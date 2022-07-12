Best Amazon Prime Day deals on kids’ toys and baby essentials 2022 OLD

(Rockit)

Where would we be without Amazon? New parents will know all too well the importance of next day delivery in those early days.

When you’re sleep deprived and supplies are at an all-time low, the retail giants have given us the miraculous ability to have essentials like nappies or formula arrive at your door in mere hours in some cases - a true god send.

But now they are taking it to the next level with the arrival of Amazon Prime Day. Over the years, this sale has grown and grown and it is in this very category of baby, kids and toys that we have seen some of the most epic reductions.

Let’s face it, having kids is expensive. So whether you have a newborn or you’re looking for presents for kids of any age, being able to maximise the discounts where they come will never go unappreciated.

Baby gear is notoriously challenging to navigate so we’ve made it as easy as possible by dividing the best deals by category so you can tick off your ‘to-buy’ list one by one. Consider this your entire baby gift list nailed in one.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

For 2022, don’t miss the Amazon Prime Day sale that is taking place on July 12 from 00:01 to 23.59 on July 13.

Do you need a Prime account to get the deals?

It is vitally important that if you want in on the Amazon Prime Day action, you’ll need to be a Prime customer. If you’ve not yet partaken, a subscription costs either £79 a year (which makes it slightly cheaper) or £7.99 a month. But it’s not only access to one of the best sales of the year, you also get free and even same day delivery, Amazon Video and Amazon Music as well as access to thousands of books at no extra cost. Still not convinced? Try out the 30-day free trial.

What type of deals are available?

There are a range of deals to make the most out of the bargains. You’ll find ones that will last the duration of the 48 hour event (or until stocks last), deals of the day and the more elusive lightning deals that may only be available for a few hours. For this last type, check out our live blog to find out more.

Story continues

What deals on baby must-haves and toys were there last year?

During the 2021 Amazon Prime Day sale, you could get your hands on big name brands like Silver Cross, BabyBjörn and Hasbro with over half off. Notable deals included aden + anais, Cybex, Mamas & Papas and Huggies with up to 61 per cent off.

What deals can we expect this year?

Make the most of the sales to stock up on the items that you need now and later as your family grows. There are items for newborns, toddlers and kids of all ages with big name brands included.

Are there any deals live now?

Yes. See below for the best.

Best Amazon Prime Day pushchair deals

It’s one of the most important investment items - so save your pennies and get a pushchair with a discount of up to 53 per cent.

Silver Cross Clic stroller, compact and portable one-second fold baby to toddler pushchair - was: £245, now: £163.79

Baby Jogger City Tour 2 Travel Pushchair | Lightweight, Foldable and Portable Stroller - was: £264, now: £171

Baby Jogger City Elite 2 All-Terrain Pushchair - was: £579, now: £350.99

Cosatto Supa 3 Pushchair with Footmuff - was: £224.95, now: £161.96

Baby Jogger Glider Board Buggy Board | For City Elite 2, City Mini 2, City Mini GT2 Pushchairs & More - was: £79, now: £37.19

Baby Jogger City Tour 2 Double Travel Pushchair - was: £484.00, now: £302.99

Mamas & Papas Flip XT3 Pushchair - was: £649.00, now: £483.99

Best Amazon Prime Day cot deals

The first step to a full night’s sleep is to ensure they are in the optimal comfort. Invest in a cot and mattress with discounts of up to 45 per cent.

Mamas & Papas Baby Essential Pocket Spring Mattress for Cot, Nursery Furniture was: £69, now: £47.79

BabyDan Travel Cot Extra Large Cot Size 60cm x 120cm - was: £119.27, now: £71.11

Kinderkraft Baby Crib 3 in 1 LOVI, Cradle, Travel Cot - was: £74.90, now: £58.99

Chicco Next2Me Bedside Baby Crib - was: £171.14, now: £109.99

Nuby Sleep by Me Crib - was: £150.00, now: £105.00

HALO Sleep BassiNest - was: £190.00, now: £133.00

Hauck Bedside Crib - was: £76.40, now: £50.39

chicco Next2Me Bedside Crib Co-Sleeping Baby Cot - was: £171.14, now: £109.99

Best Amazon Prime Day car seat deals

Car seats are paramount to keep your kids safe but they don’t come cheap. Until now. Get your hands on hi-tech models from Cybex, Graco and more with up to 51 per cent off.

