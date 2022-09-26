Best Amazon Prime Day vacuum deals 2022

(Amazon)

There are many great things about the summer months but for us savvy shoppers, the best by far is Amazon Prime Day.

Amazon Prime Day is all about picking up the best deals - be it on tablets, TVs or cameras. Aside from the obvious tech deals, Amazon slash prices on a range of products and one of the standout price drops are on vacuum cleaners.

Available in all shapes and sizes from upright to handheld, cordless to robot, there is a vacuum out there to suit everyone’s needs. If your old one isn’t doing the job anymore and creates more mess than it cleans, it’s time to invest in a state of the art gadget that will leave your house spick and span in a matter of minutes.

So ditch that dirty dustpan and frayed broom and treat yourself to a stellar deal this Amazon Prime Day

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Having already happened back in July, who knew we’d be treated to another 48 hours of sales? The next extravaganza is taking place on October 11 and 12, giving you a whole two days to shop the best deals money can buy. You have until the clock strikes 23:59 on October 12 to bag those deals, because once they’re gone - they’re gone.

Do you need a Prime account to get the deals?

Yes! If you haven’t already been persuaded by Amazon’s amazing regular deals, next day delivery (in some cases same day) and the retailing giants’ incredible host of original TV shows and movies then there’s no better time to become a member. An Amazon Prime subscription is impressively affordable - a mere £79 a year (or £7.99 a month) will give you access to all of the above, and more. If you’re a student then you’ll only have to pay £3.99 a month - cheaper than that overpriced dailycappuccino we all buy on the way to work.

If we haven’t tempted you with the low prices, Amazon is offering a 30 day free trial for all new customers. This means you can partake in Amazon Prime Day without paying a penny on membership cost - pretty great, right?

What type of deals are available?

During the two day online sale, there will be various deals on offer. Alongside the traditional 48 hour Prime exclusive deals, there will be Lightning Deals, which, as the name suggests, are quick flash deals that will last a short period of time - that could be just a few hours. There will also be 24 hour deals known as Deals of the Day but if you spot those we recommend snapping them as soon as possible as they are only on offer whilst stocks last - and we can’t promise they will last!

Story continues

What deals on vacuum cleaners were there last year?

Prime Day shoppers last year were treated to some highly exclusive discounts on all sorts of vacuums. We found some very reasonably priced handheld ones - perfect for a quick once over and some cordless vacuums that are great for sucking up all the crumbs in the backseat of a car. Incredibly, there were even discounts on the talk-of-the-town Dyson vacuums as well as beloved Shark models.

What deals can we expect this year?

The deals this year on vacuum cleaners will blow you away - prices have been slashed across the board and you can bag state-of-the-art vacuums for a fraction of the usual price. There are also deals on more basic models meaning you can find yourself with a perfectly decent hoover for a fraction of the cost.

Shop the best Amazon Prime Day vacuum deals below

Best Amazon Prime Day deals on handheld vacuums

We all need a handheld vacuum on hand to help us clean up those messes in the car, cupboards or smaller tidy-ups that don’t warrant an enormous hoover. You can bag yourself an impressive deal this Amazon Prime Day - it doesn’t get much better than a £30 vacuum.

Shark Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner - was: £129.99, now: £120

VacLife Handheld Vacuum– was: £62.50, now: £49.99

Oraimo Handheld Vacuum Cleaner - was: £39.99, now: £29.99

Bagotte Handheld Vacuum - was: £129.99, now: £79.99

OZOY Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner - was: £39.99, now £33.99

Best Amazon Prime Day deals on cordless vacuums

It doesn’t get much better than cleaning the house without tripping over wires or being restricted by the cord’s length. Usually rather expensive, now is the time to scoop up a bargain on this household must have.

Tineco A10 Hero Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - was: £229, now: £179

Vax Blade 3 Pet Cordless Vacuum Cleaner – was: £219.99, now: £143.12

Hoover HF522BH H-Free 500 Cordless 3-in-1 Stick Vacuum – was: £199.99, now: £129

Bosch Athlet Serie 8– was: £349.99, now: £249

Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner – was: £349.99, now: £235

Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner - was: £319.99, now: £269

Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner [IZ300UK] - was: £399.99, now £299

Tineco Cordless Vacuum Cleaner – was: £369, now: £189

Vax Pace Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - was: £159.99, now £149

Best Amazon Prime Day deals on corded vacuums

Forget the old clunky machines, as corded vacuums have had a revamp. Most now also feature as mop, are easy to store and have a cord longer than the length of most London houses. Shop these incredible savings before the disappear.

Shark Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner - was: £319.99, now £219.84

Shark Corded Stick Vacuum Cleaner – was: £249.99, now: £179

Shark Bagless Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner [CZ500UKT] - was: £329.99, now: £149

Hoover Upright 300 – was: £189.99, now: £139

BISSELL CrossWave – was: £299.99, now: £199

oneday Corded Handheld Stick Vacuum – was: £89.99, now: £54.39

Best Amazon Prime Day deals on robot vacuums

Gadget lovers, gather round as now is the time to bag one of those iconic robot vacuums so you house cleans itself as you sit back, relax and shop even more great Amazon Prime Day deals.

Coredy Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 3-in-1 Vacuuming Sweeping and Mopping - was: £329.99, now: £199.99

Neato Robotics D7 Intelligent Robot Vacuum -was: £799.99, now: £499.99

Ecovacs DEEBOT N8+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner 2300Pa with OZMO™ Mop - was: £599.99, now: £529