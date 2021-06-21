Best Amazon Prime Day home and kitchen deals 2021: Offers from Shark, Ninja, Nespresso and Hoover

(Amazon Prime Day)

Home is where the heart is, but for the vast majority of us, home has been where everything is for the last year. Lockdown has forced us to rethink our layouts: the kitchen had become your very own restaurant, your living room, a weekend cinema. The bathroom served adequately as a spa (though we can’t wait to get back on a proper massage table) and your garden became your very own holiday resort as covid restrictions asked us to stay at home.

We may have put that weird time behind us, but after months of DIY projects and seasonal updates, we’re ready to show off our castles to the friends and family for whom it has been out of bounds - until now.

Great news then, that Amazon’s annual Prime Day has so many home and garden products in the sales to update your house for a fraction of the cost and many with next day delivery. Running over June 21 and 22, the discount event has everything from BBQs and garden lighting to throw pillows, rugs, kitchenware and bed frames to bag at special, limited prices.

Only those with Prime membership can take advantage of the promotions, so if you haven’t signed up yet - now’s the perfect time.

Amazon Prime Membership gives you access to the retailer’s wealth of services and perks, like Prime Video, where you can watch the latest blockbusters as well as TV series, including Amazon Originals. You’ll also unlock Amazon Music, which has 70 million songs, albums and podcasts, and then there’s Amazon’s online reading selection, which includes a library’s worth of free books and magazines. All for just £79 a year (or £7.99 monthly), it’s a steal.

What’s more, if you’re a student, you can get membership at a special half-price offer of just £3.99 a month - and that’s after a six month free trial period.

If you’re already signed up to Prime, you’re ready to shop. With so many offers across home and garden, we’ve gone ahead and cherry picked the very best and split them into categories to make shopping easier than ever.

Best Amazon Prime Day Deals for Home

Kitchen

It’s the hub of the home, the place where the family comes together at meal times - so your equipment needs to be up to scratch. Get pots, pans and all things kitchens for less, below. If you love sparkling water, get it on tap with SodaStream, which is 50 per cent off in this sale. So iconic, it even appeared on the last season of Line of Duty.

(SodaStream)

Kitchen Appliances

Little gizmos to make life that much easier. From microwaves to toasters, bag bargains across kitchen appliances this Amazon Prime Day. Those in the know will extol the wonders of a pressure cooker, making meals 70 per cent faster than other methods. Get a piece of the action thanks to Instant Pot’s sale, which takes 33 per cent off its machine.

(Instant Pot)

Washing machines

Washing machine broken? Don’t get in a spin - these Whirlpool deals will have your wardrobe smelling fresh in no time.

(Whirlpool)

Living room

Home is where the heart is, so give it an upgrade for less with Amazon’s selection homeware discounts. Lighting makes a huge difference to the mood and ambience of your space; Philips is a master at getting it right with its Hue system, which is also Alexa compatible.

(Philips)

Bedroom

Furnish your safe space with all the sleep essentials. Looking for mattresses? Find them in our dedicated list on ES Best. Among the avalanche of deals on offer, we’ve spied this corona wood bed frame, a solid design for an equally solid night’s rest.

(Amazon)

Bathroom

You can never have too much storage, especially in the bathroom. Give your lotions, potions and towels a place to call home in HOMCOM’s compact storage tower, now nearly half off!

(HOMCOM)

Best Amazon Prime Day Deals for Garden

Garden furniture and lighting

Your outdoor space has never had to work so hard. Reward it with new furniture, lighting and equipment to make the most of BST. This cute sunlounger for kids is perfect for mimicking the effect of a members club right in your own backyard.

(KidKraft)

Tents for festivals and camping

Heading into the great outdoors? Grab some shelter in the form of a new tent - there are mega savings to be had!

(Coleman)

