Best Amazon Black Friday deals 2020: Nintendo Switch, Apple AirPods, Echo Dot and more

This year for Black Friday, Amazon set the bar high by launching its sale a whole month early, but today is the day to shop the best offers. The online giant has slashed prices on big-name products, including Apple AirPods and the Nintendo Switch, just to name a few.

It’s also discounted its own-brand products, including the Echo Dot, Fire tablet and stick devices, details of which are all listed here, so you’ve come to the right place if you want to make big savings.

The best Amazon Black Friday deals

Apple AirPods with charging case: Was £159, now £124.49

Enjoy an impressive 22 per cent off the second generation AirPods in Amazon’s early Black Friday sale. David Phelan, our technology critic, rated these highly in his IndyBest review of the best wireless earbuds, saying: “Apple’s distinctive earbuds have been massively successful since they first launched and they remain even now some of the very lightest in-ears you can find. The design is unchanged since day one, but improved electronics inside mean that you can say, ‘Hey, Siri’ to invoke the virtual assistant without even touching the earbuds."

Echo Dot (3rd Gen): Was £39.99, now £18.99

Amazon has slashed the price of its popular smart speaker by more than 50 per cent, and at less than £20, this is the time to buy. It impressed our reviewer in our round-up of the best smart speakers. They said: “It can do all the Alexa-related stuff of the most advanced speakers such as answering questions, turning smart home gadgets on or off, and so on. Radio, podcasts and audio books all sound good, with clear vocals. Echo devices can make audio calls to one another and these work well, too.” The latest fourth generation Echo Dot is also on sale, reduced from £49.99 to £28.99. This is one of the hottest products during the Black Friday event, so add one to your basket quick.

Nintendo Switch Lite, Grey and Super Mario 3D All-Stars Bundle: Was £243, now £224.99

If you’ve got a Nintendo Switch on your Christmas list, there are rarely deals on the hugely popular console so take advantage of this Amazon Black Friday bundle that includes the Super Mario 3D All Stars game. The grey console is designed perfectly for handheld play and compatible with any other games you may already own.

The Independent’s technology editor, Andrew Griffin, had this to say about the Switch consoles: "The games are incredible, the consoles are packed with fun, and Nintendo have pulled out a stroke of genius all around. It has its downsides – the graphics and performance are nowhere near as futuristic and powerful as the other bigger consoles – but that’s what you get for it all fitting in a box you can throw in your bag and play on the move.” From the morning commute to the park, play on the go and snap up this top deal.

Apple AirPods Pro with wireless case: Was £249, now £198

If you want to upgrade your original AirPods or are just looking to go all out, look to the Pro version, which were awarded the best buy in our review of the best wireless earbuds. David Phelan, our technology critic, said: “Apple’s deluxe earbuds offer the best noise-cancelling of any in-ear headphones. They fit the ears perfectly, with a near-spherical part nestling in the ear comfortably and securely. Three different sizes of silicone eartips are in the box, so you can choose the right size for a perfect fit.

“To help you out, there’s an eartip fit test screen on the phone which plays a short burst of music and can work out if the fit is good or not. The microphones which help with this test and ensure the noise-cancelling is effective also work well for hands-free phone calls," he added. With a £51 saving, snap them up as they’ll go fast.

Oral-B Smart 6 6000N CrossAction Electric Toothbrush: Was £219.99, now £54.99

This Black Friday deal from Amazon shines bright with a mind-blowing 75 per cent off. A wonderful Christmas gift for him or her, with the the Oral-B Smart 6 6000N CrossAction Electric Toothbrush your mouth will be well looked after on every clean. Enjoy five brushing modes; daily clean, pro clean, sensitive, whitening and gum care, plus there’s real time brushing feedback to assist you while you’re brushing for cleaner and healthier teeth and gums. At this price, it’s a no brainer, brilliant budget buy.

ghd ultimate styling gift set: Was £294.95, now £174.99

We had to double-take when we first saw the price of this bundle, which means you can save £120 on four of the brand’s leading products. Notably, the gold styler, and while we can’t testify for this exact model, in our review of the best hair straighteners, the ghd platnuim+ came highly recommend, with our tester praising them for being efficient, and "leaving hair straight and silky in just one step”. Adding that “there’s a reason ghd has become synonymous with hair straighteners”.

