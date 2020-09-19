All the best Amazon deals to shop for September 2020

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

There's a lot to love about September, and not just because it marks the start of fall: The month is also a great one for bargain shoppers. Amazon's deals, in particular, has been particularly noteworthy this month, with some of the biggest savings we've seen on top-rated products that our readers love.

From a pair of top-rated earbuds (yep, we're talking about the Apple AirPods Pro!) that will complete your belated back-to-school shopping to items that will help make your home cozier ahead of autumn, we're bringing you the official list of all of their favorites.. Here are the biggest discounts you can still snag this month.

The best Amazon deals to buy this September

Tech

Get the Apple AirPods Pro for $199 (Save $50): As the best true wireless earbuds we've ever tested, these silicone-tipped buds are ultra-comfy, offer active noise cancelation and are easy to set up. With a battery life of 4.5 to 5 hours, they don't hold a charge as long as some of the competition, but they come with a wireless charging case for up to 24 hours of total listening time.

Get the Apple Watch Series 3 for $169 (Save $30): While the Watch Series 3 may not be the latest-and-greatest model in the Apple Watch line-up (that would be the Series 5, $299, with the Series 6 dropping tomorrow, September 18), we still think it's an excellent smartwatch, and right now, you can get it for $169, which is down $30 from its usual $199. The difference? It's missing the larger, always-on display, has an older processor and does away with ECG functionality.

Get the LG OLED 55-Inch CXPUA TV for $1,596.99 (Save $403): In our testing for the best TVs on the market, we found that LG's OLED CX line offered "some of the best contrast money can buy" with near-perfect black levels that make it ideal for watching the big game. And right now, you can snatch it up for $1,596.99, which is $403 off its usual $1,999.99.

Kitchen

Get the Rubbermaid Brilliance 10-Piece Food Storage Set for $40.59 (Save $19.40): This 4.9-star rated set, which has more than 3,500 positive reviews, offers everything you need to store pantry essentials, such as pasta, rice and more. (You can also get a similar set at Target for $19.99.) This set is similar to the 14-piece alternative ($53) that we deemed one of the best food storage container collections around, because they're so easy to stack andhelped keep contents fresh and tasty.

Get the Lodge Pre-Seasoned 10.25-Inch Cast-Iron Skillet for $14.88 (Save $11.80): This cast-iron skillet has nearly 58,000 positive reviews on Amazon and a 4.6-star rating. A slightly smaller version of the best value cast-iron pan we've ever used, the 12-inch pre-seasoned Lodge (also on sale for $19.92) churned out perfectly delectable cornbread and seared steak with ease. We'd expect the 10.25 to perform similarly, and shoppers say this smaller pan is a great size for roasting or baking.