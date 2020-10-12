Best Amazon Prime Day 2020 laptop deals: Apple, HP, Dell and more

Whether it's for uni, working from home or gaming, now is the time to find a great offer (The Independent)

With not long to go until Amazon Prime Day, there’s thousands of bargains to shop across big-name brands in tech, electronics, home devices, gaming, kids toys, kitchen appliances and more.

This year it will be running from 13 to 14 October, having been rescheduled from its usual July date due to coronavirus.

As the pandemic has been particularly difficult for small businesses owners, Prime members who spend £10 with select small businesses from 28 September to 12 October, will earn £10 to spend on Prime Day, to support shops.

Laptops often see huge savings in the sale, so there’s no better time than now to get yourself a new one, whether its to make working from home more efficient or cater to your gaming needs.

Last year, Amazon said it sold more than 100,000 laptops, in a sale it called the “largest shopping event in Amazon history.”

This year is expected to be even bigger, so throughout the sale we’ll be compiling the best deals on offer to help you save while you shop.

Up ahead is everything you need to know about the endless deals and discounts to take advantage of.

Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

How can I take part in Amazon Prime Day?

The sale is exclusively available to customers with a Prime Membership, which costs £7.99 a month or £79 annually.

You can still subscribe anytime before the Prime Day sale begins, with a 30-day free trial.

Perks of being a subscriber include same-day delivery, 800,000 free ebooks to download, and access to Prime Video and Amazon Music.

How can you get the best Amazon Prime Day deals?

The IndyBest team will be rounding up the best deals to shop, so make sure you check back here for regular updates.

Another way to get ahead in the Prime Day sale is using the Amazon app, which not only allows you to set alerts for when certain deals go live but will also give you first access to the Lightning Deals, flash sales that last only a few hours.

What were the best laptop deals last year?

Amazon’s Prime Day 2019 sale wasn’t short of deals and those shopping for a laptop saw huge savings.

This iOTA 360 11.6 Inch Convertible Touch HD Laptop was £179.99, but came down to £99.99.

Apple, who is known for scarcely getting invovled in sale events itself , so you need to buy it from another retailer. Last year, Amazon had this Apple MacBook Pro, 13-inch retina, 2.3GHz dual-core intel core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, which was reduced from £1,249 to £1,075.

This Microsoft Surface Pro 6 12.3-Inch Tablet, was reduced by hundreds too, dropping from £1029 to £749.99.

What are the bets laptop deals can you expect this year?

If you’re on the hunt to replace your laptop, need something speedy to work from home better or are a student holding out for a good deal, last year saw some impressive discounts that are likely to also be available for the 2020 Prime Day sale.

This Huawei matebook D 15.6 inch laptop, 1080P fhd ultrabook PC, core i3-8130U, 8GB DDR4 +256GB ssd was £659.99 but was reduced to £399.99.

Gamers also saw great deals too, so if you’re after a laptop for a specific function, keep your eyes peeled. Last year saw this HP omen 15-dc0003na 15.6 inch gaming laptop come down from £1,049.99 to £799.

If you’re working with a tighter budget, this ASUS Chromebook C223NA 10.1 inch touchscreen, 4GB RAM, 16GB eMMC is ideal for thrifty shoppers and students.

For more deals and discounts, read our guide to the best deals on gaming consoles and controllers in the Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale

