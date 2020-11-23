Best Amazon Black Friday deals 2020: Offers on Nintendo Switch, Kindle and Apple AirPods

2019's sale spanned 15 days, but this year it has doubled (The Independent)

Amazon has begun the countdown to the big day with its Black Friday Week sale.

We’ve already seen great offers from the retailer on products inlcuding Apple Airpods and the Nintendo Switch, to name a few.

It has also rolled out deals on some of its own products, including the Echo Dot and Fire tablet and stick devices, and now impressive discounts on other sought after items, like the Apple Watch Series 5 which we’ve listed here.

The retailer truly set the precedent for the annual event this year, as it kicked off its early bird deals a whole month ahead of the main event.

In previous years, retailers often started their early deals the week before Black Friday, but some have followed Amazon’s lead and begun sales far earlier this year, including Debenhams, John Lewis & Partners, Very, Currys PC World, AO, and Boots.

Rather than you spending hours trawling through products, we’ll be listing the best discounts on offer from now and up to the main event, so you can easily and quickly find the best deals.

Read on for our top pick of the best Amazon Black Friday Week deals, from Apple AirPods to Shark vacuum cleaners.

The best early Amazon Black Friday deals

Apple AirPods: Apple AirPods with charging case: Was £159, now £124.49

Apple

Enjoy an impressive 22 per cent off the second generation AirPods in Amazon’s early Black Friday sale. David Phelan, our technology critic, rated these highly in his IndyBest review of the best wireless earbuds, saying: “Apple’s distinctive earbuds have been massively successful since they first launched and they remain even now some of the very lightest in-ears you can find. The design is unchanged since day one, but improved electronics inside mean that you can say, ‘Hey, Siri’ to invoke the virtual assistant without even touching the earbuds."

He also rated the pro version of the AirPods which are on sale too, down from £249 to £209, but still commended the standard AirPods for their sound quality: “The fit is slightly different from the pro – there’s no silicone ear tip – and there’s no noise-cancelling. Even so, audio quality is very good, as is call quality, which works even if you only use one earbud.”

Buy now

Echo Dot (3rd Gen): Was £39.99, now £18.99

Amazon

Amazon has slashed the price of its popular smart speaker by more than 50 per cent, and at less than £20, this is the time to buy. It impressed our reviewer in our round-up of the best smart speakers. They said: “It can do all the Alexa-related stuff of the most advanced speakers such as answering questions, turning smart home gadgets on or off, and so on. Radio, podcasts and audio books all sound good, with clear vocals. Echo devices can make audio calls to one another and these work well, too.” The latest fourth generation Echo Dot is also on sale, reduced from £49.99 to £28.99. This is one of the hottest products during the Black Friday event, so add one to your basket quick.

Buy now

Nintendo Switch (Grey) + Super Mario 3D All-Stars: Was £323.99, now £309.99

Nintendo

While it’s a small saving, it’s rare, as discounts on the Nintendo Switch come few and far between, and with this console also comes the Super Mario 3D All-Stars game, a bundle which allows you to play in Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy worlds.

The Independent’s technology editor and avid gamer, Andrew Griffin, explains what makes the Switch such a great choice, whether you’re looking to update your gaming kit or shop for a loved one’s Christmas present.

“To get this out the way: the Switch is an entirely different proposition, but one that’s not worth ruling out,” he says.

“The games are incredible, the console is packed with fun, and Nintendo have pulled out a stroke of genius all around. It has its downsides – the graphics and performance are nowhere near as futuristic and powerful as the other bigger consoles – but that’s what you get for it all fitting in a box you can throw in your bag and play on the move.”

Buy now

Amazon Echo Show 5: Was £79.99, now £39.99

Amazon

Enjoy a fantastic 50 per cent off the Echo Show 5, the first Amazon smart speaker to be discounted during the Black Friday 2020 event. The device earned a spot in our review of the best smart speakers, where our technology critic, David Phelan, praised its top performance. He said: “Of all Amazon’s echo devices with screens (there are two other echo show models with 8in and 10in displays respectively, plus the baseball-sized echo spot with a tiny screen), this one is the best balance of size and capability.”

The 5.5in smart display allows you to manage your calendar, listen to the radio, check the news or even watch films. Phelan added: “It is also superbly sized for use as a bedroom alarm clock and Amazon has installed a physical switch that slides a cover in front of the lens for absolute certainty of privacy. It looks good and works well for video calls (when you slide the lens cover open again)."

