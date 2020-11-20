Best Amazon Black Friday deals 2020: Offers available now on tech, homeware and more
The Black Friday sales are on, and one web giant going in hard on the discounts is none other than Amazon.
The retail giant has gone all out for the annual sales extravaganza, which takes place on both sides of the pond on the Friday after the US celebrates Thanksgiving. This year, Black Friday officially starts on November 27.
It’s no secret that Black Friday has snowballed in the UK, with shoppers seduced by discounts that start from as early as... well, now.
It may feel like the dust has only just settled on Amazon Prime Day, but the Internet’s everything-shop is back with early Black Friday deals, and they start from today.
Whether you’re on a mission to make your Christmas budget stretch further, or want an excuse to treat yourself to that piece of tech you’ve been eyeing up all year (Hello, Amazon Fire Stick!), Black Friday weekend and Cyber Monday offer up the perfect opportunity to pounce.
Expect dazzling deals on Amazon tech like Echo and Fire devices, as well as gaming (consoles and bundles), 4K and OLED TVs, home appliances of all kinds, fragrances for men and women, and some of the best beauty brands in the world.
The great thing about Amazon’s Black Friday sale is that you can shop a multitude of brands all in one place with easy delivery, especially if you’re a Prime member.
You can expect to see big players like Google, Simba, Fitbit and L’Oreal offering their famous products at deep, deep discounts - up to 70 per cent off in some cases.
To help make shopping easier, we’ve collected the best deals across tech, mattresses, homewares, beauty, and more.
See the best Black Friday deals at Amazon to bag before stock runs out
Best Tech Deals in Amazon’s Black Friday Sale
Looking for a great deal on Amazon Echo’s voice assistant? Need a persuasive reason to click ‘buy’ on a new laptop? Look no further.
Amazon’s discounts on tech products are some of the best around, whether you want to upgrade your kit, or you need to cinch the latest must-have for the tech fanatic in your life.
Levoit Air Purifiers for Home 95m² with True HEPA Filter - was: £299.99, now: £153.59
Roku Express | HD Streaming Media Player - was: £29.99, now: £17.99
Philips Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock - was: £105, now: £59.99
Philips Hue White & Colour Ambiance Starter Kit: Smart Bulb 3x Pack LED - was: £149.99, now: £89.99
Amazon Devices
Ring Stick Up Cam Battery, White, Echo Show 5, White - was: £168.99, now: £74
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - was: £39.99, now: £18.99
Fire HD 10 Tablet | 10.1" 1080p Full HD display, 32 GB, Black - without Ads - was: £159.99, now: £99.99
Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet | 7" Display, 16 GB, Pink Kid-Proof Case - was: £99.99, now: £54.99
Ring Stick Up Cam Solar, White, Echo Show 5, White - was: £208.99, now: £114
Echo (4th generation), Twilight Blue + Philips Hue White Bulb B22 - was: £104.98, now: £59.99
Kindle Kids Edition - was: £99.99, now: £59.99
Fire HD 10 Tablet | 10.1" 1080p Full HD display, 32 GB - was: £149.99, now: £89.99
Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD with Alexa Voice Remote - was: £49.99, now: £29.99
Echo Auto | Add Alexa to your car - was: £49.9, now: £29.99
Amazon eero mesh Wi-Fi router/extender - was: £99, now: £59.40
Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet | 8" HD display, 32 GB, Pink Kid-Proof Case - was: 139.99, now: £84.99
Fire HD 8 Tablet, 8" HD display, 32 GB - was: £89.99, now: £54.99
Gaming
The Witcher 3 Game of the Year Edition (Xbox One) - was: £39.99, now: £14.99
Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection (Nintendo Switch) - was: £49.99, now: £21.99
Razer Kraken Tournament Edition, Wired Esports Gaming Headset - was: £99.99, now: £50.99
