Best Amazon Prime Day deals on cooling fans to be ready for the heatwave

With summer here, we’re all basking in sunshine and warmer temperatures in the garden, in the park - everywhere really. But when night falls, sleeping in double digits becomes something of a nightmare.

A fan is a necessary thing, but in the midst of a heatwave, finding one can be tricky. Luckily the Amazon Prime Day sales are on hand to help you keep you cool.

The two-day sale is on from June 21 - 22 and has more than TWO MILLION deals available across food and drink, beauty, tech and home essentials - of which a fan is most definitely up there.

From compact desk buddies for localised breezes to silent towers that will stop your space feeling like the inside of a toasted marshmallow, there are dozens of great deals on cooling fans at marked down prices for a limited time.

As well as deals that will run for the duration of the sale, there will be flash deals, available for a short period or until stock runs dry. How to nab them? We’ve sifted through all the offers to bring you the best below.

Before we dive in though, there’s just one catch. In order to take advantage of Amazon’s incredible deals, you’ll need to be signed up to its Prime membership programme. It costs £79 a year, or you can choose to make a £7.99 monthly payment. Students get an even sweeter deal, with membership costing just £3.99. Amazon also offers a commitment-free 30-day trial so you can try it out for size before you sign up.

Amazon Prime Membership perks

For your money, you’ll not only get access to scores of jaw dropping deals and next day delivery, but to Amazon’s music, video, photo storage, libraries and gaming channels too. Group watch Amazon Originals like The Boys, or catch up on the latest series of The Handmaid’s Tale through Amazon Video, plug into millions of songs and albums by artists new and established, catch up on podcasts and so much more.

If you’re looking for value for money in terms of entertainment - stop the search. Prime membership is the key.

Ready to join the club? See the best Amazon Prime Day deals on fans of all shapes and sizes below.

Pro Breeze® 5L Portable Air Cooler with 4 Operational Modes

When that warm weather hits, be prepared with this fan so hi-tech its referred to as a portable air cooler. This is not your typical fan. No, no. It has three speeds with an advanced cooling feature, cooling packs included and there’s even a night mode for disturbance-free slumber. It uses a honeycomb waterfall system that puts cold water in front of an internal fan that then releases cool air and water vapour to the room. Did we also mention that it’s on sale with 20 per cent off?

(Pro-Breeze®-5L)

Was: £129.99, now: £103.99

Pro Breeze® 30-inch Tower Fan with Oscillation

If space is a concern when it comes to your fanning needs, Pro Breeze has you covered. This fan has a slim tower design that can be stored compactly when summer ends. It has three speeds, 70 degrees of oscillation and can be powered through a remote control. It’s available with 52 per cent off. Bargain.

(Pro-Breeze®-30)

Was: £99.99, now: £47.99

Pro Breeze 10 DC Air Circulator Fan

While you’re working from home, this super quiet desk fan will keep you cool, calm and collected without interfering with your flow. There’s an impressive nine speeds and the fresh air can be oscillated vertically or horizontally. Putting fans into the digital age, there’s an LED display and a remote control for added ease. As well as for your office, it works for bedrooms too. The fan is available during Amazon Prime Day with 53 per cent off.

(Pro-Breeze-10)

Was: £119.99, now: £55.99

Devola Portable 4 in 1 Air Conditioning Unit with Remote Control

If you’re one of those people who say every summer that you’re going to invest in an air conditioning unit and yet, you still don’t own one of the game-changing devices, the time is now. This portable unit is available as part of the two-day sale extravaganza with 30 per cent off. It comes complete with a long 1.5m hose and a window unit. There’s four settings; cooling, fan only, dehumidifying and sleep mode so it adapts to all your warm weather needs. What’s more, it’s on wheels for easy portability.

(Devola)

Was: £309.99, now: £216.99

Devola Floor Fan

For a no-fuss, no frills kind of fan, this model from Devola may just be the one. It’s sleek and stylish with a silver construction but not all fashion over function, there’s three speeds and an adjustable head to target the fresh air. Best of all though, it offers a powerful cooling experience. The fan is available with 30 per cent off.

(Devola)

Was: £39.99, now: £27.99

Princess 2-in-1 Smart Tower Fan Heater & Cooler

This may just be one of the most stylish devices we’ve ever seen. The competition is not tough but just look at it! It is both a heater and a cooler with four heat settings achieved through an efficient ceramic element and 10 cool air settings. There’s no blade involved and it can be controlled remotely through the brand’s app so you can get the heat going in the winter ahead of your arrival home and begin cooling down your place so you’re always at the optimal temperature. This could all be yours this Prime Day with 30 per cent off.

(Princess)

Was: £199.99, now: £139.99

Honeywell HYF1101E1 Comfort Control Cooling Tower Fan

Honeywell offers some of the best fans in the market and this tower model is no different. The foolproof fan has three speeds, the ability to oscillate or keep still and a timer. It’s that easy. The product has a sleek black plastic construction and is available during the Prime Day sale with over 30 per cent off.

(Honeywell)

Was: £57.99, now: £39.95

High Street TV Rovus Smart Air Fan and Heater

Not content with just keeping you cool during the summer months, this is an all-round, all seasons kind of product that you won’t know how you lived without. While it will keep you cool with the three sleep modes (normal, nature (that sounds like a light wind) and sleep), it’s also a heater, dehumidifier and an aroma diffuser. It oscillates cool air from side to side as well as up and down. To maximise the aromatherapy benefits, you simply add a few drops of essential oils to fill the room with calming fragrances. It has been discounted by over 30 per cent.

(High Street TV)

Was: £129.99, now: £89.99

Duux Whisper standing fan

This standing fan has an adjustable height of between 73 to 95cm. There’s a whopping 26 different wind speeds to really customise your cool down. There’s even an option that mimics natural wind or a night mode that emits a soothing breeze. It’s quiet and comes complete with a remote control as well as a timer and night mode setting. The fan has been reduced by 34 per cent.

(Duux)

Was: £119.99, now: £78.99