Buy now

Amazon Fire 7 tablet: Was £49.99, now £34.99

Amazon

This is the first discount we’ve seen on Amazon’s own-brand tablets during the Black Friday 2020 pre-sales, and at 30 per cent off, it’s not a bad one. The Fire 7 won a spot in our review of the best tablets, with our technology critic, David Phelan, praising it for its impressive affordability.

He said: “If you only need a small display, the 7in screen here, though not high-resolution, is perfectly usable. Like the Amazon Fire HD8 , it is tightly integrated with Amazon’s other services such as Kindle books and Prime Video.”

“Performance is decent rather than outstanding but this is still a tablet definitely worth considering, mostly because of the remarkable price,” he added. With access to a range of streaming apps including Disney+, Netflix and ITV Hub, it would make a great Christmas gift.

Buy now

ghd glide hot brush: Was £139, now £105.99

ghd

We’re huge fans of this styling tool from the hair gods at ghd. Designed to tame and smooth your locks, it’s our go-to saviour before hair wash day when we need a freshen up. Effortless to use, you simply brush through your hair as you would normally and are left with glossy, sleek looking tresses. The ultimate lazy girl product for anyone who wants to style their hair without any effort, we’d highly recommend it as a Christmas gift. We put the similar ghd rise hot brush up against the Dyson airwrap hair styler, where our reviewer said: “The ghd rise is a solid styling tool, bringing endless bounce and shape to lifeless hair”

Buy now

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen), ether Grey Fabric + Philips Hue White Smart Bulb Twin Pack LED (B22): Was 64.94, now £28.99

Amazon

This is quite a bundle. The Independent’s technology critic, David Phelan, featured the Echo Dot in his review of the best smart speakers, noting how well it performs despite being one of the cheapest and smallest models on the market. While the audio quality is more basic than its counterparts, Phelan noted that “radio, podcasts and audio books all sound good, with clear vocals”.

Included within the set is also a twin pack of Philips smart bulbs, which can be controlled by your new Alexa device. In his review of the best smart lights, Phelan said that “Philips is the brand to look for, with the most versatile and capable bulbs”, so you’re in for a treat. For anyone looking to create a smart home, this one is for you. A similar bundle is available on the Echo Show 5, which you can get with the Philips lighting for a mere £49.99, a whopping 32 per cent saving.

Buy now

Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II - Black: Was £199.95, now £117.99, Amazon

Bose

Bose headphones don’t come cheap, so while there's 41 per cent off this pair, you’d better move quick to bag a bargain. The brand has also appeared in our review of the best wireless headphones. Promising a wireless range up to nine metres, with a built-in microphone system that allows for clear calls even in noisy environments. The soft ear cushions will sit around the ears so they can be worn for hours and you can connect to all your devices via Bluetooth.

Buy now

Amazon Kindle Oasis: Was £229.99, now £169.99

Amazon

Save a huge £60 on this premium Kindle, which landed Best Buy status in our review of the best eReaders of 2020. David Phelan, our technology critic, called the ebook reader “spectacular”, praising its “immaculate” build quality.

Phelan noted that “unlike the other Kindle readers, this one has physical page turn buttons to go forward or back a page. Cleverly, these buttons work whichever way up you hold the Kindle, which reverses what’s onscreen as you turn the device upside down.”

“Multiple LEDs mean that the lighting is very smooth and easily readable and the light colour can be adjusted from white to an orangey hue that’s easy on the eyes. The larger-than-most display is extremely easy to read,” he added. The cheaper, original Kindle device is also on sale, down from £69.99 to £49.99 and also landed a spot in our review of the best ebook readers.

Buy now

Philips Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock: Was £105, now £59.99

Philips

The darker evenings and mornings may have thrown your sleep routine out of shape, especially as many of us as working from home right now. Treat yourself to this wake-up light alarm clock from Philips, which stimulates the soft yellow light of a sunrise and plays sounds for a natural wake-up. It claims to help you feel more refreshed and energetic, which sounds like something we all need right now. With 43 per cent off, you’ll sleep even easier.

Buy now

Amazon Fire TV Stick: Was £39.99, now £24.99

Amazon

Save an impressive 38 per cent on Amazon’s popular Fire TV stick, which landed a spot in our review of the best TV streaming devices. We’re all watching far more TV right now, so there’s no better time to improve our set-up.