Also in the set is the ghd air hairdryer. We put the brand's similar helios tool head to head with the Dyson supersonic dryer, where the helios won. Our reviewer said it was “ergonomically balanced, comfortable in hand... lightweight...reliable, powerful and easy to use.” A hairbrush and the brand’s heat protect spray are also included.

Sonos move smart speaker with Alexa built in: Was £399, now £299

Amazon is slashing the prices of its big-ticket prices and this is no different. Featuring in our review of the best smart speakers, The Independent’s technology critic, David Phelan, said: “the audio it makes is superbly powerful with a wide stereo soundstage and strong vocals”, before praising its portability. It also has Alexa built-in, so you can instantly get the latest news, weather and more by just using your voice.

Braun Series 9 9390cc Electric Shaver Clean and Charge Station Leather Case Silver: Was £499.99, now £169.99

Grab a whopping 66 per cent off the Braun Series 9 9390cc electric shaver. With five shaving elements, morning shaves have never been so efficient as you’ll get more hair in each and every stroke. Keeping your shave gentle when used on wet or dry skin, the sonic vibrations glide over your skin for maximum skin comfort while providing a flawless end result.

Apple Apple iPad Pro 11in 2020, A12Z Bionic, iOS, Wi-Fi, 128GB, Silver: Was £769, now £706.70

Apple products don’t come cheap and the brand is notorious for not participating in many sales, so although this isn’t a huge saving, it’s a worthy inclusion for the latest 2020 Pro model. Our technology critic, David Phelan, explained in his review the difference between the 2020 iPad Pro and the previous version: “The biggest changes are the new LiDAR scanner and the improved cameras which are designed to turn the iPad Pro into a portable movie studio, say, rather than a better way to take photographs.” With a two-year guarantee, you can also claim up to £150 when trading in an old iPad with John Lewis. The larger 12.9in model is also on sale, reduced from £1069 to £990.

Samsung Galaxy buds live: Was £179, now £105, Amazon

We could all do with a bit of noise-cancelling technology, especially while working from home, and this pair of headphones is said to rival Apple’s AirPods Pro. These are the sequel to the Samsung Galaxy Buds+, which we put head to head with Apple’s latest pair. In the review, our technology critic said they had the edge on their competitor “in terms of a secure but comfortable fit” and the “battery life is much better for the earbuds alone and this could easily be a deal-breaker for many”. We think these would make a great gift this Christmas, and with 40 per cent off now’s the time to tick it off you list.

Philips 7000 wet and dry smart shaver: Was £259.99, now £144.99

For a close, clean shave, look no further than this wet and dry electric shaver which currently has 45 per cent off. The multi-direction flex heads detect every contour of your jawline and face. It also comes with a precision trimmer, travel pouch, charging and cleaning system so you can bring it with you on holiday too.

Karcher K5 Premium full control home pressure washer: Was £449.99, now £298.80

Save a massive £151.19 on this home pressure washer, designed to clean items like your car, garden furniture and driveway. This model made it into our review of the of best pressure washers, with our tester commenting: “This is an exceptionally well-built, well-engineered, user-friendly and powerful bit of kit tackles stubborn dirt, grime and algae on a grand scale, using water up to 40C. Filthy huge decking area? Tick. A driveway so long that you can’t see the end of it? Tick. Ridiculously dirty car? Tick.”

Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus: Was £199, now £129

Enjoy 35 per cent on this Amazon Ring doorbell and save £70. Allowing you to see, hear and speak to anyone from your phone, tablet or PC, you can receive instant notifications when anyone presses your doorbell which triggers the built-in motion sensors. With increased security and interaction, you have complete control from the Ring app while the Live View feature allows you to check on your home at any time. Snap up this deal fast.

VTech kidizoom touch dual lens kids camera: Was £74.99, now £54.99

A camera is a particularly great toy for those who enjoy taking photos on grown-up’s phones. A similar model to this one featured in our guide to the best developmental toys, with our reviewer noting its design being “really robust, it withstands knocks and drops and the buttons and controls are big enough for little hands.”

The brand claims that this particular model will help little ones develop hand-eye coordination and encourage them to engage in independent play, great if you need just a minute’s peace. This is an ideal gift for those age six and above.

