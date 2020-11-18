Best Amazon Black Friday deals 2020: Early offers on Nintendo Switch, ghd brushes and Echo Show

Louise Whitbread
·21 min read
2019&#39;s sale spanned 15 days, but this year it has doubled (The Independent)
2019's sale spanned 15 days, but this year it has doubled (The Independent)

Amazon has truly set the precedent for Black Friday 2020, as it kicked off its early bird deals a whole month ahead of the big day.

With just over a week to go until Black Friday itself, you still have plenty of time to tick off your Christmas shopping list, as everyday there will be new deals leading up to the event on Amazon’s site, as well as even better discounts on the day.

Originating from America, Black Friday has always taken place on the day after Thanksgiving, and falls on 27 November this year. But since growing in popularity it has expanded beyond the weekend and the following Monday, also known as Cyber Monday.

Retailers often start their early deals the week before, but some have followed Amazon’s lead and launched deals far earlier this year. Big-names including John Lewis, Very, Currys PC World, Superdrug, AO, Boots and O2 have already kicked off their sales.

Considering the lengthy sale period, rather than you spending hours trawling through products, we’ll be listing the best discounts on offer from now and up to the main event, so you can easily and quickly find the best deals.

Read on for our top pick of the best early Amazon deals, from Apple AirPods to the Nintendo Switch.

Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

The best early Amazon Black Friday deals

Apple AirPods: Apple AirPods with charging case: Was £159, now £124.49

Apple
Apple

Enjoy an impressive 22 per cent off the second generation AirPods in Amazon’s early Black Friday sale. David Phelan, our technology critic, rated these highly in his IndyBest review of the best wireless earbuds, saying: “Apple’s distinctive earbuds have been massively successful since they first launched and they remain even now some of the very lightest in-ears you can find.

“The design is unchanged since day one, but improved electronics inside mean that you can say, ‘Hey, Siri’ to invoke the virtual assistant without even touching the earbuds,” he added.

He also rated the pro version of the AirPods which are on sale too, down from £249 to £209, but still commended the standard AirPods for their sound quality: “The fit is slightly different from the pro – there’s no silicone ear tip – and there’s no noise-cancelling. Even so, audio quality is very good, as is call quality, which works even if you only use one earbud.”

Buy now

Amazon Echo Show 5: Was £79.99, now £64.99

Amazon
Amazon

Enjoy 19 per cent off the Echo Show 5, the first Amazon smart speaker to be discounted during the Black Friday 2020 event. The device earned a spot in our review of the best smart speakers, where our technology critic, David Phelan, praised its top performance. He said: “Of all Amazon’s echo devices with screens (there are two other echo show models with 8in and 10in displays respectively, plus the baseball-sized echo spot with a tiny screen), this one is the best balance of size and capability.”

The 5.5in smart display allows you to manage your calendar, listen to the radio, check the news or even watch films. Phelan added: “It is also superbly sized for use as a bedroom alarm clock and Amazon has installed a physical switch that slides a cover in front of the lens for absolute certainty of privacy. It looks good and works well for video calls (when you slide the lens cover open again)."

Buy now

ghd glide hot brush: Was £139, now £118.15

ghd
ghd

We’re huge fans of this styling tool from the hair gods at ghd. Designed to tame and smooth your locks, it’s our go-to saviour before hair wash day when we need a freshen up. Effortless to use, you simply brush through your hair as you would normally and are left with glossy, sleek looking tresses. The ultimate lazy girl product for anyone who wants to style their hair without any effort. We’d highly recommend it as a Christmas gift.

Buy now

Shark NZ801UKT Upright Vacuum Cleaner: Was £349.99, now £199

Shark
Shark

Pet owners, rejoice, as this corded vacuum cleaner from the popular appliance brand Shark is currently on offer with 43 per cent off the original price. It’s an Amazon lightning deal, which means once it’s gone it’s gone, so you’ll have to act fast. The vacuum features Shark’s coveted anti wrap technology, automatically removing hair from the roller without you having to get the scissors out, and it transforms into a portable device for hard to reach areas. It claims to easily remove embedded pet hair from sofas, carpets and stairs, and given the brand featured in our review of the best corded vacuum cleaners, we can speak to the quality of its products.

Buy now

Philips Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock: Was £105, now £51.99

Philips
Philips

The darker evenings and mornings may have thrown your sleep routine out of shape, especially as many of us as working from home right now. Treat yourself to this wake-up light alarm clock from Philips, which stimulates the soft yellow light of a sunrise and plays sounds for a natural wake-up. It claims to help you feel more refreshed and energetic, which sounds like something we all need right now. With 50 per cent off, you’ll sleep even easier.

