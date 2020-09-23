Amazon Prime Day 2020: When is it, and what can we expect?

Amazon Prime Day 2020 won’t arrive until October 13, according to recent reports, but doesn’t mean we can’t start embracing what is widely expected to be the retailer’s most exciting event yet — filled with more discounts than ever before — with some harmless speculation, We all need something to look forward to, right? Here’s the low-down.

So, Prime Day 2020. What’s it about? Well, it’s far too early to say with absolute certainty what we’ll see. Heck, we don’t even know for certain when it will be (though we have a pretty good idea — more on that in a bit). One thing is almost for certain, though: While Amazon will be at the heart of Prime Day 2020, other retailers will also be throwing their hats into the ring.

This means we can expect to see Best Buy and Walmart slashing prices of big-ticket items like Apple iPads and 4K TVs to compete with Amazon come Prime Day 2020. Of course, they won’t be able to take advantage of the Prime Day branding, so we won’t see “Best Buy Prime Day” or “Walmart Prime Day” advertisements every (digital) mile between the Earth and the moon.

You can bet your bottom dollar they find some inventive way to profit off the Prime Day name, though. Maybe we’ll see Best Buy Day or Walmart Day. Some other options are Best Buy’s You-Know-What Day Sale and Walmart’s Blue Arrow Sale. The fact of the matter is, no matter how they wrap it up, these are Prime Day sales — and we as shoppers should welcome them.

When is Prime Day 2020?

After months of anticipation and speculation, it looks like we finally know when Amazon Prime Day will begin. Prime Day 2020 will kick off on October 13 — a month before Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. Amazon hasn’t revealed the exact date Prime Day 2020 will take place, but it has confirmed it has been delayed until Q4 (October-December).

Why did Amazon delay Prime Day 2020?

Amazon was overrun with orders when COVID-19 broke out in the United States in April, so much so it had to deprioritze shipments of non-essential items. Fast forward to July when Prime Day 2020 was supposed to happen and the situation had worsened. People had lost their jobs, the infection rate was still rising, and the retailer was still unable to keep up with demand, despite hiring 175,000 people.

While the infection rate is still high, people are learning to live with the virus and adapt to a new normal. Those fortunate enough to still be employed are working from home, it’s impossible to leave the house without seeing someone wearing a face mask (some friendly advice: you should be wearing one too), and people are seemingly now ready to spend again with the holidays right around the corner.

Spending habits have changed, though, and bargain-hunting has fast become the new way of life for the masses — and that’s why Prime Day 2020 will still go ahead. People need an place to purchase must-have items on the cheap. If everyone waits until Black Friday and Cyber Monday when this usually happens, distribution networks will be stretched thin and the items won’t arrive in time.

How long will Prime Day 2020 last?

Prime Day 2020 itself is expected to last for 48 hours. The festivities will no doubt commence before then, though, and could last until the end of the week if Amazon adopts a Cyber Week-like stance with its own Prime Week. It’s a move that would make financial sense: Amazon sold more on Prime Day than it did on Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined in 2019.

Is Prime Day only for Prime subscribers?

The short answer is yes, Prime Day is a shopping event exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers. It’s totally possible for new members to snap up a bargain on Prime Day 2020 without handing over a dime for a Prime Day subscription: Simply sign up for a one-month free trial the month Prime Day is set to take place and you’ll be able to participate for the low, low price of absolutely nothing.

After you’ve signed up for the one-month Amazon Prime trial, you’ll be able to take advantage of the hundreds of Prime Day deals on offer when the shopping bonanza kicks off on October 13, including Prime Day Apple deals, Prime Day iPad deals, Prime Day laptop deals, Prime Day gaming deals, Prime Day home security camera deals, Prime Day projector deals, and much, much more.

What Prime Day deals can we expect in 2020?