L.O.L Surprise! O.M.G. Remix Super Surprise – 70+ Surprises, 4 Fashion Dolls & 4 Dolls: Was £139.99, now £99.99

This set includes four L.O.L Surprise! Dolls, each kitted out with her own rock instruments and rock band accessories. The funky fashion dolls are in The Super Sonix rock band, and they really play music. Each instrument has six unique sounds you can play by pressing the buttons so you can try your hand at music producing by creating your own remix.

Amazon Echo Show 5: Was £79.99, now £39.99

Enjoy a fantastic 50 per cent off the Echo Show 5 in Amazon’s sale. The device earned a spot in our review of the best smart speakers, where our technology critic, David Phelan, praised its top performance. He said: “Of all Amazon’s echo devices with screens (there are two other echo show models with 8in and 10in displays respectively, plus the baseball-sized echo spot with a tiny screen), this one is the best balance of size and capability.”

The 5.5in smart display allows you to manage your calendar, listen to the radio, check the news or even watch films. Phelan added: “It is also superbly sized for use as a bedroom alarm clock and Amazon has installed a physical switch that slides a cover in front of the lens for absolute certainty of privacy. It looks good and works well for video calls (when you slide the lens cover open again)."

Amazon Fire 7 tablet: Was £49.99, now £34.99

This is the first discount we’ve seen on Amazon’s own-brand tablets during the Black Friday 2020 pre-sales, and at 30 per cent off, it’s not a bad one. The Fire 7 won a spot in our review of the best tablets, with our technology critic, David Phelan, praising it for its impressive affordability.

He said: “If you only need a small display, the 7in screen here, though not high-resolution, is perfectly usable. Like the Amazon Fire HD8 , it is tightly integrated with Amazon’s other services such as Kindle books and Prime Video.”

“Performance is decent rather than outstanding but this is still a tablet definitely worth considering, mostly because of the remarkable price,” he added. With access to a range of streaming apps including Disney+, Netflix and ITV Hub, it would make a great Christmas gift.

ghd glide hot brush: Was £139, now £105.99

We’re huge fans of this styling tool from the hair gods at ghd. Designed to tame and smooth your locks, it’s our go-to saviour before hair wash day when we need a freshen up. Effortless to use, you simply brush through your hair as you would normally and are left with glossy, sleek looking tresses. The ultimate lazy girl product for anyone who wants to style their hair without any effort, we’d highly recommend it as a Christmas gift. We put the similar ghd rise hot brush up against the Dyson airwrap hair styler, where our reviewer said: “The ghd rise is a solid styling tool, bringing endless bounce and shape to lifeless hair”

Amazon Kindle Oasis: Was £229.99, now £169.99

Save a huge £60 on this premium Kindle, which landed Best Buy status in our review of the best eReaders of 2020. David Phelan, our technology critic, called the ebook reader “spectacular”, praising its “immaculate” build quality.

Phelan noted that “unlike the other Kindle readers, this one has physical page turn buttons to go forward or back a page. Cleverly, these buttons work whichever way up you hold the Kindle, which reverses what’s onscreen as you turn the device upside down.”

“Multiple LEDs mean that the lighting is very smooth and easily readable and the light colour can be adjusted from white to an orangey hue that’s easy on the eyes. The larger-than-most display is extremely easy to read,” he added. The cheaper, original Kindle device is also on sale, down from £69.99 to £49.99 and also landed a spot in our review of the best ebook readers.

Philips Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock: Was £105, now £59.99

The darker evenings and mornings may have thrown your sleep routine out of shape, especially as many of us as working from home right now. Treat yourself to this wake-up light alarm clock from Philips, which stimulates the soft yellow light of a sunrise and plays sounds for a natural wake-up. It claims to help you feel more refreshed and energetic, which sounds like something we all need right now. With 43 per cent off, you’ll sleep even easier.

Amazon Fire TV Stick: Was £39.99, now £24.99

Save an impressive 38 per cent on Amazon’s popular Fire TV stick, which landed a spot in our review of the best TV streaming devices. We’re all watching far more TV right now, so there’s no better time to improve our set-up.

David Phelan, our technology critic, said: "The Fire TV Stick is a tiny gizmo that plugs into the HDMI socket on the TV (though you also need to plug the cable into the mains). As well as access to a huge library of movies and TV shows you can rent and buy – including some in 4K – there’s access to apps like Netflix, Prime Video, BBC iPlayer and, most recently, Apple TV.

