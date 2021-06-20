The best Amazon Prime Day laptop deals 2021: Offers on HP, Samsung, Microsoft, Asus and more

Prime Day is your chance to pick up a premium laptop at a bargain price (iStock/The Independent)

Calling all deal hunters, we’ve got some good news for you. Amazon Prime Day – one of the biggest sale events of the year – is finally here.

Whether you’ve been eagerly awaiting the two-day bonanza or are completely new to the shopping event, now’s the time to get your shopping lists in order.

The online giant is slashing the prices of everything from Amazon devices, Nintendo Switch consoles and Apple products to TVs, home appliances and tech. Luckily, we’ve got all the best deals in those categories, and more.

As for a new bit of tech, a decent laptop is an essential piece of kit, something we’ve all learnt over the past year (some of us, even the hard way). But, high-end devices don’t come cheap.

Read more:

Thankfully, Amazon has slashed the price of the leading models, making now the perfect time to snap up a new one at a more pocket-friendly price. For some even better news, we’re doing the hard work for you, scouring the retailer’s website to bring you only the best deals – thank us later.

Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

The best Prime Day laptop deals available now

Microsoft surface laptop 3: Was £999, now £759, Amazon.co.uk

(Microsoft)

The Surface laptop 3 is a delight to work on, boasting a stylish design, premium finish and sharp display. The laptop appears in our round-up of the best high-end laptops you can buy, where our reviewer was suitably impressed by how the Surface laptop 3 performs: “Microsoft’s own-brand hardware is extremely good, with great build quality and durability.”

Buy now

Huawei matebook 14: Was £949.99, now £609.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Huawei)

A beautifully designed and powerful Windows laptop, the matebook 14 unashamedly mimics the style of the MacBook air, but it also matches Apple’s star laptop for sheer performance. We featured it in our round-up of the best high-end laptops of 2021, where our reviewer was bowled over by its looks. “The high-resolution display on the matebook 14 looks sensational and has an impressively narrow bezel around it. It’s also light, thin and very fast.”

Story continues

Buy now

Asus zenbook 14in UM425: Was £799.99, now £579.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Asus)

This smart 14in Asus zenbook is a thin laptop with a 4K display, a super fast Ryzen 5 processor and 8GB of memory. The impressive 22 hour battery life means you can use it all day without worrying about recharging, while the 512GB SSD hard drive gives you oodles of storage to play with.

Buy now

Asus 15.6in Chromebook C523NA: Was £399.99, now £299.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Asus)

A great laptop for students or professionals who are always on the move, the Asus Chromebook C523NA is powered by Google’s own operating system and has a large 1080p touchscreen spacious enough to get some serious work done no matter where you are.

Buy now

Acer Chromebook 311 C722: Was £199.99, now £159.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Acer)

A compact Chromebook with an enormous battery life, the Chromebook 311 C722 will go 15 hours on a single charge. Its tiny size and spill-proof keyboard makes it ideal for throwing in a backpack, taking on a plane, or just tipping entire cups of coffee on it for fun.

Buy now

Huawei matebook D 14 laptop: Was £699.99, now £549.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Huawei)

The matebook D is the more affordable range of Huawei laptops, but they’re certainly no slouches. This 14in model not only looks great, put packs in 16GB of memory and a mid-range Core i5 processor, giving it the kind of performance you’d expect from a laptop costing twice this much.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy book S 13.3in: Was £999, now £549, Amazon.co.uk

(Samsung)

The stylish Galaxy book S is a versatile and portable laptop with a battery life lasting days and a lot of power hiding under the bonnet. We featured the device in our round-up of the best lightweight laptops, where our reviewer praised its performance: “Despite its size, this laptop is made to last, and with the ability to add a sim card and connect to 4G networks, portability is definitely its major selling point.”

Buy now

Microsoft surface pro 7: Was £899, now £649, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The surface pro 7 is the best Windows tablet you can buy. It’s compatible with all of your Windows apps and programs, making it more useful for everyday business than an iPad. When used with the fetching Alcantara-coated keyboard case it becomes a two-in-one laptop versatile enough to replace your desktop computer.

Buy now

HP Chromebook x360 14c-ca0003na: Was £499.99, now £399.99, Amazon.co.uk

(HP)

This 14in Chromebook is powered by Google’s operating system, making it a great choice for web-based and writing work on the go. Its 360-degree hinge design allows you to fold the keyboard all the way around, effectively turning the laptop into a tablet for use when travelling or lounging on the sofa.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy book flex: Was £1349, now £749, Amazon.co.uk

(Samsung)

Samsung is renowned for its industry-leading screens, so it’s no surprise that the Galaxy book flex has an outstanding, bright display with excellent contrast and colour reproduction. Not only is it great for watching movies on, but the Galaxy book flex is compatible with the S-Pen — the stylus Samsung packages with its Galaxy note range of phones — so you can get some work done too.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on laptops and other tech offers, try the links below:

Read more on Amazon Prime Day 2021

Best Prime Day home appliance deals – There are huge savings across big-name brands such as Shark, Dyson, Nespresso and Philips right now

Best Prime Day tech deals – Whether it’s a new phone, tablet, laptop or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best deal here

Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals – Calling all gamers: there’s big discounts on the popular console and bundles

Best Prime Day fashion and clothing deals – With prices slashed on dresses, jeans and more, it’s time to get your re-entry outfit planned

Best Prime Day kids’ toys deals – Find discounts on toys, gadgets and board games for kids of all ages

Best Prime Day TV deals – Update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price with our featured deals

Best Prime Day gaming deals – Looking for a new console, or after a new controller or game? Here are the best deals for gamers

Best Prime Day fitness deals – From yoga mats to dumbbells, snap up these savings and upgrade your home workout

Best Prime Day Amazon device deals – Discover big savings on Amazon’s cutting-edge smart home tech

Best Prime Day Apple deals – With rarely seen savings on the brand’s products, it’s the perfect time to invest in new tech

Best Prime Day alcohol deals – All the boozy savings you need to know about on spirits, wine and beer

Best Amazon Prime Day deals – Read our IndyBest guide to all the best Prime Day 2021 deals