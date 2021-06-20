Best Amazon devices deals for Prime Day 2021: Echo, Kindle, Ring and more
The rise of Amazon from a bookseller to one of the world’s biggest retail companies is one of the business world’s biggest success stories. The giant, which began life in owner Jeff Bezos’ garage (now among the richest men in the world), now offers almost every household product under the sun, as well as music, fresh grocery, reading and video content through its spin-off arms. Another area that’s continually evolving, developing and dropping new products is its in-house tech line.
Amazon’s gadgets, from Echo displays to Ring video doorbells, dominate the home and personal tech world.
The items are likely to feature in Amazon’s Prime Day sale, a two-day event spanning June 21 - 22. The mega sale takes place annually, and this year is shaping up to be its biggest yet, with two million deals on offer globally. You can only take advantage of the offers if you’re signed up to Amazon’s Prime service though. It costs £79 a year, or you can choose to pay slightly more on a monthly basis at £7.99 a month, which may be easier to budget rather than one lump sum.
As well as deep discounts on TVs, mattresses, home and garden essentials, gaming and beauty, Amazon usually lays on a generous buffet of discounts on its own tech. If you’ve been biding your time to snap up a Fire TV stick, or waiting for an incredible deal on Amazon’s Fire home security devices, the Prime Day sales offer an opportunity to pounce.
There are quite a few products in Amazon’s line-up, so here’s a run-down of all the own-brand tech the global retailer has under its sizeable belt, plus what they do and the discounts on offer now:
Echo Buds
Amazon’s own wireless headphones, the Buds boast crisp, dynamic audio thanks to the integrated Bose Active Noise Reduction Technology. The sealed in-ear design cancels out any other noise, so you can listen to your favourite tracks the way that they were intended. Link to Amazon Music to access thousands of songs or pair it with your podcast provider to listen to shows on the go.
Echo Buds wireless earbuds with immersive sound, active noise reduction and Alexa - was: £119.99, now: £49.99
Amazon Echo Dot
A more economical speaker with all the showy capabilities of its bigger brother - albeit slighly less powerful. There’s also the Amazon Echo Spot, a small spherical speaker with a 2.5inch screen that’s handy for taking from room to room.
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Heather Grey Fabric - was: £39.99, now: £19.99
Echo Dot (4th generation) | Smart speaker with Alexa | Charcoal - was: £49.99, now: £24.99
Echo Dot (4th generation), Charcoal + Amazon Smart Plug, works with Alexa - was: £74.98, now: £64.98
Echo Dot (3rd Gen), Heather Grey Fabric + Blink Mini Camera - was: £84.98, now: £74.98
Echo Dot (3rd generation), Plum Fabric + TP-Link Tapo smart bulb (E27) - was: £52.98, now: £48.98
Amazon Echo
A speaker that plays music, browses the web, creates to-do lists, orders shopping online, checks the weather, and controls Alexa-enabled smart-home products through simple voice commands. Just say the word and it shall be done.
Echo (4th generation), Twilight Blue + TP-Link Tapo Smart Bulb (B22), Works with Alexa - was: £89.99, now: £54.99
Echo (4th generation) | With premium sound, smart home hub and Alexa - was: £89.99, now: £71.99
Amazon Echo Show
A speaker with bells and whistles on in the form of a touchscreen, making it ideal for video calls and conferences. If you’ve installed Philips Hue lights, IKEA smart lights, Samsung SmartThings, Osram Lightify and Honeywell's thermostat, you can control it all through the Amazon Echo Plus, which has the ZigBee wireless system.
