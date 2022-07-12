Best Amazon Prime Day deals on kids’ toys and baby essentials 2022 OLD

Ellie Davis
·9 min read
(Rockit)
(Rockit)

Where would we be without Amazon? New parents will know all too well the importance of next day delivery in those early days.

When you’re sleep deprived and supplies are at an all-time low, the retail giants have given us the miraculous ability to have essentials like nappies or formula arrive at your door in mere hours in some cases - a true god send.

But now they are taking it to the next level with the arrival of Amazon Prime Day. Over the years, this sale has grown and grown and it is in this very category of baby, kids and toys that we have seen some of the most epic reductions.

Let’s face it, having kids is expensive. So whether you have a newborn or you’re looking for presents for kids of any age, being able to maximise the discounts where they come will never go unappreciated.

Baby gear is notoriously challenging to navigate so we’ve made it as easy as possible by dividing the best deals by category so you can tick off your ‘to-buy’ list one by one. Consider this your entire baby gift list nailed in one.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

For 2022, don’t miss the Amazon Prime Day sale that is taking place on July 12 from 00:01 to 23.59 on July 13.

Do you need a Prime account to get the deals?

It is vitally important that if you want in on the Amazon Prime Day action, you’ll need to be a Prime customer. If you’ve not yet partaken, a subscription costs either £79 a year (which makes it slightly cheaper) or £7.99 a month. But it’s not only access to one of the best sales of the year, you also get free and even same day delivery, Amazon Video and Amazon Music as well as access to thousands of books at no extra cost. Still not convinced? Try out the 30-day free trial.

What type of deals are available?

There are a range of deals to make the most out of the bargains. You’ll find ones that will last the duration of the 48 hour event (or until stocks last), deals of the day and the more elusive lightning deals that may only be available for a few hours. For this last type, check out our live blog to find out more.

What deals on baby must-haves and toys were there last year?

During the 2021 Amazon Prime Day sale, you could get your hands on big name brands like Silver Cross, BabyBjörn and Hasbro with over half off. Notable deals included aden + anais, Cybex, Mamas & Papas and Huggies with up to 61 per cent off.

What deals can we expect this year?

Make the most of the sales to stock up on the items that you need now and later as your family grows. There are items for newborns, toddlers and kids of all ages with big name brands included.

Are there any deals live now?

Yes. See below for the best.

Best Amazon Prime Day pushchair deals

It’s one of the most important investment items - so save your pennies and get a pushchair with a discount of up to 53 per cent.

Silver Cross Clic stroller, compact and portable one-second fold baby to toddler pushchair - was: £245, now: £163.79

Baby Jogger City Tour 2 Travel Pushchair | Lightweight, Foldable and Portable Stroller - was: £264, now: £171

Baby Jogger City Elite 2 All-Terrain Pushchair - was: £579, now: £350.99

Cosatto Supa 3 Pushchair with Footmuff - was: £224.95, now: £161.96

Baby Jogger Glider Board Buggy Board | For City Elite 2, City Mini 2, City Mini GT2 Pushchairs & More - was: £79, now: £37.19

Baby Jogger City Tour 2 Double Travel Pushchair - was: £484.00, now: £302.99

Mamas & Papas Flip XT3 Pushchair - was: £649.00, now: £483.99

Best Amazon Prime Day cot deals

The first step to a full night’s sleep is to ensure they are in the optimal comfort. Invest in a cot and mattress with discounts of up to 45 per cent.

Mamas & Papas Baby Essential Pocket Spring Mattress for Cot, Nursery Furniture was: £69, now: £47.79

BabyDan Travel Cot Extra Large Cot Size 60cm x 120cm - was: £119.27, now: £71.11

Kinderkraft Baby Crib 3 in 1 LOVI, Cradle, Travel Cot - was: £74.90, now: £58.99

Chicco Next2Me Bedside Baby Crib - was: £171.14, now: £109.99

Nuby Sleep by Me Crib - was: £150.00, now: £105.00

HALO Sleep BassiNest - was: £190.00, now: £133.00

Hauck Bedside Crib - was: £76.40, now: £50.39

chicco Next2Me Bedside Crib Co-Sleeping Baby Cot - was: £171.14, now: £109.99

Best Amazon Prime Day car seat deals

Car seats are paramount to keep your kids safe but they don’t come cheap. Until now. Get your hands on hi-tech models from Cybex, Graco and more with up to 51 per cent off.

