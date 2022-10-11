The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals HuffPost Readers Are Snapping Up Right Now

Some of the most popular steals that our readers are buying this Amazon Prime Day (Photo: Amazon)

It might be called Amazon Prime Day, but the online retailer’s huge sale actually offers shoppers two whole days of deals and discounts to be had – meaning there’s still time to snap up some bargains.

On HuffPost UK Shopping, we’ve been rounding up the biggest price cuts we’ve found across a range of essential categories on everything from homeware and kitchen gadgets, to beauty buys and smart tech – and even some early Christmas presents.

But our readers know a good deal when they see one, so if you’ve been wondering what other people have been putting in their baskets this Prime Day, take inspiration from the list below of this year’s bestsellers on HuffPost UK – along with a few more of our team’s favourite deals.

Happy shopping!

To take advantage of all these Prime Day deals, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. Sign up for a free 30-day trial if you’re not already a member.

Save 20% on this 3.5 litre capacity air fryer that features rapid air circulation and fast cooking times

Now £55 (was £69)

Everyone is loving this Alexa and Google Home compatible LED smart bulb that has 56% off

£7.99 (was £17.99)

Bag a 15% saving on this pack of four smart plugs

Get them for £25.49 (were £29.99)

Treat yourself to this 49% discounted smart watch

Get it for £25.49 (was £49.99)

Save £4.01 on this super handy dish cleaning, soap dispensing brush (it's one of our reader favourites)

£6.99 (was £10)

Shoppers are loving this super volumising, 3D effect mascara from Rimmel that currently has 34% off

£3.28 (was £4.99)

This easy-to-use rubber broom and dustpan, that's a favourite with cleaning lovers, has 20% off

£13.60 (was £16.99)

Save a fiver on Whiskas wet pouches for your cat

Get 21 pouches for £26.05 (was £31.50)

With 37% off this bulk set of Fairy washing up liquid is a total bargain, no wonder it's selling fast

£16.29 (was £26)

Save £132 on the Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee Machine

£67.99 (was £199.99) at Amazon

Save 14% on this bulk set of five-in-one washing machine cleaning sachets (that also fights limescales and refreshes the drum)

£10.69 (was £12.50)

With a whopping 58% off it's no wonder these bulk-buy dishwasher tabs are so popular

£9.75 (was £23)

With 59% off, this dishwasher cleaner is a total steal

£13.53 (was £33.20)

Our readers are loving these delicately scented tea lights, which have 61% off

£3.33 (was £8.50)

Make a £100 saving on this Hisense smart TV

Get it for £149 (was £249)