David Phelan, our technology critic, said: "The Fire TV Stick is a tiny gizmo that plugs into the HDMI socket on the TV (though you also need to plug the cable into the mains). As well as access to a huge library of movies and TV shows you can rent and buy – including some in 4K – there’s access to apps like Netflix, Prime Video, BBC iPlayer and, most recently, Apple TV.

“It’s easy to use, including a remote control with a microphone so you can tell the box what to do. It’s a Bluetooth remote so you don’t need line of sight to the Stick, and it can hide away out of sight round the back of your TV,” he added.

Buy now

iCandy Peach Chrome Nectar Pushcair and Carrycot Set: Was £697.60, now £475

iCandy

Pushchairs are often an expensive purchase, but an essential one at that, which makes this deal worthy of snapping up, and this is a brand you can trust. A similar model was awarded our Best Buy in our guide to the best buggies since it gave “all the wow features of this stellar brand”. With this particular set comes with a carrycot, so it’s suitable for newborn babies and overnight sleeping. If you want your child to fall asleep, it can easily be reclined, and the handlebars can be adjusted to suit your needs. A fantastic bundle at an affordable price.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 40 mm - Rose Gold: Was £199, now £129

Samsung

This smartwatch will really push you forward by tracking and automatically storing every walk, run and cycle, automatically recognising when you’re working out. Connect it to your device to receive messages and calendar notification, and select music to listen to via wireless earphones. With a range of interchangeable straps you can pick the perfect colour to compliment your outfit, though we love this stylish rose gold option.

Buy now

Hugo Boss Bottled Night Eau de Toilette: Was £69, now £34.49

Hugo Boss

You can’t go wrong with fragrance at Christmas, and Amazon is currently offering up to 50 per cent off some major brands, including Armmarni and Hugo Boss. With noes of African violet, lavender and birch heart, this scent is a spicy, woody mix with an intense pay-off. Treat the man in your life to this bottle, as it’s currently 50 per cent off.

Buy now

Philips Lumea Advanced IPL Hair Removal Device: Was £300, now £200

Philips

This tool impressed our reviewers in our guide to the best IPL and hair removal devices earlier this year, so while it has a huge £100 off, add it to your basket asap.

According to our reviewer it has two treatment modes “slide and flash” and “step and flash” which allow you remove hair on larger areas such as legs or targeted zones, such as your bikini line, with an additional trimmer attachment if you want to tackle upper lip and chin hairs too. As explained in our guide, IPL works by destroying the root of the hair over time, and is much, much cheaper than costly laser appointments so while its winter, now is the perfect time to treat yourself, as skin needs to be tan-free in order to as effective as possible.

Buy now

Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with PowerUp Charging Dock: Was £141.83, now £113.24

Ultimate Ears

This brand previously topped our guide to the best portable speakers, and the BOOM 3 model promises impressive features, including deep bass, immersive 360 degree sound and the ability to stream all you favourite music sites, whether it’s Apple, Deezer or Spotify. It’s ideal to bring with you on the go, and it’s available in eight colours.

Buy now

Karcher SC3 EasyFix Steam Cleaner: Was £299.99, now £139

Karcher

Killing 99.99 per cent of bacteria, this powerful piece of kit featured in our review of the best steam cleaners. Our tester noted that “most of Karcher’s models are cylinder, so we were surprised at how much we liked its upright steam cleaner that works wonders on floors (including carpets, not usually an area of expertise for steam cleaners), where it eradicates dirt and stains in no time.”

She added: “It’s a breeze to set up, heats up in under 30 seconds and works for a decent 15 minutes before it needs refilling.” With 40 per cent off, this is a sure-fire way to keep your surfaces sparkling.

Buy now

Bed Head By TIGI 750ml Pack of 2: Was £31.50, now £13.75

Tigi

This shampoo and conditioner set has a huge 56 per cent off, so you’d better be quick before it sells out. Designed for dry hair that needs a moisture boost, it cleanses hair while making it more manageable by smoothing and softening. Promising to improve shine, it’ll help you have a good hair day, every day.

Buy now

Amazon Arlo Pro3 Floodlight & Echo Show 5 White: Was £339.98, now £298.99

Amazon

Improve your home security set-up with this bundle which includes its popular smart speaker, the Echo Show 5, and an Arlo floodlight camera. The light claims to illuminate up to 7m of your home, and is wireless so will be simple to install. Plus, the HDR camera can zoom up to 12 times, has a 160 degree view and 2k colour night vision for peace of mind. You simply connect to the wifi and control through Amazon Alexa on your Show 5 device.