Buy now

Hugo Boss Bottled Night Eau de Toilette: Was £69, now £34.49

Hugo Boss
Hugo Boss

You can’t go wrong with fragrance at Christmas, and Amazon is currently offering up to 50 per cent off some major brands, including Armmarni and Hugo Boss. With noes of African violet, lavender and birch heart, this scent is a spicy, woody mix with an intense pay-off. Treat the man in your life to this bottle, as it’s currently 50 per cent off.

Buy now

Philips Lumea Advanced IPL Hair Removal Device: Was £300, now £239.99

Philips
Philips

This tool impressed our reviewers in our guide to the best IPL and hair removal devices earlier this year, so while it has a huge £100 off, add it to your basket asap.

According to our reviewer it has two treatment modes “slide and flash” and “step and flash” which allow you remove hair on larger areas such as legs or targeted zones, such as your bikini line, with an additional trimmer attachment if you want to tackle upper lip and chin hairs too.

As explained in our guide, IPL works by destroying the root of the hair over time, and is much, much cheaper than costly laser appointments so while its winter, now is the perfect time to treat yourself, as skin needs to be tan-free in order to as effective as possible.

Buy now

Sylvanian Families sweet raspberry home: Was £48.41, now £16.99

Sylvanian Families
Sylvanian Families

These furry friends have been a childhood favourite since the brand was founded in 35 years, and this toy home will encourage role play and communication.

Collecting Sylvanian Families can be expensive, so make sure you make use of this deal – currently 65 per cent off, you can’t go wrong. Suitable for children aged three and above, this would make a wonderful Christmas gift.

Buy now

Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with PowerUp Charging Dock: Was £119.99, now £88.99

Ultimate Ears
Ultimate Ears

This brand previously topped our guide to the best portable speakers, and the BOOM 3 model promises impressive features, including deep bass, immersive 360 degree sound and the ability to stream all you favourite music sites, whether it’s Apple, Deezer or Spotify. It’s ideal to bring with you on the go, and it’s available in eight colours.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy watch active 40 mm in rose gold: Was £199, now £129, Amazon

Samsung
Samsung

This smartwatch will really push you forward by tracking and automatically storing every walk, run and cycle, automatically recognising when you’re working out. Connect it to your device to receive messages and calendar notification, and select music to listen to via wireless earphones. With a range of interchangeable straps you can pick the perfect colour to compliment your outfit. We reviewed the similar Samsung Galaxy watch 3 in our round-up of the best smartwatches of 2020, with our tester liking the bright, colourful display.

Buy now

Bed Head By TIGI 750ml Pack of 2: Was £31.50, now £11.55

Tigi
Tigi

This shampoo and conditioner set has a huge 63 per cent off, so you’d better be quick before it sells out.

Designed for dry hair that needs a moisture boost, it cleanses hair while making it more manageable by smoothing and softening. Promising to improve shine, it’ll help you have a good hair day, every day.

Buy now

Nintendo Switch - Neon Red/Neon Blue, was £325.77, now £315

Perfect for playing games on the go, this will go down a treat at ChristmasAmazon
Perfect for playing games on the go, this will go down a treat at ChristmasAmazon

While it’s a small saving, it’s rare, as discounts on the Nintendo Switch come few and far between, and with this console also comes The Witcher game, that has over 150 hours of gameplay. The Independent’s technology editor and avid gamer, Andrew Griffin, explains what makes the Switch such a great choice, whether you’re looking to update your gaming kit or shop for a loved one’s Christmas present.

“To get this out the way: the Switch is an entirely different proposition, but one that’s not worth ruling out,” he says."

“The games are incredible, the console is packed with fun, and Nintendo have pulled out a stroke of genius all around. It has its downsides – the graphics and performance are nowhere near as futuristic and powerful as the other bigger consoles – but that’s what you get for it all fitting in a box you can throw in your bag and play on the move.”

Buy now

Amazon Arlo Pro3 Floodlight & Echo Show 5 White: Was £339.98, now £264.99

Amazon
Amazon

Improve your home security set-up with this bundle from amazon which includes its popular smart speaker, the Echo Show 5, and an Arlo floodlight camera. The light claims to illuminate up to 7m of your home, and is wireless so will be simple to install. Plus, the HDR camera can zoom up to 12 times and has a 160 degree view and 2k colour night vision for peace of mind. You simply connect to the wifi and control through Amazon Alexa on your Show 5 device.

