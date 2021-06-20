Best Amazon Prime Day home and garden deals 2021
Home is where the heart is, but for the vast majority of us, home has been where everything is for the last year. Lockdown has forced us to rethink our layouts: the kitchen had become your very own restaurant, your living room, a weekend cinema. The bathroom served adequately as a spa (though we can’t wait to get back on a proper massage table) and your garden became your very own holiday resort as covid restrictions asked us to stay at home.
We may have put that weird time behind us, but after months of DIY projects and seasonal updates, we’re ready to show off our castles to the friends and family for whom it has been out of bounds - until now.
Great news then, that Amazon’s annual Prime Day has so many home and garden products in the sales to update your house for a fraction of the cost and many with next day delivery. Running over June 21 and 22, the discount event has everything from BBQs and garden lighting to throw pillows, rugs, kitchenware and bed frames to bag at special, limited prices.
Only those with Prime membership can take advantage of the promotions, so if you haven’t signed up yet - now’s the perfect time.
Amazon Prime Membership gives you access to the retailer’s wealth of services and perks, like Prime Video, where you can watch the latest blockbusters as well as TV series, including Amazon Originals. You’ll also unlock Amazon Music, which has 70 million songs, albums and podcasts, and then there’s Amazon’s online reading selection, which includes a library’s worth of free books and magazines. All for just £79 a year (or £7.99 monthly), it’s a steal.
What’s more, if you’re a student, you can get membership at a special half-price offer of just £3.99 a month - and that’s after a six month free trial period.
If you’re already signed up to Prime, you’re ready to shop. With so many offers across home and garden, we’ve gone ahead and cherry picked the very best and split them into categories to make shopping easier than ever.
Best Amazon Prime Day Deals for Home
Kitchen
It’s the hub of the home, the place where the family comes together at meal times - so your equipment needs to be up to scratch. Get pots, pans and all things kitchens for less, below. If you love sparkling water, get it on tap with SodaStream, which is 50 per cent off in this sale. So iconic, it even appeared on the last season of Line of Duty.
SodaStream Spirit Sparkling Water Maker Machine with 1 Litre Reusable BPA Free Water Bottle for Carbonating and 60 Litre CO2 Gas Cylinder - Black - was: £99.99, now: £49.99
KitchenCraft MasterClass Induction Ready Pan Set Including Non Stick Milk Pan and Non Stick Saute Pan, Stainless Steel, 5 Pieces - was: £219.99, now: £58.99
HOMCOM Metal 4-Tier Mobile Storage Serving Trolly Rolling Utility Cart Organiser Kitchen Mesh Bottom White - was: £86.39, now: £25.59
DOQAUS Meat Thermometer Backlight LCD Screen Foldable Long Probe & Auto On/Off - was: £19.99, now: £6.11
Tower T80904RW Kitchen Bin Sensor Lid, Touchless for Hygienic Waste Disposal, Infrared Technology, 58 Litre, White and Rose Gold - was: £149.99, now: £47.59
Salter Digital Kitchen Scales, Electronic Food Scale - was: £29.99, now: £9.99
Joe Wicks Quick & Even Stainless Steel Cookware - 3 piece deep profile saucepans - was: £94.99, now: £37.99
Kitchen Appliances
Little gizmos to make life that much easier. From microwaves to toasters, bag bargains across kitchen appliances this Amazon Prime Day. Those in the know will extol the wonders of a pressure cooker, making meals 70 per cent faster than other methods. Get a piece of the action thanks to Instant Pot’s sale, which takes 33 per cent off its machine.