The Show 5 won a spot in our review of the best smart speakers, with our technology critic, David Phelan, praising its performance. He said: “Of all Amazon’s Echo devices with screens, this one is the best balance of size and capability.”

“It is also superbly sized for use as a bedroom alarm clock and Amazon has installed a physical switch that slides a cover in front of the lens for absolute certainty of privacy,” he added.

Buy now

Remington keratin protect ionic hair dryer: Was £49.99, now £27.99

Remington

This Remington model was crowned the winner in our round-up of the best hair dryers. Our reviewer was pleasantly surprised by how much healthier her hair felt after just one use, which might be because this ionic hair dryer uses 90 per cent more ions than your average hair dryer ro diffuse the frizz at the scalp. You’ll also get two concentrators to direct the hot air for straightening, and diffuser to dry curls.

Buy now

Shark cordless stick vacuum cleaner anti hair wrap: Was £349.99, now £199

Shark

If you’re looking for a cordless vac, Shark is definitely a brand to consider with its coveted anti hair wrap technology that automatically removes hair from the brush roll as you hoover. This model claims to have 40 minutes of run time with “duo clean” technology that works on both carpets and hard floors, alleviating the need to change the vacuum head.

A similar model, the anti hair wrap with flexology IZ251UKTC, won a spot in our review of the best cordless vacuum cleaners, with our reviewer praising its powerful features: “The anti-hair wrap floor head will save you untangling time and it has a good filter. The run time is great, even on the highest setting, and there is good dust capacity.” With 43 per cent off, now is the time to snap this vacuum cleaner up before it sells out.

Buy now

Fitbit Versa 2: Was £199.99, now £169.99

Fitbit

Our technology critic, David Phelan, rated this model highly in his IndyBest review of the best smartwatches of 2020, for it’s versatility and accuracy when tracking activity.

“Its operating software is straightforward and easy to use and there are lots of advanced fitness features, such as sophisticated sleep tracking which helps you understand how you’re sleeping thanks to a nightly sleep rating. It can do this because the battery life is enough to last up to five days so there’s time to recharge it.” He particularly recommends it for Android users, adding: “This Versa has Alexa built-in: press and hold the side button to ask it questions, set a timer or start a workout. This is a very effective tracker, especially for monitoring."

Buy now

ghd platinum+ styler black professional smart hair straighteners: Was £189, now £142.99

ghd

It’s hard to beat a classic pair of straighteners from the hair gods and ghd, and these would make the perfect Christmas present. They feature technology that predicts the needs of your hair as you style, while the plates claim to add 20 per cent more shine than other tools. The straightener itself is designed to be ergonomic, giving you more control as you style, and there’s also a sleep mode that automatically switches the straighteners off if they haven’t been used for 30 minutes. Genius.

Buy now

De'Longhi Lattissima Touch, Single Serve Capsule Coffee Machine: Was £279.99, now £201.09

Ensure your morning coffee is a speedy affair with this machine that takes only 25 secondsAmazon

With almost 30 per cent off, this is a deal worth snapping up and will ensure a barista-style cup of coffee every morning. Its compact design means it won’t take up much space on your countertop and with the touch of one button, you can make an espresso, latte, cappuccino or latte macchiato, with creamy, frothy milk that allows adjustable measurements depending on the size of your mug.

Taking only 25 seconds to heat up, froth milk and pour, you won’t have to wait for the kettle to boil anymore. It also shuts off automatically after nine minutes, so you don’t need to manually do it without the fear of spillages or overflowing milk. All you need to do is order a set of Nespresso coffee pods, slot into the machine, and let it do all the hard work for you.

Buy now

Shark Klik n' Flip S6001UK Corded Pocket Mop: Was £119.99, now £79

This steam cleaner will keep your floor sparkling cleanAmazon

Known for its vacuum cleaners, Shark also offers a range of mops and is a brand that is featured in our guide to the best steam cleaners, where we have reviewed the very similar S6003UK model.

The S6001UK features double microfiber pads to sweep up dirt and dry your floors speedily so you don’t have to spend 20 minutes avoiding the kitchen once you’ve used it to clean up after dinner.

