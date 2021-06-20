Best Amazon Prime Day vacuum cleaner deals on Dyson, Shark and more

(Amazon Prime Day)

Chore rhymes with bore for a reason - most of us would do anything to get out of doing them. In fact, some of us do them deliberately badly so as not to be asked again - admittedly not much use if you live on your own.

Yet, the relatively short time it takes to get our homes in order is nothing compared to the longer term pleasure of seeing it sparkle. Chores must be ticked off our to-do list for good reason.

While there are infinitely more interesting things to spend your hard earned cash on than a vacuum cleaner, the merry hell that is life without is an experience we could all do without. If you can score some money off a really great one, all the better for you - and your wallet.

We mention this because there huge discounts to be saved on vacuum cleaners in Amazon’s 2021 Prime Day sale.

The mega savings event kicks off from June 21 - 22 and sees prices drop across a slew of categories, from travel and tech to food and drink. As well as the weird and wonderful, there are savings to scoop on home essentials like the humble vacuum.

From cordless designs to self-operating robots and machines that work on hard floors as well as carpets without missing a beat, there are plenty of options to help you clean up this Amazon Prime Day.

There’s only one catch. You must be part of Amazon’s Prime Membership club to take advantage of the thousands of deals on offer this year.

Available on a 30 day free trial basis initially, regular Prime membership costs £79 a year or £7.99 a month on a rolling basis. Subscribing opens the door to so much more than speedy free delivery. Prime members have access to TV and movies on Prime Video, millions of tracks and albums on Amazon Music and more books and magazines than you’ll find in the British Library (probably). Students can get the same benefits for half price at just £3.99 a month.

Ts&Cs outlined, it’s time for the shopping to begin. With so many deals flying around - two million globally this year - we’ve narrowed down the selection to help make shopping for a new vacuum that much easier

Best Prime Day deals on cordless cleaners

No wires to trip over means you can get on with your chores quicker. If you’re in the market for a new vacuum cleaner, you’ll clean up with the deals in Amazon Prime Day. Our best pick is the Morphy Richards Cordless cleaner, which offers two speed settings and a 35 minute run time, making it ideal for smaller homes. It’s a great option for every day cleaning and is fitted with a swivel head to help you get into those awkward spots.

(Morphy Richards)

Best Prime Day deals on vacuums for pet hair

As much as love our four-legged friends, we’re not so wild about the fur they leave all over our furniture and carpets. Get your home back to its sparkling best with vacuums specifically designed to tackle the problem.

(Hoover)

Robot vacuum cleaners

Time to make technology work for you while you put your feet. These automated vacuums merrily roam all over your floors, rugs and carpets and once they’re done cleaning, they can even take themselves back to their docks for recharging. Genius.

(Honiture)