Razer Kraken - Wired Gaming Headset for Multiplatform Gaming for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch - was: £79.99, now: £40.99
Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Mac - was: £299, now: £161.25
Razer Kraken X - Gaming Headset for PC, Mac, Xbox One, PS4 and Switch - was: £49.99, now: £29.99
Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury Wired Gaming Mouse- was: £49.99, now: £29.99
Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition Premium Keyboard - was: £149.99, now: £89.99
Logitech G910 Orion Spectrum Illuminated Mechanical Gaming Keyboard - was: £159.99, now: £97.50
Headphones
Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 In-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones - was: £169.99, now: £79.99
Panasonic RZ-S500WE-W True Wireless Earbuds - was: £169.99, now: £89.99
Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds - was: £149.99, now: £79.99
Panasonic Technics EAH-AZ70WE-K Premium True Wireless Earbuds - was: £259.99, now: £149.99
Bose QuietComfort 35 (Series II) Wireless Headphones - was: £329.95, now: £209.99
Sennheiser HD 599 Special Edition, Open Back Headphone - was: £179.99, now: £99
Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless Headphone - was: £299, now: £178.90
Audio-Technica ATH-MSR7b High-Resolution Portable Headphone - was: 220, now: £132.99
Sony WH-CH710N Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones - was: £130, now: £79
Philips SHB2515WT/10 True Wireless In-Ear Headphones - was: £109.99, now: £66.99
Speakers
JBL Xtreme 2 - Single Bluetooth Speaker - was: £279.99, now: £139.99
Philips TV HTL3325/10 Subwoofer Soundbar - was: £269.99, now: £169.99
TVs
LG 75UN81006LB 75 Inch UHD 4K HDR Smart LED TV - was: £1,799.99, now: £899
Panasonic TX-43HX580BZ 43 Inch 4K Ultra HD Multi HDR LED LCD Smart TV - was: £499, now: £309
LG 55UN81006LB 55 Inch UHD 4K HDR Smart LED TV - was: £799.99, now: £499
Computing
HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2019 - 13.9 Inch Laptop, Space Grey - was: £1,199.99, now: £739
Logitech MX Anywhere 2 Wireless Mouse - was: £69.99, now: £39.56
BT Mini Whole Home Wi-Fi, Pack of 3 Discs, Mesh Wi-Fi for Seamless, Speedy Connection - was: £129.99, now: £74.99
Canon Zoemini Photo Printer - was: £119.99, now: £74.99
Phones
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Single-SIM 256 GB 6.7-Inch Android Smartphone - was: £1,099, now: £499
Samsung Galaxy Note10 Mobile Phone; Sim Free Smartphone - Aura Black (UK version) - was: £869, now: £649
Samsung Galaxy A90 5G Mobile Phone; Sim Free Smartphone - White (UK version) - was: £669, now: £397
Xiaomi Mi 10 8GB/128GB Twilight Grey (UK VERSION) - was: £699, now: £600
Security Cameras
Blink Outdoor security camera, 3 cameras - was: £249.99, now: £149.99
Blink Outdoor security camera, 2 cameras - was: £179.99, now: £109.99
D-Link DCS-8627LH mydlink Full HD Outdoor Wi-Fi Spotlight Camera - was: £156.99, now: £100.07
Arlo Pro3 Smart Home Security CCTV Camera system - was: £899.99, now: £674.99
Best Mattress & Bedding Deals in Amazon’s Black Friday Sale
Lay back and relax, we’ve collected all the best deals on mattresses and bedding at Amazon this Black Friday to make shopping for a bed easier than ever.
Prepare to be bowled-over by dreamy discounts on foam mattress, pocket spring mattresses and the ones that hit the sweet spot between the two, the hybrid mattress.
Snuggledown Duck Feather & Down Double Duvet 10.5 Tog All Seasons Duvet - was: £105, now: £35.68
Slumberdown Anti Allergy White Pillows 2 Pack Soft Support Designed for Front Sleepers Bed Pillows - was: £18.99, now: £8.99
Shop current mattress deals at Amazon
Best Homeware in Amazon’s Black Friday Sale
We’ve all spent more time than usual at home this year, so if your sofas, bed frames, wardrobes, tables and garden furniture is looking a little worse for wear, the Black Friday sales are the perfect time to replace them. Even if you’re looking for smaller updates like cushions, duvet covers, blackout blinds and kitchenware, there are sales on all.
