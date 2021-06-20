Best Amazon Prime Day Alcohol deals: Offers on spirits, wine and beer

(Amazon Prime Day)

Our long-awaited summer is finally here, and what better way to celebrate than by raising a toast in the sun?

After all, we’ve plenty to celebrate with warmer temperatures and an easing of covid restrictions just weeks away. It’s time to make up for all those birthdays, anniversaries and special events lost in lockdown - we have some catching up to do!

All this celebrating and toasting requires booze; and where better to help you money stretch that extra bit further than with the Amazon Prime Day sales.

This year, the two day extravaganza will run from June 21 and 22. Alongside everyday household goods and snazzy tech, there are also swathes of cutbacks across food and drink, and that includes alcohol - yippee!

From craft beers to well-known lagers, bottles bursting with bubbles and plenty of spirits to keep you quenched for the months ahead, there are offers aplenty to add to basket and restock your drinks cabinet.

Wine and beer will also have pounds taken off their RRP, so whether you’re planning to stockpile your favourite serves, like a squirrel preparing for the winter, or fancy a taste of something new, now’s the time to pounce.

(Sipsmith)

There are even a few white whale deals on low and no alcohol options, perfect for those who want to try moderate drinking.

As the name would suggest, Amazon Prime Day sales, offers and discounts are open only to shoppers with Prime membership. You can pay on a yearly basis for £79 or a more manageable monthly fee of £7.99, but which will cost you slightly more in the long run. If you’re a student though, you can get Prime membership for the knockdown price of £3.99 after a free six-month trial. Regular shoppers can claim a free trial too, but not for as long.

If you’re hesitating to sign up, there’s more than free delivery to entice. Prime membership unlocks worlds of video, music, reading, shopping and storage, and as well as free next day delivery on thousands of products, many are eligible for same day too (depending on your address).

Find the best Amazon Prime Day deals on beer, wine and spirits below

Aperol Spritz Gift Pack including Aperol 70cl & 2 Aperol Spritz glasses

It’s Spritz season, so what better time to nab a gift set of the lovely orange stuff? This set is marked down by 24 per cent and comes with a pair of branded glasses along with a 70cl bottle of Aperol. Bellisimo!

(Aperol Spritz)

Was: £25, now: £19

More cocktail deals

Johnnie Walker Double Black Label Blended Scotch Whisky 70cl

A delicious whisky with an even tastier discount, you can get this bottle of Johnnie Walker Double Black Label at 41 per cent less than the RRP over Amazon Prime Day. One for big Scotch fans, this premium blend was created as a darker, smokier interpretation of the world famous Black Label. Makes an incredible gift for someone special, or a well-deserved treat for yourself.

(Johnnie Walker)

Was: £42.50, now: £25

More whisky deals

Mr Black Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur, 70cl

You’ll never be too far from your next round of espresso martinis with Mr Black in your drinks cabinet, now offered at a 40 per cent discount. The cold brew coffee liqueur is made with 100 per cent Arabica beans and delivers a rich and intense coffee taste that’s delicious in the after-dinner cocktail. It couldn’t be easier to whip up; simply combine two parts Mr Black to one part coffee before shaking over ice and pouring.

(Mr Black)

Was: £39.99, now: £23.99

Sipsmith Lemon Drizzle Gin, 50cl

Gin that tastes like cake – what’s not to like? London distiller Sipsmith is making a play for your Prime Day basket with this offering of its flavoured Lemon Drizzle gin, now with 23 per cent off – that’s £5.50 off the usual price. The 40.4 per cent ABV spirit is delicious served simply with tonic and a freshly cut wedge of lemon, with plenty of ice. So refreshing.

(Sipsmith)

Was: £24, now: £18.50

More gin deals

Vodka deals

Wine deals

Beer deals

Low or no alcohol deals