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, 6 Qt, 5.7 Litre, 1000 W, Brushed Stainless Steel/Black - was: £89.99, now: £59.99
Toshiba 900 w 23 L Microwave Oven with 1050 w Crispy Grill, Energy Saving Eco Function, 8 Auto Menus, 5 Power Levels and Position Memory Turntable - Black - MW2-AG23PF(BK) - was: £94.99, now: £60.99
Panasonic NN-CT54JWBPQ Combination Microwave Oven, 1000 W, 27 Litre, White - was: £209.99, now: £143.99
Morphy Richards Vector Pyramid Kettle 108134 Traditional Kettle White - was: £51.99, now: £23.32
Ninja Cold Press Juicer [JC100UK] Slow Juicer, Masticating Juicer, 500 ml Juice Jug, 3 Pulp Filters, Cleaning Brush, BPA-Free - was: £149.99, now: £99.99
Food Processor Topchef 1100W Multifunctional Food Processor- Blender, Chopper, Mixer, Grinder, Citrus Juicer, Knead Dough Blades, Shredder, Slicing Attachments and 3.2L Bowl 1.5L Blender Jug - was: £129.99, now: £79.99
Morphy Richards Vector 4 Slice Toaster 248132 Cream Four Slice Toaster Cream Toaster - was: £54.99, now: £28.32
Morphy Richards 511644 MICO Toastie Toasted Sandwich Maker Microwavable Cookware, Silicone and coated metal, Orange - was: £26.99, now: £19.99
Washing machines
Washing machine broken? Don’t get in a spin - these Whirlpool deals will have your wardrobe smelling fresh in no time.
Whirlpool FreshCare FFB7438WVUK Freestanding Washing Machine, 7kg, 1400rpm, White - was: £419.99, now: £258.15
Whirlpool Supreme Care FSCR12441 Freestanding Washing Machine, 12kg, 1400rpm, White - was: £799.99, now: £494.99
Whirlpool FreshCare FFD8448BSVUK Freestanding Washing Machine, 8kg, 1400rpm, White - was: £449.99, now: £286
Whirlpool FreshCare FFD9448BSVUK Freestanding Washing Machine, 9kg, 1400rpm, White - was: £469.99, now: £299.16
Whirlpool BIWMWG81484UK Integrated Washing Machine, 8kg, 1400 rpm - was: £519.99, now: £353.99
Living room
Home is where the heart is, so give it an upgrade for less with Amazon’s selection homeware discounts. Lighting makes a huge difference to the mood and ambience of your space; Philips is a master at getting it right with its Hue system, which is also Alexa compatible.
Philips Hue Play White and Colour Ambiance Smart Light Bar Double Pack Base Unit [White]+Hue Bridge (Compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit) - was: £135.23, now: £97.99
STOREMIC Floating Shelves, Black Shelves Set of 3 - was: £35.99, now: £13.59
HOMCOM Industrial Storage Shelf Kitchen Cupboard Sideboard Metal Frame End Desk with Cabinet & Rack for Dining Room, Living Room- was: £96.99, now: £40.59
nuLOOM Area Rug, Multi, 201 cm x 274cm - was: £318.33, now: £134.99
Yinuo Candle® Scented Candle Gifts For Women 4 Cans, Soy Wax Candles, Gifts Set For Friend's Birthday, 120 Hours Burning Time - was: £25.99, now: £11.17
Julian Bowen Richmond Lamp Table, Grey/Oak - was: £158.68, now: £125.99
PETAFLOP Photo Frames 7x5 Glass for Family Office Table Decorations Set of 2 - was: £19.99 , now: £11.75
Bedroom
Furnish your safe space with all the sleep essentials. Looking for mattresses? Find them in our dedicated list on ES Best. Among the avalanche of deals on offer, we’ve spied this corona wood bed frame, a solid design for an equally solid night’s rest.