With a direct jet of steam, it promises clean floors that won’t look streaky and is said to be ideal for allergy sufferers as it mops up common household bacteria. As we’ll only be spending more time indoors, keep your space clean and tidy, while sweeping up a bargain.

Buy now

HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2019: Was £1,199.99, now £849.98

Now most of us are working from home, a laptop has never been so essentialAmazon

If you’re in the market for a new laptop, this Huawei model has 29 per cent off, and it was featured in our guide to the best high-end laptops.

Our tech critic, David Phelan, who reviewed it said: “The bezels around the edge of the bright, colourful 13.9in display are amazingly thin, giving an immersive, all-screen effect.”

He went on to say:“The camera is buried in the top row of the keyboard. Although it’s a slightly different angle, the view isn’t pointing as much up your nose as you might fear. Like the Apple laptops, there’s a fingerprint sensor in the power button which is fast and responsive.”

The same model with Intel Core i7 is also on sale with 40 per cent off here, reduced from £1,449.99 to £1,049.98.

Buy now

Panasonic ES-LL21 Hybrid Wet & Dry Electric 3-Blade Shaver with Trim Attachment: Was £99.99, now £47.95

For a clean shaven look, this shaver will reach all the nooks and crannies on your chin and jawlineAmazon

For an easy clean shave, whether you prefer a wet or dry shave, this electric shaver has 52 per cent off. Claiming to give a sharp and smooth finish, the blades will adjust automatically to the different densities in the hair. It has a floating head, designed to reach hairs in trickier areas, such as the jawline and upper lip. It also comes with a pop-up trimmer attachment so you can easily keep sideburns in check.

Buy now

De'Longhi Eletta Cappuccino, Fully Automatic Bean to Cup Machine: Was £999.99, now £549

Delonghi

Save a huge 45 per cent on this barista-style De’Longhi machine, a brand that has featured in our review of the best bean to cup coffee machines. Whether your favourite cup of Joe is a cappuccino, espresso or a macchiato, you can make it to your exact standards with a touch panel that personalises your coffee in seconds. The carafe claims to keep milk at optimum temperature, whether you’re opting for frothed or steamed milk. The slim design of the machine means that it won’t take up too much space in your kitchen, and it also has automatic cleaning programmes and dishwasher-safe parts, making it an even more impressive addition to your space.

Buy now

Oral-B SmartSeries Black 6500 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush: Was £229.99, now £79.90

Prevent a build up of plaque with this electric toothbrushAmazon

Ensure your teeth are squeaky clean with this electric toothbrush from the experts at Oral-B that has a discount of 65 per cent off. It comes with four brush heads and a travel case for easy transportation and has five modes from daily clean, pro clean, sensitive, gum control and whitening, so it will reach every nook and cranny. At this price, it’s a no brainer, brilliant budget buy.

Buy now

When is Black Friday 2020?

This year, Black Friday will fall on Friday 27 November, and the event will run over the weekend until 30 November, which is Cyber Monday.

We’re expecting the sale to last far longer than a few days though. Last year’s event ran for a whopping two weeks, and we’re expecting other retailers to follow Amazon and begin deals earlier than ever before, to try and make up for some lost revenue earlier in the year.

How to get the best Black Friday deals at Amazon?

Here at IndyBest, we’ll be rounding up the best deals ahead of the sale, to save you a mammoth task of scrolling through every page on-site. Just make soiree to check back here regularly for updates and details on all the bargains.

To avoid getting overwhelmed, we’d suggest making a shopping list before Black Friday kicks off, to ensure you shop for what you need and avoid making last-minute impulse buys you may later regret.

If you’re not already an Amazon Prime member, we’d recommend subscribing too, which costs £7.99 a month or £79 a year, as the perks include same-day delivery and access to Amazon Video, Amazon Music and 800,000 free ebooks.

When signing up, you can enjoy a 30-day free trial to get to grips with it, and is ideal if you’re ordering items you don’t want to wait weeks to be delivered.

How long will the discounts last?

Last year was Amazon’s biggest Black Friday sale in its history, spanning 15 days, as it ran its pre-sale in the run up to the weekend. Of course, Amazon upped the ante again this year by beginning its sale a whole month early.

Typically the event runs until Cyber Monday so customers will have plenty of time to bag the best deals possible.

It’s not just fashion that’s getting involved however, read our round-up of all the brands participating in this year’s Black Friday sale, whether you’re on the lookout for kitchen gadgets, a new TV or a spot of early Christmas shopping.

