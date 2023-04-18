The best alternatives to Britain's busiest walks

Walks along Helford River are among the best in Cornwall - Getty

Stardom is not restricted to famous humans. High mountains and even humble footpaths can achieve celebrity status despite – or more accurately because of – the number of times they have been walked over by innumerable pairs of boots.

Snowdon, the highest peak in Wales, hit the headlines over the Easter weekend when around 40 cars were towed away from the roads near the overflowing car park at its base.

Famous peaks and trails have an almost hypnotic appeal to keen walkers. However, fame usually brings crowds in its wake – at odds with the idea that communing with nature in solitude is often central to the appeal of walking in the countryside.

So instead of traversing some of the most popular walks in Britain, perhaps try these alternatives instead. Each offers stunning terrain and breathtaking views, but none of the crowds.

Instead of Snowdon…

At 3,560ft, Snowdon is the highest peak in Wales with epic views over the surrounding lakes and mountains of Snowdonia National Park.

While there are many routes to the top – including the option of the Snowdon Mountain Railway – this is not an experience you are likely to remember for its solitude. Even on some of the less crowded routes, and especially in the height of summer.

…Try Moel Siabod, Wales

The hill is instantly recognisable for its pyramid-like shape - Alamy

Located in the nearby Moelwynion Range, but still in Snowdonia National Park, the 2,861ft Moel Siabod – pronounced Moyl Shabod (Shapely Hill) – is instantly recognisable for miles around for its pyramid-like shape.

Lower than Snowdon it may be, but its views are equally spectacular. Like Snowdon, there are a number of different routes to the summit, ranging from easy (from Plas y Brenin) to a Grade 1 scramble (Daear Ddu).

How to do it: Bryn Tyrch Inn (01690 720223) has double rooms from £124 including breakfast.

Instead of Scafell Pike…

Scafell Pike (3,209ft) is the highest peak in England and is one of the three peaks participants must climb in 24 hours as part of the National Three Peaks Challenge while raising money for charity alongside Ben Nevis (highest in Scotland) and Snowdon (highest in Wales).

On the downside, the summit cairn is very rarely silent. In fact, this writer once arrived at the peak to find a black tie champagne party in full swing!

…Try Scafell, Cumbria

Less than a mile away and only around 50ft lower, Scafell is connected to its more famous sibling by Broad Stand – a dangerous and exposed crag which walkers should avoid. However, its relative obscurity is precisely what makes it such an attractive option.

Scafell can be climbed from Wasdale, the most direct route to the summit, or along the more challenging route up the Esk Gorge with its many waterfalls through a landscape often compared to the Himalayas.

The prize of reaching the usually deserted summit is that much sweeter than climbing its more crowded neighbour – especially with the spectacular views over the Western Fells towards the coast.

How to do it: The Wasdale Head Inn (019467 26229) has doubles from £120 including breakfast.

Instead of Ben Nevis…

The highest peak in Britain (4,411ft) is also one of the busiest. Part of the Grampian range in the western Highlands, each year Ben Nevis sees around 130,000 climbing to the top. The main routes are the Mountain Track (the most popular) and the Carn Mor Dearg Arête route which is much more of a challenge and consequently attracts fewer walkers. The summit, however, will be just as crowded.

…Try Ben Resipol, Lochaber

Although nowhere near as high as Ben Nevis at 2,772ft, Ben Resipol still offers a fairly significant challenge. It is not only the highest peak on the Ardnamurchan peninsula, but the westernmost of the big Highland peaks. Those reaching the summit on a clear day can enjoy views over Loch Shiel, Loch Sunart, the Small Isles and even Skye.

Difficult to get to on public transport and with a path that is indistinct in places, it is much quieter than its famous neighbour. The route to the summit varies from Atlantic oak forest, near the start, to birch before opening out into moorland and finally bare boulders surrounding the summit. Golden eagles and ptarmigan are often to be seen.

How to do it: Inverlochy Castle Hotel (01397 702177) has double rooms from £335 in low season including breakfast.