All-new Echo Show 8 | 2nd generation (2021 release), Charcoal + Ledvance Colour Smart Bulb (E27) - was: £133.18, now: £89.99
All-new Echo Show 8 | 2nd generation (2021 release), HD smart display with Alexa and 13 MP camera - was: £119.99, now: £84.99
All-new Echo Show 8 | 2nd generation (2021 release), HD smart display with Alexa and 13 MP camera | Charcoal + TP-Link Tapo P100 Smart Plug Wi-Fi Outlet - was: £132.98, now: £89.99
All-new Echo Show 8 | 2nd generation (2021 release), HD smart display with Alexa and 13 MP camera | Glacier White + TP-Link Tapo P100 Smart Plug Wi-Fi Outlet - was: £132.98, now: £89.99
Echo Show 8 (1st Gen, 2019 release) Smart Display with Alexa, Charcoal - - was: £99.99, now: £59.99
Echo Show 8 + Ring Video Doorbell Wired by Amazon, Works with Alexa, Charcoal fabric - was: £148.99, now: £69.99
Echo Show 5 (1st Gen, 2019 release) Smart Display with Alexa, Charcoal - was: £79.99, now: £39.99
Echo Show 5 + Ring Video Doorbell Wired by Amazon, Works with Alexa, Black - was: £107, now: £49.99
Echo Show 5, Black + Blink Mini Camera - was: £114.98, now: £55.99
Echo Show 5 (1st Gen, 2019 release) – Smart Display with Alexa - was: £79.99, now: £51.99
Echo Show 8 (1st Gen, 2019 release) – Smart Display with Alexa - was: £99.99, now: £81.99
Echo Show 5, White + Ring Indoor Cam - was: £128.99, now: £100.99
Amazon Kindle
Take a British Library’s worth of reading material on holiday, to the park or on the daily commute. There are slightly different models of the e-reader, including the Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Voyage and Kindle Oasis.
Kindle | Now with a built-in front light/Black - was: £79.99, now: £59.99
Kindle Kids Edition | Includes access to over a thousand books, Rainbow Birds Cover - was: £99.99, now: £54.99
Kindle Paperwhite | Waterproof, 6" High-Resolution Display, 8 GB with Ads, Sage - was: £119.99, now: £79.99
Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle including a Kindle Paperwhite, 8 GB, with Special Offers - was: £172.97, now: £122.97
Kindle Essentials Bundle includes Kindle E-Reader (Black) with Special Offers, Amazon Fabric Cover (Punch Red) and Amazon 5W Power Adaptor - was: £106.97, now: £81.97
Amazon Fire Tablet
Amazon’s tablet has gone through many generations and as a result, can hold its own against big names like Apple and Samsung - but for a fraction of their cost. Use the handheld computer to search the web, stream movies and music and take pictures and record video. You can also download and use other apps like BBC iPlayer, 4oD, Instagram, Facebook, Ted Talks, Pinterest, email and much more. A kids tablet, with child-friendly content, is also available in various colours.
Fire tablets for kids
Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet (Black) + BuddyPhones Poptime Bluetooth Headset (Purple, Ages 8-15) + NuPro Screen Protector (2-Pack) - was: £242.97, now: £162.97
Fire 7 Kids tablet | for ages 3-7 | 7" Display, 16 GB | Blue Kid-Proof Case - was: £99.99, now: £54.99
All-new Fire HD 10 Kids tablet for ages 3/7 - 10.1", 1080p Full HD, 32 GB - was: £199.99, now: £119.99
New: Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet | for ages 6-12 | 10.1", 1080p Full HD, 32 GB | Black Kid-Friendly Case - was: £199.99, now: £119.99
Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet (Black) + BuddyPhones Poptime Bluetooth Headset (Purple, Ages 8-15) + NuPro Screen Protector (2-Pack) - was: £182.97, now: £112.97
Fire HD 8 Kids tablet | for ages 3-7 | 8" HD display, 32 GB | Blue Kid-Proof Case - was: £139.99, now:£69.99
Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet | for ages 6-12 | 8" HD, 32 GB | Doodle Kid-Friendly Case - was: £139.99, now: £69.99
Fire tablets for adults
All-new Fire HD 10 tablet (32 GB, Black, with Ads) + Amazon Standing Case (Black) + NuPro Screen Protector (2-Pack) - was: £192.97, now: £122.97
All-new Fire HD 10 tablet (32 GB, Black, without Ads) + Amazon Standing Case (Black) + NuPro Screen Protector (2-Pack) - was: £202.97, now: £132.97