Cybex Silver Solution X-Fix Child’s Car Seat – was: £149.95, now: £71.99

Graco Affix High back Booster Car Seat – was: £80, now: £59.99

Silver Cross Simplicity Plus Baby Car Seat – was: £185, now: £120.50

BRITAX RÖMER KIDFIX 2 S, car seats ISOFIX Car Seat – was: 199, now: £129.90

Chicco Unico Plus Baby Car Seat – was: £222.74, now: £112.99

Cybex Silver Pallas 2-Fix, 2-in-1 Child’s Car Seat– was: £269.95, now: £133.15

Maxi-Cosi RodiFix AirProtect Child Car Seat, ISOFIX Booster Seat – was: £139, now: £118.15

Graco Slimfit All-in-One Combination Car Seat - was: £185.00, now: £114.99

Graco Assure High back Booster Car Seat - was: £70.00, now: £46.99

Best Amazon Prime Day baby proofing deals

Keep your little ones safe as they take their first steps with safety gates reduced by 40 per cent.

BabyDan Hearth Gate/ Configure – was: £117.59, now: £72

Hauck Safety Gate for Doors and Stairs – was: £46.65, now: £27.89

Momcozy Retractable Stair Gate for Baby - was: £49.99, now: £39.99

BabyDan Guard Me Auto Retractable Safety Guard - was: £65.59, now: £43.20

LiviNGPAi Retractable Stair Gate - was: £54.99, now: £39.99

Lemka Walk Thru Baby Gate - was: £54.99, now: £43.99

Best Amazon Prime Day accessories deals

Baby carriers, muslins and more are all reduced this Amazon Prime Day.

Chicco ComfyFit Baby Carrier – was: £50, now: £31

aden + anais silky soft swaddles in motion 120 x 120cm 3 pack – was: £42, now: £38.91

BABYBJÖRN Baby Carrier Mini – was: £95, now: £90

Tommee Tippee Baby Sleep Bag, The Original Grobag Snuggle – was: £23.49, now: £14.09

Bebamour Baby Carrier - was: £52.99, now: £33.61

Funki Flamingo Baby Sling Wrap - was: £49.99, now: £23.96

Tommeeâ¯Tippeeâ¯Baby Sleep Bag for Newborns - was: £22.99, now: £15.29

HALO Sleep SleepSack - was: £23.50, now: £16.45

Best Amazon Prime Day changing tables, activity gyms and bouncer deals

For these nursery essentials, get up to 48 per cent off.

COSTWAY 4-in-1 Baby Changing Table – was: £128.95, now: £69.95

Babymoov Swoon Air - 360° High Baby Bouncer Chair – was: £139.99, now: £87.99

Bright Starts Finding Nemo Ocean Lights Baby Activity Gym and Play Mat – was: £74.99, now: £38.99

Baby Einstein, 4-in-1 Kickin' Tunes Play Gym - was: £54.99, now: £33.00

Fisher-Price Rainforest Music & Lights Deluxe Gym - was: £65.99, now: £36.99

Fisher-Price Kick & Play Piano Baby Gym - was: £49.99, now: £27.19

Munchkin Bluetooth Enabled Lightweight Baby Swing - was: £199.99, now: £136.99

HOLA Baby Rattle Toys Set Activity Ball - was: £19.99, now: £11.17

Best Amazon Prime Day bottles, formula and nappies deals

Tommee Tippee Complete Feeding Set – was: £160, now: £47.49

MAM Easy Start Self Sterilising Anti Colic Starter Set– was: £45, now: £30.10

NUK Nature Sense Baby Bottles Set – was: £26.90, now: £18.83

MUM & YOU Premium Performance Nappychat Eco-Nappies - was: £11.99, now: £7.95

Mama Bear Premium Nappies - was: £11.78, now: £6.71

Dr. Brown's Natural Flow Anti-Colic Baby Bottles - was: £17.99, now: £12.05

MAM Easy Start Starter Set Bottles - was: £34.99, now: £22.00

Nuby UV Portable Baby Bottle Steriliser - was: £155.00, now: £88.88

Philips Avent steriliser - was: £114.99, now: £64.99

Best Amazon Prime Day baby gadget deals

For the likes of baby monitors and breast pumps, you can bag a real bargain. Cubo is up to 30 per cent off, while Nanit and Motorola

