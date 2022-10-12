These are the best Amazon Prime home deals: Save on mattresses, vacuums, smart devices
Today is the final day of the Amazon Prime Early Access sale, and the deals are even better than we expected. If you're ready to update your home's interior before Black Friday 2022, we rounded up all the best home and furniture deals available now at the Prime Early Access sale.
Shop Amazon Prime home and furniture deals
Whether you’re shopping for a bath mat, a robot vacuum, a smart home device or a new lawn mower, we’ve rounded up the best home deals you can shop during Amazon's second Prime Day of the year. Keep scrolling to save hundreds on some of our favorite brands right now.
The 10 Best Prime Day Home Deals
Here are our favorite early Prime Day home deals you can shop right now, including markdowns on a Casper mattress, Shark robot vacuum, and an iRobot Roomba.
Casper Sleep Queen Wave Hybrid Mattress for $2,353.19 (Save $541.81)
iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Robot Vacuum & Braava Jet m6 (6112) Robot Mop Bundle for $999 (Save $250)
Casper Sleep Original Foam Mattress, Queen for $1,045.94 (Save $249.06)
Christopher Knight Home Alisa Arm Chair for $160.25 (Save $158.76)
Winix 550-2 Air Purifier with True HEPA for $118.99 (Save $131)
Echo Show 15 with Echo Show 5 (2nd Generation) for $204.98 (Save $130)
Walker Edison 3 Drawer Modern Wood and Metal Computer Desk for $298.47 (Save $126.53)
The Best Prime Day Home Furniture Deals
Give your interiors a refresh with these Prime Early Access deals on furniture. Enjoy discounts on desk chairs, organizers and more.
OrganiHaus Rainbow Toy Storage Basket for $24.70 with 5% off on-page coupon (Save $25.29)
Christopher Knight Home Caspian C-shaped Table for $30.79 (Save $54.12)
Sauder North Avenue Pedestal Desk from $54.70 (Save $35.29 to $74.29)
Engriy 39-Inch Writing Computer Desk with Hooks and Storage Shelves for $71.19 (Save $28.20)
Walker Edison Modern Glam Coffee Table $101.04 (Save $107.96)
Zinus Korey Metal Platform Bed Frame with Upholstered Headboard from $116.52 (Save $15.02 to $148.26)
Mellow Classic Solid Wood Platform King Bed for $132.68 (Save $106.88)
Christopher Knight Home Alisa Arm Chair for $160.25 (Save $158.76)
Walker Edison 3 Drawer Modern Wood and Metal Computer Desk for $298.47 (Save $126.53)
The Best Prime Day Home Accessories Deals
Save big on a new GE nugget ice maker or a stunning new area rug thanks to these Amazon Prime Early Access home deals.
Brightown 25-Foot Outdoor String Lights from $13.59 (Save $6.40)
Budding Joy Large Storage Bags 6-Pack for $19.19 with 20% off on-page coupon (Save $25.80)
Lush Decor Shower Curtain from $22.33 (Save $60.22 to $62.67)
Artistic Weavers Odelia Vintage Bohemian Area Rug for $50.74 (Save $214.26)
Rowenta VU2531 Turbo Silence Oscillating Table Fan for $50.88 (Save $69.12)
Rugshop Contemporary Modern Area Rug for $85.35 (Save $294.64)
Winix 550-2 Air Purifier with True HEPA for $118.99 (Save $131)
Greenworks 40V 20-Inch Cordless Push Lawn Mower for $265.99 (Save $114)
National Tree Company Artificial Full Christmas Tree for $287.95 (Save $292.04)
The Best Prime Day Smart Home Deals
Looking to give your home a smart upgrade? Shop these Amazon Prime Early Access deals on the Echo Dot, Blink outdoor security cameras and more.