Instead of the Coast to Coast Trail…

Devised by fell-walking guru, Alfred Wainwright, the 197-mile Coast to Coast Trail from St Bees in Cumbria to Robin Hood’s Bay in North Yorkshire is completed by more than 6,000 walkers every year, making it the most popular long-distance trail in Britain. In 2022, it was announced that the trail will be upgraded over the next three years and designated as a new National Trail. A move that will surely make it even more crowded.

…Try Alternative Coast to Coast Trail

Walney Island at sunset - Alamy

The clue is in the name. The ACC begins on the west coast on Walney Island near Barrow-in-Furness, crosses several peaks in the Lake District, and then traverses the full length of Ullswater before crossing the Northern Pennines, following a section of Hadrian’s Wall.

Finally, it passes through the Cheviot Hills to arrive on the west coast at the Holy Island of Lindisfarne. What’s more, it’s only about 1.5 miles longer than the grand original.

How to do it: Brigantes (01756 770402) offers a 15-night self-guided walking package from £1,700 (group of four) staying in a mix of b&bs, guest houses, inns and small hotels. Includes breakfasts and baggage transfers.

Instead of Malham Cove…

Malham Cove is a crescent-shaped rock face carved into the landscape and topped by a huge slab of ribbed limestone, the remains of a dried-up Ice Age waterfall 260ft high and 980ft wide. Surrounded by woodland, rolling hills and rugged moorland, at the top is Malham Tarn, the highest lake in England. Used as a location in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, the area has seen a 36 per cent rise in visitor numbers since before the pandemic.

…Try Kidson Gorge, Yorkshire Dales

An old stone bridge over the river Swale in North Yorkshire. A beautiful and peaceful location popular with tourists. - Getty

With a much greater sense of remoteness, nearby Kisdon Gorge on a sunny day is hiking heaven.

The multiple tiers of the Swinner Gill’s waterfalls, which can be found at its heart, are a wild swimmer’s dream. Traditional Yorkshire villages, wild-flower meadows, and panoramic views over Swaledale are all part of the experience along with the surreal ruins of the appropriately named Crackpot Hall.

How to do it: Simonstone Hall (01969 667255) has doubles from £177 including breakfast.

Instead of Land’s End or Lizard coastal walks…

Land’s End and the Lizard are respectively the most westerly and southerly points on the English mainland. Due to their geographical locations, many day-walkers traverse these sections of the South West Coast Path (SWCP) during the summer months, along with a steady stream of day-trippers. Yet arguably, neither Land’s End nor the Lizard are the most dramatic or beautiful sections of the SWCP as it loops the headlands in the far west of Cornwall.

…Try Minack Theatre or Helford Passage, Cornwall

Helford River at Helford Passage - The Image Bank RF

There are many alternatives on the SWCP which are far less crowded including stunning sections around the Minack Theatre and Porthcurno Beach with views across Mount’s Bay.

In the far north-east of the Lizard Peninsula, the walks around St. Anthony and the Helford River are among the best in Cornwall, although the village of Helford itself can become very busy in high summer.

How to do it: Camilla House (01736 363771) has doubles from £100 including breakfast. Open April to October.

Instead of Mam Tour Circular…

To protect the landscape from erosion due to the popularity of this walk, the footpath to the top of Mam Tor has been resurfaced in stone. Attracting walkers year-round, its pulling power is understandable due to the views of the surrounding scenery which includes views over the Edale Valley to Kinder Scout (north) and Castleton (south). You will have to come at night to have the place to yourself. And even that is not guaranteed as the Mam Tor trig point is a hugely popular location to watch the sunrise and sunset.

…Try Upper Dove Valley and Pilsbury Castle, Peak District

Footpath to Pilsbury Castle in the Peak District - Alamy

This quiet corner of the White Peak on the Staffordshire (sandstone) and Derbyshire (limestone) border benefits from its inexplicable obscurity. The open grasslands of the Dove valley, the remains of Pilsbury Castle with its Norman motte and bailey, and the views of Chrome Hill and Parkhouse Hill at the top of the valley are the star features. Not to mention an appealing 16th-century country pub.

How to do it: Alstonefield Manor (01335 310 393) has doubles from £130 including breakfast and afternoon tea.

Do you have a favourite walk?