“It’s easy to use, including a remote control with a microphone so you can tell the box what to do. It’s a Bluetooth remote so you don’t need line of sight to the Stick, and it can hide away out of sight round the back of your TV,” he added.

iCandy Peach Chrome Nectar Pushchair and Carrycot Set: Was £697.60, now £450

Pushchairs are often an expensive purchase, but an essential one at that, which makes this deal worthy of snapping up, and this is a brand you can trust. A similar model was awarded our Best Buy in our guide to the best buggies since it gave “all the wow features of this stellar brand”. With this particular set comes with a carrycot, so it’s suitable for newborn babies and overnight sleeping. If you want your child to fall asleep, it can easily be reclined, and the handlebars can be adjusted to suit your needs. A fantastic bundle at an affordable price.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 40 mm - Rose Gold: Was £199, now £129

This smartwatch will really push you forward by tracking and automatically storing every walk, run and cycle, automatically recognising when you’re working out. Connect it to your device to receive messages and calendar notification, and select music to listen to via wireless earphones. With a range of interchangeable straps, you can pick the perfect colour to compliment your outfit, making it both stylish and functional.

Hugo Boss Bottled Night Eau de Toilette: Was £69, now £34.49

You can’t go wrong with aftershave at Christmas, and Amazon is currently offering up to 50 per cent off some major brands, including Armarni and Hugo Boss. With notes of African violet, lavender and birch heart, this scent is a spicy, woody mix with an intense pay-off. Treat the man in your life to this bottle, as it’s currently 50 per cent off.

Karcher SC3 EasyFix Steam Cleaner: Was £299.99, now £139

Killing 99.99 per cent of bacteria, this powerful piece of kit featured in our review of the best steam cleaners. Our tester noted that “most of Karcher’s models are cylinder, so we were surprised at how much we liked its upright steam cleaner that works wonders on floors (including carpets, not usually an area of expertise for steam cleaners), where it eradicates dirt and stains in no time.”

She added: “It’s a breeze to set up, heats up in under 30 seconds and works for a decent 15 minutes before it needs refilling.” With 40 per cent off, this is a sure-fire way to keep your surfaces sparkling.

Bed Head By TIGI 750ml Pack of 2: Was £31.50, now £13.75

This shampoo and conditioner set has a huge 56 per cent off, so you’d better be quick before it sells out. Designed for dry hair that needs a moisture boost, it cleanses hair while making it more manageable by smoothing and softening. Promising to improve shine, it’ll help you have a good hair day, every day.

Amazon Arlo Pro3 Floodlight & Echo Show 5 White: Was £339.98, now £298.99

Improve your home security set-up with this bundle which includes its popular smart speaker, the Echo Show 5, and an Arlo floodlight camera. The light claims to illuminate up to 7m of your home, and is wireless so will be simple to install. Plus, the HDR camera can zoom up to 12 times, has a 160 degree view and 2k colour night vision for peace of mind. You simply connect to the wifi and control through Amazon Alexa on your Show 5 device.

The Show 5 won a spot in our review of the best smart speakers, with our technology critic, David Phelan, praising its performance. He said: “Of all Amazon’s Echo devices with screens, this one is the best balance of size and capability.”

“It is also superbly sized for use as a bedroom alarm clock and Amazon has installed a physical switch that slides a cover in front of the lens for absolute certainty of privacy,” he added.

Remington keratin protect ionic hair dryer: Was £49.99, now £27.99

This Remington model was crowned the winner in our round-up of the best hair dryers. Our reviewer was pleasantly surprised by how much healthier her hair felt after just one use, which might be because this ionic hair dryer uses 90 per cent more ions than your average hair dryer ro diffuse the frizz at the scalp. You’ll also get two concentrators to direct the hot air for straightening, and diffuser to dry curls.

Fitbit Versa 2: Was £199.99, now £129

Our technology critic, David Phelan, rated this model highly in his IndyBest review of the best smartwatches of 2020, for it’s versatility and accuracy when tracking activity.

“Its operating software is straightforward and easy to use and there are lots of advanced fitness features, such as sophisticated sleep tracking which helps you understand how you’re sleeping thanks to a nightly sleep rating. It can do this because the battery life is enough to last up to five days so there’s time to recharge it.” He particularly recommends it for Android users, adding: “This Versa has Alexa built-in: press and hold the side button to ask it questions, set a timer or start a workout. This is a very effective tracker, especially for monitoring."