Kasa Indoor Pan/Tilt Smart Security Camera for $26.99 with on-page coupon (Save $8)
Philips Hue Bluetooth Smart Lightstrip for $33.85 (Save $36.14)
GE CYNC Smart LED Decorative Light Bulbs for $36.08 (Save $12.13)
Govee Smart LED Light Bars for $39.99 with on-page coupon (Save $25)
Blink Outdoor 2 Cam Kit bundle with Echo Show 5 for $144.98 (Save $120)
The Best Prime Day Amazon Echo Deals
Echo Show 15 with Echo Show 5 (2nd Generation) for $204.98 (Save $130)
The Best Prime Day Robot Vacuum Deals
iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum for $485 (Save $64.99)
iRobot Roomba j7+ (7550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum for $599 (Save $200.99)
iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal for $799 (Save $200.99)
iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Robot Vacuum & Braava Jet m6 (6112) Robot Mop Bundle for $999 (Save $250)
The Best Prime Day Steam Mop and Vacuum Deals
The Prime Day Early Access sale has major deals on vacuums so you can go into the holiday season with a clean house.
Shark NV352 Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum for $179.90 (Save $20.09)
McCulloch MC1275 Heavy-Duty Steam Cleaner for $124.99 (Save $75)
Bissell 2747A PowerFresh Vacuum and Steam Mop for $129.99 (Save $55.40)
Samsung Jet 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $179 (Save $120.99)
The Best Prime Day Mattress Deals
Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12 Inch Medium Firm Memory Foam Mattress from $247.49 (Save $82.50 to $366.83)
Simmons Premium Hybrid Memory Foam Mattress, Full for $419.30 (Save $179.70)
Tuft & Needle Original Adaptive Mattress, Queen for $661.50 (Save $283.50)
Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress with Removable Cover from $930.75 (Save $364.25 to $514.25)
Casper Sleep Original Foam Mattress, Queen for $1,045.94 (Save $249.06)
Casper Sleep Queen Wave Hybrid Mattress for $2,353.19 (Save $541.81)
The Best Prime Day Sleep Deals
Make getting into bed the best part of your day with these sleep deals during the Prime Early Access sale.
CGK Unlimited Hotel Luxury Bed Sheets from $23.39 (Save $15.70 to $19.60)
JALL Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock for Kids from $37.98 with on-page coupon (Save $22.01)
Lush Décor Bohemian Quilt 3-piece Bedding Set for $45.72 (Save $174.27)
Hatch Restore Alarm Clock for $109.99 with on-page coupon (Save $20)
What is the Prime Early Access sale?
The Prime Early Access sale is Amazon's October Prime Day sales event. The first ever Prime Early Access sale started today, October 11 and continues through tomorrow, October 12. Similar to Amazon Prime Day held in July, Amazon Prime members can shop Black Friday-level prices on everything from fashion and tech to home essentials and kitchen items. The exclusive two-day sale is available to both new and existing Prime members. Not an Amazon Prime subscriber yet? Don't worry, you can sign up right now.
When is the Prime Early Access sale?
Amazon Prime Day is in full swing. Amazon's two-day sales event started yesterday, October 11 and runs through tonight, October 12.
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is a two-day savings event held annually, during which Amazon offers Prime members incredible, often first-of-their-kind deals on popular and Reviewed-approved products, from housewares to tech, small businesses to national brands. We saw huge deals during Amazon Prime Day 2022 on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13, and the Prime Early Access sale has many of the same Black Friday-level markdowns. If you want to access the early Black Friday deals, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime right now. You can also find out which Prime membership you qualify for today.
What home and furniture deals should I shop during October Prime Day?
Right now you can snag incredible early Black Friday home deals on furniture, appliances, vacuums and more at Amazon. Score deals on the top-rated iRobot Room i3+ EVO self-emptying robot vacuum. From Casper mattresses to Amazon devices, the deals run the gamut.
Do I need to be a Prime member to shop Prime Early Access?
Yes. Amazon's new savings event is exclusive to Prime members. If you don't already subscribe, you can sign up for Prime now to access member-only savings, including shopping the two-day sales event, plus perks like a 20% discount for all Prime members on select everyday essentials at Amazon Fresh stores in the U.S.
When is Black Friday 2022?
Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.
Shop early Amazon Prime home and furniture deals