LSA International BL06 Balloon Gin Balloon Glass 680ml Wave Cut x 2 - was: £45, now: £26.99
Philips X-treme Vision +100% 12972XVS2 Headlights H7 Pack of 2 - was: £45.87, now: £18.30
Tower T81212 Saucepan Set - was: £99.99, now: £39.99
Tower Cerasure Pots And Pans Set, 5 Piece - was: £109.99, now: £50.09
Denby Pomegranate Cast Iron 24Cm Round Casserole, 24 cm - was: £120, now: £59.12
Thermos Stainless King Food Flask, Midnight Blue, 470 ml - was: £31.99, now: £15.99
Morphy Richards 12-in-1 Steam Mop - was: £99.99, now: £55.20
Russell Hobbs RHGCH601B 60cm Wide 5 Function LED Light Cooker Hood - was: £179.99, now: £99.99
Morphy Richards Jet Steam Generator Iron 333020 Pink White Steam Generator Irons [Energy Class A] - was: £89.99, now: £69.99
Best Home Appliance Deals in Amazon’s Black Friday Sale
Morphy Richards 732005 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner 35 Mins Runtime - was: £199.99, now: £81.50
Neato Robotics D750, Cleaner Premium Pack, Corner Cleaning Robot Vacuum - was: £899.99, now: £379.99
iRobot Roomba 971 R971 Robotic Vacuum - was: £499, was: £319.99
Neato Robotics D450, Cleaner Pack, Corner Cleaning Robot Vacuum - was: £529.99, now: £259.99
BISSELL Homecare 2602E, ICON Pet 25V Cordless Vacuum - was: £399.99, now: £199.99
Roidmi P1 White, Nano Handheld Vacuum - was: £79.99, now: £49.99
Ecovacs Robot Vacuum OZMO920 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner - was: £589.99, now: £369.98
Coffee Makers
La Cafetiere Thermique Insulated 8-Cup Cafetiere French Press Coffee Maker - was: £54, now: £23.99
De'Longhi Eletta Cappuccino, Fully Automatic Bean to Cup Machine, Espresso, Coffee Maker - was: £999.99, now: £549
Shop current homeware deals at Amazon
Best Beauty Deals in Amazon’s Black Friday Sale
Use Amazon’s Black Friday sales to get a head start on your New Year’s beauty regimen. Find incredible deals across the board from skincare to fragrance and cosmetics. Big names include the likes of Estee Lauder, L’Oreal, Huda Beauty and Pantene.
KMS Colorvitality Conditioner 750ml - was: £39.50, now: £17.29
Pureology Smooth Perfection Conditioner 1000ml - was: £55, now: £26.76
KMS Head Remedy Deep Cleanse Scalp Shampoo, 750ml - was: £28.50, now: £13.98
Sleek Makeup Face Contour Kit Dark 13g - was: £6.99, now: £5.60
Eylure Strip Lashes No. 202 (Dramatic) - was: £7.45, now: £5.33
Personal care appliances
Panasonic ES-RT37 Wet and Dry Electric 3-Blade Shaver for Men - was: £99.99, now: £34.99
Oral-B Genius X Limited Edition Electric Toothbrush - was: £339.99, now: £119.99
Remington F9 Ultimate Series Rechargeable Foil Shaver - was: £129.99, now: £51.98
Braun Silk-Epil 7 7-561 Wet and Dry Epilator for Women - was: £59.99, now: £149.99
Oral-B iO - 8 - Electric Toothbrushes Rechargeable - was: £649.99, now: £259.99
Panasonic ES-LV97 Wet & Dry Electric 5-Blade Shaver - was: £329.99, now: £179.99
Oral-B iO - 8 - Electric Toothbrushes Rechargeable - was: £649.99, now: £249.99
Philips Lumea Advanced IPL Hair Removal Device - was: £300, now: £200
RapidBrow Eye Brow Enhancing Serum - was: £37, now: £22.36
RapidLash Eye Lash Enhancing Serum, 3ml - was: £39.99, now: £29.99
Fragrance
Britney Spears Midnight Fantasy Eau de Parfum Spray - was: £29, now: £11.83
BOSS Bottled Night Eau de Toilette - was: £88, now: £39.75
DAVIDOFF Cool Water Man Aftershave Splash - was: £40, now: £18.10
AllSaints Metal Wave Unisex Eau de Parfum, 100 ml - was: £49, now: £24.38