Shark Klik n' Flip S6001UK Corded Pocket Mop: Was £119.99, now £79

Known for its vacuum cleaners, Shark also offers a range of mops and is a brand that is featured in our guide to the best steam cleaners, where we have reviewed the very similar S6003UK model.

The S6001UK features double microfiber pads to sweep up dirt and dry your floors speedily so you don’t have to spend 20 minutes avoiding the kitchen once you’ve used it to clean up after dinner.

With a direct jet of steam, it promises clean floors that won’t look streaky and is said to be ideal for allergy sufferers as it mops up common household bacteria. As we’ll only be spending more time indoors, keep your space clean and tidy, while sweeping up a bargain.

HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2019: Was £1,199.99, now £849.98

If you’re in the market for a new laptop, this Huawei model has 29 per cent off, and it was featured in our guide to the best high-end laptops.

Our tech critic, David Phelan, who reviewed it said: “The bezels around the edge of the bright, colourful 13.9in display are amazingly thin, giving an immersive, all-screen effect.”

He went on to say:“The camera is buried in the top row of the keyboard. Although it’s a slightly different angle, the view isn’t pointing as much up your nose as you might fear. Like the Apple laptops, there’s a fingerprint sensor in the power button which is fast and responsive.”

The same model with Intel Core i7 is also on sale with 40 per cent off here, reduced from £1,449.99 to £1,049.98.

Panasonic ES-LL21 Hybrid Wet & Dry Electric 3-Blade Shaver with Trim Attachment: Was £99.99, now £59.99

For an easy clean shave, whether you prefer a wet or dry shave, this electric shaver has 40 per cent off. Claiming to give a sharp and smooth finish, the blades will adjust automatically to the different densities in the hair. It has a floating head, designed to reach hairs in trickier areas, such as the jawline and upper lip. It also comes with a pop-up trimmer attachment so you can easily keep sideburns in check.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-Inch 32 GB Wi-Fi – black: Was £199, now £159

This is a versatile tablet for the whole family to enjoy. Dolby Atmos surround sound makes it great for watching movies or TV shows, and with up to 13 hours internet usage time over wifi, it’s great for taking out and about. A truly child-friendly tablet, the click of a button takes you to kids home mode.

De'Longhi Eletta Cappuccino, Fully Automatic Bean to Cup Machine: Was £999.99, now £549

Save a huge 45 per cent on this barista-style De’Longhi machine, a brand that has featured in our review of the best bean to cup coffee machines. Whether your favourite cup of Joe is a cappuccino, espresso or a macchiato, you can make it to your exact standards with a touch panel that personalises your coffee in seconds. The carafe claims to keep milk at optimum temperature, whether you’re opting for frothed or steamed milk. The slim design of the machine means that it won’t take up too much space in your kitchen, and it also has automatic cleaning programmes and dishwasher-safe parts, making it an even more impressive addition to your space.

How to get the best Black Friday deals at Amazon

Here at IndyBest, we’ll be rounding up the best deals ahead of the sale, to save you a mammoth task of scrolling through every page on-site. Just make soiree to check back here regularly for updates and details on all the bargains.

To avoid getting overwhelmed, we’d suggest making a shopping list before Black Friday kicks off, to ensure you shop for what you need and avoid making last-minute impulse buys you may later regret.

If you’re not already an Amazon Prime member, we’d recommend subscribing too, which costs £7.99 a month or £79 a year, as the perks include same-day delivery and access to Amazon Video, Amazon Music and 800,000 free ebooks.

When signing up, you can enjoy a 30-day free trial to get to grips with it, and is ideal if you’re ordering items you don’t want to wait weeks to be delivered.

How long will the discounts last?

Last year was Amazon’s biggest Black Friday sale in its history, spanning 15 days, as it ran its pre-sale in the run up to the weekend. Of course, Amazon upped the ante again this year by beginning its sale a whole month early.

Typically the event runs until Cyber Monday so customers will have plenty of time to bag the best deals possible.

It’s not just fashion that’s getting involved however, read our round-up of all the brands participating in this year’s Black Friday sale, whether you’re on the lookout for kitchen gadgets, a new TV or a spot of early Christmas shopping.

