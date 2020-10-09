The best Amazon deals to shop for October 2020

This October, you can shop and save on all kinds of great household items at Amazon.

You can turn to Amazon for just about anything: cookware, electronics, heck, even weird stuff you can't believe actually exists. Sure, the site has basically everything under the sun—but what's actually worth buying?

To help you answer that question, we've rounded up all the best deals our readers are falling hard for this month. Not only that, you don't have to wait until Prime Day (which is coming up fast!) to save on them. Amazon has been slashing prices all month on all kinds of items, from the much-coveted Apple AirPods Pro earbuds to best-selling body scrubs and more. Here are some of the best deals going on this October.

Tech

Get the Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker for $25.99 (Save $4): If you're looking for the best waterproof Bluetooth speaker around, this 4.6-star rated pick is a reader-loved option. Already on sale from $29.99 at $27.99, it drops an extra $2 if you check the coupon beneath the price. We dig the upgraded Anker Soundcore 2 (from $39.99), which is just a slightly souped-up version of this sale model. Both share a durable, waterproof exterior and deliver bass-rich sound that's bound to please—especially if you're outdoors. More than 43,000 Amazon shoppers love this portable pleaser, pointing out its long battery life, which is good for up to 24 hours.

Get the Apple AirPods Pro for $219 (Save $30): Like everybody else on the planet, we love these earbuds and consider them the best true wireless earbuds ever made. Made with silicone-tipped buds (an improvement over the regular Apple AirPods, which don't have them), they deliver active noise cancelation and are easy to set up. Plus, they have a solid battery life—they can last up to five hours off of a single charge and come with a wireless charging case, which is good for up to 24 hours of total listening time.

Get the Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones for $199.95 (Save $100): We haven't tested these 4.6-star rated headphones yet, but they have close to 1,800 positive reviews on Amazon, which is enough to get anyone's attention. Factor in a sale, and you're golden. Featuring active noise cancelation, these Bluetooth-enabled headphones grant listeners up to 22 hours of listening time, according to the company. If you turn them off when you're not using them, Beats says they may even run for up to 40.

Get the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $39.99 (Save $10): Smart tech can be intimidating but our favorite entry-level smart speaker is anything but. Right now, you can also get it for a nice little discount. While this compact device doesn't offer the same great sound quality as other smart speakers on the market, its got an easy, non-complex set-up going for it. If you want to start exploring what it's like to have a voice assistant through Alexa, this is a fabulous investment—especially on sale.

Get the Apple 8th-generation iPad (Wi-Fi, 32GB) from $299 (Save $30): Apple just launched the 8th-generation of the iPad and already, it's on sale in the silver hue, which is remarkable. While we haven't yet tested it, leaving the 7th-generation model as our reigning tablet champ, this one's got an even speedier processor. That's because unlike the 7th-gen, which was powered by an A10 chip, the 8th-gen was built with an A12 Bionic chip that makes it far more speedy.