The Show 5 won a spot in our review of the best smart speakers, with our technology critic, David Phelan, praising its performance. He said: “Of all Amazon’s Echo devices with screens, this one is the best balance of size and capability.”

“It is also superbly sized for use as a bedroom alarm clock and Amazon has installed a physical switch that slides a cover in front of the lens for absolute certainty of privacy,” he added.

Buy now

E45 Daily Moisturising Lotion, 400 ml, Pack of 5: Was £27.45, now £13.49

Amazon
Amazon

Keep dry and cracked skin at bay with this five-pack of lotions, from sensitive skin experts E45. The brand has previously been praised by our reviewers in our guide to the 7 best moisturisers for eczema.

Promising 24 hours of moisturisation, it’s features include being fast-absorbing, dermatologically tested with a formula free from any added colours or fragrance.

Buy now

Philips Azur steam iron with 250g steam boost, 2600W: Was £90, now £57.99, Amazon

Philips
Philips

With a large water tank you can save time on refilling this iron, and the SteamGlide soleplate promises to help you glide on all types of fabric. The 2600 watts of power will offer a top performance and a “drop stop system” should do just that.

Buy now

DeLonghi Nescafé Dolce Gusto Jovia Pod Capsule Coffee Machine: Was £57.66, now £29.99

Start every day with a barista-quality cup of coffeeAmazon
Start every day with a barista-quality cup of coffeeAmazon

This compact coffee machine is ideal for small kitchen counters limited on space.

Its features include offering 40 different varieties of hot and cold drinks, with an adjustable drip tray to fit most sizes of cups and glasses to provide a barista-worthy caffeine, or hot chocolate, fix every morning. Promising to be easy to use and easy to clean, its removable parts, such as the drip tray, are dishwasher safe too.

Buy now

Fitbit Versa 2: Was £199.99, now £169.99

Fitbit
Fitbit

Our technology critic, David Phelan, rated this model highly in his IndyBest review of the best smartwatches of 2020, for it’s versatility and accuracy when tracking activity.

“Its operating software is straightforward and easy to use and there are lots of advanced fitness features, such as sophisticated sleep tracking which helps you understand how you’re sleeping thanks to a nightly sleep rating. It can do this because the battery life is enough to last up to five days so there’s time to recharge it.”

He particularly recommends it for Android users, adding: “This Versa has Alexa built-in: press and hold the side button to ask it questions, set a timer or start a workout. This is a very effective tracker, especially for monitoring."

Buy now

ghd platinum+ styler black professional smart hair straighteners: Was £189, now £154.99

ghd
ghd

It’s hard to beat a classic pair of straighteners from the hair gods and ghd, and these would make the perfect Christmas present. They feature technology that predicts the needs of your hair as you style, while the plates claim to add 20 per cent more shine than other tools. The straightener itself is designed to be ergonomic, giving you more control as you style, and there’s also a sleep mode that automatically switches the straighteners off if they haven’t been used for 30 minutes. Genius.

Buy now

De'Longhi Lattissima Touch, Single Serve Capsule Coffee Machine: Was £279.99, now £195.96

Ensure your morning coffee is a speedy affair with this machine that takes only 25 secondsAmazon
Ensure your morning coffee is a speedy affair with this machine that takes only 25 secondsAmazon

With 30 per cent off, this is a deal worth snapping up and will ensure a barista-style cup of coffee every morning. Its compact design means it won’t take up much space on your countertop and with the touch of one button, you can make an espresso, latte, cappuccino or latte macchiato, with creamy, frothy milk that allows adjustable measurements depending on the size of your mug.

Taking only 25 seconds to heat up, froth milk and pour, you won’t have to wait for the kettle to boil anymore. It also shuts off automatically after nine minutes, so you don’t need to manually do it without the fear of spillages or overflowing milk. All you need to do is order a set of Nespresso coffee pods, slot into the machine, and let it do all the hard work for you.

Buy now

Crock-Pot lift and serve digital slow cooker with hinged lid and programmable countdown timer, 4.7 litre: Was £59.99, now £38.99, Amazon

Crock-Pot
Crock-Pot

Have dinner ready to serve as soon as you get home from work, well, transition from the desk to the kitchen. You can set the cooking time anywhere from 30 minutes to 20 hours, or to keep food warm until you want it. The bowl and lid are dishwasher safe, and the hinged lid saves mess building up on your worktop between stirs. The 4.7 litre ceramic bowl makes it ideal for families, dinner parties or batch cooking. In our recent review of the best slow cookers, our tester found that “when it comes to cooking a succulent roast, this lightweight machine won, hands down.”

