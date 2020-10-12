Best Amazon Prime Day 2020 home appliance deals: Coffee machines, vacuum cleaners, stand mixers and more

Whether you're planning to go full Mrs Hinch or have been inspired by Bake Off, hold out for the Prime Day sale for home and kitchen appliance offers (The Independent)

As Amazon Prime Day 2020 is just one day away, don’t miss out on taking advantage of the impressive discounts on everything from game consoles and TVs to kids’ toys and laptops.

Like previous years, there will be more than a million deals available across big-name brands such as Sony, Dyson, Nintendo, Lego, Toshiba and Apple.

You may recall former Prime Day sales as being in July, however, it has been postponed to later this month because of the pandemic, running from 13 to 14 October.

The impact coronavirus has had on small businesses hasn’t been forgotten by Amazon either, as the retailer is rewarding Prime members who spend £10 with select small businesses from 28 September to 12 October with £10 to spend on Prime Day.

It’s one of the best times of the year to save money on heavy duty appliances, so if you’ve had your eye on a new kitchen stand mixer, slow cooker or vacuum cleaner, wait until the Prime Day event for some serious discounts.

To help you get a head start, we’ve got all the insight on what to expect this year, with details on 2019’s top deals and how to make the most of the sale.

How can I take part?

The Amazon Prime day sale is, as the name would suggest, for customers that have a Prime membership.

With a subscription, you’ll get complete access to the sale, as well as same-day delivery slots, Prime Video, Amazon Music and more than 800,000 e-books.

Monthly membership costs £7.99 or you can pay £79 once a year, but if you’re not registered, you can also sign-up to a 30-day trial ahead of the sale starting.

How can you get the best deals?

For speedy access to deals and to stay on top of savings that will become available, download the Amazon App, which will also allow you to set up notifications for when Lightning deals go live. These are discounts that last only a few hours, so you’ll have to act fast.

The team at IndyBest will also be bringing you the best deals to shop across the sale, so make sure you check back here closer to the event.

What were the best home appliance deals last year?

Vacuum cleaners were a big feature in Amazon’s line-up of Prime Day deals in 2019, so we’re expecting the same this year.

The iRobot roomba 671 robot vacuum cleaner was reduced from £399 to £209.99, so if you’ve had your eye on one, hold out until Prime Day.

Likewise, the Shark NV801UK powered lift-away upright vacuum cleaner with duo clean saw a big discount, from £329 to £179.99. These tend to sell out fast, so you’ll have to be quick.

Coffee machines also saw slashed prices, which is great news for anyone planning to treat themselves to one for Christmas.

Last year, this De'Longhi magnifica ESAM 4200.S bean to cup was discounted from £449.99 to £224.99 and the Breville VKT092 flow collection grey jug kettle, a kitchen essential, was reduced from £49.99 to £26.99.

Other appliances included a Tefal perfectmix BL811D40 high-speed blender that came down from £92.99 to £59.99, and this KitchenAid 5KSM95PSBCU stand mixer which was reduced from £549 to £349.99.

What deals can you expect this year?

Some of the biggest household brands, such as Dyson, Shark, Crock Pot, KitchenAid, Russel Hobbs and Nespresso are set to feature in the Prime Day 2020 sale.

If you’ve wanted a wireless hoover for a while, the Dyson V8 animal handheld vacuum cleaner is perfect, as it’s efficient and fuss-free to use, especially if you have pets that moult.

This Nespresso creatista plus coffee machine by Sage is also one we’ve got our eye on, especially as last year it was reduced from £449.95 to £249.

For budding Bake Off fans who’ve been inspired to become a star baker in their own kitchen, watch out for deals on this Kenwood kMix stand mixer, and for avid chefs, this Morphy Richards oval slow cooker will go down a treat.

For more deals and discounts, read our guide to everything you need to know about the Amazon Prime Day sale