Cybex Silver Solution X-Fix Child’s Car Seat – was: £149.95, now: £71.99

Graco Affix High back Booster Car Seat – was: £80, now: £59.99

Silver Cross Simplicity Plus Baby Car Seat – was: £185, now: £120.50

BRITAX RÖMER KIDFIX 2 S, car seats ISOFIX Car Seat – was: 199, now: £129.90

Chicco Unico Plus Baby Car Seat – was: £222.74, now: £112.99

Cybex Silver Pallas 2-Fix, 2-in-1 Child’s Car Seat– was: £269.95, now: £133.15

Maxi-Cosi RodiFix AirProtect Child Car Seat, ISOFIX Booster Seat – was: £139, now: £118.15

Graco Slimfit All-in-One Combination Car Seat - was: £185.00, now: £114.99

Graco Assure High back Booster Car Seat - was: £70.00, now: £46.99

Best Amazon Prime Day baby proofing deals

Keep your little ones safe as they take their first steps with safety gates reduced by 40 per cent.

BabyDan Hearth Gate/ Configure – was: £117.59, now: £72

Hauck Safety Gate for Doors and Stairs – was: £46.65, now: £27.89

Momcozy Retractable Stair Gate for Baby - was: £49.99, now: £39.99

BabyDan Guard Me Auto Retractable Safety Guard - was: £65.59, now: £43.20

LiviNGPAi Retractable Stair Gate - was: £54.99, now: £39.99

Lemka Walk Thru Baby Gate - was: £54.99, now: £43.99

Best Amazon Prime Day accessories deals

Baby carriers, muslins and more are all reduced this Amazon Prime Day.

Chicco ComfyFit Baby Carrier – was: £50, now: £31

aden + anais silky soft swaddles in motion 120 x 120cm 3 pack – was: £42, now: £38.91

BABYBJÖRN Baby Carrier Mini – was: £95, now: £90

Tommee Tippee Baby Sleep Bag, The Original Grobag Snuggle – was: £23.49, now: £14.09

Bebamour Baby Carrier - was: £52.99, now: £33.61

Funki Flamingo Baby Sling Wrap - was: £49.99, now: £23.96

Tommeeâ¯Tippeeâ¯Baby Sleep Bag for Newborns - was: £22.99, now: £15.29

HALO Sleep SleepSack - was: £23.50, now: £16.45

Best Amazon Prime Day changing tables, activity gyms and bouncer deals

For these nursery essentials, get up to 48 per cent off.

COSTWAY 4-in-1 Baby Changing Table – was: £128.95, now: £69.95

Babymoov Swoon Air - 360° High Baby Bouncer Chair – was: £139.99, now: £87.99

Bright Starts Finding Nemo Ocean Lights Baby Activity Gym and Play Mat – was: £74.99, now: £38.99