Buy now

Shark Klik n' Flip S6001UK Corded Pocket Mop: Was £119.99, now £79

This steam cleaner will keep your floor sparkling cleanAmazon
This steam cleaner will keep your floor sparkling cleanAmazon

Known for its vacuum cleaners, Shark also offers a range of mops and is a brand that is featured in our guide to the 10 best steam cleaners to keep carpets, floors and surfaces sparkling, where we have reviewed the very similar S6003UK model.

The S6001UK features double microfiber pads to sweep up dirt and dry your floors speedily so you don’t have to spend 20 minutes avoiding the kitchen once you’ve used it to clean up after dinner.

With a direct jet of steam, it promises clean floors that won’t look streaky and is said to be ideal for allergy sufferers as it mops up common household bacteria.

As we’ll only be spending more time indoors, keep your space clean and tidy, while sweeping up a bargain.

Buy now

HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2019: Was £1,199.99, now £849.98

Now most of us are working from home, a laptop has never been so essentialAmazon
Now most of us are working from home, a laptop has never been so essentialAmazon

If you’re in the market for a new laptop, this Huawei model has 29 per cent off, and it was featured in our guide to the best high-end laptops.

Our tech critic, David Phelan, who reviewed it said: “The bezels around the edge of the bright, colourful 13.9in display are amazingly thin, giving an immersive, all-screen effect.”

He went on to say:“The camera is buried in the top row of the keyboard. Although it’s a slightly different angle, the view isn’t pointing as much up your nose as you might fear. Like the Apple laptops, there’s a fingerprint sensor in the power button which is fast and responsive.”

The same model with Intel Core i7 is also on sale with 40 per cent off here, reduced from £1,449.99 to £1,049.98.

Buy now

Panasonic ES-LL21 Hybrid Wet & Dry Electric 3-Blade Shaver with Trim Attachment: Was £99.99, now £48.29

For a clean shaven look, this shaver will reach all the nooks and crannies on your chin and jawlineAmazon
For a clean shaven look, this shaver will reach all the nooks and crannies on your chin and jawlineAmazon

For an easy clean shave, whether you prefer a wet or dry shave, this electric shaver has 52 per cent off.

Claiming to give a sharp and smooth finish, the blades will adjust automatically to the different densities in the hair. It has a floating head, designed to reach hairs in trickier areas, such as the jawline and upper lip. It also comes with a pop-up trimmer attachment so you can easily keep sideburns in check.

Buy now

Maybelline Lash Sensational 01 Very Black Mascara: Was £8.99, now £4.84

For long, fluttering lashes, pick up this bargainAmazon
For long, fluttering lashes, pick up this bargainAmazon

When it comes to budget-friendly mascaras, Maybelline has the monopoly, and this one comes highly rated by Amazon customers, with over 9,000 reviews.

The design of the curved brush claims to follow the natural shape of your lashes, with a jet black formula that won’t clump, but voluminise and define.

Seeing as we’re set to be wearing face coverings for the foreseeable future, now’s the perfect opportunity to focus on your eye make-up if you like a bold look, and this mascara will come in handy. We also reviewed the waterproof version in our guide to the best waterproof mascaras.

Buy now

De'Longhi Eletta Cappuccino, Fully Automatic Bean to Cup Machine: Was £999.99, now £549

Delonghi
Delonghi

Save a huge 45 per cent on this barista-style De’Longhi machine, a brand that has featured in our review of the best bean to cup coffee machines.

Whether your favourite cup of Joe is a cappuccino, espresso or a macchiato, you can make it to your exact standards with a touch panel that personalises your coffee in seconds. The carafe claims to keep milk at optimum temperature, whether you’re opting for frothed or steamed milk.

The slim design of the machine means that it won’t take up too much space in your kitchen, and it also has automatic cleaning programmes and dishwasher-safe parts, making it an even more impressive addition to your space.

Buy now

Oral-B SmartSeries Black 6500 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush: Was £229.99, now £59.99

Prevent a build up of plaque with this electric toothbrushAmazon
Prevent a build up of plaque with this electric toothbrushAmazon

Ensure your teeth are squeaky clean with this electric toothbrush from the experts at Oral-B that has a discount of 65 per cent off.