Tommee Tippee GroEgg2 Digital Colour Changing Room Thermometer and Night Light – was: £28.99, now: £16.19

ONEFIRE Kids Night Light Projector - was: £18.99, now: £11.99

Moredig Star Projector Night Light - was: £26.99, now: £14.44

Tommee Tippee Penguin Night Light - was: £39.99, now: £21.49

Breast pump

Philips Avent Double Electric Breast Pump – was: £223.11, now: £169.99

Philips Avent Manual Breast Pump – was: £44.99, now: £17.99

Medela Swing Flex Single Electric Breast Pump - was: £139.99, now: £79.99

Tommee Tippeeâ¯Doubleâ¯Electric Breast Pump - was: £169.99, now: £70.79

Baby monitors

Motorola Ease 44 Connect - WiFi Baby Monitor with Camera – was: £149.99, now: £71.99

Nanit Pro Smart Baby Monitor & Wall Mount – was: £299.99, now:£212.79

Sense-U Baby Breathing Monitor - was: £109.99, now: £71.99

CuboAi Plus Smart Baby Monitor with Wall Mount - was: £189.00, now: £132.30

Cubo Ai Sleep Safety Bundle - was: £289, now: £202.30

Best Amazon Prime Day toy deals

With all the thousands of deals to scroll through, we have simplified the selection process with an edit of the foolproof and most fan-favourite games from the likes of LEGO, Playmobil, VTech and more with up to 84 per cent.

Osmo - Coding Family Bundle for iPad or Fire Tablet – was: £79.99, now: £65.79

Nerf Elite 2.0 Echo CS-10 Blaster - was: £40.99, now: £21.49

Playmobil 70176 Volkswagen T1 Camping Bus, for Children Ages 5+ - was: £41.05, now: £30.95

Barbie Big City, Big Dreams Singing Barbie “Malibu” Roberts Doll - was: £29.99, now: £11.99

Barbie Care Clinic Playset - Ambulance & Fold-Out Hospital - Lights & Siren - was: £154.48, now: £23.99

Scrabble Junior Kids Crossword Game with 2-Games-In-1, 2-Sided Game Board- was: £20.99, now: £15.99

VTech KidiZoom Studio Video Camera for Children - was: £69.99, now: £41.95

VTech 193853 Kidizoom Smart Watch- was: £54.99, now: £27.19

PICTIONARY AIR HARRY POTTER - was: £24.99, now: £12.99

Bananagrams | Word Game - was: £14.99, now: £9.99

Play-Doh Stamp ‘n Top Pizza Oven Toy - was: £21.99, now: £13.49

Hot Wheels Toxic Snake Strike Challenge Play Set with Slime - was: £29.99, now: £23.99

LEGO 60198 City Cargo Train Set - was: £179.99, now: £108.74

L.O.L. Surprise! OMG Queens Fashion Doll-Runway Diva - was: £179.99, now: £108.74

HengGL Baby Bath Bubble Toys Set - was: £24.99, now: £16.79

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • ‘Ben & Jerry’s tendencies’ of woke businesses attacked by Kemi Badenoch - live updates

    Heathrow cancels 1,000 summer flights but says staff 'doing their very best' Euro hits parity with the dollar for first time in 20 years FTSE 100 falls 0.4pc Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: The magnificent euro is holding up remarkably well (for now) Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Snag Amazon Prime Day fashion deals on Adidas, Levi's, Ugg and Barefoot Dreams today

    Amazon Prime Day 2022 fashion deals are here. Shop the best deals on clothing, shoes and accessories from Adidas, Levi's and Alo Yoga.

  • FIFA, Qatar prepare beer policy for soccer fans at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Beer with alcohol is expected to be sold at World Cup stadiums in Qatar but fans may be allowed to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats. FIFA and Qatari organizers are still working on plans to serve all fans who want to drink at games when the tournament starts in November in the Muslim-majority country. Hospitality packages offering “premium beverages” at stadiums have been sold since February 2021 but a policy for most fans at the eight venues and long-time World C

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an

  • St. Andrews still packs appeal and a test through centuries

    ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Jack Nicklaus posed atop the Swilcan Bridge, birdied the last hole he ever played in a major championship and had no intention of ever returning to St. Andrews, not wanting anything to dilute from such a powerful ending to an incomparable career. That was 17 years ago. And those plans changed when St. Andrews wanted to make Nicklaus an honorary citizen on occasion of the 150th British Open. The only other Americans given that distinction were Bobby Jones and Benjamin

  • Senators land big fish in Alex DeBrincat

    The Ottawa Senators have the makings of an impressive forward core after landing perennial 40-goal man Alex DeBrincat in a trade with Chicago.

