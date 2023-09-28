Amazon devices are already on sale ahead of October Prime Day — get up to 64% off these 6 best sellers

Amazon definitely changed the game with its affordable, easy-to-use and super-savvy tech devices. From the cult-favorite Echo Dot Smart Speaker to the cheap yet efficient Fire TV Stick streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote, the Fire 7 Tablet that shoppers say has the iPad beat, and the super affordable INSIGNIA 43-Inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, there are so many to choose from.

With October Prime Day just a few days away, most shoppers are patiently waiting for October 10 and 11 to add these items to their cart and save some money. However, if you’re currently an Amazon Prime member, these Prime Day deals are actually available right now ahead of the huge rush. In fact, a couple of these Amazon device deals are even open to all shoppers.

These incredible Amazon device deals rival Black Friday and Cyber Monday with savings of up to 64% off!

Check out the six best Amazon device deals to shop before October Prime Day below. Keep in mind that most of these are only available to Amazon Prime members, and they will surely sell out quickly, so shop now while these are all still in stock.

Amazon Blink Video Doorbell + 2 Outdoor (3rd Gen) Camera System $100 $275 Save $175 As far as video doorbells go, Amazon has the game on lock. In fact, the Blink Video Doorbell is one of the best-selling and most reliable video doorbells of all time. This Amazon device has two-way audio, HD video, motion and chime app alerts and is Alexa-enabled. This particular bundle comes with the Blink Video Doorbell and two outdoor cameras, so you'll be able to keep your home secure from all angles. $100 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon eero Beacon Mesh WiFi Range Extender $50 $100 Save $50 There are few things more frustrating than a weak Wi-Fi signal. This Amazon device instantly increases the Wi-Fi coverage throughout your home. All you need to do is plug it into any wall outlet and follow the steps on the eero app, and you're good to go. $50 at Amazon

Amazon Kasa Apple HomeKit Smart Light Switch KS200 $16 $25 Save $9 Easily give your home or apartment that "smart" treatment with this affordable Apple HomeKit Smart Light Switch. With this device, which looks and functions like a standard light switch, you can control the lighting in your space remotely from your phone or Alexa-enabled device. Get an extra $2 off the original $17.99 sale price when you tick the Amazon coupon on the product page. $16 at Amazon

Amazon Luna Controller with Phone Clip Bundle $60 $85 Save $25 This high-performance controller was designed with Amazon's popular cloud gaming service in mind. It connects directly to Amazon's custom gaming servers when playing on Luna and doesn't need to be connected to a TV or external gaming console. Just attach your phone to the holder and start playing! $60 at Amazon