It comes with four brush heads and a travel case for easy transportation and has five modes from daily clean, pro clean, sensitive, gum control and whitening, so it will reach every nook and cranny. At this price, it’s a no brainer, brilliant budget buy.

Buy now

Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS Running Watch: Was £129.99, now £99.47

This tech-packed timepiece will keep you on track during your workoutsAmazon
This tech-packed timepiece will keep you on track during your workoutsAmazon

Running watches are a helpful tool to track your fitness goals, measure your heart rate and pace as well as detailing the distance you’ve covered.

Garmin has previously featured in our guide to the best running watches, with the Garmin forerunner 935 being crowned the BestBuy by our reviewer.

This 35 GPS model has a number of impressive features that it claims makes it the perfect running partner, including; a built-in GPS that tracks how far, how fast and where you run, heart rate and calories burned, along with tracking steps throughout the day and music control. Treat yourself while it has 23 per cent off, as we predict this offer won’t last long.

Buy now

When is Black Friday?

This year, Black Friday will fall on Friday 27 November, and the event will run over the weekend until 30 November, which is Cyber Monday.

We’re expecting the sale to last far longer than a few days though. Last year’s event ran for a whopping two weeks, and we’re expecting other retailers to follow Amazon and begin deals earlier than ever before, to try and make up for some lost revenue earlier in the year.

How to get the best Black Friday deals at Amazon?

Here at IndyBest, we’ll be rounding up the best deals ahead of the sale, to save you a mammoth task of scrolling through every page on-site. Just make soiree to check back here regularly for updates and details on all the bargains.

To avoid getting overwhelmed, we’d suggest making a shopping list before Black Friday kicks off, to ensure you shop for what you need and avoid making last-minute impulse buys you may later regret.

If you’re not already an Amazon Prime member, we’d recommend subscribing too, which costs £7.99 a month or £79 a year, as the perks include same-day delivery and access to Amazon Video, Amazon Music and 800,000 free ebooks.

When signing up, you can enjoy a 30-day free trial to get to grips with it, and is ideal if you’re ordering items you don’t want to wait weeks to be delivered.

How long will the discounts last?

Last year was Amazon’s biggest Black Friday sale in its history, spanning 15 days, as it ran its pre-sale in the run up to the weekend.

Of course, Amazon has alreayd started

Typically it runs until Cyber Monday so customers will have plenty of time to bag the best deals possible.

It’s not just fashion that’s getting involved however, read our round-up of all the brands participating in this year’s Black Friday sale, whether you’re on the lookout for kitchen gadgets, a new TV or a spot of early Christmas shopping.

Read more on Black Friday 2020

How to get the best Black Friday deals this year – When the sale starts, how to get the best savings, and how to prepare

Best Black Friday fashion deals – Treat yourself to new wardrobe and tick off your Christmas shopping list

Best Black Friday beauty deals – There’s lots to be saved across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance

Best Black Friday kids’ toys deals – Get your Christmas shopping out of the way, with deals from Disney, Lego, Playmobil and more

Best Black Friday mattress deals – An essential for a good night’s sleep, mattresses often feature heavily in the sale, from brands such as Emma, Eve Sleep and Simba

Best Black Friday furniture deals – Bag a bargain on bulkier items such as sofas, wardrobe and armchairs

Best Black Friday home appliance deals – Snap up deals across coffee machines, vacuum cleaners, washing machines and more

Best Black Friday TV deals – Update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price

Best Black Friday laptop deals – There’s hundreds of pounds to be saved on laptops from big-name brands such as Apple, Microsoft and HP

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Whether you’re looking to upgrade your kit or pick up a new game of Fifa at a bargain price, here’s how to bag the biggest bargains

Best Currys PC World Black Friday deals – For everything from TVs to laptops, and kettles to coffee machines

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – With great deals on fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homewares it will be a go-to for many

Best Argos Black Friday deals – Covering everything from kids to homewares and fitness to DIY

Best Apple Black Friday deals – The tech giant is notorious for not participating in Black Friday, so how can you find deals on Apple products? Find out in our guide

The stores taking part in Black Friday – Our predictions based on last year, which we’ll be updating as the deals begin

Read More

The best deals in the Currys early Black Friday sale

Best John Lewis Black Friday deals 2020: Early offers in the sale

Best Black Friday gaming deals 2020: Early offers

Gtech Black Friday sale: Save 40% on the AirRam MK2 K9 vacuum cleaner

Best Black Friday laptop deals 2020: Early offers to shop now

Best Black Friday home appliances deals: Early offers

Best Black Friday kids’ early toys deals 2020: From Lego, to Kindle

The best early Black Friday beauty deals to shop now

Black Friday UK early deals from Amazon, Boots and Very

Best Argos Black Friday deals 2020: What to expect in the sale

Best Black Friday clothing deals 2020: Early offers

Latest Stories

  • Raptors GM Bobby Webster 'fully expects' Fred VanVleet to re-sign

    Raptors GM says Fred VanVleet is Toronto's biggest priority in free agency

  • NBA announces key dates for 2020-21 season, play-in tournament for final playoff seeds

    The NBA confirmed it will hold a play-in tournament for the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds in each conference this season.