The One by Dolce & Gabbana Eau de Parfum For Women, 30ml - was: £54, now: £28.75
L'Eau D'Issey by Issey Miyake Eau De Toilette For Women, 50ml - was: £44.99, now: £29.50
DKNY Be Delicious Eau De Parfum 30ml - was: £38, now: £23.44
Girl of Now by Elie Saab Eau de Parfum For Women, 90ml - was: £82, now: £52
Best Deals on Baby Essentials in Amazon’s Black Friday Sale
Tommee Tippee The Original Grobag, Baby Sleep Bag, 6-18 month, 2.5 Tog - was: £35.99, now: £21.41
Tommee Tippee The Original Grobag Steppee Baby, Romper Suit, 6-18 months, 2.5 Tog - was: £33.99, now: £20.58
WaterWipes Baby Wipes, 99.9% Water, Unscented, Sensitive, Newborn Skin, 540 Wet Wipes (9 Packs of 60 Wipes) - was: £22.98, now: £17
iCandy Peach Satin Damson Pushchair & Carrycot Set, Satin Damson IC1828 - was: £699, now: £475
Hauck Pacific 4 Shop N Drive Lightweight Pushchair Set up to 25kg with Group 0 Car Seat - Grey - was: £299.99, now: £199
Tommee Tippee Ollie the Owl Light and Sound Sleep Aid - was: £34.99, now: £22.68
Organic Bamboo Hooded Baby Towel by Liname - Ultra Soft, Thick & Extra Absorbent - Extra Large Bath Towel for Infants & Toddlers - was: £19.99, now: £11.99
Toys
Sylvanian Families Town - Delicious Restaurant - was: £100.60, now: £27.66
Geomag 262 Classic Building Set, Mixed, 64 Pieces - was: £35.99, now: £16.99
KidKraft 53173 Red Vintage Wooden Pretend Play Toy Kitchen for Kids - was: £199.99, now: £95.99
KidKraft 65252 Majestic Mansion Wooden Dolls House with Furniture and Accessories - was: £219.99, now: £110.99
Best Clothing Deals in Amazon’s Black Friday Sale
Superga Unisex 2736-cotu Dbl3 Gymnastics Shoes - was: £ 67.49, now: £5.96
Helly Hansen Men's Lifaloft Lightweight Insulator Hooded Full Zip Jacket - was: £180, now: £48.15
Columbia Boundary Bay Down Parka - was: £125, now: £42.48
Columbia Women's Bugaboo II Fleece Interchange Jacket - was: £169.99, now: £72.90
Trespass Gohan II Warm Padded Waterproof Gloves - was: £24.99, now: £11.12
Carhartt Women's Crawford Double Front Bib Overalls - was: £108.84, now: £48.60
Best Miscellaneous Deals in Amazon’s Black Friday Sale
For all the products you never knew you needed. Get great deals on everything from pet products to baby care.
Simple Solution Premium Dog and Puppy Training Pads, Pack of 56 - was: £21.99, now: £13.27
Manuka Health MGO 250 Plus Manuka Honey 500g - was: £44.24, now: £27.29
Staedtler Karat 2420 C48 Oil Pastels - Assorted Colours (Pack of 48) - was: £26.90, now: £13.62
Draper 25996 Double-Cylinder Foot Pump - was: £40.22, now: £16.63
Shop all Deals under £15 and Lightning Deals at Amazon
Goodwill to all
Pay it forward with your purchases by buying through smile.amazon.co.uk/blackfriday or AmazonSmile in the Amazon App. This will get Amazon donating a portion of the sale of eligible products to a charity of your choice. As of August this year, Amazon has given £4.6m to UK charities in donations.
Discounts galore
As well as epic discounts in a variety of categories - including small businesses, baby, home & garden, tech, beauty and more - there are also special offers and free trial periods on Amazon’s other services to take advantage of, like Amazon Music Unlimited and First Reads.
And, if you change your mind about any of the products, Amazon is offering an extended returns window where items shipped between October 1 and December 31, 2020 can be returned until January 31, 2021.