  • Can Justin Champagnie, Dalano Banton prove they're too good for Summer League?

    Justin Champagnie and Dalano Banton have their eyes set on roster minutes with the Toronto Raptors. The first step is proving they can be leaders and execute in the Raptors system at Summer League. Full preview looking at other players competing in Vegas is on our YouTube and the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Tringale holds steady against wind, leads Scottish Open by 3

    NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — Cameron Tringale finally saw The Renaissance Club in windy weather and held his own Friday to stay three shots ahead in the Scottish Open as he tries to win for the first time in his 13th year on the PGA Tour. Tringale stayed on track after making four straight bogeys around the turn and finished with three pars for a 2-over 72. He had a three-shot lead over Gary Woodland (72) and Doug Ghim, whose 69 raised hopes he could earn one of three spots available for the B

  • Leclerc holds on to win Austrian GP, Verstappen 2nd

    SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Charles Leclerc revived his Formula One title challenge by holding on to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday for a third victory of the season, while his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz's hopes of a second-place finish ended when his engine blew as he was about to attack Max Verstappen's Red Bull. Leclerc was clearly stressed in the closing laps as his throttle was not working properly, making it more difficult to control his speed into turns. “Yes! Come on!” Leclerc sc

  • Predators agree to 8-year extension with Filip Forsberg

    Filip Forsberg is sticking around in Nashville.

  • Marc-Andre Fleury returning to Wild on 2-year deal

    Veteran netminder Marc-Andre Fleury is officially off the market after inking a multi-year extension to stay in Minnesota.

  • Is it Connor Bedard or bust for the Blackhawks?

    The Chicago Blackhawks look to be operating with one goal in mind under Kyle Davidson: to win the next draft lottery and select Connor Bedard.

  • Ottawa Senators acquire high-scoring winger Alex DeBrincat from Chicago for picks

    MONTREAL — Pierre Dorion saw a familiar face at dinner. Less than 24 hours later, the Senators general manager added a big piece to his young, skilled roster. Ottawa acquired winger Alex DeBrincat from the Chicago Blackhawks for three draft picks Thursday, including the No. 7 selection at the 2022 NHL draft. Chicago also gets the 39th pick this year and a third-round selection in 2024. Dorion and Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson were at the same restaurant Wednesday night in Montreal. The pair had di

  • B.C. Lions sign offensive lineman Perkins to two-year extension

    VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions have signed American offensive lineman Kent Perkins to a two-year contract extension. The six-foot-five, 306-pound Dallas native made his debut in Week 2 of the 2021 CFL season and since then has started 16 consecutive games at right tackle. Perkins was the Lions' nominee for CFL most outstanding lineman last season and has helped the team's offence rack up 1,561 total yards through the first three games of 2022. Before signing with the Lions ahead of 2021 training cam

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;

  • Jake Middleton relishing NHL tenure after going last overall

    Jake Middleton has signed a three-year contract with the Minnesota Wild worth $7.35 million and the 26-year-old, who was the last overall pick in the 2014 draft, is relishing his secure NHL future.

  • Inflation, rising fees are pricing families, kids out of organized sports

    Mohammed Hussain's three children are all in organized sports. His 14-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 12 and eight, are on hockey teams, and he is upfront about how expensive that can be. "It takes a chunk out of your paycheque," the Edmonton man said. "We feel a punch with the equipment right now. Kids grow like weeds at this age group," Hussain said. "We haven't even gotten into fuel charges ... how much gas people are spending just trying to get the games in. With three kids, we're all o

  • Behind Mbappé's decision to stay at PSG

    Real Madrid failed to get Kylian Mbappé again. Here are the reasons behind the French star's decision.

  • Predators sign Filip Forsberg to $68M, 8-year contract

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have re-signed Filip Forsberg to a $68 million, eight-year contract with an $8.5 million annual salary cap hit. The team announced the deal Saturday, getting Forsberg locked up before he could hit the open market when NHL free agency opens next week. He's now under contract through 2030. Forsberg, who turns 28 in August, is coming off the best season of his career. The native of Ostervala, Sweden, set career highs with 42 goals, 42 assists and 84 p