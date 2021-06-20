Best Amazon devices deals for Prime Day 2021: Echo, Kindle, Ring and more

(Amazon Prime Day)

The rise of Amazon from a bookseller to one of the world’s biggest retail companies is one of the business world’s biggest success stories. The giant, which began life in owner Jeff Bezos’ garage (now among the richest men in the world), now offers almost every household product under the sun, as well as music, fresh grocery, reading and video content through its spin-off arms. Another area that’s continually evolving, developing and dropping new products is its in-house tech line.

Amazon’s gadgets, from Echo displays to Ring video doorbells, dominate the home and personal tech world.

The items are likely to feature in Amazon’s Prime Day sale, a two-day event spanning June 21 - 22. The mega sale takes place annually, and this year is shaping up to be its biggest yet, with two million deals on offer globally. You can only take advantage of the offers if you’re signed up to Amazon’s Prime service though. It costs £79 a year, or you can choose to pay slightly more on a monthly basis at £7.99 a month, which may be easier to budget rather than one lump sum.

As well as deep discounts on TVs, mattresses, home and garden essentials, gaming and beauty, Amazon usually lays on a generous buffet of discounts on its own tech. If you’ve been biding your time to snap up a Fire TV stick, or waiting for an incredible deal on Amazon’s Fire home security devices, the Prime Day sales offer an opportunity to pounce.

There are quite a few products in Amazon’s line-up, so here’s a run-down of all the own-brand tech the global retailer has under its sizeable belt, plus what they do and the discounts on offer now:

Amazon’s own wireless headphones, the Buds boast crisp, dynamic audio thanks to the integrated Bose Active Noise Reduction Technology. The sealed in-ear design cancels out any other noise, so you can listen to your favourite tracks the way that they were intended. Link to Amazon Music to access thousands of songs or pair it with your podcast provider to listen to shows on the go.

A more economical speaker with all the showy capabilities of its bigger brother - albeit slighly less powerful. There’s also the Amazon Echo Spot, a small spherical speaker with a 2.5inch screen that’s handy for taking from room to room.

A speaker that plays music, browses the web, creates to-do lists, orders shopping online, checks the weather, and controls Alexa-enabled smart-home products through simple voice commands. Just say the word and it shall be done.

A speaker with bells and whistles on in the form of a touchscreen, making it ideal for video calls and conferences. If you’ve installed Philips Hue lights, IKEA smart lights, Samsung SmartThings, Osram Lightify and Honeywell's thermostat, you can control it all through the Amazon Echo Plus, which has the ZigBee wireless system.

Take a British Library’s worth of reading material on holiday, to the park or on the daily commute. There are slightly different models of the e-reader, including the Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Voyage and Kindle Oasis.

Amazon’s tablet has gone through many generations and as a result, can hold its own against big names like Apple and Samsung - but for a fraction of their cost. Use the handheld computer to search the web, stream movies and music and take pictures and record video. You can also download and use other apps like BBC iPlayer, 4oD, Instagram, Facebook, Ted Talks, Pinterest, email and much more. A kids tablet, with child-friendly content, is also available in various colours.

Fire tablets for kids

Fire tablets for adults

Never before has there been quite so much content to watch. Access new releases with Amazon Fire TV, which allows you to stream 4K to your set or the Amazon Fire TV Stick, which comes with and without 4K. As well as Prime Video, you can download a host of useful apps, such as BBC iPlayer, ITVPlayer, 4 on Demand, NOW, Ted x, YouTube and more.

Meanwhile, the Amazon Fire TV Cube combines a smart speaker and streaming device in one, offering great sound as you watch the latest blockbuster.

An Amazon-own solution to vetting visitors, expected or otherwise. Offering affordable home security, the doorbell connects to an app on your phone, allowing you to screen guests, delivery people and more, speaking to them through the devices speaker. With flexi-working now the norm, you need never miss a parcel again. There’s also a Blink Mini cam for indoor security.

Designed to streamline buying common household goods online, these single button devices make it easier than ever to reorder your favourite and essential things, like coffee, laundry detergent and batteries. There are physical buttons connected to Wi-Fi that you can stick in your home or office and hit when you need to reorder. When you register a Dash Button device, Amazon will automatically create a virtual Dash Button for the same product in Your Dash Buttons in your Amazon account.

You can pair your Dash Button device to a different product, and Amazon will make a new virtual Dash Button for you. You can keep both or delete the older one if you no longer want or need the product.