Amazon Brand - Movian Corona Double Bed, 4 ft 6, High Foot End Bed Frame, Solid Pine Wood - was: £239.99, now: £117.99
Snuggledown Classic Hollowfibre Double Duvet 13.5 Tog Winter Duvet Double Bed - was: £75, now: £16.99
Silentnight All Seasons Duvet - 3 Combinations - 15 tog (4.5 + 10.5) Single - was: £89.99, now: £25.49
Slumberdown Anti Allergy White Pillows 2 Pack Soft Support Bed Pillows Designed for Front Sleepers - was: £18.99, now: £7.70
Active Era Luxury Single Size Air Mattress - Elevated Inflatable Air Bed, Electric Built-in Pump, Raised Pillow & Structured I-Beam Technology - was: £99.99, now: £54.99
FITFORT Alarm Clock Wake Up Light-Sunrise/Sunset Simulation Table Bedside Lamp Eyes Protection with FM Radio, Nature Sounds and Touch Control Function (White), Green - was: £76, now: £19.71
Slumberdown Anti Allergy White Pillows 2 Pack Soft Support Bed Pillows Designed for Front Sleepers - was: £18.99, now: £7.70
Silentnight Weighted Anxiety Relief Therapy Sensory Heavy Quilted Wellbeing Blankets, 6.8kg (Adult), Microfibre, Grey - was: £69.99, now: £52.99
Bathroom
You can never have too much storage, especially in the bathroom. Give your lotions, potions and towels a place to call home in HOMCOM’s compact storage tower, now nearly half off!
HOMCOM Freestanding Bathroom Storage Cabinet w/ 2 Cupboards 2 Compartments Home Organisation - was: £106.99, now: £44.79
Lifewit Water Absorbent Bath Mat Non-slip Antibacterial Rubber Back, Grey Microfiber Bathroom Rug, 60 × 40cm - was: £16.99, now: £7.99
Joseph Joseph 70518 Bathroom Easy Store Standing Toilet Paper Holder, Stainless Steel - was: £40, now: £26.99
Joseph Joseph 70551 Bathroom Beauties 2-Piece Bathroom Sink Set with Toothbrush Holder and Soap Pump, Stainless Steel - was: £38, now: £25.99
rabbitgoo Privacy Window Film Frosted Window Stickers Non-adhesive Static Glass Window Cling for Home Rental Apartment Bedroom Bathroom 30X400CM - was: £15.99, now: £10.98
Lifewit 72L Freestanding Laundry Hamper Large Laundry Basket Clothes Hamper with Extended Handles for Storage Clothes Toys in Bedroom, Bathroom, Foldable, Grey - was: £17.99, now: £11.19
Best Amazon Prime Day Deals for Garden
Garden furniture and lighting
Your outdoor space has never had to work so hard. Reward it with new furniture, lighting and equipment to make the most of BST. This cute sunlounger for kids is perfect for mimicking the effect of a members club right in your own backyard.
KidKraft 105 Wooden Lounge Chaise with Umbrella Outdoor Garden Furniture for Children Kids - was: £109.99, now: £75.99
All Seasons Gazebos Ross James Garden Furniture, 100% Double Cotton Hammock with heavy Duty Metal Stand with over 200kg Weight Capacity (2020 Model) (Ultra Marine) - was: £139.99, now: £97.99
VonHaus Hanging Chair - Swinging Hammock with Cushioned Seat, Swing Chair for Garden, Outdoor, Indoor - Beige - was: £39.99, now: £24.49
Umbra Trigg Hanging Planter Vase and Geometric Wall Decor Vessel - Great For Succulent Plants, Air Plant, Mini Cactus, Faux Plants and More, Concrete/Copper - was: £20, now: £10.69
Solar String Lights Outdoor Garden Fairy Lights, 11M/36FT 60 LED, Solar Powered, Waterproof Crystal Ball, 8Modes, BYSMAH for Tree Garden Patio Yard Parties Home Wedding Indoor Outdoor(Warm White) - was: £20.99, now: £11.03
Steinel LED Spotlight XLED Home 2 Black - Adjustable Floodlight Exterior Light, 14 W - 180° Motion Sensor Spotlight for Garden, Patio Garage or Warehouse - was: £110, now: £48.99
Tomshine Solar Lantern Light,Outdoor Hanging Garden Lights Metal Lamp for Patio, Patio Decor Metal Yard Art Garden Accessories Outdoor Decorations for Porch,Yard, Lawn, Patio, Courtyard - was: £26.99, now: £15.99