  • NBA rumor tracker: Wizards, Rockets discussing swap of John Wall, Russell Westbrook

    The 2020-21 NBA season is fast approaching. Keep up with the latest.

  • Panthers name Brett Peterson first Black assistant GM in NHL history

    The Florida Panthers have named Brett Peterson the first Black assistant GM in league history.

  • Jamal Adams battled depression while playing with Jets: ‘It took a toll on my life’

    "I came home after a tough loss and just sat in my room in the dark — no phone, no TV."

  • What Masai Ujiri's history tells us about the Raptors' 2020 NBA draft strategy

    Masai Ujiri is famously hard to predict at the NBA draft, but there are some similarities in his selections.

  • Week 11 waiver wire: 10 players who could make an impact come playoff time

    If you’ve been stashing your FAAB or saving your high priority on the waiver wire, this is the week to use it.

  • What's next for the Cubs following Theo Epstein's sudden departure?

    After Theo Epstein's departure, what does the future hold for Kris Bryant and Yu Darvish in Chicago?

  • Report: James Harden, Russell Westbrook want out of Houston due to owner's Trump support

    Harden and Westbrook reportedly want to be traded because Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta is a Trump supporter.

  • Theo Epstein stepping down as Cubs president

    Epstein brought a long-awaited World Series title to the Cubs.

  • NBA mock draft 7.0: Anthony Edwards at No. 1, trade options for lottery teams

    Yahoo Sports takes a look at the best pick if a team decides to keep it and trade options for all 14 teams in the lottery. 

  • Podcast: Is Giannis Watch dead after Bucks bolster roster?

    William Lou is joined by Vivek Jacob of Complex Sports Canada to break down Milwaukee's attempt to build around Giannis Antetokounmpo.

  • The wait is over: Delayed NBA draft finally comes Wednesday

    There was no dancing on the court after a March Madness victory. No bounding onto the stage in a spiffy suit to meet the commissioner in June.The coronavirus pandemic wiped out the traditional end of a college career and the usual start of a pro one. Players such as Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball and James Wiseman should be about a month into their rookie seasons by now, but their plans were put on hold.After multiple delays, the NBA draft finally arrives Wednesday. Like everyone else in 2020, this year's class of players has tried to make the best of their difficult circumstances.“I feel like it was better for me,” Edwards said. “I haven’t complained, I haven’t tripped about it at all. I just felt like it was better for me because more time for me to get better and get ready for the NBA.”The freshman guard from Georgia is one of the leading candidates to be picked first by the Minnesota Timberwolves. Ball, a guard who skipped college to play professionally overseas, and 7-foot-1 Memphis freshman centre Wiseman are the other headliners in the class.The draft is usually held in June in New York, where Adam Silver announces the first-round picks. The top players sit at tables in the front of the arena and when their names are called, put on a hat with the logo of the team that picked them and walk onto the stage for a handshake and a photo with the commissioner.This time, Silver will be announcing the picks from the ESPN campus in Bristol, Connecticut. Players have been shipped boxes of hats for wherever they will be watching to choose the one they need when their name is called.It's not the draft night they wanted, but the excitement of becoming a pro player won't diminish. Not when they've been waiting since March, when sports stopped just days before the selection of the NCAA Tournament field, to start playing ball again.“I mean, playing in games, I missed it a lot. But at the same time, this extra time, it’s only helping me,” said forward Obi Toppin, the national college player of the year from Dayton.“I feel like I’m more prepared and mentally prepared for when the time comes, and I feel like when I’m on the court and that jump ball goes up, I feel like I’ve been waiting so long that it’s going to be an amazing feeling.”The Golden State Warriors have the No. 2 pick, a chance to add a top young player to a team that reached five straight NBA Finals before tumbling to the bottom of the league when Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson were injured. Charlotte picks third, followed by Chicago and Cleveland.The teams lacked some resources to evaluate players, without the normal draft combine in Chicago or the ability to invite players to their facilities for meetings and workouts. Perhaps that's partly the reason there is no consensus No. 1 pick this year like Zion Williamson in 2019.“I would say the analysis is fair. There is no guy that has separated themself from the pack, from public or external view," Timberwolves President Gersson Rosas said.Edwards believes the lack of an NCAA Tournament hurt the players. They couldn't make a final collegiate statement like Ja Morant did when he turned in a triple-double in an upset victory for Murray State in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament. That helped secure him as the No. 2 pick behind Williamson and he was a runaway winner of the Rookie of the Year award after nearly leading Memphis to the playoffs.Wiseman wouldn't have had that chance anyway. He averaged 19.7 points and 10.7 rebounds in three games after arriving as the nation's No. 1 recruit, then was suspended by the NCAA for eligibility reasons and announced he was leaving the program to prepare for the draft.“Of course I wanted to win a national championship, of course I wanted to establish that situation with my teammates,” he said. “I love my teammates, I actually text them every day. But you know how life happens. Like, stuff hits you out of nowhere, but I feel that me just being there gave me a lot of mental toughness, gave me a lot of maturity as a person.”He worked out for only the Warriors and Hornets, suggesting the Wolves may be choosing between Edwards and Ball with 2015 No. 1 pick Karl-Anthony Towns entrenched as their man in the middle.If it's Ball, he ends a run a 10 straight one-and-dones to be the No. 1 pick. Blake Griffin in 2009 is the last non-college freshman to be the top selection.Ball didn't do college at all, playing professionally in Lithuania and Australia. It certainly wasn't the smoothest path to the NBA, which perhaps makes him the perfect player to handle a year when everything else about the draft process has been upended.“I feel like I’m just the right man for it,” Ball said. “Like I said, I feel like I’m born for this whole thing going on.”___AP Sports Writer Dave Campbell in Minneapolis contributed to this report.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsBrian Mahoney, The Associated Press

