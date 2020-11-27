Best Amazon Black Friday deals 2020: Offers available now on tech, homeware and more

The Black Friday sales are on, and one web giant going in hard on the discounts is none other than Amazon.

The retail giant has gone all out for the annual sales extravaganza, which takes place on both sides of the pond on the Friday after the US celebrates Thanksgiving. This year, Black Friday officially starts on November 27.

It’s no secret that Black Friday has snowballed in the UK, with shoppers seduced by discounts that start from as early as... well, now.

It may feel like the dust has only just settled on Amazon Prime Day, but the Internet’s everything-shop is back with early Black Friday deals, and they start from today.

Whether you’re on a mission to make your Christmas budget stretch further, or want an excuse to treat yourself to that piece of tech you’ve been eyeing up all year (Hello, Amazon Fire Stick!), Black Friday weekend and Cyber Monday offer up the perfect opportunity to pounce.

Expect dazzling deals on Amazon tech like Echo and Fire devices, as well as gaming (consoles and bundles), 4K and OLED TVs, home appliances of all kinds, fragrances for men and women, and some of the best beauty brands in the world.

The great thing about Amazon’s Black Friday sale is that you can shop a multitude of brands all in one place with easy delivery, especially if you’re a Prime member.

You can expect to see big players like Google, Simba, Fitbit and L’Oreal offering their famous products at deep, deep discounts - up to 70 per cent off in some cases.

To help make shopping easier, we’ve collected the best deals across tech, mattresses, homewares, beauty, and more.

See the best Black Friday deals at Amazon to bag before stock runs out

Best Tech Deals in Amazon’s Black Friday Sale

Looking for a great deal on Amazon Echo’s voice assistant? Need a persuasive reason to click ‘buy’ on a new laptop? Look no further.

Amazon’s discounts on tech products are some of the best around, whether you want to upgrade your kit, or you need to cinch the latest must-have for the tech fanatic in your life.

Story continues

Roku

Amazon Devices

Amazon can always be trusted to bring bargains across the board. Not only is it one of the few companies to enjoy a good pandemic as the UK turned to online shopping for everything, but it is always looking for an excuse to discount its excellent line of own-brand tech. Expect cheap Echo smart speakers, Kindles and Audible subscriptions.

Amazon

Gaming

Amazon

Headphones

Amazon

Speakers

Amazon

TVs

Amazon

Computing

Amazon

Phones

Amazon

Security Cameras

Amazon

Best Mattress & Bedding Deals in Amazon’s Black Friday Sale

Lay back and relax, we’ve collected all the best deals on mattresses and bedding at Amazon this Black Friday to make shopping for a bed easier than ever.

Prepare to be bowled-over by dreamy discounts on foam mattress, pocket spring mattresses and the ones that hit the sweet spot between the two, the hybrid mattress.

Amazon

Shop current mattress deals at Amazon

Best Homeware in Amazon’s Black Friday Sale

We’ve all spent more time than usual at home this year, so if your sofas, bed frames, wardrobes, tables and garden furniture is looking a little worse for wear, the Black Friday sales are the perfect time to replace them. Even if you’re looking for smaller updates like cushions, duvet covers, blackout blinds and kitchenware, there are sales on all.

Amazon

Best Home Appliance Deals in Amazon’s Black Friday Sale

Amazon

Coffee Makers

Amazon

Shop current homeware deals at Amazon

Best Beauty Deals in Amazon’s Black Friday Sale

Use Amazon’s Black Friday sales to get a head start on your New Year’s beauty regimen. Find incredible deals across the board from skincare to fragrance and cosmetics. Big names include the likes of Estee Lauder, L’Oreal, Huda Beauty and Pantene.

Amazon

Personal care appliances

Amazon

Fragrance

Amazon

Shop beauty deals at Amazon

Best Deals on Baby Essentials in Amazon’s Black Friday Sale

Amazon

Toys

Amazon

Best Clothing Deals in Amazon’s Black Friday Sale

Amazon

Best Miscellaneous Deals in Amazon’s Black Friday Sale

For all the products you never knew you needed. Get great deals on everything from pet products to baby care.

Amazon

Shop all Deals under £15 and Lightning Deals at Amazon

Goodwill to all

Pay it forward with your purchases by buying through smile.amazon.co.uk/blackfriday or AmazonSmile in the Amazon App. This will get Amazon donating a portion of the sale of eligible products to a charity of your choice. As of August this year, Amazon has given £4.6m to UK charities in donations.

Discounts galore

As well as epic discounts in a variety of categories - including small businesses, baby, home & garden, tech, beauty and more - there are also special offers and free trial periods on Amazon’s other services to take advantage of, like Amazon Music Unlimited and First Reads.

And, if you change your mind about any of the products, Amazon is offering an extended returns window where items shipped between October 1 and December 31, 2020 can be returned until January 31, 2021.

Read More

Black Friday updates: Best deals throughout the discount weekend

Best Dyson Black Friday deals 2020

Best Black Friday phone contract deals 2020

Best Currys Black Friday Deals 2020

Best UK Black Friday tech deals 2020: what to expect this year

Best Black Friday gaming deals 2020

Best early Black Friday deals from Amazon, John Lewis, Currys and more

Best Black Friday mattress deals 2020

Best Black Friday kitchen appliance deals

Best Black Friday beauty deals 2020

Best Debenhams Black Friday deals 2020

Best Black Friday fashion deals 2020

Best GHD Black Friday deals

Best Black Friday laptop deals 2020

Best Black Friday alcohol deals 2020