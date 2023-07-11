The best Amazon Prime Day deals that are legit 50% off or more
Yes, there's a lot of hype about Amazon Prime Day. After all, Amazon doesn't have big promotions like this all that often, so Prime Day is kind of a big deal.
COZSINOOR Bed Pillows for Sleeping Queen Size Set of 2, Hotel Quality Cooling Down Alternative Microfiber Filled for Back Stomach Side Sleepers for Adults Neck Support Pillow Breathable Skin-Friendly$30$100Save $70
Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, 3 in 1 Mopping Robotic Vacuum with Schedule, App/Bluetooth/Alexa, 1600Pa Max Suction, Self-Charging Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Slim, Ideal for Hard Floor, Pet Hair, Carpet$674$710Save $36
KitchenAid Ribbed Soft Silicone Oven Mitt Set, 7"x13", Aqua Sky 2 Count$15$35Save $20
Rowenta Turbo Silence Table Fan 18 Inches Ultra Quiet Fan Oscillating, Portable, 4 Speeds, Manual Turn Dial, Indoor VU2631$54$100Save $46
Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set, Advantage Color Collection with Blade Guards, Multicolored, C55-12PCER1$26$65Save $39
PUMA Women's Carina Sneaker, White White Silver, 9 M US$40$70Save $30
PHILIPS S3505 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with Bold Sound, Kvadrat Speaker Fabric, Up to 10 Hours Playtime, IPX7 Waterproof, Shower Ready, Small Size, Gray$39$60Save $21
Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier with True HEPA, PlasmaWave and Odor Reducing Washable AOC Carbon Filter Medium , Charcoal Gray$123$250Save $127
That said, not every markdown on Amazon right now is as good as it may seem. While items that rarely ever go on sale, like Birkenstock sandals, are worth grabbing if they're 10% or 15% off today, many others aren't.
However, if you do some digging, there are plenty of epic Prime Day deals. There are top-rated products from beloved brands like KitchenAid, Rowenta, iRobot and more on sale for up to 50% off at Amazon Prime Day. Check out a bunch of the best Amazon Prime Day deals below that are all close to 50% off or more. If you want to feel confident you're getting a legit good deal at Prime Day this year, grab a few of the truly major markdowns from the list.
50% Off Amazon Prime Day Deals
Can't get comfortable at night? It might be time for a new pillow. These COZSINOOR Bed Pillows are a popular pick that shoppers give 4.3 out of 5 stars.
A robot vacuum for more than half off is pretty major. A popular robot vacuum with 4.5 out of 5 stars for 50% off? That's freakin' epic! Grab this Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, 3 in 1 Mopping Robotic Vacuum with Schedule for less than $200 (down from more than $700!) while you can.
Whether for grilling, baking or everyday cooking, these heavy-duty KitchenAid Ribbed Soft Silicone Oven Mitts will keep your hands protected from burns.
If there's a room in your home that doesn't have AC (think, the kitchen or bathroom), this Rowenta Turbo Silence Table Fan 18 Inches Ultra Quiet Fan Oscillating is a perfect investment for the hot and humid summer months.
You'll get six super sharp knives for less than $30 if you buy this Cuisinart Advantage Color Collection 12-Piece Knife Set today. Bonus points because they're so pretty and fun to look at.
PUMA Women's Carina Sneaker, White White Silver, 9 M US
These PUMA Women’s Carina Sneaker are comfy enough to walk in all day long. At just $39.99, you'd be wise to buy a pair for this summer and a backup for fall and winter.
Stop playing music on your phone — invest in a Bluetooth speaker already! This Philips Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is a solid option that has really good sound quality.
Worried about germs and allergens floating in the air in your home? Grab this Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier with True HEPA while it's more than 50% off.
More 50% Off Amazon Prime Day Deals
- PURA D'OR Apple Cider Vinegar Thin2Thick Set, $19.99 (Orig. $39.99)
- Under Eye Patches - 30 Pairs - 24K Gold Eye Mask, $8.79 (Orig. $19.99)
- Bali Comfort Revolution Wireless Bra, $20.99 (Orig. $48)
- Ice Roller for Face, $7.99 (Orig. $19.95)
- DERMAL 24 Combo Pack Collagen Essence Full Face Facial Mask Sheet, $10.49 (Orig. $24)