  • Washington has virus case, 3 other teams add to COVID list

    The New York Giants, Atlanta Falcons and Las Vegas Raiders put players on the NFL's COVID-19 list Tuesday, while Washington had its first instance of someone in the organization testing positive for the coronavirus since the season began.Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Rams announced they will hold their team meetings from home Wednesday after an unidentified player tested positive for coronavirus Tuesday night.The player is self-quarantining, and the Rams say they are “entering intensive protocol.” The team was scheduled only for a light walkthrough practice Wednesday with an extra-long week of preparation for their game at Tampa Bay on Monday night.The NFL said there were 17 new confirmed positives among players and 35 among other personnel during testing from Nov. 8-14. That brought the league's total to 95 players and 175 other personnel since Aug. 1, not counting new cases this week.“It reflects the continued uptick that we’re seeing in places around the country,” said Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL's chief medical officer. “We’ve seen that throughout the course of our season, as our players, coaches and staff are exposed to others outside the team facility, we’re going to see these cases.”After New York announced an unidentified player tested positive, Giants kicker Graham Gano landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Washington also placed injured defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis on the list after announcing a positive test.The other players put on the list Tuesday were Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, and Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell and defensive back Lamarcus Joyner.Gano is the second Giants player in three weeks to go on the COVID-19 list after guard Will Hernandez on Oct. 29, who was activated Nov. 10 and played Sunday against Philadelphia. The Giants, who have a bye this week, said two staff members were told to remain home after coming into contact with the player who tested positive.Treadwell is the second Atlanta player on the COVID-19 list, joining defensive end Dante Fowler Jr., who was put on it last week. Treadwell has spent the past 10 weeks on the practice squad.The Raiders put Ferrell and Joyner on the list Tuesday, joining linebacker Cory Littleton, who tested positive last week, and right tackle Trent Brown, who tested positive last month. Brown was taken off the list briefly before going back on it when symptoms returned.Rams players and coaches will hold their normal meeting schedule from home Wednesday. They haven’t determined their schedule for the rest of the week.Los Angeles centre Brian Allen was the first NFL player to confirm he had tested positive for coronavirus back in April. Other Rams players who have already recovered from COVID-19 infections include left tackle Andrew Whitworth and linebacker Terrell Lewis.The Rams (6-3) beat the Seattle Seahawks 23-16 last Sunday to move into a first-place tie atop the NFC West.Sills said the NFL has identified nine people in recent weeks who were identified as “high-risk” close contacts who later tested positive after being isolated. But in a much larger number of cases, there have been no “high-risk” contacts in a sign teams are following the protocols, Sills said.Sills also said the league has done whole genome sequencing on players who test positive and most of the transmission has come from contacts in the community.Washington's positive test result was the team's first since July. A person with direct knowledge of the situation said the player who tested positive did not travel with Washington for its game at Detroit last weekend. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team did not release specific details about the positive case.Ioannidis has been on injured reserve since Sept. 29.The Giants and Washington were notified of their respective positive test results Monday night. The players self-isolated, and contact tracing began.Washington, which is set to host Cincinnati on Sunday, was one of the few teams that hadn't had a positive and is now in the NFL's intensive protocols. Meetings will be conducted virtually this week, and the practice facility will only be open to staff with limited access for players.Asked last week about his team getting through the first nine weeks of the season without someone testing positive for the virus, Washington coach Ron Rivera jokingly called that a jinx. He credited senior director of player development Malcolm Blacken for reminding guys of their responsibilities during the pandemic.“When you have a guy who’s constantly (saying): ‘Hey guys, don’t forget we have this. Hey guys, don’t forget we have that,’ there’s that constant reminder,” Rivera said. “I think, for whatever reason, our guys have been very diligent about it, which we really do appreciate."Washington announced Monday no fans will be allowed for the Bengals game after hosting 3,000 on Nov. 8 against the Giants. FedEx Field is in Landover, Maryland, and the nearby Baltimore Ravens also took the step of barring fans for their next game as cases spike around the U.S.There have been 19 teams that have had fans at games this season.“We have been tracking case trends at the local and state level with public officials and no local case clusters have been reported or traced back to NFL games,” spokesman Brian McCarthy said.___AP Sports Writers Greg Beacham, Tom Canavan, Josh Dubow and Charles Odum contributed.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLStephen Whyno, The Associated Press

