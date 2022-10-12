These are the best Amazon deals on Ninja, Instant Pot, Keurig, All-Clad and More

The best deals on all your kitchen upgrades are disappearing fast. Grab them while you can.
The best deals on all your kitchen upgrades are disappearing fast. Grab them while you can.

Planning on whipping up a Thanksgiving feast next month? Looking for the perfect gift for the cook or baker in your life? Take advantage of these savings before the sale ends tonight. Get your hands on all the best cookware, kitchen gadgets and countertop appliances with early Black Friday deals during Amazon Prime Day. The Prime Early Access sale is officially here, and we're taking you straight to the best markdowns. Keep scrolling to scoop doorbuster kitchen deals and sign up for Amazon Prime now to access even more exclusive savings this week.

Prime Day ends tonight, October 12, and Amazon is dishing out impressive Black Friday-level markdowns on cutlery, air fryers, cookware and more. And the savings don't just stop there, but they won't last forever—shop deals on Ninja, KitchenAid and Lodge and check out incredible Amazon deals across all other categories.

Updated: Day 2 of Amazon's Early Access sale is here, and we're live-tracking all the best early Black Friday kitchen deals you can shop. Bookmark this page for all the latest steals. — Danielle DeSiato, Reviewed

The 10 best Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals

From coffee makers to stand mixers, the top deals in kitchen and cooking won't last forever—so grab them now.
Some of these deals are over 50% off, but they won't last forever. Here are our top ten favorite kitchen deals you can shop during today's Prime Early Access sale, including a a cookware set for over half off and our favorite Ninja Foodi.

  1. Henckels Premium Quality 20-Piece Statement Knife Set with Block for $229.99 (Save $279.51)

  2. Calphalon 11-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set for $179.99 (Save $300)

  3. Philips Premium Airfryer XXL for $267.00 (Save $82.95)

  4. All-Clad 5-piece Nonstick Hard Anodized Cookware Set for $104.99 (Save $104.98)

  5. KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer for $259.99 (Save $120)

  6. Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker for $109 (Save $80)

  7. Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron 7.25-quart Signature Round Dutch Oven in Indigo for $367.95 (Save $92.01) 

  8. Instant Electric Round Dutch Oven for $159.99 (Save $70)

  9. Ninja Foodi 6.5 Qt. 14-in-1 Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer with SmartLid for $173.99 (Save $106)

  10. KitchenAid 6-Quart Professional 600 Series Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer for $479.95 (Save $119.05)

The best Prime Day deals on small kitchen appliances

From air fryers to blenders, these are the compact machines that get us through the day. And now is the best time to add them to your cart before Black Friday 2022.

These are some of the best Prime Early Access deals on small appliances everyone is looking for.
The best Prime Day deals on cookware

Upgrade your kitchen with the best Prime Day cookware deals.
Whether your old pots and pans are a little too loved or you're eager for a sleek upgrade, investing in new cookware is always easier when it comes with a smaller price tag. Get deals from Caraway, All-Clad and others ahead of Black Friday.

The best Prime Day deals on espresso and coffee makers

For the caffeine addicts: early Black Friday deals are here and now is a great time to pull the trigger on that new coffee maker, fancy gooseneck kettle, bean grinder or upgraded automatic espresso machine you've been eyeing.

Grab the new coffee maker and accessories you've been eyeing before the deals are gone.
The best Prime Day deals on blenders

The best deals on the best blenders won't last long.
The best Prime Day deals on bakeware and baking tools

Whether you're a sourdough master or you need a gift for the baker on your list, there are plenty of pans, dishes and bakeware sets from brands like Caraway and KitchenAid on sale during the second Amazon Prime Day.

Grab these deals on bakeware and baking tools before they're gone.
The best Prime Day deals on kitchen storage and kitchenware

The right tools can make cooking a breeze, and something as simple as a new set of flatware or dishes can make your kitchen feel like a luxurious eatery. These are some of the best kitchen deals you can find to make that dream come to life.

These are some of the best kitchenware deals to take advantage of before the sale ends.
The best Prime Day deals on glassware and tableware

Take your holiday hosting, or gifting, up a notch with some brand new glassware—now available at a great price ahead of Black Friday.

Outfit your table and bar with new glassware and tableware before holiday entertaining season hits.
The best Prime Day deals kitchen knives

Without high-quality knives in your kitchen, you'll likely have a hard time putting those restaurant-quality meals together. While the best cutlery doesn't always come cheap, a good sale is a great excuse to upgrade your slicing game.

Sharpen your cooking skills with a new knife set—there's no better time than when they're on sale.
Amazon October Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

What is the Prime Early Access sale?

The Prime Early Access sale is Amazon's second Prime Day-level deals event of the year. It is happening today, October 11 and tomorrow, October 12 and is expected to have spectacular deals, similar to the first Amazon Prime Day held in July. Get ready for early Black Friday deals on everything from fashion, tech, appliances and more and get a head start on all your holiday shopping during the sitewide sale. As with the first Prime Day, this sale is exclusive to new and existing Prime members. Luckily, you can sign up for a membership now to enjoy all the rock-bottom prices.

When is the Prime Early Access sale?

The Prime Early Access sale started yesterday, October 11 and will run through tonight, October 12 this year.

What kitchen deals can we expect during the Prime Early Access sale?

Home cooks and foodies, rejoice! You should expect no shortage of kitchen deals when it comes to the Prime Early Access sale. Similar to the July Amazon Prime Day, this early Black Friday sale should host a plethora of discounts on customer-favorite air fryers, pressure cookers and more.

Are October Prime Day deals better than Black Friday deals?

We're gearing up for plenty of Black Friday-level deals during today's Amazon Prime Day in October. The Prime Early Access sale is a golden opportunity to take on all your holiday shopping needs before the huge Black Friday rush. Amazon Prime Day discounts are expected to be just as good as Black Friday deals, with savings across all categories including tech, fashion, appliances and more. Sign up for an Amazon Prime membership or even a free 30-day trial ahead of the Early Access sale and avoid the shopping strain later in the winter.

Do I need to be a Prime member to shop on Amazon Prime Day?

Yes—Amazon Prime Day offers deals that are exclusive to Prime members only. If you're not a Prime member, you can shop these amazing deals by signing up for an Amazon Prime free trial or a Prime membership today. A standard Amazon Prime membership will run you $14.99 per month, or $139 for a one-year subscription. Meanwhile, students and qualifying government assistance recipients can sign up for Prime for up to 50% off.

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year, Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

