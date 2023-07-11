Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The best Amazon Prime Day deals that are legit 50% off or more

The best Amazon Prime Day deals that are legit 50% off or more

Yes, there's a lot of hype about Amazon Prime Day. After all, Amazon doesn't have big promotions like this all that often, so Prime Day is kind of a big deal.

That said, not every markdown on Amazon right now is as good as it may seem. While items that rarely ever go on sale, like Birkenstock sandals, are worth grabbing if they're 10% or 15% off today, many others aren't.

However, if you do some digging, there are plenty of epic Prime Day deals. There are top-rated products from beloved brands like KitchenAid, Rowenta, iRobot and more on sale for up to 50% off at Amazon Prime Day. Check out a bunch of the best Amazon Prime Day deals below that are all close to 50% off or more. If you want to feel confident you're getting a legit good deal at Prime Day this year, grab a few of the truly major markdowns from the list.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

50% Off Amazon Prime Day Deals

More 50% Off Amazon Prime Day Deals

- PURA D'OR Apple Cider Vinegar Thin2Thick Set, $19.99 (Orig. $39.99)

- Under Eye Patches - 30 Pairs - 24K Gold Eye Mask, $8.79 (Orig. $19.99)

- Bali Comfort Revolution Wireless Bra, $20.99 (Orig. $48)

- Ice Roller for Face, $7.99 (Orig. $19.95)

- DERMAL 24 Combo Pack Collagen Essence Full Face Facial Mask Sheet, $10.49 (Orig. $24)

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In the Know. Hear from Autoblog’s car experts on must-shop auto-related Prime Day deals and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

More from In The Know:

Amazon shoppers swear by this cheap foot peel mask that's on sale for Prime Day to transform dry, cracked feet: 'I am amazed'

This lip balm instantly soothes my chronically dry lips for hours — and it was just restocked on Amazon for Prime Day

My favorite cup that keeps my drinks cold all day long, no ice required (yes, even in the summer!) is on sale for less than $25 at Amazon Prime Day

Thousands of Amazon shoppers rave about this pillow set that's on sale for just $25 for Prime Day: 'I didn’t realize how terrible my current pillows were until I tried these'

The post The best Amazon Prime Day deals that are legit 50% off or more appeared first on In The Know.