Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 gaming deals: PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch offers

For those who’ve been eagerly awaiting the return of Amazon Prime Day, the sale extravaganza is back and is bigger than ever before.

The two-day event will take place on Tuesday 12 and Wednesday July 13, so get your calendar alerts set up to make sure you bag the best gaming discounts out there.

Whether you’re a PlayStation addict, an Xbox lover, or a fan of a Nintendo Switch, Amazon has a great range of offers that will keep your inner bargain-hunter satisfied.

Forget battling with a broken controller or using a headset that’s falling apart, now is the time to upgrade your tech so you can have the best of the best.

If you’ve been dreaming of playing Elden Ring, or never got around to bagging Fifa 22, the moment has come to clear your ever growing wishlist and build your gaming library.

If you’re not yet a Prime Member, don’t fret. You can subscribe for just £7.99 a month (£3.99 for students), and for those who are new to the service, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial. You’ll gain access to the sales, benefit from free next day delivery on thousands of items, and enjoy hundreds of movies on Prime Video, among other perks.

With thousands of deals to wade through, we’ve rounded up the best gaming offers so you don’t have to do the legwork.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Calendars at the ready… this year the will be taking place for 48 hours, from 00:01am on July 12 right through to 11:59pm on July 13. Bookmark this page for all the best deals when things kick off on July 12 to make sure you don’t miss out on anything that might be on your wishlist.

Do you need a Prime account to get the deals?

That’s the one catch, you will need a Prime account. The good news is that if you’ve never subscribed before you can sign up for a 30-day free trial, meaning you can shop the sales without the fee, alongside access to next day delivery, Amazon Gaming, Video,  Music, and Books. If you’ve already trialled the service, Prime costs £7.99 per month, or £79 per year, and for students, the monthly cost is reduced to just £3.99 a month.

What type of deals are available?

There are three deals to look out for. The ones that will last the entire event, Deals Of The Day (clue’s in the name), and Lightning Deals which typically last a matter of hours. To keep track of the best discounts in real time, you can check out our live blog where we’ll be posting constant updates. Make sure you get in there quick, because once the stock’s gone, so is the discount.

What deals on gaming were there last year?

Last year, the deals ranged from bundle deals on the Nintendo Switch, to 75 per cent off sought after games like Assassins Creed Odyssey and FIFA 21, to huge discounts off state of the art controllers and headsets.

What deals can we expect this year?

If last year is anything to go by, it’s going to be big. We’ll see deals across consoles, accessories, and games, so get your wishlist ready.

Are there any deals live now?

They sure are, check them out below.

PlayStation

PlayStation Games

Just Dance 2021 (PS5) - was: £29.99, now: £14.99

Back 4 Blood: Includes AR Badge (Amazon.co.uk Exclusive) (PS5) - was: £59.99, now: £19.99

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (PS4) - was: £49.99, now: £7.96

Watch Dogs Legion (PS5) - was: £57.99, now: £19.99

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition (PS5) - was: £77.99, now: £26.98

Marvel’s Avengers (PS5) - was: £24.99, now: £9.99

Demon’s Souls, PlayStation 5 - was: £69.99, now: £44.85

F1 2, PlayStation 5 - was: £69.99, now: £55.64

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE (PS5) - was: £69.99, now: £34.99

LEGO Marvel Superheroes 2 (PS4) - was: £49.99 , now: £10.16

Assassins Creed Odyssey (PS4) - was: £54.99, now £12.99

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS5) - was: £51.99, now: £14.99

Horizon Forbidden West, PlayStation 4 - was: £59.99, now: £48.93

LEGO Marvel Avengers (PS4) - was: £39.99, now: £10.39

Marvel’s Spider-Man Game Of The Year Edition, Playstation 4 - was: £39.99, now £27.99

PlayStation Controllers and Accessories

Thrustmaster T.Flight Hotas 4 - Joystick and Throttle for PS5 / PS4 / PC - was: £99.99, now: £59.99