Baby Einstein, 4-in-1 Kickin' Tunes Play Gym - was: £54.99, now: £33.00

Fisher-Price Rainforest Music & Lights Deluxe Gym - was: £65.99, now: £36.99

Fisher-Price Kick & Play Piano Baby Gym - was: £49.99, now: £27.19

Munchkin Bluetooth Enabled Lightweight Baby Swing - was: £199.99, now: £136.99

HOLA Baby Rattle Toys Set Activity Ball - was: £19.99, now: £11.17

Best Amazon Prime Day bottles, formula and nappies deals

Tommee Tippee Complete Feeding Set – was: £160, now: £47.49

MAM Easy Start Self Sterilising Anti Colic Starter Set– was: £45, now: £30.10

NUK Nature Sense Baby Bottles Set – was: £26.90, now: £18.83

MUM & YOU Premium Performance Nappychat Eco-Nappies - was: £11.99, now: £7.95

Mama Bear Premium Nappies - was: £11.78, now: £6.71

Dr. Brown's Natural Flow Anti-Colic Baby Bottles - was: £17.99, now: £12.05

MAM Easy Start Starter Set Bottles - was: £34.99, now: £22.00

Nuby UV Portable Baby Bottle Steriliser - was: £155.00, now: £88.88

Philips Avent steriliser - was: £114.99, now: £64.99

Best Amazon Prime Day baby gadget deals

For the likes of baby monitors and breast pumps, you can bag a real bargain. Cubo is up to 30 per cent off, while Nanit and Motorola

Tommee Tippee GroEgg2 Digital Colour Changing Room Thermometer and Night Light – was: £28.99, now: £16.19

ONEFIRE Kids Night Light Projector - was: £18.99, now: £11.99

Moredig Star Projector Night Light - was: £26.99, now: £14.44

Tommee Tippee Penguin Night Light - was: £39.99, now: £21.49

Breast pump

Philips Avent Double Electric Breast Pump – was: £223.11, now: £169.99

Philips Avent Manual Breast Pump – was: £44.99, now: £17.99

Medela Swing Flex Single Electric Breast Pump - was: £139.99, now: £79.99

Tommee Tippeeâ¯Doubleâ¯Electric Breast Pump - was: £169.99, now: £70.79

Baby monitors

Motorola Ease 44 Connect - WiFi Baby Monitor with Camera – was: £149.99, now: £71.99

Nanit Pro Smart Baby Monitor & Wall Mount – was: £299.99, now:£212.79

Sense-U Baby Breathing Monitor - was: £109.99, now: £71.99

CuboAi Plus Smart Baby Monitor with Wall Mount - was: £189.00, now: £132.30

Cubo Ai Sleep Safety Bundle - was: £289, now: £202.30

Best Amazon Prime Day toy deals

With all the thousands of deals to scroll through, we have simplified the selection process with an edit of the foolproof and most fan-favourite games from the likes of LEGO, Playmobil, VTech and more with up to 84 per cent.

Osmo - Coding Family Bundle for iPad or Fire Tablet – was: £79.99, now: £65.79

Nerf Elite 2.0 Echo CS-10 Blaster - was: £40.99, now: £21.49

Playmobil 70176 Volkswagen T1 Camping Bus, for Children Ages 5+ - was: £41.05, now: £30.95

Barbie Big City, Big Dreams Singing Barbie “Malibu” Roberts Doll - was: £29.99, now: £11.99

Barbie Care Clinic Playset - Ambulance & Fold-Out Hospital - Lights & Siren - was: £154.48, now: £23.99

Scrabble Junior Kids Crossword Game with 2-Games-In-1, 2-Sided Game Board- was: £20.99, now: £15.99

VTech KidiZoom Studio Video Camera for Children - was: £69.99, now: £41.95

VTech 193853 Kidizoom Smart Watch- was: £54.99, now: £27.19

PICTIONARY AIR HARRY POTTER - was: £24.99, now: £12.99

Bananagrams | Word Game - was: £14.99, now: £9.99

Play-Doh Stamp ‘n Top Pizza Oven Toy - was: £21.99, now: £13.49

Hot Wheels Toxic Snake Strike Challenge Play Set with Slime - was: £29.99, now: £23.99

LEGO 60198 City Cargo Train Set - was: £179.99, now: £108.74

L.O.L. Surprise! OMG Queens Fashion Doll-Runway Diva - was: £179.99, now: £108.74

HengGL Baby Bath Bubble Toys Set - was: £24.99, now: £16.79