All-new Fire HD 10 tablet | 10.1", 1080p Full HD, 32 GB, Black - without Ads - was: £159.99, now: £89.99
All-new Fire HD 10 tablet | 10.1", 1080p Full HD, 64 GB, Black - without Ads - was: £199.99, now: £129.99
All-new Fire HD 10 tablet, 32 GB, Black, without Ads + Bluetooth keyboard + 12-month Microsoft 365 Personal subscription - was: £269.97, now: £159.97
Introducing Fire HD 10 Plus tablet, 32 GB, Slate, without Ads + Bluetooth keyboard + 12-month Microsoft 365 Personal subscription - was: £299.97, now: £189.97
Fire HD 8 Plus tablet, 8" HD display, 64 GB, Slate with Ads, Our best 8" tablet for portable entertainment - was: £139.99, now: £89.99
Fire HD 8 Tablet, 8" HD display, 32 GB, Black - without Ads, designed for portable entertainment - was: £99.99, now: £49.99
Amazon Fire TV Streaming Devices
Never before has there been quite so much content to watch. Access new releases with Amazon Fire TV, which allows you to stream 4K to your set or the Amazon Fire TV Stick, which comes with and without 4K. As well as Prime Video, you can download a host of useful apps, such as BBC iPlayer, ITVPlayer, 4 on Demand, NOW, Ted x, YouTube and more.
Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD with Alexa Voice Remote | streaming media player - was: £49.99, now: £26.99
Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD with Alexa Voice Remote + Mission USB Power Cable - was: £70.98, now: £46.98
Amazon Fire TV Cube
Meanwhile, the Amazon Fire TV Cube combines a smart speaker and streaming device in one, offering great sound as you watch the latest blockbuster.
Fire TV Cube | Hands free with Alexa, 4K Ultra HD streaming media player - was: £109.99, now: £59.99
Ring Video Doorbell
An Amazon-own solution to vetting visitors, expected or otherwise. Offering affordable home security, the doorbell connects to an app on your phone, allowing you to screen guests, delivery people and more, speaking to them through the devices speaker. With flexi-working now the norm, you need never miss a parcel again. There’s also a Blink Mini cam for indoor security.
Ring Stick Up Cam Battery by Amazon | HD security camera with Two-Way Talk, Works with Alexa in Black - was: £89, now: £59
Ring Video Doorbell Wired by Amazon + Echo Dot (3rd Gen) HD Video, Advanced Motion Detection, hardwired installation - was: £88.99, now: £45
Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Plug-In Adapter and Ring Chime, 1080p HD, Two-Way Talk, Wi-Fi, Motion Detection - was: £188, now: £109
Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Plug-In Adapter by Amazon, 1080p HD, Two-Way Talk, Wi-Fi, Motion Detection | With 30-day free trial of Ring Protect - was: £159, now: £99
Ring Video Doorbell Wired by Amazon - was: £49, now: £35
Ring Spotlight Camera - was: £179, now: £119
Blink Mini - was: £34.99, now: £21.99
Blink Mini - was: £64.99, now: £43.98
All-new Ring Alarm 5 Piece Kit (2nd Generation) + Ring Indoor Cam by Amazon - was: £268, now: £129
Ring Video Doorbell 3 by Amazon - was: £159, now: £149.99
Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Plug-In Adapter and Ring Chime - was: £188, now: £169
Amazon eero Pro mesh Wi-Fi router/extender - was: £149, now: £97
Amazon eero mesh Wi-Fi router/extender - was: £79, now: £55
Amazon Dash Buttons
Designed to streamline buying common household goods online, these single button devices make it easier than ever to reorder your favourite and essential things, like coffee, laundry detergent and batteries. There are physical buttons connected to Wi-Fi that you can stick in your home or office and hit when you need to reorder. When you register a Dash Button device, Amazon will automatically create a virtual Dash Button for the same product in Your Dash Buttons in your Amazon account.
You can pair your Dash Button device to a different product, and Amazon will make a new virtual Dash Button for you. You can keep both or delete the older one if you no longer want or need the product.