DualSense Cosmic Red Wireless Controller for PS5 - was: £64.99, now: £44.99

PlayStation 5 Media Remote - was: £25.85, now: £18.99

DualSense Starlight Blue Wireless Controller (PS5)- was: £64.58, now: £47.99

PlayStation 5 DualSense Charging Station - was: £24.99, now: £18.99

Thrustmaster T-GT II Racing Wheel - Officially licensed for PlayStation 5 and Gran Turismo - PS5 / PS4 / PC - was: £699.99, now: £573.99

PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller - was: £60.08, now: £56.99

PlayStation 4 DualShock Controller - was: £54.99, now: £39.99

Seagate Game Drive for PlayStation 4 & 5, 2TB Portable External Hard Drive - was: £84.99, now: £62.99

PlayStation 5 PULSE 3D Wireless Headset - was: £85.84, now £81

PDP Gaming LVL50 Wireless Headset with Mic for or PlayStation, PS4, PS5 - PC, Laptop Compatible - was: £59.99, now: £45.99

Xbox

Xbox Games

Sea of Thieves (Xbox One) - was: £54.99, now: £8.75

LEGO Jurassic World (Xbox One) - was £49.99, now £11.04

Halo Infinite [Xbox Series X, Xbox One] (Xbox Series X) - was £54.99, now £14.99

Assassins Creed Odyssey (Xbox One) - was: £54.99, now: £12.99

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Limited Edition (Exclusive to Amazon.co.uk) (Xbox One/ Series X) - was: £57.99, now: £17.99

Forza Horizon 5, Xbox Series X - was: £54.99, now: £29.95

Far Cry 5 (Xbox One) - was: £42.99, now: £14.99

Grand Theft Auto V Premium Edition Xbox One - was: £24.99, now: £12.97

Just Dance 2020 (Xbox One) - was: £39.99, now: £14.99

Marvel’s Avengers (Xbox One) - was: £24.99, now: £9.99

LEGO Harry Potter Collection (Xbox One) - was: £24.99, now: £11.04

Far Cry 6 Limited Edition (Exclusive to Amazon.co.uk) (Xbox One/Series X) - was: £57.99, now: £27.99

Xbox Controllers and Accessories

Victrix Gambit World’s Fastest Licensed Xbox Controller for Xbox One, Series X/S, PC - was: £110.99, now: £56.99

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox One and Xbox Series X - was: £123.89, now: £64.00

PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S (Xbox Series X) - was: £34.99, now: £24.49

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 White Gen 2 Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox One and Xbox Series X - was: £82.58, now: £59.99

Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller - Black - was: £159.99, no: £142.79

Xbox Series S Charger Stand with Cooling Fan - was: £62.99, now £42.45

Seagate Game Drive for Xbox, 4TB - was: £124.99, now: £96.99

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch Consoles

Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) Bundle Deal - Neon Blue/Neon Red + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Download Code) + Deluxe Booster Course Pass (Download Code) - was: £359.98, now: £315.94

Nintendo Switch (Neon Red/Neon blue) - was: £269.95, now: £251.99

Nintendo Switch Lite - Coral - was: £209.99, now: £174.99

Nintendo Switch Lite - Blue - was: £199.99, now: £174.99

Nintendo Switch Games

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Code in Box) (Nintendo Switch) - was: £19.99, now: £14.99

Just Dance 2021 (Nintendo Switch) - was: £49.99, now: £19.99

Neo: The World Ends with You (Nintendo Switch) - was: £49.99, now: £19.99

Hasbro Game Night (Nintendo Switch) - was: £49.99, now: £19.99

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment LEGO Jurassic World (Nintendo Switch) - was: £34.99, now: £18.88

Immortals Fenyx Rising (Nintendo Switch) - was: £57.99, now: £19.99

SpongeBob Squarepants: Battle For Bikini Bottom (Nintendo Switch) - was: £29.99, now:£14.36

Just Dance 2022 (Nintendo Switch) - was: £49.99, now: £27.99

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes (Code In Box) (Nintendo Switch) - was: £24.99, now: £12.71

Assassins Creed Rebel Collection (Code in Box) (Nintendo Switch) - was: £19.99, now: £14.99

Assassins Creed The Ezio Collection (Nintendo Switch) - was: £39.99, now: £32.99

Fortnite Minty Legends Pack - (Nintendo Switch) - was: £14.99, now £12.99

Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! (Nintendo Switch) - was: £49.99, now £39.95