  • Mad Bets: Will the Seahawks cover -3 vs. Cardinals?

    Minty Bets, Jared Quay & Matt Gothard give their picks for the Cardinals-Seahawks game on Thursday Night.

  • High risk, high reward: The uncertainty of the 2020 NBA draft class

    This year’s top three picks present conflicting, or incomplete, information even if the consensus is that LaMelo Ball, James Wiseman and Anthony Edwards are in the top tier.

  • Mad Bets: NFL Week 11 Best Bets

    Adam Chernoff (host of The Simple Handicap Podcast) joins Matt Gothard & Jared Quay to give their best bets for Week 11 of the NFL season.

  • Raptors running out of time to find home for 2020-21 season amid COVID-19 pandemic

    "We want to stay in Toronto. But as we all know, time is of the essence."

  • Posted Up - Anthony Davis on winning a title, free agency, players seeking trades

    The NBA superstar joins Chris Haynes on the latest edition of Posted Up to discuss his recent championship with the Los Angeles Lakers, his hope to celebrate with the team’s fans, understanding why players ask to be traded and what’s next for him. Anthony Davis joined Yahoo Sports thanks to Mobil 1, who is offering fans the opportunity to win some exclusive signed apparel. Entering couldn’t be easier, all fans need to do to be in with a chance to win is head to ProtectYourCourt.com, where they can sign up and learn more.

  • 11 cases of COVID-19 tied to cross-country ski team outbreak

    There are 11 cases of COVID-19 tied to the cross-country ski training community in Canmore, Alta.  Spokesperson Chris Dornan says Nordiq Canada — the governing body for cross-country skiing in the country — is aware of a positive test within the Canmore regional training environment, and that the organization is following its response plan and working with Alberta Health Service.  He declined to confirm if an 11-case ski team outbreak reported by Alberta Health is tied to the national ski team, citing respect for personal health and medical information of community members. "Nordiq Canada is assisting impacted individuals, and those who have come in close contact. These individuals are in quarantine and following all of the required protocols in place to protect themselves and the community at large," Dornan said. "Contact tracing has also been initiated and those who have deemed to have been in close contact have been notified of their risk of exposure. These individuals have also been advised of steps that need to be taken." Nordiq said the health and safety of all of its athletes and staff is its first priority.  Nordiq Canada also said that its athletes will not be attending World Cup events leading up to the winter holidays.  It said that decision was not directly related to any positive cases of COVID-19 within the community, and was made some time ago following the direction of Canada's Sport Medical Advisory Council. Instead, athletes will continue to train at home for the World Championship Trials, scheduled for Jan. 7-10 in Whistler, B.C.