-Hair-Silver/dp/B07XDZRF3H?dchild=1&qid=1623696659&s=beauty&sr=1-90&srs=18169232011&linkCode=ll1&tag=prime-day-small-business-20&linkId=3834a909e9965602f03dac491bce37bd&language=en_US&ref_=as_li_ss_tl" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

Upgrade your sleep experience with a pillowcase made for princess-like slumber.

<h2>Lifetime Jewelry</h2><br>This is exactly the kind of classic necklace that'll have you chained for life.<br><br><strong>Lifetime Jewelry</strong> LIFETIME JEWELRY 24k Real Gold Plated Chain Necklace, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3xDOwq9" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

This is exactly the kind of classic necklace that'll have you chained for life.

<h2>Live By Being</h2><br>Take your bathtime ritual up several notches with salts concocted by a small business that specializes in pampered life.<br><br><strong>Live By Being</strong> LIVE BY BEING Bath Salt Spa Gift Set Collection, $, available at <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07MVSLQWS?&linkCode=ll1&tag=prime-day-small-business-20&linkId=a5266fdd72ff7e582eaba452a043cd72&language=en_US&ref_=as_li_ss_tl" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

Take your bathtime ritual up several notches with salts concocted by a small business that specializes in pampered life.

<h2>Luseta</h2><br>Stay moistuized, baby!<br><br><strong>Luseta</strong> Lavender Body Lotion, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3cV7bFR" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

Stay moistuized, baby!

<h2>Nestpark</h2><br>Only a genius (small business) would make such a culturally relevant dog toy.<br><br><strong>Nestpark</strong> White Paw Dog Toys (2 Pack), $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3ztGXUA" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

Only a genius (small business) would make such a culturally relevant dog toy.

<h2>Turbie Twist</h2><br>Who knew that drying your hair could look so...chic?<br><br><strong>Turbie Twist</strong> Turbie Twist Microfiber 4 pack,Pink, Purple, Blue, Aqua, $, available at <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Turbie-Twist-Microfiber-pack-Purple/dp/B01D9O1GA6?dchild=1&qid=1623696077&s=beauty&sr=1-11&srs=18169232011&linkCode=ll1&tag=prime-day-small-business-20&linkId=f261e045c22295d920951c60302d751a&language=en_US&ref_=as_li_ss_tl" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

Who knew that drying your hair could look so...chic?

<h2>Hebepe</h2><br>Treat your visage to a mud mask treatment.<br><br><strong>Hebepe</strong> Hebepe Matcha Green Tea Facial Detox Mud Mask, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/35JEWWV" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

Treat your visage to a mud mask treatment.

<h2>Lay-n-go</h2><br>This is perhaps one of the more clever makup bag inventions we've encountered. If you're traveling a lot this summer, this is surely a must-have.<br><br><strong>Lay-n-Go</strong> Lay-n-Go Drawstring Makeup Bag, $, available at <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Lay-n-Go-Cosmo-Inch-Cosmetic-Rings/dp/B00KX9HWM2?dchild=1&qid=1623697819&s=apparel&sr=1-194&srs=18169232011&th=1&linkCode=ll1&tag=prime-day-small-business-20&linkId=8f22f994a53958728bc13e6968a476cc&language=en_US&ref_=as_li_ss_tl" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

This is perhaps one of the more clever makup bag inventions we've encountered. If you're traveling a lot this summer, this is surely a must-have.

<h2>Mirucoo</h2><br>Take these on-the-go for instant shine removal.<br><br><strong>‎MIRUCOO</strong> Mirucoo 300 Count Natural Bamboo Charcoal Blotting Pape, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3d0vgeB" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

Take these on-the-go for instant shine removal.

<h2>Umbra</h2><br>Keep all your chains and things super organized and detangled with this nifty jewelry tree.<br><br><strong>Umbra</strong> Umbra Trigem Hanging Jewelry Organizer, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3wYiZzv" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

Keep all your chains and things super organized and detangled with this nifty jewelry tree.

<h2>ELUCHANG</h2><br><br><strong>ELUCHANG</strong> ELUCHANG Cosmetic Makeup Organizer, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3gO2NK1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

ELUCHANG ELUCHANG Cosmetic Makeup Organizer, $, available at Amazon
<h2>Lampat</h2><br><br><strong>Lampat</strong> Lampat 25Ft G40 Globe String Lights with Bulbs, $, available at <a href="https://www.amazon.com/String-Lights-Bulbs-UL-Outdoor-Commercial/dp/B01MA43D7R?&linkCode=ll1&tag=prime-day-small-business-20&linkId=5f51dd222e844e1c1eb15a0cdd051e4e&language=en_US&ref_=as_li_ss_tl" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

Lampat Lampat 25Ft G40 Globe String Lights with Bulbs, $, available at Amazon
<h2>Crisp Ceramic</h2><br><br><strong>Crisp Ceramic</strong> Handmade Match Striker - Sandstone, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3vt91nY" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

Crisp Ceramic Handmade Match Striker - Sandstone, $, available at Amazon
<h2>Glocuscent</h2><br><br><strong>Glocuscent</strong> Glocusent Compact LED Makeup Mirror, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/35iJOBU" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

Glocuscent Glocusent Compact LED Makeup Mirror, $, available at Amazon
<h2>Barzel</h2><br><br><strong>Barzel</strong> Barzel Rose Gold & White Gold Plated Created Ruby, White Fire Opal & Cubic Zirconia Accents Ring, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3xR9JgD" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

Barzel Barzel Rose Gold & White Gold Plated Created Ruby, White Fire Opal & Cubic Zirconia Accents Ring, $, available at Amazon

